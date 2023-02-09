Ride-hailing app Yango says it is not suspended in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Yango, owned
by Russian tech giant Yandex, said on Thursday that it
has not been suspended in Cameroon and that only activities of
services providers using its platform were affected by a
government decision.
The central African nation's transport ministry said on
Wednesday it had suspended public transport activities operated
via the Yango digital platform for alleged failure to comply
with regulations.
"The suspension letter is addressed to the partners of
Yango, who are local transportation services providers using
Yango Digital Platform, and it states that they should obtain
additional licenses to work with digital platform," a Yango
spokesman said in an email response to Reuters.
"We at Yango were surprised by this ministry of transport
decision and consider it a result of misinterpretation of the
business model we bring to Cameroon," the spokesman said, adding
that the firm had been working with authorities including the
transport ministry.
(Reporting by Amindeh Blaise Atabong
Writing by Bate Felix, editing by Deepa Babington)