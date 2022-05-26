Log in
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02/25 04:00:00 pm EST
18.94 USD   -6.79%
YANDEX N : INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K

05/26/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
YANDEX N.V.

INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022

F-2

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

F-3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

F-4

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

F-5

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

F-7

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

F-8

F-1

YANDEX N.V.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of Russian rubles ("RUB") and U.S. dollars ("$"), except share and per share data)

d

As of

Notes

December 31, 2021*

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

3

79,275

86,047

1,023.3

Term deposits

23,415

1,999

23.8

Investments in marketable equity securities

4,049

-

-

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of RUB 2,716 and RUB 3,344, respectively

3

43,568

39,443

469.1

Prepaid expenses

12,663

14,429

171.7

Inventory

9,587

13,494

160.5

Funds receivable, net

6,180

3,298

39.2

Investments in debt securities

452

154

1.8

VAT reclaimable

13,498

13,927

165.6

Other current assets

3

7,288

7,005

83.3

Total current assets

199,975

179,796

2,138.3

Property and equipment, net

5

98,325

110,750

1,317.1

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6

36,245

34,788

413.7

Intangible assets, net

22,359

23,562

280.2

Content assets, net

8

13,767

14,647

174.2

Goodwill

117,864

118,965

1,414.8

Long-term prepaid expenses

3,278

3,382

40.3

Equity method investments

3

9,425

10,547

125.4

Investments in non-marketable equity securities

790

917

10.9

Deferred tax assets

5,625

5,871

69.8

Other non-current assets

3

7,843

7,945

94.5

Total non-current assets

315,521

331,374

3,940.9

TOTAL ASSETS

515,496

511,170

6,079.2

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

3

84,495

85,739

1,019.7

Income and non-income taxes payable

3

16,196

14,673

174.5

Deferred revenue

10,415

10,256

122.0

Convertible debt

10

-

104,460

1,242.3

Total current liabilities

111,106

215,128

2,558.5

Convertible debt

10

85,835

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

2,989

2,714

32.3

Operating lease liabilities

6

24,642

23,544

280.0

Finance lease liabilities

6

15,350

16,148

192.0

Other accrued liabilities

2,649

3,497

41.5

Total non-current liabilities

131,465

45,903

545.8

Total liabilities

242,571

261,031

3,104.3

Commitments and contingencies

9

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

869

435

5.2

Shareholders' equity:

Priority share: €1 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding

-

-

-

Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658 and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 323,800,479, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: 10,000); shares outstanding (Class A: 323,004,678 and 323,241,816, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: nil)

281

281

3.3

Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 795,801 and 558,663, respectively)

(2,728)

(1,393)

(16.6)

Additional paid-in capital

112,942

105,600

1,255.9

Accumulated other comprehensive income

16,193

10,413

123.9

Retained earnings

131,488

119,486

1,421.0

Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V.

258,176

234,387

2,787.5

Noncontrolling interests

13,880

15,317

182.2

Total shareholders' equity

272,056

249,704

2,969.7

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

515,496

511,170

6,079.2

* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-2

YANDEX N.V.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31,

Notes

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Revenues

3

73,136

106,010

1,260.7

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of revenues(1)

34,042

51,011

606.7

Product development(1)

11,009

19,161

227.9

Sales, general and administrative(1)

23,095

40,805

485.2

Depreciation and amortization

5,257

7,467

88.8

Total operating costs and expenses

73,403

118,444

1,408.6

Income/(loss) from operations

(267)

(12,434)

(147.9)

Interest income

1,177

1,362

16.2

Interest expense

(793)

(620)

(7.4)

Income/(loss) from equity method investments

(1)

(365)

(4.3)

Other income/(loss), net

459

1,538

18.3

Net income/(loss) before income taxes

575

(10,519)

(125.1)

Income tax expense

7

3,795

2,518

29.9

Net income/(loss)

(3,220)

(13,037)

(155.0)

Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

243

(1,386)

(16.5)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V.

(2,977)

(14,423)

(171.5)

Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B share:

Basic

2

(8.38)

(39.56)

(0.47)

Diluted

2

(8.38)

(39.56)

(0.47)

Weighted average number of Class A
and Class B shares used in per share computation

Basic

2

355,411,772

364,570,692

364,570,692

Diluted

2

355,411,772

364,570,692

364,570,692

(1) These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of:

Cost of revenues

124

151

1.8

Product development

3,442

3,540

42.1

Sales, general and administrative

2,238

2,574

30.6

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-3

YANDEX N.V.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Net income/(loss)

(3,220)

(13,037)

(155.0)

Foreign currency translation, net of tax of nil

659

(5,809)

(69.1)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

(2,561)

(18,846)

(224.1)

Total comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

42

(1,357)

(16.2)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V.

(2,519)

(20,203)

(240.3)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-4

YANDEX N.V.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

Notes

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income/(loss)

(3,220)

(13,037)

(155.0)

Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation of property and equipment

5

3,776

5,791

68.9

Amortization of intangible assets

1,481

1,676

19.9

Amortization of content assets

8

1,390

2,302

27.4

Operating lease right-of-use assets amortization and the lease liability accretion

2,399

4,226

50.3

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

10

517

53

0.6

Share-based compensation expense

11

5,804

6,265

74.5

Deferred income tax expense/(benefit)

(403)

(38)

(0.5)

Foreign exchange losses/(gains)

(264)

(1,672)

(19.9)

Loss/(income) from equity method investments

1

365

4.3

Provision for expected credit losses

282

637

7.6

Other

(51)

1,145

13.7

Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net

(1,848)

4,257

50.6

Prepaid expenses

(509)

(880)

(10.5)

Inventory

(1,606)

(3,664)

(43.6)

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities and non-income taxes payable

6,941

(10,462)

(124.4)

Deferred revenue

(175)

(216)

(2.6)

Content assets

(4,659)

(3,182)

(37.8)

Content liabilities

3,266

171

2.0

Other assets

(4,561)

2,213

26.3

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

8,561

(4,050)

(48.2)

CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets

(3,559)

(17,983)

(213.9)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

23

13

0.2

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(7,228)

(820)

(9.8)

Investments in non-marketable equity securities

(110)

(251)

(3.0)

Investments in marketable equity securities

(8,447)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities

157

5,859

69.7

Investments in debt securities

-

100

1.2

Investments in term deposits

(130,310)

(2,000)

(23.8)

Maturities of term deposits

100,171

23,769

282.7

Loans granted

(86)

(12)

(0.1)

Proceeds from repayments of loans

-

439

5.2

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

(49,389)

9,114

108.4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-5

YANDEX N.V.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

Notes

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from exercise of share options

620

-

-

Repurchases of share options

(42)

-

-

Payment of overdraft borrowings

-

(2,940)

(35.0)

Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount

(10)

(29)

(0.3)

Payment for finance leases

(74)

(347)

(4.1)

Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests

(637)

(499)

(5.9)

Other financing activities

(71)

283

3.3

Net cash used in financing activities

(214)

(3,532)

(42.0)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

1,521

5,381

64.0

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(39,521)

6,913

82.2

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

132,446

79,399

944.3

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

92,925

86,312

1,026.5

RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

132,398

79,275

942.8

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

48

124

1.5

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

132,446

79,399

944.3

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

92,878

86,047

1,023.3

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

47

265

3.2

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

92,925

86,312

1,026.5

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid for income taxes

4,399

2,785

33.1

Cash paid for acquisitions

7,300

1,031

12.3

Convertible notes coupon paid

344

439

5.2

Interest paid for finance leases

59

278

3.3

Operating cash flows from operating leases

2,715

3,043

36.2

Non-cash operating activities:

Increase of right-of-use assets due to new operating lease and lease modification

10,209

2,237

26.6

Non-cash investing activities:

Acquired property and equipment and intangible assets not yet paid for

2,841

3,422

40.7

Non-cash financing activities:

Increase of right-of-use assets due to new finance lease and lease modification

523

1,320

15.7

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-6

YANDEX N.V.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2021

Priority Share

Ordinary Shares

Accumulated

Redeemable

Issued and

Issued and

Treasury

Additional

Other

Non-

non-

Outstanding

Outstanding

shares at

Paid-In

Comprehensive

Retained

controlling

controlling

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

cost

Capital

Income

Earnings

NCI

Total

interests

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

Balance as of December 31, 2020

1

-

354,210,532

278

(6)

160,857

17,923

145,789

20,094

344,935

3,167

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

5,966

-

-

-

5,966

-

Exercise of share options (Note 11)

-

-

1,785,241

-

-

628

-

-

-

628

-

Tax withholding related to exercise of share awards

-

-

-

-

-

(60)

-

-

-

(60)

-

Reissue of shares for options exercised

-

-

-

-

2

(2)

-

-

-

-

-

Repurchase of share options

-

-

-

-

-

302

-

6

-

308

(870)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

458

-

201

659

-

Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

437

-

437

(438)

Net (loss) / income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,977)

(243)

(3,220)

-

Other

-

-

-

1

(1)

145

-

(26)

(48)

71

-

Balance as of March 31, 2021

1

-

355,995,773

279

(5)

167,836

18,381

143,229

20,004

349,724

1,859

Three months ended March 31, 2022

Priority Share

Ordinary Shares

Accumulated

Redeemable

Issued and

Issued and

Treasury

Additional

Other

Non-

non-

Outstanding

Outstanding

shares at

Paid-In

Comprehensive

Retained

controlling

controlling

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

cost

Capital

Income

Earnings

interests

Total

interests

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

Balance as of December 31, 2021

1

-

358,703,352

281

(2,728)

112,942

16,193

131,488

13,880

272,056

869

Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06 (Note 1)

-

-

-

-

(8,573)

-

2,511

-

(6,062)

-

Adjusted balance as of January 1, 2022

1

-

358,703,352

281

(2,728)

104,369

16,193

133,999

13,880

265,994

869

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

-

2,617

-

-

-

2,617

-

Exercise of share options (Note 11)

-

-

237,138

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tax withholding related to exercise of share awards

-

-

-

-

-

(25)

-

-

-

(25)

-

Reissue of shares for options exercised

-

-

-

-

1,335

(1,335)

-

-

-

-

-

Repurchase of share options

-

-

-

-

-

53

-

(93)

-

(40)

(430)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,780)

-

(29)

(5,809)

-

Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

-

4

(4)

Net (loss) / income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,423)

1,386

(13,037)

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

(79)

-

(1)

80

-

-

Balance as of March 31, 2022

1

-

358,940,490

281

(1,393)

105,600

10,413

119,486

15,317

249,704

435

Balance as of March 31, 2022, $

-

3.3

(16.6)

1,255.9

123.9

1,421.0

182.2

2,969.7

5.2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

F-7

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Description of Business

Yandex N.V., the parent company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively "Yandex" or the "Company"), is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies. Yandex is one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia.

Yandex N.V. was incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands in June 2004 and is the holding company of Yandex LLC, incorporated in the Russian Federation in October 2000, and other subsidiaries.

Basis of Presentation and Going Concern

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and notes required by U.S. GAAP for annual financial statements. As such, the information included in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In the opinion of the Company, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements contain all adjustments, which are of a normal recurring nature, necessary for a fair statement of its financial position as of March 31, 2022, and its results of operations, comprehensive income/(loss), cash flows and change in equity for the periods presented. The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021, was derived from audited annual consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 but does not contain all of the related footnote disclosures.

There have been no material changes in the Company's significant accounting policies and estimates as compared to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the operating results expected for the year ending December 31, 2022 or any other future period. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the operating results expected include, among others, geopolitical and macroeconomic developments affecting the Russian economy or the Company's business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, technological developments, and the Company' need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. As described in Note 10, following the suspension of trading of the Company's Class A shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market for more than five trading days, the holders of the Company's convertible notes due March 3, 2025 have the right to require the Company to redeem the notes at par, and the Company does not have the funds available to redeem the notes in full. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Use of Estimates

The preparation of unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and amounts of revenues and expenses for the reporting period. The Company bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other assumptions, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the

F-8

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

carrying values of assets and liabilities, that are believed to be reasonable. These estimates are inherently subject to judgment and actual results could differ from those estimates.

Convenience Translation

Translations of amounts from RUB into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader have been made at the exchange rate of RUB 84.0851 to $1.00, the exchange rate as of March 31, 2022 (except as otherwise stated). No representation is made that the RUB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars at such rate. After the balance sheet date, the ruble has been experiencing a period of significant volatility.

Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements

In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-06, "Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity", which simplifies the accounting for certain financial instruments with characteristics of liabilities and equity, including convertible instruments and contracts on an entity's own equity. The standard is effective for public companies for fiscal years, and interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2021.

Prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06, the Company separately accounted for the liability and equity components of the Company's convertible notes due March 3, 2025. The value of the liability component as of the date of issuance was recognized at the present value of its cash flows using a discount rate of 3.059%, the Company's estimated borrowing rate at the date of the issuance for a similar debt instrument without the conversion feature. The value of the equity component as of the date of issuance was calculated by deducting the fair value of the liability component from the initial proceeds ascribed to the convertible debt instrument as a whole and was recorded as a debt discount. Debt discount was amortized using the effective interest method over the period from the origination date through the stated maturity date. The equity component was included in additional paid-in capital in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021.

The Company adopted the standard effective January 1, 2022, using the modified retrospective method. The prior period consolidated financial statements have not been retrospectively adjusted and continue to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for those periods. As a result of the adoption, the Company recorded a RUB 8,573 decrease in additional paid in capital from the derecognition of the equity component of the convertible debt, net of tax effects, a RUB 6,404 increase in the liability component from the derecognition of the debt discount and debt issuance cost associated with the equity component of the convertible debt, and a RUB 2,511 increase to the opening balance of retained earnings, representing the cumulative interest expense, net of tax effects, recognized related to the amortization of the conversion option of such convertible debt. The Company also wrote off the deferred tax liabilities in the amount of RUB 342 as well as increased the deferred tax assets and respective valuation allowance in the same amount of RUB 1,330 from the derecognition of the equity component (Note 7). As a result of the adoption, starting on January 1, 2022, interest expense is reduced as a result of accounting for the Company's convertible notes due March 3, 2025 as a single liability measured at its amortized cost.

Accordingly, the impact of the changes on affected consolidated balance sheet line items as of January 1, 2022 for the adoption of the ASU 2020-06 was as follows:

Balances as of December 31, 2021

Adjustments from
Adoption of ASU 2020-06

Balances as of
January 1, 2022

RUB

RUB

RUB

Convertible debt

85,835

6,404

92,239

Deferred tax liabilities

2,989

(342)

2,647

Additional paid-in capital

112,942

(8,573)

104,369

Retained earnings

131,488

2,511

133,999

Adoption of the ASU 2020-06 did not have a material effect on the diluted net income/(loss) per share.

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

2. NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE

Basic net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B ordinary share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 is computed on the basis of the weighted average number of ordinary shares using the two class method. Basic net income/(loss) per share is computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares during the period and including vested restricted share units. Diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary share is computed using the dilutive effect of share-based awards calculated using the "treasury stock" method.

The computation of the diluted net income/(loss) per Class A share assumes the conversion of Class B shares, while the diluted net income/(loss) per Class B share does not assume the conversion of those shares. The net income/(loss) per share amounts are the same for Class A and Class B shares because the holders of each class are legally entitled to equal per share distributions whether through dividends or in liquidation. The number of share-based awards excluded from the diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary share computation, because their effect was anti-dilutive for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, was 13,735,881 and 18,287,953, respectively.

The convertible debt is included in the calculation of diluted net income per share if its inclusion is dilutive under the if-converted method. The convertible debt was anti-dilutive in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022.

The components of basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share were as follows:

Three Months ended March 31,

2021

2022

Class A

Class B

Class A

Class A

Class B

Class B

RUB

RUB

RUB

$

RUB

$

Net income/(loss), allocated for basic

(2,678)

(299)

(13,011)

(154.7)

(1,412)

(16.8)

Reallocation of net income/(loss) as a result of conversion of Class B to Class A shares

(299)

-

(1,412)

(16.8)

-

-

Net income/(loss), allocated for diluted

(2,977)

(299)

(14,423)

(171.5)

(1,412)

(16.8)

Weighted average ordinary shares used in per share
computation - basic

319,703,098

35,708,674

328,872,018

328,872,018

35,698,674

35,698,674

Effect of:

Conversion of Class B to Class A shares

35,708,674

-

35,698,674

35,698,674

-

-

Weighted average ordinary shares used in
per share computation - diluted

355,411,772

35,708,674

364,570,692

364,570,692

35,698,674

35,698,674

Net income/(loss) per share attributable to
ordinary shareholders:

Basic

(8.38)

(8.38)

(39.56)

(0.47)

(39.56)

(0.47)

Diluted

(8.38)

(8.38)

(39.56)

(0.47)

(39.56)

(0.47)

3. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DETAILS

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

Cash

34,012

44,332

527.2

Cash equivalents:

Bank deposits

45,214

40,926

486.7

Other cash equivalents

49

789

9.4

Total cash and cash equivalents

79,275

86,047

1,023.3

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Current expected credit losses for cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, funds receivable and other financial assets were immaterial for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. All of the Company's cash is held at financial institutions that management believes to be of high credit quality.

Accounts Receivable, Net

Accounts receivable as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

Trade accounts receivable

46,284

42,787

508.9

Allowance for credit losses

(2,716)

(3,344)

(39.8)

Total accounts receivable, net

43,568

39,443

469.1

Movements in the allowance for expected current credit losses on trade receivables for the three months ended March 31, 2021and 2022 were as follows:

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Balance at the beginning of period

1,798

2,716

32.3

Current period provision for expected credit losses

306

610

7.3

Write-off

(3)

(29)

(0.3)

Foreign exchange difference

3

47

0.5

Balance at the end of period

2,104

3,344

39.8

The Company's past due receivables exceeding one year were in the amount of RUB 1,979 ($23.5) as of March 31, 2022.

Other Current Assets

Other current assets as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

Prepaid income tax

2,272

2,654

31.6

Loans to employees

1,674

1,250

14.9

Other receivables

859

1,061

12.6

Contract assets

659

826

9.8

Sales financing receivables

266

366

4.4

Interest receivable

308

258

3.1

Prepaid other taxes

202

239

2.8

Loans granted to third parties

509

95

1.1

Loans granted to related parties

39

14

0.2

Other

500

242

2.8

Total other current assets

7,288

7,005

83.3

The accrued interest receivable is excluded from the amortized cost basis of financing receivables. The Company did not write-off any accrued interest receivable during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022.

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Other Non-current Assets

Other non-current assets as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

Loans to employees

5,241

5,642

67.1

Contract assets

874

910

10.8

VAT reclaimable

884

831

9.9

Restricted cash

123

264

3.1

Other receivables

427

148

1.8

Loans granted to related parties

290

146

1.7

Loans granted to third parties

4

4

0.1

Total other non-current assets

7,843

7,945

94.5

Investments in marketable equity securities

As of December 31, 2021 investments in current marketable equity securities in the amount of RUB 4,049 consisted of investments made for treasury purposes. In January and March 2022 the Company sold all these investments for an aggregate $54.6 (RUB 5,514 at the exchange rate as of the trade dates).

Equity method investments

The Company's equity method investments as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

ClickHouse Inc

6,521

7,236

86.1

venture capital fund

2,347

2,445

29.1

other technology companies

557

866

10.2

Total equity method investments

9,425

10,547

125.4

Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 comprised the following:

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities

57,794

52,758

627.5

Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 6)

10,525

11,333

134.8

Salary and other compensation expenses payable/accrued to employees

6,022

10,358

123.2

Content liabilities

5,410

6,103

72.6

Liabilities under the reverse factoring program

3,110

2,770

32.9

Finance lease liability, current (Note 6)

1,467

1,666

19.8

Accounts payable for acquisition of businesses

80

727

8.6

Bank deposits and liabilities

87

24

0.3

Total accounts payable and accrued liabilities

84,495

85,739

1,019.7

Income and non-income taxes payable

Income and non-income taxes payable in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets includes income taxes payable in the amount of RUB 1,201 and RUB 1,305 ($15.5) as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Revenues

Revenues in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations includes revenues related to sales of goods in the amount of RUB 10,868 and RUB 18,914 ($224.9) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

4. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS

The fair value of assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, including those measured at fair value on a recurring basis, consisted of the following:

As of December 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2022

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Total

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

RUB

$

Assets:

Loans to employees and related parties

-

7,693

-

7,693

-

6,513

-

6,513

77.5

Marketable securities

4,049

-

-

4,049

-

-

-

-

-

Investments in debt securities

452

-

-

452

154

-

-

154

1.8

4,501

7,693

-

12,194

154

6,513

-

6,667

79.3

Liabilities:

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

869

869

-

-

435

435

5.2

-

-

869

869

-

-

435

435

5.2

The Company measures the fair value of convertible debt and loans to employees for disclosure purposes. As of December 31, 2021 the fair value of convertible debt amounted to RUB 106,484 (level 2 of the fair value hierarchy). Due to current situation described in Note 10 the Company cannot measure the fair value of convertible debt reliably as of March 31, 2022 and believes that the range of possible outcomes may be between RUB 48,617 (based on market data of limited observable transactions) and RUB 104,460 (carrying amount).The carrying amount and fair value of loans to employees as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 were as follows:

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Carrying
amount

Fair
value

Carrying
amount

Fair
value

RUB

RUB

RUB

$

RUB

$

Assets:

Loans to employees and related parties

7,244

7,693

7,052

83.9

6,513

77.5

7,244

7,693

7,052

83.9

6,513

77.5

There were no transfers of financial assets and liabilities between the levels of the fair value hierarchy for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022.

5. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation, as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

Servers and network equipment

90,566

93,419

1,111.0

Land and buildings

18,893

19,405

230.8

Finance lease right-of-use assets

18,058

19,317

229.7

Infrastructure systems

16,633

18,091

215.2

Office furniture and equipment

9,180

10,576

125.8

Other equipment

7,387

7,845

93.3

Leasehold improvements

3,284

3,814

45.4

Assets not yet in use

18,518

30,242

359.6

Total

182,519

202,709

2,410.8

Less: accumulated depreciation

(84,194)

(91,959)

(1,093.7)

Total property and equipment, net

98,325

110,750

1,317.1

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Assets not yet in use primarily represent infrastructure systems, computer equipment and other assets under installation, including related prepayments, and comprise the cost of the assets and other direct costs applicable to purchase and installation. Leasehold improvements included in assets not yet in use amounted to RUB 325 and RUB 874 ($10.4) as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Depreciation expenses related to property and equipment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 amounted to RUB 3,776 and RUB 5,791 ($68.9), respectively.

6. LEASES

The Company has operating leases for corporate offices, warehouses, sorting centers, cars and parking spots. The Company's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 8 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within 1 year.

The Company has finance leases for warehouses, call center, sorting center and cars. The Company's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 20 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within 1 year.

The components of lease expense consist of the operating lease cost, which is disclosed in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, and the following costs:

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Total variable lease cost

511

337

4.0

Finance lease cost:

Amortization of right-of-use assets

128

415

5.0

Interest on lease liabilities

60

332

3.9

Total finance lease cost

188

747

8.9

Variable lease payments mainly related to car leases for the Company's carsharing business and represent mileage-based payments.

Supplemental balance sheet information related to leases was as follows:

December 31,2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

Operating leases

Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,245

34,788

413.7

Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 3)

10,525

11,333

134.8

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

24,642

23,544

280.0

Total operating lease liabilities

35,167

34,877

414.8

Finance lease liability, current (Note 3)

1,467

1,666

19.8

Finance lease liability, non-current

15,350

16,148

192.1

Total finance lease liabilities

16,817

17,814

211.9

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Maturities of lease liabilities as of March 31, 2022 were as follows:

Operating leases

Finance leases

RUB

$

RUB

$

Remainder of 2022

10,228

121.6

2,196

26.1

2023

11,960

142.2

3,067

36.5

2024

7,795

92.7

2,899

34.5

2025

3,578

42.6

4,979

59.2

2026

2,620

31.2

1,929

22.9

Thereafter

3,600

42.8

11,423

135.9

Total lease payments

39,781

473.1

26,493

315.1

Less imputed interest

(4,904)

(58.3)

(8,679)

(103.2)

Total

34,877

414.8

17,814

211.9

Information about weighted-average remaining lease term and weighted-average discount rate is presented below:

Weighted average remaining
lease term, years

Weighted average discount
rate, %

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Operating leases

4.0

3.8

6.2%

6.4%

Finance leases

9.1

8.7

7.3%

7.7%

The Company recognized sublease income of RUB 2,473 and RUB 2,596 ($30.9) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively, presented within the revenues line in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had additional operating leases that have not yet commenced of RUB 865 ($10.3). These operating leases will commence in the fiscal year 2022 with lease terms of 5 to 7 years.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had additional finance leases that have not yet commenced of RUB 20,912 ($248.7). These finance leases will commence in the fiscal year 2022 with lease terms of 10 to 20 years.

7. INCOME TAX

Income taxes are computed in accordance with Russian Federation, Dutch and other national tax laws. The taxable income of Yandex LLC is subject to federal and local income tax at a combined nominal rate of 20% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. Yandex N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands, and its taxable profits are subject to income tax at the rate of 25% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 25.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The Company recorded income tax expense of RUB 3,795 and RUB 2,518 ($29.9) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Company's tax provision for income taxes for interim periods is determined based on the current effective tax rate. The amount of income tax expense that would result from applying the Dutch statutory income tax rate to income before income taxes reconciled to the reported amount of income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 was as follows:

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Expected provision at Dutch statutory income tax rate of 25.8% for 2022 (25% for 2021)

144

(2,714)

(32.3)

Effect of:

Change in valuation allowance

2,268

1,825

21.7

Non-deductible share-based compensation

1,451

1,616

19.2

Other expenses not deductible for tax purposes

313

848

10.1

Tax on intercompany dividends

202

514

6.1

Difference in foreign tax rates

(366)

(147)

(1.7)

Other

(217)

576

6.8

Income tax expense

3,795

2,518

29.9

As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the Company included accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, totaling RUB 367 and RUB 374 ($4.4), respectively, as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.

As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, RUB 1,345 and RUB 1,382 ($16.4), respectively, of unrecognized tax benefits, if recognized, would affect the effective tax rate. The Company does not anticipate significant increases or decreases in unrecognized income tax benefits over the next twelve months.

Movements in the valuation allowance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 were as follows:

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Balance at the beginning of the period

(7,840)

(12,482)

(148.4)

Charges to expenses

(2,268)

(1,825)

(21.7)

Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06 (Note 1)

-

(1,330)

(15.8)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

384

(871)

(10.4)

Other

(90)

-

-

Balance at the end of the period

(9,814)

(16,508)

(196.3)

8. CONTENT ASSETS, NET

Content assets, net as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

Licensed content, net

Released licensed content, net

7,840

8,185

97.3

Advances for licensed content

1,536

1,258

15.0

Produced content, net

Released, less amortization

1,927

1,950

23.2

In production and in development

2,464

3,254

38.7

Сontent assets, net

13,767

14,647

174.2

The following table represents the amortization of content assets:

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Licensed content

1,347

2,117

25.2

Produced content

43

185

2.2

Total amortization of content assets

1,390

2,302

27.4

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

During the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company entered into commitments for streaming content with future payments, excluding value added tax, amounting to RUB 1,296 ($15.4) in 2022, RUB 301 ($3.6) in 2023, RUB 36 ($0.4) in 2024 and 18 ($0.2) in 2025 and thereafter.

9. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

Legal Proceedings

In the ordinary course of business, the Company is a party to various legal proceedings, and subject to claims, certain of which relate to copyright infringement, as well as to the alleged breach of certain contractual arrangements. The Company intends to vigorously defend any lawsuit and believes that the ultimate outcome of any pending litigation, other legal proceedings or other matters will not have material adverse effect on the financial condition, results of operations or liquidity of the Company.

As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the Company recorded corresponding liabilities for all of its legal matters that were probable and reasonably estimable of RUB 16 and RUB 11 ($0.1), respectively, in the accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities line on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.

As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 the Company was subject to various legal and regulatory matters that have arisen in the normal course of business. Related claims amounted to RUB 3,571 and RUB 4,001 ($47.6), respectively, and include, among others, employment related claims, data and privacy matters, claims for compensation in connection with car accidents, claims for termination of contracts, copyright infringement claims and other matters. The Company has not recognized a liability in respect of those claims because management does not believe that the Company has incurred a probable material loss by reason of any of those matters.

Environment and Current Economic Situation

The Company's principal operations are located in Russia, and also has smaller, early-stage businesses that operate internationally. The current geopolitical crisis, and the responses of governments and multinational businesses to these events, have created significant challenges for the Company's business and operations, both in Russia and globally. These factors may materially adversely affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations, trading price, ability to operate and solvency.

In the ordinary course, the Company is exposed to the economic and financial markets of the Russian Federation, which display characteristics of an emerging markets. The legal, tax and regulatory frameworks continue to develop and are subject to interpretation and frequent changes.

Taxes are subject to review and investigation by a number of authorities authorized by law to impose fines and penalties. Although the Company believes it has provided adequately for all tax liabilities based on its understanding of the tax legislation, the above factors may create tax risks for the Company. As of March 31, 2022, except for the unrecognised tax benefits described in Note 7, the Company accrued RUB 598 ($7.1) for contingencies related to non-income taxes, including penalties and interest, as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Business, economic and other risk factors may make the Company's estimates or concentrations vulnerable to significant changes in the short term. The significant changes in the external environment and the high degree of uncertainty about future geopolitical developments (including new potential sanctions and their impact on the Russian economy) make it difficult to evaluate the potential impact on the Company's future financial performance. Any prolonged economic downturn in Russia as a result of sanctions, depreciation of the ruble, negative consumer sentiment or other macro factors could have a material adverse effect on the Company's results of operations in 2022 and potentially beyond. For additional detailes on the Company's risk exposure, see Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

10. CONVERTIBLE DEBT

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company issued and sold $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes").

The carrying value of the Notes as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RUB

RUB

$

0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 2025

92,866

105,106

1,250.0

Unamortized debt discount

(6,477)

-

-

Unamortized debt issuance cost

(554)

(646)

(7.7)

Total convertible debt

85,835

104,460

1,242.3

Under the modified retrospective method of adoption of ASU 2020-06, the Company recorded a RUB 6,404 increase in the liability component from the derecognition of the debt discount and debt issuance cost associated with the equity component of the Notes as of January 1, 2022 (Note 1).

The Company recognized RUB 517 and RUB 53 ($0.6) as interest expenses related to the amortization of the debt discount and issuance expenses and RUB 174 and RUB 201 ($2.4) as interest expenses related to the contractual interest coupon for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The effective interest rates on the liability component for the respective periods were 3.2% and 1.0%.

Under the terms of Notes, in the event of a suspension of trading of the Company's Class A shares on NASDAQ of five trading days or more, the holders of the Notes have the right to require the Company to redeem their Notes at par in the full amount of $1,250 (RUB 105,106 at the exchange rate as of March 31, 2022) plus accrued interest. On February 28, 2022, NASDAQ imposed a suspension of trading in securities of a number of companies with material operations in Russia, including the Company's Class A shares, which remained in place at the end of March 4, 2022. Therefore, the conditions for the holders of the Notes to be able to require redemption of their Notes have been satisfied. The Company has agreed with the members of an ad hoc committee of Note holders to amend the period during which the Note holders may exercise their redemption right until June 7, 2022. The Company would have an obligation to pay any such amounts within 14 business days thereafter. The Company does not have the funds available to redeem the Notes in full. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the ability to meet its obligations as they become due within one year after these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are issued.

The Company is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with the advisors to the ad hoc committee of Note holders with a view to agreeing to the mutually acceptable restructuring of these obligations. Any amendment to the terms of the Notes requires the consent of holders of at least 75% of the principal amount of the Notes. Management believes that the Company will be able to reach agreement with the Note holders with respect to such restructuring. If such agreed arrangement requires a cash payment, the Company believes its principal Russian operating subsidiary will be able to refinance such obligations and receive the requisite approvals from the applicable authorities to distribute and to convert funds, to satisfy the Company's obligations.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern based on management's intention to reach an acceptable resolution with the holders of the Notes. Therefore, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded assets and liabilities, or any other adjustments that might result in the event the Company is unable to continue as a going concern.

For additional details related to convertible debt, see Note 13 to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

11. SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

The Company has granted Share-Based Awards to employees of the Company pursuant to it 2016 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2016 Plan").

Share-Based Compensation Expense

The following table summarizes information about recognized share-based compensation expenses:

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Restricted Share Units ("RSUs")

3,969

5,008

59.6

Synthetic Options Programs

225

509

6.1

Performance Share Units ("PSUs")

244

370

4.4

Options

96

195

2.3

RSUs in respect of the Self-Driving Group

994

117

1.4

RSUs and Options in respect of MLU Group

131

-

-

Other Business Unit Equity Awards

145

66

0.7

Total share-based compensation expenses

5,804

6,265

74.5

Yandex N.V. Equity Incentive Plan

The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:

Options

RSUs

PSUs

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

Average

Average

Average

Quantity

Grant Date

Quantity

Grant Date

Quantity

Grant Date

Fair Value

Fair Value

Fair Value

Non-vested as of December 31, 2021

983,708

$

21.75

10,217,045

$

56.80

432,278

$

103.85

Granted

-

-

1,166,161

19.56

62,046

57.53

Vested

(130,784)

18.44

(1,065,035)

41.91

-

-

Forfeited

-

-

(368,941)

58.39

-

-

Cancelled

-

-

(3,356,566)

50.51

(19,969)

106.31

Non-vested as of March 31, 2022

852,924

$

22.26

6,592,664

$

55.73

474,355

$

97.69

In March 2022, the Company offered to all holders of Yandex N.V. RSUs an opportunity to exchange the portion of outstanding awards that would otherwise vested between February 28, 2022 and the end of 2022 in exchange for cash bonuses. An aggregate of approximate 3,300,000 Yandex N.V. RSUs outstanding equity awards were exchanged.

The exchange was accounted for as a modification of equity awards, resulting in no additional share-based compensation expense recognized in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations; the effect will be recognized by a reclassification from equity to liability in the amount of the cash payments.

The total modification effect is an aggregate of approximate RUB 13,650 ($162.3) excluding tax effect, of which RUB 3,508 ($41.7) is recognized in liability with the corresponding reduction in additional paid-in capital as of March 31, 2022.

The replaced cash payment will be paid in accordance with the original 2022 vesting schedules of the exchanged RSUs.

As of March 31, 2022, there was RUB 43,473 ($517.0) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related to unvested share options, RSUs and PSUs which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.93 years.

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Synthetic Options Equity Incentive Plans

The Company also grants share-based awards to the employees of several business units, comprised of a synthetic option awards in respect of the relevant business unit ("Synthetic Options") and a linked RSU award.

The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:

Options

Weighted

Average

Quantity

Grant Date

Fair Value

Non-vested as of December 31, 2021

1,632,259

RUB

4,008.5

Granted

182,720

5,945.0

Vested

(72,820)

3,492.1

Forfeited

(87,787)

3,155.8

Non-vested as of March 31, 2022

1,654,372

RUB

4,290.3

As of March 31, 2022, there was RUB 6,034 ($71.8) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related to unvested Synthetic Options which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 3.02 years.

Self-Driving Group 2021 Equity Incentive Plan

Yandex Self-Driving Group B.V., a subsidiary of the Company ("SDG"), adopted the SDG 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "SDG Plan") on February 11, 2021. Under the SDG Plan, SDG may grant equity-based awards, including restricted share unit awards, in respect of SDG. RSUs awarded under the SDG Plan entitle the holder to receive a fixed number of depositary receipts ("DRs") representing Class A shares in SDG at no cost upon the satisfaction of certain time-based vesting criteria. On February 11, 2021, the Supervisory Board of SDG approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,132,749 SDG RSUs, representing a total of approximately 6.3% of the equity of Self-Driving Group on a fully diluted basis. Generally, SDG RSUs vest over a six-year period, 17% after one year, with the remaining vesting in equal amounts on the last day of each quarter over the following five years.

The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:

RSUs

Quantity

Non-vested as of December 31, 2021

1,062,729

Vested

(88,865)

Non-vested as of March 31, 2022

973,864

As of March 31, 2022, the unvested SDG B.V. RSUs is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.85 years.

Business Unit Equity Awards

The Company finalized the process of restructuring certain of the business units into separate legal structures in its Classifieds segment in 2016 and its Media Services segment in 2018 (together, the "Participating Subsidiaries") to align the incentives of the relevant employees with the operations of the Participating Subsidiaries. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company granted 0.4 million equity incentive awards under the 2016 Plan to the senior employees of these business units, which entitle the participants to receive options to acquire redeemable depositary receipts of shares in the respective operating subsidiaries upon the satisfaction of defined vesting criteria (the "Business Unit Equity Awards") and 2.1 million remain outstanding as of March 31, 2022.

12. SEGMENTINFORMATION

The Company determined its operating segments based on how the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") manages the business, allocate resources, makes operating decisions and evaluates operating performance. The Company determined the following operating and reportable segments: Search and Portal, E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery,

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Media Services and Classifieds. The results of the Company's remaining operating segments, including self-driving vehicles business ("Yandex SDG"), Zen, Yandex Cloud, Yandex Education, Devices, FinTech, Toloka, RouteQ and Yandex Lavka experiments in international markets ("Lavka Overseas"), that do not meet quantitative or qualitative thresholds for disclosure, are combined into the other category defined as Other Business Units and Initiatives which is shown separately from the reportable segments and reconciling items.

Starting in 2022, the Company introduced the following changes to its segments compared to those presented within the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, in order to better reflect the operational structure of the businesses:

The Company transferred Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery (Logistics) and Yandex Market reportable segments to a new reportable segment called E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery. The operating segment Yandex Uslugi ("Services") was transferred to the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment from Other Business Units and Initiatives;
The Company transferred Toloka, a data-centric AI solution that enables clients to generate machine learning data at scale, and RouteQ, a cloud platform using traffic forecasts to optimize last mile delivery (formerly known as Yandex Routing), from Search and Portal to the Other Business Units and Initiatives.

These changes have been applied retroactively to all periods presented.

Reportable segments derive revenues from the following services:

The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan;
The E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment includes transactional online-to-offline (O2O) businesses, which consist of (i) the mobility businesses, including ride-hailing in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA and Yandex Drive, scooters and car-sharing business for both B2C and B2B; (ii) the E-commerce businesses in Russia and CIS, including Yandex Market, multi-category e-commerce marketplace, Yandex Lavka Russia, hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and grocery delivery service of Yandex Eats; and (iii) other O2O businesses, including Yandex Delivery, last-mile logistics solution for individuals, enterprises and SMB, Yandex Eats Food Delivery, ready-to-eat delivery service from restaurants, Lavka Israel, hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and several smaller experiments;
The Media Services segment includes the subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, KinoPoisk, Yandex Afisha and production center Yandex Studio;
The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Rent.

Operating segments of the Company may integrate products managed by other operating segments into their services, for which they pay royalties or other types of compensation. Such compensation represents intersegment transactions, which are included in revenues of the reportable segments presented below. The Company considers it to be impracticable to separately present revenues from external customers and intersegment transactions for each reportable segment as such information is not readily available and is not presented to the CODM. The Company accounts for intersegment revenues as if the services were provided to third parties, that is, at the level approximating current market prices.

The measures of the segments' profits and losses that are used by the CODM to assess segment performance and decide how to allocate resources are presented below. Each segment's assets and capital expenditures are not reviewed by the CODM.

F-10

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Search and Portal:

Revenues

34,945

43,834

521.3

Adjusted EBITDA

17,106

18,399

218.9

E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery:

Revenues

34,132

54,899

652.9

Adjusted EBITDA

(3,161)

(8,203)

(97.6)

Media Services:

Revenues

3,486

5,831

69.3

Adjusted EBITDA

(1,257)

(3,171)

(37.7)

Classifieds:

Revenues

1,783

2,172

25.8

Adjusted EBITDA

385

277

3.3

Other Business Units and Initiatives:

Revenues

4,812

7,265

86.4

Adjusted EBITDA

(2,148)

(6,127)

(72.9)

Total segment revenues:

79,158

114,001

1,355.7

Total segment adjusted EBITDA:

10,925

1,175

14.0

Eliminations:

Revenues

(6,022)

(7,991)

(95.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

96

96

1.1

Total:

Revenues from external customers

73,136

106,010

1,260.7

Adjusted EBITDA

11,021

1,271

15.1

The reconciliation between adjusted EBITDA and net income/(loss) before income taxes for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RUB

RUB

$

Adjusted EBITDA

11,021

1,271

15.1

Less: depreciation and amortization

(5,257)

(7,467)

(88.8)

Less: share-based compensation expense

(5,804)

(6,265)

(74.5)

Add: interest income

1,177

1,362

16.2

Less: interest expense

(793)

(620)

(7.4)

Less: income/(loss) from equity method investments

(1)

(365)

(4.3)

Add: other income/(loss), net

459

1,538

18.3

Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration

(227)

27

0.3

Net income/(loss) before income taxes

575

(10,519)

(125.1)

13. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

In May 2022, the Company granted pursuant to the 2016 Plan RSUs to purchase an aggregate of up to 258,451 Class A shares to its employees.

F-10

