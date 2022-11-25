Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Yandex N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-02-25 pm EST
18.94 USD   -6.79%
07:19aPutin, Kudrin touch on future of Yandex in late-night meeting - sources
RE
11/24MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 24, 2022
MS
11/24Internet Giant Yandex Looking for Putin's Approval for Sale of Russian Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Putin, Kudrin touch on future of Yandex in late-night meeting - sources

11/25/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin touched on the future of internet giant Yandex in a late night meeting, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Sources told Reuters that Kudrin, one of the country's top economic officials and a long-time colleague of the president, is expected to leave his role as head of Russia's Audit Chamber to take up a position with Yandex.        

The future of the company, which dominates Russia's online search and ride-hailing markets, but also has several operations abroad, has been the subject of speculation in Russian media in recent months.    

Two of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely, said Putin and Kudrin had discussed Yandex.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he could not confirm whether the meeting had taken place or not.

"Kudrin is someone who the company feel is a good person to navigate this because he is liberal enough to understand that Russia needs a private internet company, free from nationalisation, and who has credibility in Putin's eyes," one of the sources said.

Since Russia launched what it refers to as a "special military operation" in Ukraine in late February, Nasdaq-listed Yandex, often referred to as 'Russia's Google', has grappled with domestic pressure on one side and its Western investors on the other.

Yandex did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.45% 98.46 Delayed Quote.-32.03%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.99% 11285.32 Real-time Quote.-27.87%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.11% 60.418 Delayed Quote.-20.20%
YANDEX N.V. -6.79% 18.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about YANDEX N.V.
07:19aPutin, Kudrin touch on future of Yandex in late-night meeting - sources
RE
11/24MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 24, 2..
MS
11/24Internet Giant Yandex Looking for Putin's Approval for Sale of Russian Operations
MT
11/24Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT
RE
11/23Yandex N : INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
11/22Yandex N : Launches Smart Devices With Alice in Uzbekistan
PU
11/21Yandex Unit To Purchase IKEA's Remaining Inventory In Russia
MT
11/18Yandex buys up remaining IKEA Russia inventory
RE
11/03Yandex N : Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
11/03Yandex N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YANDEX N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 356 B 4 290 M 4 290 M
Net income 2021 -14 669 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2021 33 738 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 -112x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 568 B 6 840 M 6 840 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,72x
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 18 004
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18,94
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Stalyevich Voloshin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 840
ALPHABET INC.-32.03%1 276 559
BAIDU, INC.-34.81%33 518
NAVER CORPORATION-50.33%21 249
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-44.11%20 193
GURUNAVI, INC.-3.77%162