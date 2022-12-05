Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Yandex N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-02-25 pm EST
18.94 USD   -6.79%
02:19aRussia's Kudrin accepts role as adviser to tech giant Yandex
RE
11/30Russian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex move
RE
11/29Russian rouble recovers from 3-week low past 61 vs dollar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Kudrin accepts role as adviser to tech giant Yandex

12/05/2022 | 02:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alexei Kudrin, who resigned as head of Russia's Audit Chamber last week, said on Monday he had accepted an offer from technology giant Yandex to become an adviser on corporate development.

Yandex last month announced a review of a possible sweeping governance overhaul that would leave its major business units in Russia under new ownership. Sources told Reuters that Kudrin had been discussing the move to Yandex with President Vladimir Putin.

"Together with the management team, I will develop the corporate structure of the new holding company, which will ensure the company's long-term and sustainable development in all markets, including international ones," Kudrin posted in his Telegram channel.

"One of the main tasks is to help preserve Yandex's unique management and technological culture, so that it remains independent and Russia's best IT company, where the most talented people strive to work," Kudrin said.

Yandex confirmed that Kudrin was joining the company.

A veteran of around 25 years in public service, Kudrin was finance minister for more than a decade between 2000 and 2011, and while maintaining close ties with Putin, Kudrin kept a relatively low profile in his current role as head of the Audit Chamber, Russia's public spending watchdog.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.81% 62 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
YANDEX N.V. -6.79% 18.94 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on YANDEX N.V.
Financials
Sales 2021 356 B 4 290 M 4 290 M
Net income 2021 -14 669 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2021 33 738 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 -112x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 568 B 6 840 M 6 840 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,72x
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 18 004
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18,94
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Stalyevich Voloshin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 840
ALPHABET INC.-30.66%1 302 368
BAIDU, INC.-23.52%39 323
NAVER CORPORATION-50.99%21 328
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-43.47%20 900
GURUNAVI, INC.-2.59%168