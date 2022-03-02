Yancoal Australia : HKEx Monthly Return Notice February 2022

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Level 18, Tower 2, 201 Sussex Street,
Sydney NSW 2000
61 2 8583 5300
61 2 8583 5399
www.yancoal.com.au
3 March 2022
HKEx Monthly Return Notice for the month ended 28 February 2022
Authorised for lodgement by Laura Zhang, Company Secretary
Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Fitzpatrick, GM Investor Relations
Email: Brendan.Fitzpatrick@yancoal.com.au
Additional information about the company can be found at www.yancoal.com.au
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
28 February 2022
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
Yancoal Australia Ltd
Date Submitted:
03 March 2022
✔ Not applicable
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
Authorised share capital and concept of par value are not relevant to Yancoal Australia Ltd as it is an Australian incorporated company.
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
03668
Description
1,320,439,437
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Bala ce at close of the month
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) ✔ Not applicable Add remarks
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed ✔ Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) ✔ Not applicable
✔ Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share ✔ Not applicable
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) ✔ Not applicable
Disclaimer
Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:58:40 UTC.