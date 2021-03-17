Yancoal Australia : Voluntary Announcement - Coal Resources and Coal Reserves Statement For Year Ending 31 December 2020 03/17/2021 | 09:26am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Australian Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Yancoal Australia Ltd ACN 111 859 119 އ➔◣བྷ࡙ӎᴹ䲀ޜਨ* (Incorporated in Victoria, Australia with limited liability) (Hong Kong stock code: 3668) (Australian stock code: YAL) VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT COAL RESOURCES AND COAL RESERVES STATEMENT FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 On an attributable basis the Yancoal group total year-end 31 December 2020 position is as follows: 31-Dec-2020 31-Dec-2019 % Change Measured, Indicated and Inferred Coal Resources2 6,884Mt 6,911Mt -0.4% Recoverable Proved and Probable Coal Reserves1 2 1,154Mt 1,196Mt -3.5% Marketable Proved and Probable Coal Reserves1 2 833Mt 872Mt -4.5% The Coal Resources and Coal Reserves statement presented in this report was produced in accordance with the Australasian Code for reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 Edition (the JORC Code). Commodity prices and exchange rates used to estimate the economic viability of Coal Reserves are based on the Yancoal long-term forecasts unless otherwise stated. The Coal Reserves tabulated are all held within existing, fully permitted mining leases, are within areas under applications to become mining leases or are within areas of exploration tenements detailed in the 2020 Life of Mine Plans to become mining leases in future applications. Yancoal's leases are of sufficient duration (or convey a legal right to renew for sufficient duration) to enable all Coal Reserves on the leases to be mined in accordance with current production schedules. 1 Where required the component Coal Reserve numbers for each site making up this total have been depleted by production from the annual report date to 31 December 2020.

2 2020 Coal Resources and Coal Reserves have been rounded (significant figure) by the Competent Persons in line with the JORC Code and the Yancoal Coal Resource and Reserve reporting standards to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates. The information in this report relating to Coal Resources and Coal Reserves are based on information compiled by Competent Persons (as defined by the JORC Code). All Competent Persons have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code. The Competent Persons listed in this report are independent consultants, apart from the Coal Resource and Coal Reserve reports for Moolarben, the Coal Reserve reports for Mt Thorley Warkworth, Ashton Underground and Donaldson, which have been compiled by fulltime employees of Yancoal and the Hunter Valley Operations (HVO) Coal Reserve report, which has been compiled by a fulltime employee of Glencore. These Coal Resources and Coal Reserves reports were peer reviewed at the time of their generation. Each Competent Person consents to the inclusion of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears in this report. Yancoal is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this report and at the time of this report all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. 3 Coal Resources and Coal Reserves are reported in 100 per cent terms (unless otherwise stated). Coal Resources are reported inclusive of the Coal Resources that have been converted to Coal Reserves (i.e. Coal Resources are not additional to Coal Reserves). The tabulated information is reported by Project; for details of the tenements and leases containing Coal Resources and Coal Reserves comprising each of these projects please refer to the Yancoal Australia Tenements table. The following abbreviations are used throughout this report. AusIMM Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy JORC Joint Ore Reserves Committee Met Metallurgical Coal Semi Semi-soft coking coal PCI Pulverised Coal Injection Mt Million tonnes OC Open Cut UG Underground Authorised for lodgement by the Yancoal Disclosure Committee Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Fitzpatrick, GM Investor Relations Email:Brendan.Fitzpatrick@yancoal.com.au Additional information about the company is available atwww.yancoal.com.au 3 The Austar mine suspended production on the 31st March 2020 and transitioned to care and maintenance operations. On the 1st of March 2021, an announcement was made to transition Austar to closure activities. COAL RESOURCES FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 Project (1)Moolarben (OC & UG) Mt Thorley (OC & UG) Warkworth (OC & UG) HVO (OC) Yarrabee (OC) (2)Gloucester (OC) Middlemount (OC) (3)Austar (UG) (3)Ashton (OC & UG) (3)Donaldson (OC & UG) Monash (UG) Total Coal Competent Resources Person# (Mt) 2020 2020 710 760 180 180 200 200 1,090 BF 280 300 160 160 160 180 600 PH 590 610 420 420 440 470 1,450 PH 800 810 1,300 1,300 2,400 2,400 4,500 LP 75 80 85 85 50 50 210 SW 8 8 195 195 110 110 313 JB 57 73 53 54 8 8 118 GJ 110 110 40 40 70 70 220 RD 85 85 85 85 90 90 260 PH 190 190 400 400 100 100 690 RD 0 0 17 17 80 80 97 RD Total Coal Resources (100% Basis) 2,905 3,026 2,935 2,936 3,708 3,758 9,548 Yancoal Attributable Share 6,884 Yancoal Ownership % MoistureCoal Type Basis % 2020 Measured Coal ResourcesIndicated Coal ResourcesInferred Coal Resources (Mt) (Mt) (Mt) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 95% Thermal 6.0% 80% Semi/Thermal 6 to 8% 84.47% Semi/Thermal

6 to 8% 51% Semi/Thermal

6 to 8% 100% PCI/Thermal 5.5% 100% Met/Thermal 6.0% 50% Met/Thermal 5.0% 100% Met 5.0% 100% Semi/Thermal 6.5% 100% Semi/Thermal 4.0% 100% Met/Thermal 6.0% Note: 2020 Coal Resources have been rounded in line with the JORC Code and the Yancoal reporting standards to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates. Note: All Coal Resources are inclusive of Coal Reserves and are reported on a 100% basis with Yancoal's ownership percent reported for each deposit. The attributable share total is the total Coal Resources when the Yancoal ownership percent (as at 31 December 2020) is applied. (1) Attributable figure used for Moolarben is 85% up to and including 31 December 2019 and 95% after that date.

(2) Gloucester comprises the Stratford, Duralie and Grant & Chainey deposits.

(3) On 17 February 2016, Yancoal announced a financing arrangement by its newly established subsidiary, Watagan Mining Company Ltd ("Watagan") to issue US$755 million of nine-year bonds. Under these arrangements Yancoal's interests in the assets of Ashton, Austar and Donaldson were transferred to and controlled, for accounting purposes, by Watagan. On 16 December 2020, Yancoal announced that a commercial arrangement had been entered into between Yankuang Group Co. Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary Yankuang Group (Hong Kong) Limited and the other two holders of the bonds issued by Watagan which resulted in Yancoal regaining accounting control of Watagan on that date. COAL RESOURCES RECONCILIATION OF 2020 TO 2019 YEAR END REPORTING Measured Resources (Mt) Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Moolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester (2)MiddlemountAustarAshtonProject (OC & UG) (OC) (OC) (OC) (OC) (UG) (OC & UG)Donaldson Monash (OC & UG) (UG) Production Changes (2)Production (-) 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020 Non - Production Changes Coal sterilised within the -47.0 -1.0 -17.0 -18.3 mine plan -1.4 Reconciliation (Actual Vs -3.2 -11.5 -3.1 -0.05 -4.6 -0.4 Model) adjustment Dilution/Loss change -0.2 0.7 Seams/Plies failing eventual economic extraction test Resource reclassification Geology model change (1)Change due to significant figure rounding 7.5 -2.4 -13.9 -4.7 0.3 0.6 3.1 Total -8.1 -50.0 -3.7 -1.9 8.3 -18.0 -22.0 -10.0 -1.79 -5.0 Indicated Resources (Mt) 0.1 2.5 0.0 -16.0 Moolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG) Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount N/AN/A 0.0 0.0 AustarAshtonProject (OC & UG) (OC) (OC) (OC) (OC) (UG) (OC & UG) 0.0 0.0 Donaldson Monash (UG) (UG) Production Changes Production (-) 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020 Non - Production Changes Coal sterilised within the -0.1 -1.0 mine plan -0.3 Dilution/Loss change -0.07 Seams/Plies failing eventual economic extraction test Resource reclassification 1.0 Geology model change 0.1 (1)Change due to significant figure rounding -1.1 Total 0.0 -0.8 -0.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.1 -0.7 0.0 0.0 -1.0 N/AN/A 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 ProjectMoolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG) Production Changes Production (-) 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020 -0.17 Non - Production Changes Coal sterilised within the mine plan Seams/Plies failing eventual economic extraction testResource reclassification Geology model change (1)Change due to significant figure rounding 9.9 -9.5 1.3 0.7 -11.2 -11.5 -29.7 0.17 Total 0.0 -21.0 -29.0 0.0 ProjectMoolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)Yancoal Ownership % 95% 80% Coal Type Thermal Semi/ Thermal Production Changes Measured Resources (Mt) Indicated Resources (Mt) Inferred Resources (Mt) -47.0 0.0 0.0 -1.0 0.0 0.0 Non - Production Changes Measured Resources (Mt) Indicated Resources (Mt) Inferred Resources (Mt) Totals -3.0 0.0 0.0 -50.0 -17.0 0.0 -21.0 -39.0 Inferred Resources (Mt) Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount Austar Ashton Donaldson Monash (UG) (OC & UG) (UG) (UG) -0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total Resources (Mt) Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount Austar Ashton Donaldson Monash (UG) (OC & UG) (UG) (UG) 100% 100% 100% 100% Met/ Met/ Met/ Met Thermal Thermal Thermal 0.0 -3.1 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -172.0 -135.4 (OC & UG) (OC) (OC) (OC) (OC) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (OC & UG) (OC) (OC) (OC) (OC) 84.47% Semi/ 51% Semi/Thermal Thermal 100% PCI/ Thermal 100% Met/ Thermal 50% Met/ Thermal -17.0 0.0 0.0 -18.3 0.0 0.0 -3.2 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -11.5 -1.1 0.0 -0.2 0.0 -5.0 0.0 -29.0 -51.0 8.3 0.0 0.0 -10.0 -1.8 0.1 0.0 -5.0 0.0 -4.5 1.1 -1.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 -17.0 Total Coal Resource Changes (100% Basis) Yancoal Attributable Share Note: +ve = increase in reported Coal Resources, -ve = decrease in reported Coal Resources (1) The reported Coal Resource totals within the Coal Resource Reports utilised for public reporting are rounded (significant figure), whereas the Coal Resource reconciliations contained within them are based on the unrounded numbers, this adjustment is required to align the unrounded reconciliations with the significant figure rounded Coal Resource totals.

(2) The production depletion applied to Middlemount entails the period from March 2018 to end December 2020. COAL RESERVES FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 Total Coal Competent Person# 2020 NC AM MH MH PJ TO DL MB AB BB REH REH Reserves (Mt) Marketable Coal Reserve Proved Coal Probable Coal 2019 2020 5 149 13 52 25 13 47 175 330 640 15 37 11 10 27 60 0 0.0 9 9 12 11 62 62 555 1,216 Reserves (Mt) 2020 5 13 10 52 330 12 10 27 0 9 3.4 62 532 2019 161 47 5.1 133 320 27 0 35 0.2 0 5.1 0 734 Reserves (Mt) 2020 144 39 3.1 123 310 25 0 33 0.0 0 7.2 0 684 Ash % 2020 20% 16% 10-14% 10-14% 13% 9% 14% Moisture Basis % 2020 9% 9% 10% 10% 10% 9% 8% 10.5% Coking 10% Coking 11.8% PCI 5.5% 9.5% 9.5% 17% 9% PCI 5% 9.5% 8.5% 8% Total Coal Reserves (Mt) 2020 184 51 18 256 880 46 17 78 0 17 22 110 1,680 1,154 833 Recoverable Coal ReserveProved Coal Probable Coal 2019 6 13 37 61 460 18 19 37 0 17 21 110 798 Reserves (Mt) 2020 6 13 14 76 460 15 17 37 0 17 7 110 771 2019 197 46 7.4 187 440 33 0 45 0.2 0 9 0 965 Reserves (Mt) 2020 178 38 4.6 180 420 31 0 41 0 0 15 0 909 Coal Type Thermal Thermal Yancoal Ownership % 95% 95% 80.0% Semi/Thermal

84.47% Semi/Thermal

51% Semi/Thermal

100% PCI/Thermal

100% Met/Thermal

50% Met/ThermalMet 100%

100% Semi/Thermal

100% Semi/Thermal

100% Semi/ThermalProject (1)Moolarben (OC) (1)Moolarben (UG) Mount Thorley (OC) Warkworth (OC) HVO (OC) Yarrabee (OC) (2)Gloucester (OC) (3)Middlemount (OC) (4) (5)Austar (UG) (4)Ashton (AWOC) (4)Ashton (UG) (4)Donaldson (UG) Total Coal Reserves (100% Basis) - Rounded Yancoal Attributable Share N o te : 2020 Coal Reserves have been rounded in line with the JORC Code and the Yancoal reporting standards to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates. N o te : All Coal Resources are inclusive of Coal Reserves, Coal Reserves are reported on a 100% basis with Yancoal's ownership percent reported for each deposit. The attributable share total is the total Coal Reserves when the Yancoal ownership percent (as at 31 December 2020) is applied. (1) Attributable figure used for Moolarben is 85% up to and including 31 December 2019 and 95% after that date.

(2) Gloucester comprises the Stratford, Duralie and Grant & Chainey deposits.

(3) The project has two product types for Marketable Coal Reserves each with a different Moisture basis, Coking at 10.5%, PCI at 9% and Ash% of 10% for Coking & 11% for PCI.

(4) On 17 February 2016, Yancoal announced a financing arrangement by its newly established subsidiary, Watagan Mining Company Ltd ("Watagan") to issue US$755 million of nine-year bonds. Under these arrangements Yancoal's interests in the assets of Ashton, Austar and Donaldson were transferred to and controlled, for accounting purposes, by Watagan. On 16 December 2020, Yancoal announced that a commercial arrangement had been entered into between Yankuang Group Co. Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary Yankuang Group (Hong Kong) Limited and the other two holders of the bonds issued by Watagan which resulted in Yancoal regaining accounting control of Watagan on that date.

(5) The Austar mine suspended production on the 31st March 2020 and transitioned to care and maintenance operations. On the 1st of March 2021, an announcement was made to transition Austar to closure activities. COAL RESERVES RECONCILIATION OF 2020 TO 2019 YEAR END REPORTING Monash (UG) N/A 0.0 Donaldson (UG) 0.0 0.0 Ashton (UG)Austar Ashton WOC (OC) 0.0 -3.1 (UG) -0.2 Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt) Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Moolarben Moolarben Mt Thorley Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount (OC) (OC) (OC) -4.0 (OC) (OC) -17.2 -18.3 -3.3 -1.3 (OC) -0.9 0.1 1.5 -0.6 -13.8 -1.4 -23.2 23.2 0.3 3.6 -0.1 -1.5 -6.6 -3.7 0.7 10.4 0.2 -2.3 1.8 -1.7 -0.1 -0.7 0.9 0.0 -7.0 -0.2 -4.0 -26.0 8.0 -20.0 -10.0 -2.0 (UG) -7.6 0.1 0.2 -7.3 (OC) ProjectProduction Changes Production (Since previous JORC report) -14.3 Product Yield adjustments Moisture basis modified Non - Production Changes Coal sterilised or increased recovery in the mine plan -0.9 Coal Resource reclassification Coal Reserve reclassification 1.0 Mine Plan changes from Pre-feasibility studies/Tenement boundary/approvals/ offset areas Geology model changes -3.5 Changes to the Mine plan/Optimisation -2.4 Changed modifying factors (1)Change due to significant figure rounding 0.4 Total -19.7 Monash (UG) N/A Donaldson (UG) 0.0 Ashton (UG)Austar Ashton WOC (OC) 0.0 -1.5 (UG)Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt) Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount (OC) (OC) (OC) -0.7 -2.9 -0.16 (OC) (OC)Mt Thorley (OC) -0.6 -11.6 -13.9 -3.0 -0.1 -1.2 -0.4 -10.0 -3.1 0.0 0.0 -15.1 15.1 0.2 2.6 -0.1 -1.8 -4.7 -1.8 Moolarben (UG) -7.7 0.1 Moolarben (OC) ProjectProduction Changes Production (Since previous JORC report) -12.2 Product Yield adjustments Moisture basis modified Non - Production Changes Coal sterilised or increased recovery in the mine plan -1.3 Coal Resource reclassification Coal Reserve reclassification 0.8 Mine Plan changes from Pre-feasibility studies/Tenement boundary/approvals/ offset areas Geology model changes -3.3 Changes to the Mine plan/Optimisation -1.9 Changed modifying factors 0.1 -0.5 (1)Change due to significant figure -0.3 0.9 0.8 0.0 -6.0 -1.0 -2.0 -0.16 -0.8 1.8 3.9 0.7 -17.0 -5.0 -10.0 -7.0 0.1 -7.5 rounding 0.3 Total -17.5 Monash (UG) 100% Met/ Thermal Donaldson (UG) 100% Semi/ Thermal Ashton (UG) 100% Semi/ Thermal -3.1 0.0 -1.5 0.0 -3.9 0.0 -4.5 0.0 -7.0 0.0 0.0 -6.0 0.0 0.0 Austar Ashton WOC (OC) 100% Semi/ Thermal 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (UG) 100% Met -0.2 -0.2 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 Totals (Mt) Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount (OC) 50% Met/ Thermal -4.0 -2.9 0.0 0.9 -4.0 -2.0 (OC) 100% Met/ Thermal -1.3 -0.7 -0.7 -0.3 -2.0 -1.0 (OC) 100% PCI/ Thermal -3.3 -3.0 -6.7 -4.0 -10.0 -7.0 (OC) (OC) 84.47% 51% Semi/ Semi/ Thermal Thermal -18.3 -13.9 -1.7 3.9 -20.0 -10.0 -15.7 -12.8 23.7 7.8 8.0 -5.0 -88.1 Total Marketable Coal Reserve Changes (100% Basis) -73.2 Yancoal Attributable Share -61.9 -71.0 Mt Thorley (OC) 80% Semi/ Thermal -0.8 -0.7 -25.2 -16.3 -26.0 -17.0 Moolarben (UG) 95% Thermal -7.6 -7.7 0.3 0.2 -7.3 -7.5 Moolarben (OC) 95% Thermal -14.3 -12.2 -5.4 -5.3 -19.7 -17.5 Project Yancoal Ownership % Coal Type Production Changes Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt) Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt) Non - Production Changes Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt) Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt) Total Changes Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt) Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt) Total Recoverable Coal Reserve Changes (100% Basis) Yancoal Attributable Share +ve = increase in reported Coal Reserves, -ve = decrease in reported Coal Reserves N o te : (1) The reported Coal Reserves totals within the Coal Reserve Reports utilised for public reporting are rounded (significant figure), whereas the Coal Reserve reconciliations contained within them are based on the unrounded numbers, this adjustment is required to align the unrounded reconciliations with the significant figure rounded Coal Reserve totals. The following table provides details of the Competent Persons for each project. COMPETENT BB Brian Baumhammer AB Adriaan Benson MB Mark Bryant NC Nicholas Craig RD Rob Dyson BF Beau Fernance PH Paul Harrison MH Matthew Hillard REH Raymond Howard GJ Greg Jones PJ Paul Jones DL David Lennard AM Adrian Moodie TO Tony O'Connell LP Lyndon Pass SW Stuart Whyte Initials PERSON (CP) TITLE COMPANY JB Janet Bartolo Senior Geologist - Manager McElroy Bryan Geological Geological Modelling Services Pty Ltd Principal Mining Engineer GPPH & Associates Principal Mining Engineer Alpha Mine Planning 4U Principal Mining Consultant The Minserve Group Pty Ltd Project Manager - Moolarben Yancoal Australia Ltd Coal Operations Senior Geologist - General McElroy Bryan Geological Manager Operations (Retired) Services Pty Ltd Senior Mine Geologist Yancoal Australia Ltd Senior Geologist McElroy Bryan Geological Services Pty Ltd Principal Mining Engineer Yancoal Australia Ltd Principal Mining Engineer Yancoal Australia Ltd Principal Consultant JB Mining Services Pty Ltd Principal Engineer BD Glencore Coal Assets Australia Principal Mining Consultant Xenith Consulting Pty Ltd Technical Services Manager - Yancoal Australia Ltd Moolarben OC Director Optimal Mining Solutions Pty Ltd Principal Geologist Encompass Mining Principal Geologist Measured Group 11 YANCOAL AUSTRALIA TENEMENTS Only tenements containing Coal Resources and/or Reserves reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code are detailed in the following table. PROJECT TITLE TENEMENT HVO ML1324 Mining Lease ML1337 Mining Lease ML1359 Mining Lease ML1406 Mining Lease ML1428 Mining Lease ML1465 Mining Lease ML1474 Mining Lease ML1482 Mining Lease ML1500 Mining Lease ML1526 Mining Lease ML1560 Mining Lease ML1589 Mining Lease ML1622 Mining Lease ML1634 Mining Lease ML1682 Mining Lease ML1704 Mining Lease ML1705 Mining Lease ML1706 Mining Lease ML1707 Mining Lease ML1710 Mining Lease ML1732 Mining Lease ML1734 Mining Lease ML1748 Mining Lease ML1753 Mining Lease ML1810 Mining Lease ML1811 Mining Lease EL5291 EL5292 EL5417 EL5418 EL5606 EL8175 EL8821 CML4 CL327 CL359 CL360 CL398 CL584 TENEMENT TYPE Exploration License Exploration License Exploration License Exploration License Exploration License Exploration License Exploration License Consolidated Mining Lease Coal Lease Coal Lease Coal Lease Coal Lease Coal Lease PROJECT TITLE TENEMENT TENEMENT TYPE CCL714 CCL755 AUTH72 MLA495 MLA496 MLA520 MLA535 ALA52 ALA58 ALA59 (1)CL378 (1)CCL708 MT THORLEY & WARKWORTH (MTW)MIDDLEMOUNTMONASH YARRABEEGLOUCESTER BASIN ML1412 ML1590 ML1751 ML1752 EL7712 EL8824 CL219 CCL753 (1)ML1547 Consolidated Coal Lease Consolidated Coal Lease Authorisation Mining Lease Application Mining Lease Application Mining Lease Application Mining Lease Application Assessment Lease Application Assessment Lease Application Assessment Lease Application Coal Lease Consolidated Coal Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Exploration License Exploration License Coal Lease Consolidated Coal Lease Mining Lease ML70379 ML70417 MDL282 Mining Lease Mining Lease EL6123 EL7579 Mineral Development License Exploration License Exploration License MDL160 ML1770 ML80049 Mineral Development License Mining Lease ML80050 ML80096 ML80104 ML80172 ML80195 ML80196 ML80197 ML80198 A311 A315 EL6904 ML1360 ML1409 ML1427 ML1447 ML1521 ML1528 ML1538 ML1577 ML1646 Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Authority Authority Exploration License Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease (1) Partially owned tenements. PROJECT TITLE TENEMENT TENEMENT TYPE ML1733 Mining Lease ML1787 Mining Lease ASHTON ML1696 Mining Lease ML1623 Mining Lease ML1533 Mining Lease EL4918 Exploration License EL5860 Exploration License MOOLARBEN ML1605 Mining Lease ML1606 Mining Lease ML1628 Mining Lease ML1691 Mining Lease ML1715 Mining Lease EL6288 Exploration License EL7073 Exploration License EL7074 Exploration License MPL0315 Mining Purpose Lease AUSTAR CCL728 Consolidated Coal Lease CML2 Consolidated Mining Lease ML1661 Mining Lease ML1666 Mining Lease EL6598 Exploration License DONALDSON ML1461 Mining Lease ML1555 Mining Lease ML1618 Mining Lease ML1653 Mining Lease ML1703 Mining Lease ML1756 Mining Lease EL6964 Exploration License EL5337 Exploration License EL5497 Exploration License EL5498 Exploration License By order of the Board Yancoal Australia Ltd Baocai ZHANG Chairman Hong Kong, 17 March 2021 As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Ning Zhang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Baocai Zhang, Mr. Cunliang Lai, Mr. Xiangqian Wu, Mr. Qingchun Zhao and Mr. Xing Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory James Fletcher, Dr. Geoffrey William Raby, and Ms. Helen Jane Gillies. *For identification purposes only Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:29:13 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD 09:26a YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Voluntary Announcement - Coal Resources and Coal Reserves S.. PU 03/15 China's Economic Activity Soars but Jobless Rate Hits Ceiling Set by Beijing .. DJ 03/08 YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - Ning Zhang PU 03/01 YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Swings to Loss in 2020 as Revenue Slides 21% on China-Austr.. MT 02/26 YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Annual Results Investor Presentation PU 02/26 YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Full Year Financial Resu.. PU 02/04 YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Wins Regulatory Nod to Expand Production of Moolarben Coal .. MT 01/19 Coal producer Yancoal Australia sees demand rebounding RE 01/10 YANZHOU COAL MINING : Answers Shanghai Bourse's Inquiry About Watagan Mining's .. MT 2020 YANZHOU COAL MINING : to Reconsolidate Watagan Mining into Yancoal Australia MT