  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Yandex N.V.
  News
  Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2022-02-25 pm EST
18.94 USD   -6.79%
Ride-hailing app Yango says it is not suspended in Cameroon

02/09/2023 | 01:35pm EST
YAOUNDE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Yango, owned by Russian tech giant Yandex, said on Thursday that it has not been suspended in Cameroon and that only activities of services providers using its platform were affected by a government decision.

The central African nation's transport ministry said on Wednesday it had suspended public transport activities operated via the Yango digital platform for alleged failure to comply with regulations.

"The suspension letter is addressed to the partners of Yango, who are local transportation services providers using Yango Digital Platform, and it states that they should obtain additional licenses to work with digital platform," a Yango spokesman said in an email response to Reuters.

"We at Yango were surprised by this ministry of transport decision and consider it a result of misinterpretation of the business model we bring to Cameroon," the spokesman said, adding that the firm had been working with authorities including the transport ministry. (Reporting by Amindeh Blaise Atabong Writing by Bate Felix, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 356 B 4 290 M 4 290 M
Net income 2021 -14 669 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2021 33 738 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 -112x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 569 B 6 848 M 6 848 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,72x
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 18 004
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Stalyevich Voloshin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
ALPHABET INC.12.63%1 276 391
BAIDU, INC.33.19%52 640
NAVER CORPORATION29.58%27 404
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION24.97%23 668
GURUNAVI, INC.0.77%178