Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Yancoal Australia Ltd    YAL   AU000000YAL0

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

(YAL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yancoal Australia : Voluntary Announcement - Coal Resources and Coal Reserves Statement For Year Ending 31 December 2020

03/17/2021 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Australian Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yancoal Australia Ltd

ACN 111 859 119

އ➔◣བྷ࡙ӎᴹ䲀ޜਨ*

(Incorporated in Victoria, Australia with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 3668) (Australian stock code: YAL)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COAL RESOURCES AND COAL RESERVES STATEMENT FOR YEAR

ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

On an attributable basis the Yancoal group total year-end 31 December 2020 position is as follows:

31-Dec-2020 31-Dec-2019 % Change

Measured, Indicated and Inferred Coal Resources2

6,884Mt

6,911Mt

-0.4%

Recoverable Proved and Probable Coal Reserves1 2

1,154Mt

1,196Mt

-3.5%

Marketable Proved and Probable Coal Reserves1 2

833Mt

872Mt

-4.5%

The Coal Resources and Coal Reserves statement presented in this report was produced in accordance with the Australasian Code for reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 Edition (the JORC Code). Commodity prices and exchange rates used to estimate the economic viability of Coal Reserves are based on the Yancoal long-term forecasts unless otherwise stated. The Coal Reserves tabulated are all held within existing, fully permitted mining leases, are within areas under applications to become mining leases or are within areas of exploration tenements detailed in the 2020 Life of Mine Plans to become mining leases in future applications.

Yancoal's leases are of sufficient duration (or convey a legal right to renew for sufficient duration) to enable all Coal Reserves on the leases to be mined in accordance with current production schedules.

  • 1 Where required the component Coal Reserve numbers for each site making up this total have been depleted by production from the annual report date to 31 December 2020.

  • 2 2020 Coal Resources and Coal Reserves have been rounded (significant figure) by the Competent Persons in line with the JORC Code and the Yancoal Coal Resource and Reserve reporting standards to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates.

The information in this report relating to Coal Resources and Coal Reserves are based on information compiled by Competent Persons (as defined by the JORC Code). All Competent Persons have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code. The Competent Persons listed in this report are independent consultants, apart from the Coal Resource and Coal Reserve reports for Moolarben, the Coal Reserve reports for Mt Thorley Warkworth, Ashton Underground and Donaldson, which have been compiled by fulltime employees of Yancoal and the Hunter Valley Operations (HVO) Coal Reserve report, which has been compiled by a fulltime employee of Glencore. These Coal Resources and Coal Reserves reports were peer reviewed at the time of their generation.

Each Competent Person consents to the inclusion of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears in this report.

Yancoal is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this report and at the time of this report all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. 3

Coal Resources and Coal Reserves are reported in 100 per cent terms (unless otherwise stated). Coal Resources are reported inclusive of the Coal Resources that have been converted to Coal Reserves (i.e. Coal Resources are not additional to Coal Reserves).

The tabulated information is reported by Project; for details of the tenements and leases containing Coal Resources and Coal Reserves comprising each of these projects please refer to the Yancoal Australia Tenements table.

The following abbreviations are used throughout this report.

AusIMM

Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

JORC

Joint Ore Reserves Committee

Met

Metallurgical Coal

Semi

Semi-soft coking coal

PCI

Pulverised Coal Injection

Mt

Million tonnes

OC

Open Cut

UG

Underground

Authorised for lodgement by the Yancoal Disclosure Committee Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Fitzpatrick, GM Investor Relations Email:Brendan.Fitzpatrick@yancoal.com.au

Additional information about the company is available atwww.yancoal.com.au

3

The Austar mine suspended production on the 31st March 2020 and transitioned to care and maintenance operations. On the 1st of March 2021, an announcement was made to transition Austar to closure activities.

COAL RESOURCES FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

Project

(1)Moolarben (OC & UG) Mt Thorley (OC & UG) Warkworth (OC & UG) HVO (OC) Yarrabee (OC) (2)Gloucester (OC) Middlemount (OC) (3)Austar (UG) (3)Ashton (OC & UG) (3)Donaldson (OC & UG) Monash (UG)

Total Coal

Competent

Resources

Person#

(Mt)

2020

2020

710

760

180

180

200

200

1,090

BF

280

300

160

160

160

180

600

PH

590

610

420

420

440

470

1,450

PH

800

810

1,300

1,300

2,400

2,400

4,500

LP

75

80

85

85

50

50

210

SW

8

8

195

195

110

110

313

JB

57

73

53

54

8

8

118

GJ

110

110

40

40

70

70

220

RD

85

85

85

85

90

90

260

PH

190

190

400

400

100

100

690

RD

0

0

17

17

80

80

97

RD

Total Coal Resources (100% Basis)

2,905

3,026

2,935

2,936

3,708

3,758

9,548

Yancoal Attributable Share

6,884

Yancoal Ownership %

MoistureCoal Type

Basis % 2020

Measured Coal ResourcesIndicated Coal ResourcesInferred Coal Resources

(Mt)

(Mt)

(Mt)

2020 2019

2020 2019

2020 2019

95% Thermal

6.0%

80% Semi/Thermal

  • 6 to 8%

    84.47% Semi/Thermal

  • 6 to 8%

    51% Semi/Thermal

  • 6 to 8%

100% PCI/Thermal 5.5%

100% Met/Thermal 6.0%

50% Met/Thermal 5.0%

100% Met 5.0%

100% Semi/Thermal 6.5%

100% Semi/Thermal 4.0%

100% Met/Thermal 6.0%

Note: 2020 Coal Resources have been rounded in line with the JORC Code and the Yancoal reporting standards to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates.

Note: All Coal Resources are inclusive of Coal Reserves and are reported on a 100% basis with Yancoal's ownership percent reported for each deposit. The attributable share total is the total Coal Resources when the Yancoal ownership percent (as at 31 December 2020) is applied.

  • (1) Attributable figure used for Moolarben is 85% up to and including 31 December 2019 and 95% after that date.

  • (2) Gloucester comprises the Stratford, Duralie and Grant & Chainey deposits.

  • (3) On 17 February 2016, Yancoal announced a financing arrangement by its newly established subsidiary, Watagan Mining Company Ltd ("Watagan") to issue US$755 million of nine-year bonds. Under these arrangements Yancoal's interests in the assets of Ashton, Austar and Donaldson were transferred to and controlled, for accounting purposes, by Watagan. On 16 December 2020, Yancoal announced that a commercial arrangement had been entered into between Yankuang Group Co. Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary Yankuang Group (Hong Kong) Limited and the other two holders of the bonds issued by Watagan which resulted in Yancoal regaining accounting control of Watagan on that date.

COAL RESOURCES RECONCILIATION OF 2020 TO 2019 YEAR END REPORTING

Measured Resources (Mt)

Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Moolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester (2)MiddlemountAustarAshtonProject

(OC & UG)

(OC)

(OC)

(OC)

(OC)

(UG) (OC & UG)Donaldson Monash

(OC & UG)

(UG)

Production Changes (2)Production (-) 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020

Non - Production Changes Coal sterilised within the

-47.0

-1.0 -17.0 -18.3

mine plan -1.4 Reconciliation (Actual Vs

-3.2

-11.5 -3.1

-0.05

-4.6 -0.4

Model) adjustment

Dilution/Loss change -0.2 0.7 Seams/Plies failing eventual economic extraction test

Resource reclassification Geology model change (1)Change due to significant figure rounding

7.5 -2.4

-13.9 -4.7 0.3 0.6 3.1

Total

-8.1 -50.0

-3.7 -1.9 8.3 -18.0 -22.0 -10.0

-1.79 -5.0

Indicated Resources (Mt)

0.1 2.5

0.0

-16.0

Moolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)

Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount

N/AN/A

0.0 0.0

AustarAshtonProject

(OC & UG)

(OC)

(OC)

(OC)

(OC)

(UG) (OC & UG)

0.0

0.0

Donaldson Monash

(UG)

(UG)

Production Changes Production (-) 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020

Non - Production Changes Coal sterilised within the

-0.1 -1.0

mine plan -0.3 Dilution/Loss change -0.07

Seams/Plies failing eventual economic extraction test

Resource reclassification 1.0

Geology model change 0.1 (1)Change due to significant

figure rounding -1.1

Total 0.0

-0.8 -0.3

0.8 0.3

0.0 0.0 0.0

0.1 1.1 -0.7

0.0 0.0 -1.0

N/AN/A

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

ProjectMoolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)

Production Changes Production (-) 1 January 2020

- 31 December 2020 -0.17

Non - Production Changes

Coal sterilised within the mine plan Seams/Plies failing eventual economic extraction testResource reclassification Geology model change (1)Change due to significant figure rounding

9.9 -9.5

1.3 0.7

-11.2 -11.5 -29.7 0.17

Total

0.0 -21.0 -29.0 0.0

ProjectMoolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)Yancoal Ownership %

95%

80%

Coal Type

Thermal

Semi/ Thermal

Production Changes

Measured Resources (Mt)

Indicated Resources (Mt)

Inferred Resources (Mt)

-47.0 0.0 0.0

-1.0 0.0 0.0

Non - Production Changes

Measured Resources (Mt)

Indicated Resources (Mt)

Inferred Resources (Mt)

Totals

-3.0 0.0 0.0 -50.0

-17.0 0.0 -21.0 -39.0

Inferred Resources (Mt)

Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount

Austar

Ashton

Donaldson

Monash

(UG)

(OC & UG)

(UG)

(UG)

-0.3

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total Resources (Mt)

Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount

Austar

Ashton

Donaldson

Monash

(UG)

(OC & UG)

(UG)

(UG)

100%

100%

100%

100%

Met/

Met/

Met/

Met

Thermal

Thermal

Thermal

0.0

-3.1

0.0

N/A

0.0

0.0

0.0

N/A

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-172.0

-135.4

(OC & UG)

(OC)

(OC)

(OC)

(OC)

0.0 0.0

0.0

(OC & UG)

(OC)

(OC)

(OC)

(OC)

84.47% Semi/

51% Semi/Thermal Thermal

100% PCI/ Thermal

100% Met/ Thermal

50% Met/ Thermal

-17.0 0.0 0.0

-18.3 0.0 0.0

-3.2 -0.1 0.0

0.0 -11.5

-1.1 0.0

-0.2 0.0

-5.0 0.0

-29.0 -51.0

8.3 0.0 0.0 -10.0

-1.8 0.1 0.0 -5.0

0.0 -4.5

1.1 -1.0

0.2 0.0

0.0 -17.0

Total Coal Resource Changes (100% Basis) Yancoal Attributable Share

Note: +ve = increase in reported Coal Resources, -ve = decrease in reported Coal Resources

  • (1) The reported Coal Resource totals within the Coal Resource Reports utilised for public reporting are rounded (significant figure), whereas the Coal Resource reconciliations contained within them are based on the unrounded numbers, this adjustment is required to align the unrounded reconciliations with the significant figure rounded Coal Resource totals.

  • (2) The production depletion applied to Middlemount entails the period from March 2018 to end December 2020.

COAL RESERVES FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

Total Coal Competent

Person#

2020

NC AM MH MH PJ TO DL

MB AB BB REH REH

Reserves

(Mt)

Marketable Coal Reserve

Proved Coal Probable Coal

2019 2020

5 149

13 52

25 13

47 175

330 640

15 37

11 10

27 60

0 0.0

9 9

12 11

62 62

555 1,216

Reserves

(Mt) 2020

5

13

10

52

330

12

10 27 0 9 3.4 62 532

2019

161

47

5.1

133

320

27

0 35 0.2 0 5.1 0 734

Reserves

(Mt) 2020

144

39

3.1

123

310

25

0 33 0.0 0 7.2 0 684

Ash % 2020

20%

16%

10-14%

10-14%

13%

9%

14%

Moisture

Basis % 2020

9%

9%

10%

10%

10%

9%

8%

10.5% Coking 10% Coking

11.8% PCI 5.5% 9.5% 9.5% 17%

9% PCI 5% 9.5% 8.5% 8%

Total Coal Reserves

(Mt) 2020

184

51

18

256

880

46

17

78

0

17

22 110 1,680

1,154 833

Recoverable Coal ReserveProved Coal Probable Coal

2019

6

13

37

61

460

18

19 37 0 17 21 110 798

Reserves

(Mt) 2020

6

13

14

76

460

15

17 37 0 17 7 110 771

2019

197

46

7.4

187

440

33

0 45 0.2

0 9 0 965

Reserves

(Mt) 2020

178

38

4.6

180

420

31

0 41 0 0 15 0 909

Coal Type

Thermal Thermal

Yancoal Ownership %

95% 95%

  • 80.0% Semi/Thermal

  • 84.47% Semi/Thermal

  • 51% Semi/Thermal

  • 100% PCI/Thermal

  • 100% Met/Thermal

  • 50% Met/ThermalMet

    100%

  • 100% Semi/Thermal

  • 100% Semi/Thermal

  • 100% Semi/ThermalProject

(1)Moolarben (OC) (1)Moolarben (UG) Mount Thorley (OC) Warkworth (OC) HVO (OC) Yarrabee (OC) (2)Gloucester (OC)

(3)Middlemount (OC)

(4) (5)Austar (UG)

(4)Ashton (AWOC)

(4)Ashton (UG)

(4)Donaldson (UG)

Total Coal Reserves (100% Basis) - Rounded Yancoal Attributable Share

N o te : 2020 Coal Reserves have been rounded in line with the JORC Code and the Yancoal reporting standards to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates.

N o te : All Coal Resources are inclusive of Coal Reserves, Coal Reserves are reported on a 100% basis with Yancoal's ownership percent reported for each deposit. The attributable share total is the total Coal Reserves when the Yancoal ownership percent (as at 31 December 2020) is applied.

  • (1) Attributable figure used for Moolarben is 85% up to and including 31 December 2019 and 95% after that date.

  • (2) Gloucester comprises the Stratford, Duralie and Grant & Chainey deposits.

  • (3) The project has two product types for Marketable Coal Reserves each with a different Moisture basis, Coking at 10.5%, PCI at 9% and Ash% of 10% for Coking & 11% for PCI.

  • (4) On 17 February 2016, Yancoal announced a financing arrangement by its newly established subsidiary, Watagan Mining Company Ltd ("Watagan") to issue US$755 million of nine-year bonds. Under these arrangements Yancoal's interests in the assets of Ashton, Austar and Donaldson were transferred to and controlled, for accounting purposes, by Watagan. On 16 December 2020, Yancoal announced that a commercial arrangement had been entered into between Yankuang Group Co. Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary Yankuang Group (Hong Kong) Limited and the other two holders of the bonds issued by Watagan which resulted in Yancoal regaining accounting control of Watagan on that date.

  • (5) The Austar mine suspended production on the 31st March 2020 and transitioned to care and maintenance operations. On the 1st of March 2021, an announcement was made to transition Austar to closure activities.

COAL RESERVES RECONCILIATION OF 2020 TO 2019 YEAR END REPORTING

Monash

(UG)

N/A

0.0

Donaldson

(UG)

0.0

0.0

Ashton (UG)Austar Ashton WOC

(OC)

0.0 -3.1

(UG)

-0.2

Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt)

Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Moolarben Moolarben Mt Thorley Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount

(OC) (OC) (OC)

-4.0

(OC) (OC)

-17.2 -18.3 -3.3 -1.3

(OC)

-0.9

0.1 1.5

-0.6 -13.8 -1.4

-23.2 23.2

0.3 3.6

-0.1 -1.5 -6.6 -3.7

0.7 10.4 0.2

-2.3 1.8 -1.7 -0.1 -0.7 0.9

0.0 -7.0

-0.2

-4.0

-26.0 8.0 -20.0 -10.0 -2.0

(UG)

-7.6

0.1

0.2 -7.3

(OC)

ProjectProduction Changes

Production (Since previous JORC report) -14.3 Product Yield adjustments

Moisture basis modified Non - Production Changes

Coal sterilised or increased recovery

in the mine plan -0.9 Coal Resource reclassification

Coal Reserve reclassification 1.0 Mine Plan changes from Pre-feasibility studies/Tenement boundary/approvals/ offset areas

Geology model changes -3.5

Changes to the Mine plan/Optimisation -2.4 Changed modifying factors

(1)Change due to significant

figure rounding 0.4

Total -19.7

Monash

(UG)

N/A

Donaldson

(UG)

0.0

Ashton (UG)Austar Ashton WOC

(OC)

0.0 -1.5

(UG)Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt) Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount

(OC) (OC) (OC)

-0.7 -2.9 -0.16

(OC)

(OC)Mt Thorley

(OC)

-0.6 -11.6 -13.9 -3.0 -0.1 -1.2

-0.4 -10.0 -3.1

0.0

0.0

-15.1 15.1

0.2 2.6

-0.1 -1.8 -4.7 -1.8

Moolarben

(UG)

-7.7

0.1

Moolarben

(OC)

ProjectProduction Changes

Production (Since previous JORC report) -12.2 Product Yield adjustments

Moisture basis modified Non - Production Changes

Coal sterilised or increased recovery in the mine plan -1.3 Coal Resource reclassification

Coal Reserve reclassification 0.8 Mine Plan changes from Pre-feasibility studies/Tenement boundary/approvals/ offset areas

Geology model changes -3.3 Changes to the Mine plan/Optimisation -1.9

Changed modifying factors 0.1 -0.5 (1)Change due to significant figure

-0.3 0.9 0.8

0.0 -6.0

-1.0 -2.0 -0.16

-0.8 1.8 3.9 0.7 -17.0 -5.0 -10.0 -7.0

0.1 -7.5

rounding 0.3

Total -17.5

Monash

(UG)

100% Met/ Thermal

Donaldson

(UG)

100% Semi/ Thermal

Ashton (UG)

100% Semi/ Thermal

-3.1 0.0 -1.5 0.0

-3.9 0.0 -4.5 0.0

-7.0 0.0 0.0

-6.0 0.0 0.0

Austar Ashton WOC

(OC)

100% Semi/ Thermal

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0

(UG)

100%

Met -0.2 -0.2

0.0 0.0

-0.2 -0.2

Totals (Mt)

Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount

(OC)

50% Met/ Thermal

-4.0 -2.9

0.0 0.9

-4.0 -2.0

(OC)

100% Met/ Thermal

-1.3 -0.7

-0.7 -0.3

-2.0 -1.0

(OC)

100% PCI/ Thermal

-3.3 -3.0

-6.7 -4.0

-10.0 -7.0

(OC) (OC)

84.47% 51%

Semi/ Semi/ Thermal Thermal

-18.3 -13.9

-1.7 3.9

-20.0 -10.0

-15.7 -12.8

23.7

7.8

8.0 -5.0

-88.1 Total Marketable Coal Reserve Changes (100% Basis) -73.2

Yancoal Attributable Share -61.9

-71.0

Mt Thorley

(OC)

80% Semi/ Thermal

-0.8 -0.7

-25.2 -16.3

-26.0 -17.0

Moolarben

(UG)

95%

Thermal

-7.6 -7.7

0.3 0.2

-7.3 -7.5

Moolarben

(OC)

95%

Thermal

-14.3 -12.2

-5.4 -5.3

-19.7 -17.5

Project

Yancoal Ownership %

Coal Type

Production Changes

Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt)

Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt)

Non - Production Changes

Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt)

Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt)

Total Changes

Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt)

Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt)

Total Recoverable Coal Reserve Changes (100% Basis) Yancoal Attributable Share

+ve = increase in reported Coal Reserves, -ve = decrease in reported Coal Reserves

N o te :

(1) The reported Coal Reserves totals within the Coal Reserve Reports utilised for public reporting are rounded (significant figure), whereas the Coal Reserve

reconciliations contained within them are based on the unrounded numbers, this adjustment is required to align the unrounded reconciliations with the significant

figure rounded Coal Reserve totals.

The following table provides details of the Competent Persons for each project.

COMPETENT

BB

Brian Baumhammer

AB

Adriaan Benson

MB

Mark Bryant

NC

Nicholas Craig

RD

Rob Dyson

BF

Beau Fernance

PH

Paul Harrison

MH

Matthew Hillard

REH

Raymond Howard

GJ

Greg Jones

PJ

Paul Jones

DL

David Lennard

AM

Adrian Moodie

TO

Tony O'Connell

LP

Lyndon Pass

SW

Stuart Whyte

Initials PERSON (CP)

TITLE

COMPANY

JB Janet Bartolo

Senior Geologist - Manager

McElroy Bryan Geological

Geological Modelling

Services Pty Ltd

Principal Mining Engineer

GPPH & Associates

Principal Mining Engineer

Alpha Mine Planning 4U

Principal Mining Consultant

The Minserve Group Pty Ltd

Project Manager - Moolarben

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Coal Operations

Senior Geologist - General

McElroy Bryan Geological

Manager Operations (Retired)

Services Pty Ltd

Senior Mine Geologist

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Senior Geologist

McElroy Bryan Geological

Services Pty Ltd

Principal Mining Engineer

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Principal Mining Engineer

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Principal Consultant

JB Mining Services Pty Ltd

Principal Engineer BD

Glencore Coal Assets

Australia

Principal Mining Consultant

Xenith Consulting Pty Ltd

Technical Services Manager -

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Moolarben OC

Director

Optimal Mining Solutions

Pty Ltd

Principal Geologist

Encompass Mining

Principal Geologist

Measured Group

11

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA TENEMENTS

Only tenements containing Coal Resources and/or Reserves reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code are detailed in the following table.

PROJECT

TITLE TENEMENT

HVO

ML1324

Mining

Lease

ML1337

Mining

Lease

ML1359

Mining

Lease

ML1406

Mining

Lease

ML1428

Mining

Lease

ML1465

Mining

Lease

ML1474

Mining

Lease

ML1482

Mining

Lease

ML1500

Mining

Lease

ML1526

Mining

Lease

ML1560

Mining

Lease

ML1589

Mining

Lease

ML1622

Mining

Lease

ML1634

Mining

Lease

ML1682

Mining

Lease

ML1704

Mining

Lease

ML1705

Mining

Lease

ML1706

Mining

Lease

ML1707

Mining

Lease

ML1710

Mining

Lease

ML1732

Mining

Lease

ML1734

Mining

Lease

ML1748

Mining

Lease

ML1753

Mining

Lease

ML1810

Mining

Lease

ML1811

Mining

Lease

EL5291

EL5292

EL5417

EL5418

EL5606

EL8175

EL8821

CML4

CL327

CL359

CL360

CL398

CL584

TENEMENT TYPE

Exploration

License

Exploration

License

Exploration

License

Exploration

License

Exploration

License

Exploration

License

Exploration

License

Consolidated Mining Lease Coal Lease

Coal Lease Coal Lease Coal Lease Coal Lease

PROJECT

TITLE TENEMENT

TENEMENT TYPE

CCL714

CCL755

AUTH72

MLA495

MLA496

MLA520

MLA535

ALA52

ALA58

ALA59

(1)CL378

(1)CCL708

MT THORLEY & WARKWORTH (MTW)MIDDLEMOUNTMONASH

YARRABEEGLOUCESTER BASIN

ML1412

ML1590

ML1751

ML1752

EL7712

EL8824

CL219

CCL753

(1)ML1547

Consolidated Coal Lease Consolidated Coal Lease Authorisation

Mining Lease Application Mining Lease Application Mining Lease Application Mining Lease Application Assessment Lease Application Assessment Lease Application Assessment Lease Application Coal Lease

Consolidated Coal Lease Mining Lease

Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Exploration License Exploration License Coal Lease Consolidated Coal Lease Mining Lease

ML70379

ML70417

MDL282

Mining Lease Mining Lease

EL6123

EL7579

Mineral Development License Exploration License Exploration License

MDL160

ML1770

ML80049

Mineral Development License Mining Lease

ML80050

ML80096

ML80104

ML80172

ML80195

ML80196

ML80197

ML80198

A311

A315

EL6904

ML1360

ML1409

ML1427

ML1447

ML1521

ML1528

ML1538

ML1577

ML1646

Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Authority Authority Exploration License Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease

(1) Partially owned tenements.

PROJECT

TITLE TENEMENT

TENEMENT TYPE

ML1733

Mining Lease

ML1787

Mining Lease

ASHTON

ML1696

Mining Lease

ML1623

Mining Lease

ML1533

Mining Lease

EL4918

Exploration License

EL5860

Exploration License

MOOLARBEN

ML1605

Mining Lease

ML1606

Mining Lease

ML1628

Mining Lease

ML1691

Mining Lease

ML1715

Mining Lease

EL6288

Exploration License

EL7073

Exploration License

EL7074

Exploration License

MPL0315

Mining Purpose Lease

AUSTAR

CCL728

Consolidated Coal Lease

CML2

Consolidated Mining Lease

ML1661

Mining Lease

ML1666

Mining Lease

EL6598

Exploration License

DONALDSON

ML1461

Mining Lease

ML1555

Mining Lease

ML1618

Mining Lease

ML1653

Mining Lease

ML1703

Mining Lease

ML1756

Mining Lease

EL6964

Exploration License

EL5337

Exploration License

EL5497

Exploration License

EL5498

Exploration License

By order of the Board

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Baocai ZHANG

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 March 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Ning Zhang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Baocai Zhang, Mr. Cunliang Lai, Mr. Xiangqian Wu, Mr. Qingchun Zhao and Mr. Xing Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory James Fletcher, Dr.

Geoffrey William Raby, and Ms. Helen Jane Gillies.

*For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:29:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
09:26aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Voluntary Announcement - Coal Resources and Coal Reserves S..
PU
03/15China's Economic Activity Soars but Jobless Rate Hits Ceiling Set by Beijing ..
DJ
03/08YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Appendix 3Y - Ning Zhang
PU
03/01YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Swings to Loss in 2020 as Revenue Slides 21% on China-Austr..
MT
02/26YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Annual Results Investor Presentation
PU
02/26YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Full Year Financial Resu..
PU
02/04YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Wins Regulatory Nod to Expand Production of Moolarben Coal ..
MT
01/19Coal producer Yancoal Australia sees demand rebounding
RE
01/10YANZHOU COAL MINING  : Answers Shanghai Bourse's Inquiry About Watagan Mining's ..
MT
2020YANZHOU COAL MINING  : to Reconsolidate Watagan Mining into Yancoal Australia
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 520 M 2 718 M 2 718 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 800 M 618 M 618 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 063 M 2 373 M 2 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 119
Free-Float 8,18%
Chart YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Yancoal Australia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David James Moult Chief Executive Officer
Ning Su Chief Financial Officer
Bao Cai Zhang Chairman
Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer
Ling Zhang Secretary, Executive GM-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD-2.48%2 413
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.60%55 230
GLENCORE PLC22.96%52 433
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED24.73%17 971
COAL INDIA LIMITED7.57%12 478
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED46.78%9 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ