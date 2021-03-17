Yancoal Australia : Voluntary Announcement - Coal Resources and Coal Reserves Statement For Year Ending 31 December 2020

Australian Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Yancoal Australia Ltd
ACN 111 859 119
އ➔◣བྷ࡙ӎᴹ䲀ޜਨ*
(Incorporated in Victoria, Australia with limited liability)
(Hong Kong stock code: 3668) (Australian stock code: YAL)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
COAL RESOURCES AND COAL RESERVES STATEMENT FOR YEAR
ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020
On an attributable basis the Yancoal group total year-end 31 December 2020 position is as follows:
31-Dec-2020 31-Dec-2019 % Change
|
Measured, Indicated and Inferred Coal Resources2
|
6,884Mt
|
6,911Mt
|
-0.4%
|
Recoverable Proved and Probable Coal Reserves1 2
|
1,154Mt
|
1,196Mt
|
-3.5%
|
Marketable Proved and Probable Coal Reserves1 2
|
833Mt
|
872Mt
|
-4.5%
The Coal Resources and Coal Reserves statement presented in this report was produced in accordance with the Australasian Code for reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 Edition (the JORC Code). Commodity prices and exchange rates used to estimate the economic viability of Coal Reserves are based on the Yancoal long-term forecasts unless otherwise stated. The Coal Reserves tabulated are all held within existing, fully permitted mining leases, are within areas under applications to become mining leases or are within areas of exploration tenements detailed in the 2020 Life of Mine Plans to become mining leases in future applications.
Yancoal's leases are of sufficient duration (or convey a legal right to renew for sufficient duration) to enable all Coal Reserves on the leases to be mined in accordance with current production schedules.
-
1 Where required the component Coal Reserve numbers for each site making up this total have been depleted by production from the annual report date to 31 December 2020.
-
2 2020 Coal Resources and Coal Reserves have been rounded (significant figure) by the Competent Persons in line with the JORC Code and the Yancoal Coal Resource and Reserve reporting standards to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates.
The information in this report relating to Coal Resources and Coal Reserves are based on information compiled by Competent Persons (as defined by the JORC Code). All Competent Persons have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code. The Competent Persons listed in this report are independent consultants, apart from the Coal Resource and Coal Reserve reports for Moolarben, the Coal Reserve reports for Mt Thorley Warkworth, Ashton Underground and Donaldson, which have been compiled by fulltime employees of Yancoal and the Hunter Valley Operations (HVO) Coal Reserve report, which has been compiled by a fulltime employee of Glencore. These Coal Resources and Coal Reserves reports were peer reviewed at the time of their generation.
Each Competent Person consents to the inclusion of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears in this report.
Yancoal is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this report and at the time of this report all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. 3
Coal Resources and Coal Reserves are reported in 100 per cent terms (unless otherwise stated). Coal Resources are reported inclusive of the Coal Resources that have been converted to Coal Reserves (i.e. Coal Resources are not additional to Coal Reserves).
The tabulated information is reported by Project; for details of the tenements and leases containing Coal Resources and Coal Reserves comprising each of these projects please refer to the Yancoal Australia Tenements table.
The following abbreviations are used throughout this report.
|
AusIMM
|
Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
|
JORC
|
Joint Ore Reserves Committee
|
Met
|
Metallurgical Coal
|
Semi
|
Semi-soft coking coal
|
PCI
|
Pulverised Coal Injection
|
Mt
|
Million tonnes
|
OC
|
Open Cut
|
UG
|
Underground
3
The Austar mine suspended production on the 31st March 2020 and transitioned to care and maintenance operations. On the 1st of March 2021, an announcement was made to transition Austar to closure activities.
COAL RESOURCES FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020
Project
(1)Moolarben (OC & UG) Mt Thorley (OC & UG) Warkworth (OC & UG) HVO (OC) Yarrabee (OC) (2)Gloucester (OC) Middlemount (OC) (3)Austar (UG) (3)Ashton (OC & UG) (3)Donaldson (OC & UG) Monash (UG)
|
Total Coal
|
Competent
|
Resources
|
Person#
|
(Mt)
|
2020
|
2020
|
710
|
760
|
180
|
180
|
200
|
200
|
1,090
|
BF
|
280
|
300
|
160
|
160
|
160
|
180
|
600
|
PH
|
590
|
610
|
420
|
420
|
440
|
470
|
1,450
|
PH
|
800
|
810
|
1,300
|
1,300
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
4,500
|
LP
|
75
|
80
|
85
|
85
|
50
|
50
|
210
|
SW
|
8
|
8
|
195
|
195
|
110
|
110
|
313
|
JB
|
57
|
73
|
53
|
54
|
8
|
8
|
118
|
GJ
|
110
|
110
|
40
|
40
|
70
|
70
|
220
|
RD
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
90
|
90
|
260
|
PH
|
190
|
190
|
400
|
400
|
100
|
100
|
690
|
RD
|
0
|
0
|
17
|
17
|
80
|
80
|
97
|
RD
|
Total Coal Resources (100% Basis)
|
2,905
|
3,026
|
2,935
|
2,936
|
3,708
|
3,758
|
9,548
|
Yancoal Attributable Share
|
6,884
Yancoal Ownership %
MoistureCoal Type
Basis % 2020
Measured Coal ResourcesIndicated Coal ResourcesInferred Coal Resources
(Mt)
(Mt)
(Mt)
2020 2019
2020 2019
2020 2019
95% Thermal
6.0%
80% Semi/Thermal
-
6 to 8%
84.47% Semi/Thermal
-
6 to 8%
51% Semi/Thermal
-
6 to 8%
100% PCI/Thermal 5.5%
100% Met/Thermal 6.0%
50% Met/Thermal 5.0%
100% Met 5.0%
100% Semi/Thermal 6.5%
100% Semi/Thermal 4.0%
100% Met/Thermal 6.0%
Note: 2020 Coal Resources have been rounded in line with the JORC Code and the Yancoal reporting standards to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates.
Note: All Coal Resources are inclusive of Coal Reserves and are reported on a 100% basis with Yancoal's ownership percent reported for each deposit. The attributable share total is the total Coal Resources when the Yancoal ownership percent (as at 31 December 2020) is applied.
-
(1) Attributable figure used for Moolarben is 85% up to and including 31 December 2019 and 95% after that date.
-
(2) Gloucester comprises the Stratford, Duralie and Grant & Chainey deposits.
-
(3) On 17 February 2016, Yancoal announced a financing arrangement by its newly established subsidiary, Watagan Mining Company Ltd ("Watagan") to issue US$755 million of nine-year bonds. Under these arrangements Yancoal's interests in the assets of Ashton, Austar and Donaldson were transferred to and controlled, for accounting purposes, by Watagan. On 16 December 2020, Yancoal announced that a commercial arrangement had been entered into between Yankuang Group Co. Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary Yankuang Group (Hong Kong) Limited and the other two holders of the bonds issued by Watagan which resulted in Yancoal regaining accounting control of Watagan on that date.
COAL RESOURCES RECONCILIATION OF 2020 TO 2019 YEAR END REPORTING
Measured Resources (Mt)
Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020
Moolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester (2)MiddlemountAustarAshtonProject
(OC & UG)
(OC)
(OC)
(OC)
(OC)
(UG) (OC & UG)Donaldson Monash
(OC & UG)
(UG)
Production Changes (2)Production (-) 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020
Non - Production Changes Coal sterilised within the
-47.0
-1.0 -17.0 -18.3
mine plan -1.4 Reconciliation (Actual Vs
-3.2
-11.5 -3.1
-0.05
-4.6 -0.4
Model) adjustment
Dilution/Loss change -0.2 0.7 Seams/Plies failing eventual economic extraction test
Resource reclassification Geology model change (1)Change due to significant figure rounding
7.5 -2.4
-13.9 -4.7 0.3 0.6 3.1
Total
-8.1 -50.0
-3.7 -1.9 8.3 -18.0 -22.0 -10.0
-1.79 -5.0
Indicated Resources (Mt)
0.1 2.5
0.0
-16.0
Moolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)
Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount
N/AN/A
0.0 0.0
AustarAshtonProject
(OC & UG)
(OC)
(OC)
(OC)
(OC)
(UG) (OC & UG)
0.0
0.0
Donaldson Monash
(UG)
(UG)
Production Changes Production (-) 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020
Non - Production Changes Coal sterilised within the
-0.1 -1.0
mine plan -0.3 Dilution/Loss change -0.07
Seams/Plies failing eventual economic extraction test
Resource reclassification 1.0
Geology model change 0.1 (1)Change due to significant
figure rounding -1.1
Total 0.0
-0.8 -0.3
0.8 0.3
0.0 0.0 0.0
0.1 1.1 -0.7
0.0 0.0 -1.0
N/AN/A
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
ProjectMoolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)
Production Changes Production (-) 1 January 2020
- 31 December 2020 -0.17
Non - Production Changes
Coal sterilised within the mine plan Seams/Plies failing eventual economic extraction testResource reclassification Geology model change (1)Change due to significant figure rounding
9.9 -9.5
1.3 0.7
-11.2 -11.5 -29.7 0.17
Total
0.0 -21.0 -29.0 0.0
ProjectMoolarben (OC & UG)Mt Thorley (OC & UG)Yancoal Ownership %
95%
80%
Coal Type
Thermal
Semi/ Thermal
Production Changes
Measured Resources (Mt)
Indicated Resources (Mt)
Inferred Resources (Mt)
-47.0 0.0 0.0
-1.0 0.0 0.0
Non - Production Changes
Measured Resources (Mt)
Indicated Resources (Mt)
Inferred Resources (Mt)
Totals
-3.0 0.0 0.0 -50.0
-17.0 0.0 -21.0 -39.0
|
Inferred Resources (Mt)
|
Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020
|
Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount
|
|
|
|
|
Austar
|
Ashton
|
Donaldson
|
Monash
|
(UG)
|
(OC & UG)
|
(UG)
|
(UG)
|
-0.3
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Total Resources (Mt)
|
Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020
|
Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount
|
Austar
|
Ashton
|
Donaldson
|
Monash
|
(UG)
|
(OC & UG)
|
(UG)
|
(UG)
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
Met/
|
Met/
|
Met/
|
Met
|
Thermal
|
Thermal
|
Thermal
|
0.0
|
-3.1
|
0.0
|
N/A
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
N/A
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
3.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-172.0
|
-135.4
(OC & UG)
(OC)
(OC)
(OC)
(OC)
0.0 0.0
0.0
(OC & UG)
(OC)
(OC)
(OC)
(OC)
84.47% Semi/
51% Semi/Thermal Thermal
100% PCI/ Thermal
100% Met/ Thermal
50% Met/ Thermal
-17.0 0.0 0.0
-18.3 0.0 0.0
-3.2 -0.1 0.0
0.0 -11.5
-1.1 0.0
-0.2 0.0
-5.0 0.0
-29.0 -51.0
8.3 0.0 0.0 -10.0
-1.8 0.1 0.0 -5.0
0.0 -4.5
1.1 -1.0
0.2 0.0
0.0 -17.0
Total Coal Resource Changes (100% Basis) Yancoal Attributable Share
Note: +ve = increase in reported Coal Resources, -ve = decrease in reported Coal Resources
-
(1) The reported Coal Resource totals within the Coal Resource Reports utilised for public reporting are rounded (significant figure), whereas the Coal Resource reconciliations contained within them are based on the unrounded numbers, this adjustment is required to align the unrounded reconciliations with the significant figure rounded Coal Resource totals.
-
(2) The production depletion applied to Middlemount entails the period from March 2018 to end December 2020.
COAL RESERVES FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020
Person#
NC AM MH MH PJ TO DL
MB AB BB REH REH
Reserves
(Mt)
Marketable Coal Reserve
Proved Coal Probable Coal
2019 2020
5 149
13 52
25 13
47 175
330 640
15 37
11 10
27 60
0 0.0
9 9
12 11
62 62
555 1,216
Reserves
(Mt) 2020
5
13
10
52
330
12
10 27 0 9 3.4 62 532
2019
161
47
5.1
133
320
27
0 35 0.2 0 5.1 0 734
Reserves
(Mt) 2020
144
39
3.1
123
310
25
0 33 0.0 0 7.2 0 684
Ash % 2020
20%
16%
10-14%
10-14%
13%
9%
14%
Moisture
Basis % 2020
9%
9%
10%
10%
10%
9%
8%
10.5% Coking 10% Coking
11.8% PCI 5.5% 9.5% 9.5% 17%
9% PCI 5% 9.5% 8.5% 8%
Total Coal Reserves
(Mt) 2020
184
51
18
256
880
46
17
78
0
17
22 110 1,680
1,154 833
Recoverable Coal ReserveProved Coal Probable Coal
2019
6
13
37
61
460
18
19 37 0 17 21 110 798
Reserves
(Mt) 2020
6
13
14
76
460
15
17 37 0 17 7 110 771
2019
197
46
7.4
187
440
33
0 45 0.2
0 9 0 965
Reserves
(Mt) 2020
178
38
4.6
180
420
31
0 41 0 0 15 0 909
Coal Type
Thermal Thermal
Yancoal Ownership %
95% 95%
-
80.0% Semi/Thermal
-
84.47% Semi/Thermal
-
51% Semi/Thermal
-
100% PCI/Thermal
-
100% Met/Thermal
-
50% Met/ThermalMet
100%
-
100% Semi/Thermal
-
100% Semi/Thermal
-
100% Semi/ThermalProject
(1)Moolarben (OC) (1)Moolarben (UG) Mount Thorley (OC) Warkworth (OC) HVO (OC) Yarrabee (OC) (2)Gloucester (OC)
(3)Middlemount (OC)
(4) (5)Austar (UG)
(4)Ashton (AWOC)
(4)Ashton (UG)
(4)Donaldson (UG)
Total Coal Reserves (100% Basis) - Rounded Yancoal Attributable Share
N o te : 2020 Coal Reserves have been rounded in line with the JORC Code and the Yancoal reporting standards to reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates.
N o te : All Coal Resources are inclusive of Coal Reserves, Coal Reserves are reported on a 100% basis with Yancoal's ownership percent reported for each deposit. The attributable share total is the total Coal Reserves when the Yancoal ownership percent (as at 31 December 2020) is applied.
-
(1) Attributable figure used for Moolarben is 85% up to and including 31 December 2019 and 95% after that date.
-
(2) Gloucester comprises the Stratford, Duralie and Grant & Chainey deposits.
-
(3) The project has two product types for Marketable Coal Reserves each with a different Moisture basis, Coking at 10.5%, PCI at 9% and Ash% of 10% for Coking & 11% for PCI.
-
(4) On 17 February 2016, Yancoal announced a financing arrangement by its newly established subsidiary, Watagan Mining Company Ltd ("Watagan") to issue US$755 million of nine-year bonds. Under these arrangements Yancoal's interests in the assets of Ashton, Austar and Donaldson were transferred to and controlled, for accounting purposes, by Watagan. On 16 December 2020, Yancoal announced that a commercial arrangement had been entered into between Yankuang Group Co. Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary Yankuang Group (Hong Kong) Limited and the other two holders of the bonds issued by Watagan which resulted in Yancoal regaining accounting control of Watagan on that date.
-
(5) The Austar mine suspended production on the 31st March 2020 and transitioned to care and maintenance operations. On the 1st of March 2021, an announcement was made to transition Austar to closure activities.
COAL RESERVES RECONCILIATION OF 2020 TO 2019 YEAR END REPORTING
(UG)
N/A
0.0
Donaldson
(UG)
0.0
0.0
Ashton (UG)Austar Ashton WOC
(OC)
0.0 -3.1
(UG)
-0.2
Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt)
Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020
Moolarben Moolarben Mt Thorley Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount
(OC) (OC) (OC)
-4.0
(OC) (OC)
-17.2 -18.3 -3.3 -1.3
(OC)
-0.9
0.1 1.5
-0.6 -13.8 -1.4
-23.2 23.2
0.3 3.6
-0.1 -1.5 -6.6 -3.7
0.7 10.4 0.2
-2.3 1.8 -1.7 -0.1 -0.7 0.9
0.0 -7.0
-0.2
-4.0
-26.0 8.0 -20.0 -10.0 -2.0
(UG)
-7.6
0.1
0.2 -7.3
(OC)
ProjectProduction Changes
Production (Since previous JORC report) -14.3 Product Yield adjustments
Moisture basis modified Non - Production Changes
Coal sterilised or increased recovery
in the mine plan -0.9 Coal Resource reclassification
Coal Reserve reclassification 1.0 Mine Plan changes from Pre-feasibility studies/Tenement boundary/approvals/ offset areas
Geology model changes -3.5
Changes to the Mine plan/Optimisation -2.4 Changed modifying factors
(1)Change due to significant
figure rounding 0.4
Total -19.7
Monash
N/A
Donaldson
(UG)
0.0
Ashton (UG)Austar Ashton WOC
(OC)
0.0 -1.5
(UG)Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt) Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020
Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount
(OC) (OC) (OC)
-0.7 -2.9 -0.16
(OC)
(OC)Mt Thorley
(OC)
-0.6 -11.6 -13.9 -3.0 -0.1 -1.2
0.0
0.0
-15.1 15.1
0.2 2.6
-0.1 -1.8 -4.7 -1.8
Moolarben
(UG)
-7.7
0.1
Moolarben
(OC)
ProjectProduction Changes
Production (Since previous JORC report) -12.2 Product Yield adjustments
Moisture basis modified Non - Production Changes
Coal sterilised or increased recovery in the mine plan -1.3 Coal Resource reclassification
Coal Reserve reclassification 0.8 Mine Plan changes from Pre-feasibility studies/Tenement boundary/approvals/ offset areas
Geology model changes -3.3 Changes to the Mine plan/Optimisation -1.9
Changed modifying factors 0.1 -0.5 (1)Change due to significant figure
-0.3 0.9 0.8
0.0 -6.0
-1.0 -2.0 -0.16
-0.8 1.8 3.9 0.7 -17.0 -5.0 -10.0 -7.0
0.1 -7.5
rounding 0.3
Total -17.5
Monash
(UG)
100% Met/ Thermal
Donaldson
(UG)
100% Semi/ Thermal
Ashton (UG)
100% Semi/ Thermal
-3.9 0.0 -4.5 0.0
-7.0 0.0 0.0
-6.0 0.0 0.0
Austar Ashton WOC
(OC)
100% Semi/ Thermal
0.0 0.0
0.0 0.0
0.0 0.0
(UG)
100%
Met -0.2 -0.2
0.0 0.0
-0.2 -0.2
Totals (Mt)
Reconciliation period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020
Warkworth HVO Yarrabee Gloucester Middlemount
(OC)
50% Met/ Thermal
-4.0 -2.9
0.0 0.9
-4.0 -2.0
(OC)
100% Met/ Thermal
-1.3 -0.7
-0.7 -0.3
-2.0 -1.0
(OC)
100% PCI/ Thermal
-3.3 -3.0
-6.7 -4.0
-10.0 -7.0
(OC) (OC)
84.47% 51%
Semi/ Semi/ Thermal Thermal
-18.3 -13.9
-1.7 3.9
-20.0 -10.0
-15.7 -12.8
23.7
7.8
8.0 -5.0
-88.1 Total Marketable Coal Reserve Changes (100% Basis) -73.2
Yancoal Attributable Share -61.9
-71.0
Mt Thorley
(OC)
80% Semi/ Thermal
-0.8 -0.7
-25.2 -16.3
-26.0 -17.0
Moolarben
(UG)
95%
Thermal
-7.6 -7.7
0.3 0.2
-7.3 -7.5
Moolarben
(OC)
95%
Thermal
-14.3 -12.2
-5.4 -5.3
-19.7 -17.5
Project
Yancoal Ownership %
Coal Type
Production Changes
Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt)
Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt)
Non - Production Changes
Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt)
Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt)
Total Changes
Recoverable Coal Reserves (Mt)
Marketable Coal Reserves (Mt)
Total Recoverable Coal Reserve Changes (100% Basis) Yancoal Attributable Share
+ve = increase in reported Coal Reserves, -ve = decrease in reported Coal Reserves
N o te :
(1) The reported Coal Reserves totals within the Coal Reserve Reports utilised for public reporting are rounded (significant figure), whereas the Coal Reserve
reconciliations contained within them are based on the unrounded numbers, this adjustment is required to align the unrounded reconciliations with the significant
figure rounded Coal Reserve totals.
The following table provides details of the Competent Persons for each project.
COMPETENT
|
|
BB
|
Brian Baumhammer
|
AB
|
Adriaan Benson
|
MB
|
Mark Bryant
|
NC
|
Nicholas Craig
|
|
RD
|
Rob Dyson
|
|
BF
|
Beau Fernance
|
PH
|
Paul Harrison
|
|
MH
|
Matthew Hillard
|
REH
|
Raymond Howard
|
GJ
|
Greg Jones
|
PJ
|
Paul Jones
|
|
DL
|
David Lennard
|
AM
|
Adrian Moodie
|
|
TO
|
Tony O'Connell
|
|
LP
|
Lyndon Pass
|
SW
|
Stuart Whyte
|
|
Initials PERSON (CP)
|
TITLE
|
COMPANY
|
JB Janet Bartolo
|
Senior Geologist - Manager
|
McElroy Bryan Geological
|
Geological Modelling
|
Services Pty Ltd
|
Principal Mining Engineer
|
GPPH & Associates
|
Principal Mining Engineer
|
Alpha Mine Planning 4U
|
Principal Mining Consultant
|
The Minserve Group Pty Ltd
|
Project Manager - Moolarben
|
Yancoal Australia Ltd
|
Coal Operations
|
Senior Geologist - General
|
McElroy Bryan Geological
|
Manager Operations (Retired)
|
Services Pty Ltd
|
Senior Mine Geologist
|
Yancoal Australia Ltd
|
Senior Geologist
|
McElroy Bryan Geological
|
Services Pty Ltd
|
Principal Mining Engineer
|
Yancoal Australia Ltd
|
Principal Mining Engineer
|
Yancoal Australia Ltd
|
Principal Consultant
|
JB Mining Services Pty Ltd
|
Principal Engineer BD
|
Glencore Coal Assets
|
Australia
|
Principal Mining Consultant
|
Xenith Consulting Pty Ltd
|
Technical Services Manager -
|
Yancoal Australia Ltd
|
Moolarben OC
|
Director
|
Optimal Mining Solutions
|
Pty Ltd
|
Principal Geologist
|
Encompass Mining
|
Principal Geologist
|
Measured Group
|
11
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA TENEMENTS
Only tenements containing Coal Resources and/or Reserves reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code are detailed in the following table.
|
PROJECT
|
TITLE TENEMENT
|
HVO
|
ML1324
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1337
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1359
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1406
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1428
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1465
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1474
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1482
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1500
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1526
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1560
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1589
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1622
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1634
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1682
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1704
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1705
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1706
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1707
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1710
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1732
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1734
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1748
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1753
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1810
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
ML1811
|
Mining
|
Lease
|
EL5291
|
EL5292
|
EL5417
|
EL5418
|
EL5606
|
EL8175
|
EL8821
|
CML4
|
CL327
|
CL359
|
CL360
|
CL398
|
CL584
TENEMENT TYPE
|
Exploration
|
License
|
Exploration
|
License
|
Exploration
|
License
|
Exploration
|
License
|
Exploration
|
License
|
Exploration
|
License
|
Exploration
|
License
Consolidated Mining Lease Coal Lease
Coal Lease Coal Lease Coal Lease Coal Lease
PROJECT
TITLE TENEMENT
TENEMENT TYPE
CCL714
CCL755
AUTH72
MLA495
MLA496
MLA520
MLA535
ALA52
ALA58
ALA59
(1)CL378
(1)CCL708
MT THORLEY & WARKWORTH (MTW)MIDDLEMOUNTMONASH
YARRABEEGLOUCESTER BASIN
ML1412
ML1590
ML1751
ML1752
EL7712
EL8824
CL219
CCL753
(1)ML1547
Consolidated Coal Lease Consolidated Coal Lease Authorisation
Mining Lease Application Mining Lease Application Mining Lease Application Mining Lease Application Assessment Lease Application Assessment Lease Application Assessment Lease Application Coal Lease
Consolidated Coal Lease Mining Lease
Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Exploration License Exploration License Coal Lease Consolidated Coal Lease Mining Lease
ML70379
ML70417
MDL282
Mining Lease Mining Lease
EL6123
EL7579
Mineral Development License Exploration License Exploration License
MDL160
ML1770
ML80049
Mineral Development License Mining Lease
ML80050
ML80096
ML80104
ML80172
ML80195
ML80196
ML80197
ML80198
A311
A315
EL6904
ML1360
ML1409
ML1427
ML1447
ML1521
ML1528
ML1538
ML1577
ML1646
Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Authority Authority Exploration License Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease Mining Lease
(1) Partially owned tenements.
|
PROJECT
|
TITLE TENEMENT
|
TENEMENT TYPE
|
ML1733
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1787
|
Mining Lease
|
ASHTON
|
ML1696
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1623
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1533
|
Mining Lease
|
EL4918
|
Exploration License
|
EL5860
|
Exploration License
|
MOOLARBEN
|
ML1605
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1606
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1628
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1691
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1715
|
Mining Lease
|
EL6288
|
Exploration License
|
EL7073
|
Exploration License
|
EL7074
|
Exploration License
|
MPL0315
|
Mining Purpose Lease
|
AUSTAR
|
CCL728
|
Consolidated Coal Lease
|
CML2
|
Consolidated Mining Lease
|
ML1661
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1666
|
Mining Lease
|
EL6598
|
Exploration License
|
DONALDSON
|
ML1461
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1555
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1618
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1653
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1703
|
Mining Lease
|
ML1756
|
Mining Lease
|
EL6964
|
Exploration License
|
EL5337
|
Exploration License
|
EL5497
|
Exploration License
|
EL5498
|
Exploration License
|
By order of the Board
|
Yancoal Australia Ltd
|
Baocai ZHANG
|
Chairman
Hong Kong, 17 March 2021
As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Ning Zhang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Baocai Zhang, Mr. Cunliang Lai, Mr. Xiangqian Wu, Mr. Qingchun Zhao and Mr. Xing Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory James Fletcher, Dr.
Geoffrey William Raby, and Ms. Helen Jane Gillies.
*For identification purposes only