Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Yancoal Australia Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAL   AU000000YAL0

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

(YAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yancoal Australia : HKEx Monthly Return Notice February 2022

03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

ADDRESS:

Level 18, Tower 2, 201 Sussex Street,

Sydney NSW 2000

PHONE:

61 2 8583 5300

FAX:

61 2 8583 5399

WEBSITE:

www.yancoal.com.au

For personal use only

3 March 2022

ASX Release:

HKEx Monthly Return Notice for the month ended 28 February 2022

Authorised for lodgement by Laura Zhang, Company Secretary

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Fitzpatrick, GM Investor Relations

Email: Brendan.Fitzpatrick@yancoal.com.au

Additional information about the company can be found at www.yancoal.com.au

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD - ASX RELEASE |1

FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

28 February 2022

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Date Submitted:

03 March 2022

only

Not applicable

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

useAdd remarks R marks:

Authorised share capital and concept of par value are not relevant to Yancoal Australia Ltd as it is an Australian incorporated company.

personalr

Page 1

_

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

+

Stock code

03668

Description

Not applicable

Add multi-counter stock code

useonly

1,320,439,437

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Bala ce at close of the month

1,320,439,437

Add remarks

personalr

Page 2

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable Add remarks

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

Add remarks

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

Add remarks

only

Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Add remarks

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Add remarks

use

r personal

Page 3

v 1.0.1

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Add remarks

use only

personalr

Page 4

FF301

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:58:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
05:58pYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : HKEx Monthly Return Notice February 2022
PU
02/28TRANSCRIPT : Yancoal Australia Ltd, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
02/28YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Full Year Financial Result 2021 Presentation
PU
02/28Yancoal Australia Ltd Announces Special Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021, P..
CI
02/28Yancoal Australia Ltd Announces Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021, Payable o..
CI
02/28YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Full Year Financial Result 2021
PU
02/28Yancoal Australia Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/27YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Coal Resources and Coal Reserves Statement
PU
02/27Yancoal Australia Ltd Announces Production Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/07YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : HKEx Monthly Return Notice - Month ended 31 January 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 482 M 5 441 M 5 441 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 153 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 651 M 4 110 M 4 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 196
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Yancoal Australia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David James Moult Chief Executive Officer
Ning Su General Manager-Treasury
Bao Cai Zhang Chairman
Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer
Ling Zhang Secretary, Executive GM-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD53.85%3 833
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED19.26%77 476
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED21.72%22 609
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED31.29%20 762
COAL INDIA LIMITED16.09%13 790
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.89%12 916