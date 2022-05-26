YANDEX N : INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
05/26/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
YANDEX N.V.
INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Page
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022
F-2
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
F-3
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
F-4
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
F-5
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
F-7
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
F-8
F-1
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of Russian rubles ("RUB") and U.S. dollars ("$"), except share and per share data)
d
As of
Notes
December 31, 2021*
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
3
79,275
86,047
1,023.3
Term deposits
23,415
1,999
23.8
Investments in marketable equity securities
4,049
-
-
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of RUB 2,716 and RUB 3,344, respectively
3
43,568
39,443
469.1
Prepaid expenses
12,663
14,429
171.7
Inventory
9,587
13,494
160.5
Funds receivable, net
6,180
3,298
39.2
Investments in debt securities
452
154
1.8
VAT reclaimable
13,498
13,927
165.6
Other current assets
3
7,288
7,005
83.3
Total current assets
199,975
179,796
2,138.3
Property and equipment, net
5
98,325
110,750
1,317.1
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6
36,245
34,788
413.7
Intangible assets, net
22,359
23,562
280.2
Content assets, net
8
13,767
14,647
174.2
Goodwill
117,864
118,965
1,414.8
Long-term prepaid expenses
3,278
3,382
40.3
Equity method investments
3
9,425
10,547
125.4
Investments in non-marketable equity securities
790
917
10.9
Deferred tax assets
5,625
5,871
69.8
Other non-current assets
3
7,843
7,945
94.5
Total non-current assets
315,521
331,374
3,940.9
TOTAL ASSETS
515,496
511,170
6,079.2
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
3
84,495
85,739
1,019.7
Income and non-income taxes payable
3
16,196
14,673
174.5
Deferred revenue
10,415
10,256
122.0
Convertible debt
10
-
104,460
1,242.3
Total current liabilities
111,106
215,128
2,558.5
Convertible debt
10
85,835
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
2,989
2,714
32.3
Operating lease liabilities
6
24,642
23,544
280.0
Finance lease liabilities
6
15,350
16,148
192.0
Other accrued liabilities
2,649
3,497
41.5
Total non-current liabilities
131,465
45,903
545.8
Total liabilities
242,571
261,031
3,104.3
Commitments and contingencies
9
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
869
435
5.2
Shareholders' equity:
Priority share: €1 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658 and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 323,800,479, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: 10,000); shares outstanding (Class A: 323,004,678 and 323,241,816, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: nil)
281
281
3.3
Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 795,801 and 558,663, respectively)
(2,728)
(1,393)
(16.6)
Additional paid-in capital
112,942
105,600
1,255.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income
16,193
10,413
123.9
Retained earnings
131,488
119,486
1,421.0
Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V.
258,176
234,387
2,787.5
Noncontrolling interests
13,880
15,317
182.2
Total shareholders' equity
272,056
249,704
2,969.7
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
515,496
511,170
6,079.2
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-2
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
Notes
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Revenues
3
73,136
106,010
1,260.7
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues(1)
34,042
51,011
606.7
Product development(1)
11,009
19,161
227.9
Sales, general and administrative(1)
23,095
40,805
485.2
Depreciation and amortization
5,257
7,467
88.8
Total operating costs and expenses
73,403
118,444
1,408.6
Income/(loss) from operations
(267)
(12,434)
(147.9)
Interest income
1,177
1,362
16.2
Interest expense
(793)
(620)
(7.4)
Income/(loss) from equity method investments
(1)
(365)
(4.3)
Other income/(loss), net
459
1,538
18.3
Net income/(loss) before income taxes
575
(10,519)
(125.1)
Income tax expense
7
3,795
2,518
29.9
Net income/(loss)
(3,220)
(13,037)
(155.0)
Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
243
(1,386)
(16.5)
Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V.
(2,977)
(14,423)
(171.5)
Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B share:
Basic
2
(8.38)
(39.56)
(0.47)
Diluted
2
(8.38)
(39.56)
(0.47)
Weighted average number of Class A
and Class B shares used in per share computation
Basic
2
355,411,772
364,570,692
364,570,692
Diluted
2
355,411,772
364,570,692
364,570,692
(1)
These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of:
Cost of revenues
124
151
1.8
Product development
3,442
3,540
42.1
Sales, general and administrative
2,238
2,574
30.6
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-3
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Net income/(loss)
(3,220)
(13,037)
(155.0)
Foreign currency translation, net of tax of nil
659
(5,809)
(69.1)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
(2,561)
(18,846)
(224.1)
Total comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
42
(1,357)
(16.2)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V.
(2,519)
(20,203)
(240.3)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-4
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
1.
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Description of Business
Yandex N.V., the parent company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively "Yandex" or the "Company"), is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies. Yandex is one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia.
Yandex N.V. was incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands in June 2004 and is the holding company of Yandex LLC, incorporated in the Russian Federation in October 2000, and other subsidiaries.
Basis of Presentation and Going Concern
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and notes required by U.S. GAAP for annual financial statements. As such, the information included in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.
In the opinion of the Company, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements contain all adjustments, which are of a normal recurring nature, necessary for a fair statement of its financial position as of March 31, 2022, and its results of operations, comprehensive income/(loss), cash flows and change in equity for the periods presented. The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021, was derived from audited annual consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 but does not contain all of the related footnote disclosures.
There have been no material changes in the Company's significant accounting policies and estimates as compared to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the operating results expected for the year ending December 31, 2022 or any other future period. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the operating results expected include, among others, geopolitical and macroeconomic developments affecting the Russian economy or the Company's business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, technological developments, and the Company' need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. As described in Note 10, following the suspension of trading of the Company's Class A shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market for more than five trading days, the holders of the Company's convertible notes due March 3, 2025 have the right to require the Company to redeem the notes at par, and the Company does not have the funds available to redeem the notes in full. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
Use of Estimates
The preparation of unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and amounts of revenues and expenses for the reporting period. The Company bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other assumptions, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the
F-8
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
carrying values of assets and liabilities, that are believed to be reasonable. These estimates are inherently subject to judgment and actual results could differ from those estimates.
Convenience Translation
Translations of amounts from RUB into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader have been made at the exchange rate of RUB 84.0851 to $1.00, the exchange rate as of March 31, 2022 (except as otherwise stated). No representation is made that the RUB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars at such rate. After the balance sheet date, the ruble has been experiencing a period of significant volatility.
Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements
In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-06, "Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity", which simplifies the accounting for certain financial instruments with characteristics of liabilities and equity, including convertible instruments and contracts on an entity's own equity. The standard is effective for public companies for fiscal years, and interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2021.
Prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06, the Company separately accounted for the liability and equity components of the Company's convertible notes due March 3, 2025. The value of the liability component as of the date of issuance was recognized at the present value of its cash flows using a discount rate of 3.059%, the Company's estimated borrowing rate at the date of the issuance for a similar debt instrument without the conversion feature. The value of the equity component as of the date of issuance was calculated by deducting the fair value of the liability component from the initial proceeds ascribed to the convertible debt instrument as a whole and was recorded as a debt discount. Debt discount was amortized using the effective interest method over the period from the origination date through the stated maturity date. The equity component was included in additional paid-in capital in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021.
The Company adopted the standard effective January 1, 2022, using the modified retrospective method. The prior period consolidated financial statements have not been retrospectively adjusted and continue to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for those periods. As a result of the adoption, the Company recorded a RUB 8,573 decrease in additional paid in capital from the derecognition of the equity component of the convertible debt, net of tax effects, a RUB 6,404 increase in the liability component from the derecognition of the debt discount and debt issuance cost associated with the equity component of the convertible debt, and a RUB 2,511 increase to the opening balance of retained earnings, representing the cumulative interest expense, net of tax effects, recognized related to the amortization of the conversion option of such convertible debt. The Company also wrote off the deferred tax liabilities in the amount of RUB 342 as well as increased the deferred tax assets and respective valuation allowance in the same amount of RUB 1,330 from the derecognition of the equity component (Note 7). As a result of the adoption, starting on January 1, 2022, interest expense is reduced as a result of accounting for the Company's convertible notes due March 3, 2025 as a single liability measured at its amortized cost.
Accordingly, the impact of the changes on affected consolidated balance sheet line items as of January 1, 2022 for the adoption of the ASU 2020-06 was as follows:
Balances as of December 31, 2021
Adjustments from Adoption of ASU 2020-06
Balances as of January 1, 2022
RUB
RUB
RUB
Convertible debt
85,835
6,404
92,239
Deferred tax liabilities
2,989
(342)
2,647
Additional paid-in capital
112,942
(8,573)
104,369
Retained earnings
131,488
2,511
133,999
Adoption of the ASU 2020-06 did not have a material effect on the diluted net income/(loss) per share.
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
2.
NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B ordinary share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 is computed on the basis of the weighted average number of ordinary shares using the two class method. Basic net income/(loss) per share is computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares during the period and including vested restricted share units. Diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary share is computed using the dilutive effect of share-based awards calculated using the "treasury stock" method.
The computation of the diluted net income/(loss) per Class A share assumes the conversion of Class B shares, while the diluted net income/(loss) per Class B share does not assume the conversion of those shares. The net income/(loss) per share amounts are the same for Class A and Class B shares because the holders of each class are legally entitled to equal per share distributions whether through dividends or in liquidation. The number of share-based awards excluded from the diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary share computation, because their effect was anti-dilutive for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, was 13,735,881 and 18,287,953, respectively.
The convertible debt is included in the calculation of diluted net income per share if its inclusion is dilutive under the if-converted method. The convertible debt was anti-dilutive in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022.
The components of basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share were as follows:
Three Months ended March 31,
2021
2022
Class A
Class B
Class A
Class A
Class B
Class B
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
$
Net income/(loss), allocated for basic
(2,678)
(299)
(13,011)
(154.7)
(1,412)
(16.8)
Reallocation of net income/(loss) as a result of conversion of Class B to Class A shares
(299)
-
(1,412)
(16.8)
-
-
Net income/(loss), allocated for diluted
(2,977)
(299)
(14,423)
(171.5)
(1,412)
(16.8)
Weighted average ordinary shares used in per share
computation - basic
319,703,098
35,708,674
328,872,018
328,872,018
35,698,674
35,698,674
Effect of:
Conversion of Class B to Class A shares
35,708,674
-
35,698,674
35,698,674
-
-
Weighted average ordinary shares used in
per share computation - diluted
355,411,772
35,708,674
364,570,692
364,570,692
35,698,674
35,698,674
Net income/(loss) per share attributable to
ordinary shareholders:
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
Cash
34,012
44,332
527.2
Cash equivalents:
Bank deposits
45,214
40,926
486.7
Other cash equivalents
49
789
9.4
Total cash and cash equivalents
79,275
86,047
1,023.3
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Current expected credit losses for cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, funds receivable and other financial assets were immaterial for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. All of the Company's cash is held at financial institutions that management believes to be of high credit quality.
Accounts Receivable, Net
Accounts receivable as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
Trade accounts receivable
46,284
42,787
508.9
Allowance for credit losses
(2,716)
(3,344)
(39.8)
Total accounts receivable, net
43,568
39,443
469.1
Movements in the allowance for expected current credit losses on trade receivables for the three months ended March 31, 2021and 2022 were as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Balance at the beginning of period
1,798
2,716
32.3
Current period provision for expected credit losses
306
610
7.3
Write-off
(3)
(29)
(0.3)
Foreign exchange difference
3
47
0.5
Balance at the end of period
2,104
3,344
39.8
The Company's past due receivables exceeding one year were in the amount of RUB 1,979 ($23.5) as of March 31, 2022.
Other Current Assets
Other current assets as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
Prepaid income tax
2,272
2,654
31.6
Loans to employees
1,674
1,250
14.9
Other receivables
859
1,061
12.6
Contract assets
659
826
9.8
Sales financing receivables
266
366
4.4
Interest receivable
308
258
3.1
Prepaid other taxes
202
239
2.8
Loans granted to third parties
509
95
1.1
Loans granted to related parties
39
14
0.2
Other
500
242
2.8
Total other current assets
7,288
7,005
83.3
The accrued interest receivable is excluded from the amortized cost basis of financing receivables. The Company did not write-off any accrued interest receivable during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022.
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Other Non-current Assets
Other non-current assets as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
Loans to employees
5,241
5,642
67.1
Contract assets
874
910
10.8
VAT reclaimable
884
831
9.9
Restricted cash
123
264
3.1
Other receivables
427
148
1.8
Loans granted to related parties
290
146
1.7
Loans granted to third parties
4
4
0.1
Total other non-current assets
7,843
7,945
94.5
Investments in marketable equity securities
As of December 31, 2021 investments in current marketable equity securities in the amount of RUB 4,049 consisted of investments made for treasury purposes. In January and March 2022 the Company sold all these investments for an aggregate $54.6 (RUB 5,514 at the exchange rate as of the trade dates).
Equity method investments
The Company's equity method investments as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
ClickHouse Inc
6,521
7,236
86.1
venture capital fund
2,347
2,445
29.1
other technology companies
557
866
10.2
Total equity method investments
9,425
10,547
125.4
Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 comprised the following:
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities
57,794
52,758
627.5
Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 6)
10,525
11,333
134.8
Salary and other compensation expenses payable/accrued to employees
6,022
10,358
123.2
Content liabilities
5,410
6,103
72.6
Liabilities under the reverse factoring program
3,110
2,770
32.9
Finance lease liability, current (Note 6)
1,467
1,666
19.8
Accounts payable for acquisition of businesses
80
727
8.6
Bank deposits and liabilities
87
24
0.3
Total accounts payable and accrued liabilities
84,495
85,739
1,019.7
Income and non-income taxes payable
Income and non-income taxes payable in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets includes income taxes payable in the amount of RUB 1,201 and RUB 1,305 ($15.5) as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Revenues
Revenues in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations includes revenues related to sales of goods in the amount of RUB 10,868 and RUB 18,914 ($224.9) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively.
4.
FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS
The fair value of assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, including those measured at fair value on a recurring basis, consisted of the following:
As of December 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2022
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Total
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
Assets:
Loans to employees and related parties
-
7,693
-
7,693
-
6,513
-
6,513
77.5
Marketable securities
4,049
-
-
4,049
-
-
-
-
-
Investments in debt securities
452
-
-
452
154
-
-
154
1.8
4,501
7,693
-
12,194
154
6,513
-
6,667
79.3
Liabilities:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
869
869
-
-
435
435
5.2
-
-
869
869
-
-
435
435
5.2
The Company measures the fair value of convertible debt and loans to employees for disclosure purposes. As of December 31, 2021 the fair value of convertible debt amounted to RUB 106,484 (level 2 of the fair value hierarchy). Due to current situation described in Note 10 the Company cannot measure the fair value of convertible debt reliably as of March 31, 2022 and believes that the range of possible outcomes may be between RUB 48,617 (based on market data of limited observable transactions) and RUB 104,460 (carrying amount).The carrying amount and fair value of loans to employees as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 were as follows:
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Carrying amount
Fair value
Carrying amount
Fair value
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
$
Assets:
Loans to employees and related parties
7,244
7,693
7,052
83.9
6,513
77.5
7,244
7,693
7,052
83.9
6,513
77.5
There were no transfers of financial assets and liabilities between the levels of the fair value hierarchy for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022.
5.
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation, as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
Servers and network equipment
90,566
93,419
1,111.0
Land and buildings
18,893
19,405
230.8
Finance lease right-of-use assets
18,058
19,317
229.7
Infrastructure systems
16,633
18,091
215.2
Office furniture and equipment
9,180
10,576
125.8
Other equipment
7,387
7,845
93.3
Leasehold improvements
3,284
3,814
45.4
Assets not yet in use
18,518
30,242
359.6
Total
182,519
202,709
2,410.8
Less: accumulated depreciation
(84,194)
(91,959)
(1,093.7)
Total property and equipment, net
98,325
110,750
1,317.1
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Assets not yet in use primarily represent infrastructure systems, computer equipment and other assets under installation, including related prepayments, and comprise the cost of the assets and other direct costs applicable to purchase and installation. Leasehold improvements included in assets not yet in use amounted to RUB 325 and RUB 874 ($10.4) as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Depreciation expenses related to property and equipment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 amounted to RUB 3,776 and RUB 5,791 ($68.9), respectively.
6.
LEASES
The Company has operating leases for corporate offices, warehouses, sorting centers, cars and parking spots. The Company's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 8 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within 1 year.
The Company has finance leases for warehouses, call center, sorting center and cars. The Company's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 20 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within 1 year.
The components of lease expense consist of the operating lease cost, which is disclosed in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, and the following costs:
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Total variable lease cost
511
337
4.0
Finance lease cost:
Amortization of right-of-use assets
128
415
5.0
Interest on lease liabilities
60
332
3.9
Total finance lease cost
188
747
8.9
Variable lease payments mainly related to car leases for the Company's carsharing business and represent mileage-based payments.
Supplemental balance sheet information related to leases was as follows:
December 31,2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
Operating leases
Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,245
34,788
413.7
Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 3)
10,525
11,333
134.8
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
24,642
23,544
280.0
Total operating lease liabilities
35,167
34,877
414.8
Finance lease liability, current (Note 3)
1,467
1,666
19.8
Finance lease liability, non-current
15,350
16,148
192.1
Total finance lease liabilities
16,817
17,814
211.9
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Maturities of lease liabilities as of March 31, 2022 were as follows:
Operating leases
Finance leases
RUB
$
RUB
$
Remainder of 2022
10,228
121.6
2,196
26.1
2023
11,960
142.2
3,067
36.5
2024
7,795
92.7
2,899
34.5
2025
3,578
42.6
4,979
59.2
2026
2,620
31.2
1,929
22.9
Thereafter
3,600
42.8
11,423
135.9
Total lease payments
39,781
473.1
26,493
315.1
Less imputed interest
(4,904)
(58.3)
(8,679)
(103.2)
Total
34,877
414.8
17,814
211.9
Information about weighted-average remaining lease term and weighted-average discount rate is presented below:
Weighted average remaining lease term, years
Weighted average discount rate, %
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Operating leases
4.0
3.8
6.2%
6.4%
Finance leases
9.1
8.7
7.3%
7.7%
The Company recognized sublease income of RUB 2,473 and RUB 2,596 ($30.9) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively, presented within the revenues line in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.
As of March 31, 2022, the Company had additional operating leases that have not yet commenced of RUB 865 ($10.3). These operating leases will commence in the fiscal year 2022 with lease terms of 5 to 7 years.
As of March 31, 2022, the Company had additional finance leases that have not yet commenced of RUB 20,912 ($248.7). These finance leases will commence in the fiscal year 2022 with lease terms of 10 to 20 years.
7.
INCOME TAX
Income taxes are computed in accordance with Russian Federation, Dutch and other national tax laws. The taxable income of Yandex LLC is subject to federal and local income tax at a combined nominal rate of 20% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. Yandex N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands, and its taxable profits are subject to income tax at the rate of 25% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 25.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
The Company recorded income tax expense of RUB 3,795 and RUB 2,518 ($29.9) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively.
The Company's tax provision for income taxes for interim periods is determined based on the current effective tax rate. The amount of income tax expense that would result from applying the Dutch statutory income tax rate to income before income taxes reconciled to the reported amount of income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 was as follows:
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Expected provision at Dutch statutory income tax rate of 25.8% for 2022 (25% for 2021)
144
(2,714)
(32.3)
Effect of:
Change in valuation allowance
2,268
1,825
21.7
Non-deductible share-based compensation
1,451
1,616
19.2
Other expenses not deductible for tax purposes
313
848
10.1
Tax on intercompany dividends
202
514
6.1
Difference in foreign tax rates
(366)
(147)
(1.7)
Other
(217)
576
6.8
Income tax expense
3,795
2,518
29.9
As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the Company included accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, totaling RUB 367 and RUB 374 ($4.4), respectively, as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.
As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, RUB 1,345 and RUB 1,382 ($16.4), respectively, of unrecognized tax benefits, if recognized, would affect the effective tax rate. The Company does not anticipate significant increases or decreases in unrecognized income tax benefits over the next twelve months.
Movements in the valuation allowance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 were as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Balance at the beginning of the period
(7,840)
(12,482)
(148.4)
Charges to expenses
(2,268)
(1,825)
(21.7)
Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06 (Note 1)
-
(1,330)
(15.8)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
384
(871)
(10.4)
Other
(90)
-
-
Balance at the end of the period
(9,814)
(16,508)
(196.3)
8.
CONTENT ASSETS, NET
Content assets, net as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
Licensed content, net
Released licensed content, net
7,840
8,185
97.3
Advances for licensed content
1,536
1,258
15.0
Produced content, net
Released, less amortization
1,927
1,950
23.2
In production and in development
2,464
3,254
38.7
Сontent assets, net
13,767
14,647
174.2
The following table represents the amortization of content assets:
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Licensed content
1,347
2,117
25.2
Produced content
43
185
2.2
Total amortization of content assets
1,390
2,302
27.4
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
During the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company entered into commitments for streaming content with future payments, excluding value added tax, amounting to RUB 1,296 ($15.4) in 2022, RUB 301 ($3.6) in 2023, RUB 36 ($0.4) in 2024 and 18 ($0.2) in 2025 and thereafter.
9.
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Legal Proceedings
In the ordinary course of business, the Company is a party to various legal proceedings, and subject to claims, certain of which relate to copyright infringement, as well as to the alleged breach of certain contractual arrangements. The Company intends to vigorously defend any lawsuit and believes that the ultimate outcome of any pending litigation, other legal proceedings or other matters will not have material adverse effect on the financial condition, results of operations or liquidity of the Company.
As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the Company recorded corresponding liabilities for all of its legal matters that were probable and reasonably estimable of RUB 16 and RUB 11 ($0.1), respectively, in the accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities line on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.
As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 the Company was subject to various legal and regulatory matters that have arisen in the normal course of business. Related claims amounted to RUB 3,571 and RUB 4,001 ($47.6), respectively, and include, among others, employment related claims, data and privacy matters, claims for compensation in connection with car accidents, claims for termination of contracts, copyright infringement claims and other matters. The Company has not recognized a liability in respect of those claims because management does not believe that the Company has incurred a probable material loss by reason of any of those matters.
Environment and Current Economic Situation
The Company's principal operations are located in Russia, and also has smaller, early-stage businesses that operate internationally. The current geopolitical crisis, and the responses of governments and multinational businesses to these events, have created significant challenges for the Company's business and operations, both in Russia and globally. These factors may materially adversely affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations, trading price, ability to operate and solvency.
In the ordinary course, the Company is exposed to the economic and financial markets of the Russian Federation, which display characteristics of an emerging markets. The legal, tax and regulatory frameworks continue to develop and are subject to interpretation and frequent changes.
Taxes are subject to review and investigation by a number of authorities authorized by law to impose fines and penalties. Although the Company believes it has provided adequately for all tax liabilities based on its understanding of the tax legislation, the above factors may create tax risks for the Company. As of March 31, 2022, except for the unrecognised tax benefits described in Note 7, the Company accrued RUB 598 ($7.1) for contingencies related to non-income taxes, including penalties and interest, as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.
Business, economic and other risk factors may make the Company's estimates or concentrations vulnerable to significant changes in the short term. The significant changes in the external environment and the high degree of uncertainty about future geopolitical developments (including new potential sanctions and their impact on the Russian economy) make it difficult to evaluate the potential impact on the Company's future financial performance. Any prolonged economic downturn in Russia as a result of sanctions, depreciation of the ruble, negative consumer sentiment or other macro factors could have a material adverse effect on the Company's results of operations in 2022 and potentially beyond. For additional detailes on the Company's risk exposure, see Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
10.
CONVERTIBLE DEBT
In the first quarter of 2020, the Company issued and sold $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes").
The carrying value of the Notes as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
RUB
RUB
$
0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 2025
92,866
105,106
1,250.0
Unamortized debt discount
(6,477)
-
-
Unamortized debt issuance cost
(554)
(646)
(7.7)
Total convertible debt
85,835
104,460
1,242.3
Under the modified retrospective method of adoption of ASU 2020-06, the Company recorded a RUB 6,404 increase in the liability component from the derecognition of the debt discount and debt issuance cost associated with the equity component of the Notes as of January 1, 2022 (Note 1).
The Company recognized RUB 517 and RUB 53 ($0.6) as interest expenses related to the amortization of the debt discount and issuance expenses and RUB 174 and RUB 201 ($2.4) as interest expenses related to the contractual interest coupon for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The effective interest rates on the liability component for the respective periods were 3.2% and 1.0%.
Under the terms of Notes, in the event of a suspension of trading of the Company's Class A shares on NASDAQ of five trading days or more, the holders of the Notes have the right to require the Company to redeem their Notes at par in the full amount of $1,250 (RUB 105,106 at the exchange rate as of March 31, 2022) plus accrued interest. On February 28, 2022, NASDAQ imposed a suspension of trading in securities of a number of companies with material operations in Russia, including the Company's Class A shares, which remained in place at the end of March 4, 2022. Therefore, the conditions for the holders of the Notes to be able to require redemption of their Notes have been satisfied. The Company has agreed with the members of an ad hoc committee of Note holders to amend the period during which the Note holders may exercise their redemption right until June 7, 2022. The Company would have an obligation to pay any such amounts within 14 business days thereafter. The Company does not have the funds available to redeem the Notes in full. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the ability to meet its obligations as they become due within one year after these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are issued.
The Company is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with the advisors to the ad hoc committee of Note holders with a view to agreeing to the mutually acceptable restructuring of these obligations. Any amendment to the terms of the Notes requires the consent of holders of at least 75% of the principal amount of the Notes. Management believes that the Company will be able to reach agreement with the Note holders with respect to such restructuring. If such agreed arrangement requires a cash payment, the Company believes its principal Russian operating subsidiary will be able to refinance such obligations and receive the requisite approvals from the applicable authorities to distribute and to convert funds, to satisfy the Company's obligations.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern based on management's intention to reach an acceptable resolution with the holders of the Notes. Therefore, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded assets and liabilities, or any other adjustments that might result in the event the Company is unable to continue as a going concern.
For additional details related to convertible debt, see Note 13 to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
11.
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION
The Company has granted Share-Based Awards to employees of the Company pursuant to it 2016 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2016 Plan").
Share-Based Compensation Expense
The following table summarizes information about recognized share-based compensation expenses:
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Restricted Share Units ("RSUs")
3,969
5,008
59.6
Synthetic Options Programs
225
509
6.1
Performance Share Units ("PSUs")
244
370
4.4
Options
96
195
2.3
RSUs in respect of the Self-Driving Group
994
117
1.4
RSUs and Options in respect of MLU Group
131
-
-
Other Business Unit Equity Awards
145
66
0.7
Total share-based compensation expenses
5,804
6,265
74.5
Yandex N.V. Equity Incentive Plan
The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:
Options
RSUs
PSUs
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Average
Average
Average
Quantity
Grant Date
Quantity
Grant Date
Quantity
Grant Date
Fair Value
Fair Value
Fair Value
Non-vested as of December 31, 2021
983,708
$
21.75
10,217,045
$
56.80
432,278
$
103.85
Granted
-
-
1,166,161
19.56
62,046
57.53
Vested
(130,784)
18.44
(1,065,035)
41.91
-
-
Forfeited
-
-
(368,941)
58.39
-
-
Cancelled
-
-
(3,356,566)
50.51
(19,969)
106.31
Non-vested as of March 31, 2022
852,924
$
22.26
6,592,664
$
55.73
474,355
$
97.69
In March 2022, the Company offered to all holders of Yandex N.V. RSUs an opportunity to exchange the portion of outstanding awards that would otherwise vested between February 28, 2022 and the end of 2022 in exchange for cash bonuses. An aggregate of approximate 3,300,000 Yandex N.V. RSUs outstanding equity awards were exchanged.
The exchange was accounted for as a modification of equity awards, resulting in no additional share-based compensation expense recognized in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations; the effect will be recognized by a reclassification from equity to liability in the amount of the cash payments.
The total modification effect is an aggregate of approximate RUB 13,650 ($162.3) excluding tax effect, of which RUB 3,508 ($41.7) is recognized in liability with the corresponding reduction in additional paid-in capital as of March 31, 2022.
The replaced cash payment will be paid in accordance with the original 2022 vesting schedules of the exchanged RSUs.
As of March 31, 2022, there was RUB 43,473 ($517.0) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related to unvested share options, RSUs and PSUs which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.93 years.
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Synthetic Options Equity Incentive Plans
The Company also grants share-based awards to the employees of several business units, comprised of a synthetic option awards in respect of the relevant business unit ("Synthetic Options") and a linked RSU award.
The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:
Options
Weighted
Average
Quantity
Grant Date
Fair Value
Non-vested as of December 31, 2021
1,632,259
RUB
4,008.5
Granted
182,720
5,945.0
Vested
(72,820)
3,492.1
Forfeited
(87,787)
3,155.8
Non-vested as of March 31, 2022
1,654,372
RUB
4,290.3
As of March 31, 2022, there was RUB 6,034 ($71.8) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related to unvested Synthetic Options which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 3.02 years.
Self-Driving Group 2021 Equity Incentive Plan
Yandex Self-Driving Group B.V., a subsidiary of the Company ("SDG"), adopted the SDG 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "SDG Plan") on February 11, 2021. Under the SDG Plan, SDG may grant equity-based awards, including restricted share unit awards, in respect of SDG. RSUs awarded under the SDG Plan entitle the holder to receive a fixed number of depositary receipts ("DRs") representing Class A shares in SDG at no cost upon the satisfaction of certain time-based vesting criteria. On February 11, 2021, the Supervisory Board of SDG approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,132,749 SDG RSUs, representing a total of approximately 6.3% of the equity of Self-Driving Group on a fully diluted basis. Generally, SDG RSUs vest over a six-year period, 17% after one year, with the remaining vesting in equal amounts on the last day of each quarter over the following five years.
The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:
RSUs
Quantity
Non-vested as of December 31, 2021
1,062,729
Vested
(88,865)
Non-vested as of March 31, 2022
973,864
As of March 31, 2022, the unvested SDG B.V. RSUs is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.85 years.
Business Unit Equity Awards
The Company finalized the process of restructuring certain of the business units into separate legal structures in its Classifieds segment in 2016 and its Media Services segment in 2018 (together, the "Participating Subsidiaries") to align the incentives of the relevant employees with the operations of the Participating Subsidiaries. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company granted 0.4 million equity incentive awards under the 2016 Plan to the senior employees of these business units, which entitle the participants to receive options to acquire redeemable depositary receipts of shares in the respective operating subsidiaries upon the satisfaction of defined vesting criteria (the "Business Unit Equity Awards") and 2.1 million remain outstanding as of March 31, 2022.
12.
SEGMENTINFORMATION
The Company determined its operating segments based on how the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") manages the business, allocate resources, makes operating decisions and evaluates operating performance. The Company determined the following operating and reportable segments: Search and Portal, E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery,
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Media Services and Classifieds. The results of the Company's remaining operating segments, including self-driving vehicles business ("Yandex SDG"), Zen, Yandex Cloud, Yandex Education, Devices, FinTech, Toloka, RouteQ and Yandex Lavka experiments in international markets ("Lavka Overseas"), that do not meet quantitative or qualitative thresholds for disclosure, are combined into the other category defined as Other Business Units and Initiatives which is shown separately from the reportable segments and reconciling items.
Starting in 2022, the Company introduced the following changes to its segments compared to those presented within the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, in order to better reflect the operational structure of the businesses:
●
The Company transferred Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery (Logistics) and Yandex Market reportable segments to a new reportable segment called E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery. The operating segment Yandex Uslugi ("Services") was transferred to the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment from Other Business Units and Initiatives;
●
The Company transferred Toloka, a data-centric AI solution that enables clients to generate machine learning data at scale, and RouteQ, a cloud platform using traffic forecasts to optimize last mile delivery (formerly known as Yandex Routing), from Search and Portal to the Other Business Units and Initiatives.
These changes have been applied retroactively to all periods presented.
Reportable segments derive revenues from the following services:
●
The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan;
●
The E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment includes transactional online-to-offline (O2O) businesses, which consist of (i) the mobility businesses, including ride-hailing in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA and Yandex Drive, scooters and car-sharing business for both B2C and B2B; (ii) the E-commerce businesses in Russia and CIS, including Yandex Market, multi-category e-commerce marketplace, Yandex Lavka Russia, hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and grocery delivery service of Yandex Eats; and (iii) other O2O businesses, including Yandex Delivery, last-mile logistics solution for individuals, enterprises and SMB, Yandex Eats Food Delivery, ready-to-eat delivery service from restaurants, Lavka Israel, hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and several smaller experiments;
●
The Media Services segment includes the subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, KinoPoisk, Yandex Afisha and production center Yandex Studio;
●
The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Rent.
Operating segments of the Company may integrate products managed by other operating segments into their services, for which they pay royalties or other types of compensation. Such compensation represents intersegment transactions, which are included in revenues of the reportable segments presented below. The Company considers it to be impracticable to separately present revenues from external customers and intersegment transactions for each reportable segment as such information is not readily available and is not presented to the CODM. The Company accounts for intersegment revenues as if the services were provided to third parties, that is, at the level approximating current market prices.
The measures of the segments' profits and losses that are used by the CODM to assess segment performance and decide how to allocate resources are presented below. Each segment's assets and capital expenditures are not reviewed by the CODM.
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Search and Portal:
Revenues
34,945
43,834
521.3
Adjusted EBITDA
17,106
18,399
218.9
E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery:
Revenues
34,132
54,899
652.9
Adjusted EBITDA
(3,161)
(8,203)
(97.6)
Media Services:
Revenues
3,486
5,831
69.3
Adjusted EBITDA
(1,257)
(3,171)
(37.7)
Classifieds:
Revenues
1,783
2,172
25.8
Adjusted EBITDA
385
277
3.3
Other Business Units and Initiatives:
Revenues
4,812
7,265
86.4
Adjusted EBITDA
(2,148)
(6,127)
(72.9)
Total segment revenues:
79,158
114,001
1,355.7
Total segment adjusted EBITDA:
10,925
1,175
14.0
Eliminations:
Revenues
(6,022)
(7,991)
(95.0)
Adjusted EBITDA
96
96
1.1
Total:
Revenues from external customers
73,136
106,010
1,260.7
Adjusted EBITDA
11,021
1,271
15.1
The reconciliation between adjusted EBITDA and net income/(loss) before income taxes for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RUB
RUB
$
Adjusted EBITDA
11,021
1,271
15.1
Less: depreciation and amortization
(5,257)
(7,467)
(88.8)
Less: share-based compensation expense
(5,804)
(6,265)
(74.5)
Add: interest income
1,177
1,362
16.2
Less: interest expense
(793)
(620)
(7.4)
Less: income/(loss) from equity method investments
(1)
(365)
(4.3)
Add: other income/(loss), net
459
1,538
18.3
Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration
(227)
27
0.3
Net income/(loss) before income taxes
575
(10,519)
(125.1)
13.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
In May 2022, the Company granted pursuant to the 2016 Plan RSUs to purchase an aggregate of up to 258,451 Class A shares to its employees.