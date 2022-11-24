Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Yandex N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-02-25 pm EST
18.94 USD   -6.79%
Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT

11/24/2022 | 01:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex NV is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company has informally enlisted former finance minister Alexei Kudrin to win Putin's approval, in principle, for the restructuring plan, according to the report.

If Putin gives his final assent at their meeting later in the day, Kudrin is expected to leave his current role of heading the Audit Chamber, a government accountability body, for a leading position at Yandex, the report said.

The changes would lead to Yandex's Dutch holding company exiting the Russian market by selling its entire business apart from the international divisions of four key units, it said.

Yandex did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Often referred to as Russia's Google, Yandex like many Russian companies has had turbulent few months after grappling with Moscow's increasing isolation in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

In August, VK, a state-controlled company with close links to Putin agreed to buy Yandex's news feed and homepage. In exchange Yandex acquired food delivery company Delivery Club from VK to focus on other business areas, such as food delivery and ride-hailing.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.45% 98.46 Delayed Quote.-32.03%
YANDEX N.V. -6.79% 18.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 356 B 4 290 M 4 290 M
Net income 2021 -14 669 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2021 33 738 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 -112x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 568 B 6 840 M 6 840 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,72x
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 19 934
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18,94
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Stalyevich Voloshin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 840
ALPHABET INC.-33.00%1 257 822
BAIDU, INC.-34.81%32 854
NAVER CORPORATION-52.05%19 959
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-45.95%19 127
GURUNAVI, INC.-6.13%155