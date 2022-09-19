Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Yandal Resources Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    YRL   AU0000028409

YANDAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(YRL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:56 2022-09-19 pm EDT
0.1600 AUD    0.00%
09/19Yandal Resources Ltd Resource Update Boosts Gold Inventory to 404,000oz
AW
09/19YANDAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX : YRL) Resource Update Boosts Gold Inventory to 404,000oz
AQ
09/16Yandal Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Yandal Resources Ltd Resource Update Boosts Gold Inventory to 404,000oz

09/19/2022 | 10:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Resource Update Boosts Gold Inventory to 404,000oz

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) is pleased to announce an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its Parmelia deposit within the 100% owned Mt McClure gold project in Yandal Greenstone Belt of Western Australia (Figure 1*). The project covers 36km2 of tenure approximately 20km south-west from the historic Bronzewing mine and is close to existing haul roads and Northern Star's (ASX:NST) Orelia Development.

Key points:

- Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Parmelia deposit of 252,000t @ 2.1g/t Au for 17,000oz reported above 1.0g/t Au lower cut-off grade.

- MRE includes mineralisation immediately beneath the historic Parmelia pit.

- Combined Inferred resource at Mt McClure totals 2,225,000t @ 1.9g/t Au for 136,000oz

- Gold mineralisation envelopes at Parmelia defined to a maximum vertical depth of 130m, beyond which they are constrained by a lack of drilling and remain open.

- Mt McClure deposits are located on granted mining leases, close to haulage infrastructure and within 10km of Northern Star's (ASX:NST) Orelia development.

- New drill programs are planned to test MRE expansion potential at each deposit and at several other advanced prospects.

Yandal Resources' Managing Director; Tim Kennedy commented:

"With the completion of the Parmelia MRE we now have 136,000oz of gold Resources at Mt McClure based predominantly on historic drilling completed in advance of proposed mining operations. The process of completing these MRE's has demonstrated the fantastic potential at Mt McClure to increase the Resource base through targeted step-out drilling. It has also highlighted to our team the potential of new positions in the footwall to known mineralisation and several compelling structural and geophysical targets in the hanging wall sequence that are evident in aeromagnetic data.

We are very much looking forward to our next round of drilling which will test the expansion potential at each deposit as we continue the process of unlocking the inherent value of the Mt McClure project".

The project is situated within the "Southern Trend" of the historic Mt McClure mining camp which has an overall gold endowment of >1.8moz from a number of deposits covering a strike length of some 45km.

Yandal's Mt McClure Project includes three historic mining areas; Challenger, Success and Parmelia which all have substantial mineralisation beneath the base of mining as defined by historic and more recent drilling by Yandal Resources.

The initial Parmelia MRE contains a total of 252,000t @ 2.1g/t Au for 17,000oz (> 1g/t Au lower cutoff grade) The MRE was compiled in accordance with the guidelines defined in the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC, 2012) by Andrew Bewsher of BM Geological Services.

The Parmelia MRE includes mineralisation beneath and along strike of the historic open pit which was mined to depths between 30m in the south-east to 100m in the north-west (refer to Figure 2*). The modelled wireframes extend to a maximum vertical depth of approximately 130m and are constrained by a lack of drilling at depth. Previous broad spaced reconnaissance-style deep drilling by Yandal Resources has confirmed that the mineralisation envelope at Parmelia extends for at least a further 230m down dip (Refer ASX Announcement 21 April 2022) beyond the currently defined wireframes providing scope for additional resource updates upon completion of infill drilling targeting higher grade zones.

Parmelia is the third MRE recently defined at Mt McClure. The initial Challenger MRE of 44,000oz was reported to the ASX on 22 August 2022 and the Success MRE of 75,000oz was reported to the ASX on 6 September 2022.

Drilling aimed at Resource expansion is currently being planned for all three deposits.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/801Q7GUP



About Yandal Resources Ltd:

Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.



Source:
Yandal Resources Ltd



Contact:

Tim Kennedy
Managing Director - CEO
Yandal Resources Limited
E: yandal@yandalresources.com.au 

Bianca Taveira
Company Secretary
T: +61-8-9389-9021
E: yandal@yandalresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 -0,98 M -0,66 M -0,66 M
Net cash 2022 3,73 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,6 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1 896x
EV / Sales 2022 2 173x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart YANDAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yandal Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANDAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Kennedy Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Gregory Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Katina Law Non-Executive Director
Bianca Taveira Secretary
Trevor Saul Manager-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDAL RESOURCES LIMITED-56.76%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION-28.62%34 692
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.47%27 113
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-21.15%18 986
POLYUS-35.94%18 711
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.50%14 498