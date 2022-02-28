Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Yandex N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uber to remove executives from Yandex joint venture

02/28/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it would remove the company's three executives on the board of its joint venture with Russia's Yandex, as more western companies distance themselves amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Uber last year divested its stake in the foodtech and delivery joint venture, which it established with the tech giant in 2018 to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries.

The ride-hailing company sold all of its holdings in the delivery and autonomous units of Yandex last year, and sold down its stake in the Yandex.Taxi mobility business to about 29%, roughly valued at about $800 million, while agreeing to a call option for Yandex to acquire the remaining shares.

"We are actively looking for opportunities to accelerate the sale of our remaining holdings and, in the meantime, will remove our executives from the board of the joint venture," a spokesperson for Uber said.

The three executives have resigned, effective immediately, and will be replaced by a single non-executive representative, who will help to oversee the remaining divestiture.

Yandex had said earlier that it was interested in taking full control of the Yandex.Taxi ride-hailing service as a part of its plan to boost investment in online services.

The Russian company is also under pressure as Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE temporarily halted trading in the stock due to regulatory concerns.

Yandex was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.27% 128.12 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
NASDAQ -0.91% 171.15 Delayed Quote.-17.76%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.41% 13751.399215 Real-time Quote.-12.47%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.00% 36.03 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 24.26% 104.2585 Delayed Quote.11.49%
YANDEX N.V. -6.79% 18.94 Delayed Quote.-68.69%
All news about YANDEX N.V.
05:55pUber to remove executives from Yandex joint venture
RE
03:13pUber Looking to Accelerate Sale of its Remaining Holdings in Joint Venture With Yandex
MT
01:34pNYSE, Nasdaq halt trading in stocks of Russia-based companies
RE
01:03pFTSE 100 Closed Down as War in Ukraine Continues
DJ
11:51aLithuania asks Google, Apple to remove Russia's Yandex ride-hailing app
RE
08:43aFTSE Falls, Defense Companies Shares Rise on German Pledge to Increase Defense Spending
DJ
08:20aRussian Stocks Yandex, Ozon, HeadHunter Tumble Pre-Bell Before Trading Halt
MT
08:04aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
02/27Analysis-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
RE
02/25PUMP / DUMP #23 : This week's gainers and losers
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YANDEX N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 350 B 4 212 M 4 212 M
Net income 2021 -15 681 M -189 M -189 M
Net cash 2021 69 980 M 843 M 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 -37,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 564 B 6 794 M 6 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 18 004
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANDEX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 572,55 RUB
Average target price 6 198,18 RUB
Spread / Average Target 294%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkady Volozh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
ALPHABET INC.-7.17%1 777 856
BAIDU, INC.2.90%53 291
NAVER CORPORATION-15.98%39 088
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-15.76%36 647
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.8.23%500