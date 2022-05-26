YANDEX N : INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 05/26/2022 | 05:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields YANDEX N.V. INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 F-2 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 F-3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 F-4 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 F-5 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 F-7 Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements F-8 F-1 YANDEX N.V. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of Russian rubles ("RUB") and U.S. dollars ("$"), except share and per share data) d As of Notes December 31, 2021* March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 79,275 86,047 1,023.3 Term deposits 23,415 1,999 23.8 Investments in marketable equity securities 4,049 - - Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of RUB 2,716 and RUB 3,344, respectively 3 43,568 39,443 469.1 Prepaid expenses 12,663 14,429 171.7 Inventory 9,587 13,494 160.5 Funds receivable, net 6,180 3,298 39.2 Investments in debt securities 452 154 1.8 VAT reclaimable 13,498 13,927 165.6 Other current assets 3 7,288 7,005 83.3 Total current assets 199,975 179,796 2,138.3 Property and equipment, net 5 98,325 110,750 1,317.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6 36,245 34,788 413.7 Intangible assets, net 22,359 23,562 280.2 Content assets, net 8 13,767 14,647 174.2 Goodwill 117,864 118,965 1,414.8 Long-term prepaid expenses 3,278 3,382 40.3 Equity method investments 3 9,425 10,547 125.4 Investments in non-marketable equity securities 790 917 10.9 Deferred tax assets 5,625 5,871 69.8 Other non-current assets 3 7,843 7,945 94.5 Total non-current assets 315,521 331,374 3,940.9 TOTAL ASSETS 515,496 511,170 6,079.2 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 3 84,495 85,739 1,019.7 Income and non-income taxes payable 3 16,196 14,673 174.5 Deferred revenue 10,415 10,256 122.0 Convertible debt 10 - 104,460 1,242.3 Total current liabilities 111,106 215,128 2,558.5 Convertible debt 10 85,835 - - Deferred tax liabilities 2,989 2,714 32.3 Operating lease liabilities 6 24,642 23,544 280.0 Finance lease liabilities 6 15,350 16,148 192.0 Other accrued liabilities 2,649 3,497 41.5 Total non-current liabilities 131,465 45,903 545.8 Total liabilities 242,571 261,031 3,104.3 Commitments and contingencies 9 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 869 435 5.2 Shareholders' equity: Priority share: €1 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding - - - Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658 and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 323,800,479, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: 10,000); shares outstanding (Class A: 323,004,678 and 323,241,816, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: nil) 281 281 3.3 Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 795,801 and 558,663, respectively) (2,728) (1,393) (16.6) Additional paid-in capital 112,942 105,600 1,255.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,193 10,413 123.9 Retained earnings 131,488 119,486 1,421.0 Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V. 258,176 234,387 2,787.5 Noncontrolling interests 13,880 15,317 182.2 Total shareholders' equity 272,056 249,704 2,969.7 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 515,496 511,170 6,079.2 * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-2 YANDEX N.V. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, Notes 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Revenues 3 73,136 106,010 1,260.7 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues(1) 34,042 51,011 606.7 Product development(1) 11,009 19,161 227.9 Sales, general and administrative(1) 23,095 40,805 485.2 Depreciation and amortization 5,257 7,467 88.8 Total operating costs and expenses 73,403 118,444 1,408.6 Income/(loss) from operations (267) (12,434) (147.9) Interest income 1,177 1,362 16.2 Interest expense (793) (620) (7.4) Income/(loss) from equity method investments (1) (365) (4.3) Other income/(loss), net 459 1,538 18.3 Net income/(loss) before income taxes 575 (10,519) (125.1) Income tax expense 7 3,795 2,518 29.9 Net income/(loss) (3,220) (13,037) (155.0) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 243 (1,386) (16.5) Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V. (2,977) (14,423) (171.5) Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B share: Basic 2 (8.38) (39.56) (0.47) Diluted 2 (8.38) (39.56) (0.47) Weighted average number of Class A

and Class B shares used in per share computation Basic 2 355,411,772 364,570,692 364,570,692 Diluted 2 355,411,772 364,570,692 364,570,692 (1) These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of: Cost of revenues 124 151 1.8 Product development 3,442 3,540 42.1 Sales, general and administrative 2,238 2,574 30.6 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-3 YANDEX N.V. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Net income/(loss) (3,220) (13,037) (155.0) Foreign currency translation, net of tax of nil 659 (5,809) (69.1) Total comprehensive income/(loss) (2,561) (18,846) (224.1) Total comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 42 (1,357) (16.2) Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V. (2,519) (20,203) (240.3) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-4 YANDEX N.V. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars) Three months ended March 31, Notes 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) (3,220) (13,037) (155.0) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 5 3,776 5,791 68.9 Amortization of intangible assets 1,481 1,676 19.9 Amortization of content assets 8 1,390 2,302 27.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets amortization and the lease liability accretion 2,399 4,226 50.3 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 10 517 53 0.6 Share-based compensation expense 11 5,804 6,265 74.5 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) (403) (38) (0.5) Foreign exchange losses/(gains) (264) (1,672) (19.9) Loss/(income) from equity method investments 1 365 4.3 Provision for expected credit losses 282 637 7.6 Other (51) 1,145 13.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (1,848) 4,257 50.6 Prepaid expenses (509) (880) (10.5) Inventory (1,606) (3,664) (43.6) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities and non-income taxes payable 6,941 (10,462) (124.4) Deferred revenue (175) (216) (2.6) Content assets (4,659) (3,182) (37.8) Content liabilities 3,266 171 2.0 Other assets (4,561) 2,213 26.3 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 8,561 (4,050) (48.2) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (3,559) (17,983) (213.9) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 23 13 0.2 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,228) (820) (9.8) Investments in non-marketable equity securities (110) (251) (3.0) Investments in marketable equity securities (8,447) - - Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities 157 5,859 69.7 Investments in debt securities - 100 1.2 Investments in term deposits (130,310) (2,000) (23.8) Maturities of term deposits 100,171 23,769 282.7 Loans granted (86) (12) (0.1) Proceeds from repayments of loans - 439 5.2 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (49,389) 9,114 108.4 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-5 YANDEX N.V. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars) Three months ended March 31, Notes 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of share options 620 - - Repurchases of share options (42) - - Payment of overdraft borrowings - (2,940) (35.0) Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount (10) (29) (0.3) Payment for finance leases (74) (347) (4.1) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (637) (499) (5.9) Other financing activities (71) 283 3.3 Net cash used in financing activities (214) (3,532) (42.0) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,521 5,381 64.0 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (39,521) 6,913 82.2 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 132,446 79,399 944.3 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 92,925 86,312 1,026.5 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 132,398 79,275 942.8 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 48 124 1.5 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 132,446 79,399 944.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 92,878 86,047 1,023.3 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 47 265 3.2 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 92,925 86,312 1,026.5 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes 4,399 2,785 33.1 Cash paid for acquisitions 7,300 1,031 12.3 Convertible notes coupon paid 344 439 5.2 Interest paid for finance leases 59 278 3.3 Operating cash flows from operating leases 2,715 3,043 36.2 Non-cash operating activities: Increase of right-of-use assets due to new operating lease and lease modification 10,209 2,237 26.6 Non-cash investing activities: Acquired property and equipment and intangible assets not yet paid for 2,841 3,422 40.7 Non-cash financing activities: Increase of right-of-use assets due to new finance lease and lease modification 523 1,320 15.7 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-6 Table of Contents YANDEX N.V. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2021 Priority Share Ordinary Shares Accumulated Redeemable Issued and Issued and Treasury Additional Other Non- non- Outstanding Outstanding shares at Paid-In Comprehensive Retained controlling controlling Shares Amount Shares Amount cost Capital Income Earnings NCI Total interests RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB Balance as of December 31, 2020 1 - 354,210,532 278 (6) 160,857 17,923 145,789 20,094 344,935 3,167 Share-based compensation expense - - - - - 5,966 - - - 5,966 - Exercise of share options (Note 11) - - 1,785,241 - - 628 - - - 628 - Tax withholding related to exercise of share awards - - - - - (60) - - - (60) - Reissue of shares for options exercised - - - - 2 (2) - - - - - Repurchase of share options - - - - - 302 - 6 - 308 (870) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 458 - 201 659 - Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - 437 - 437 (438) Net (loss) / income - - - - - - - (2,977) (243) (3,220) - Other - - - 1 (1) 145 - (26) (48) 71 - Balance as of March 31, 2021 1 - 355,995,773 279 (5) 167,836 18,381 143,229 20,004 349,724 1,859 Three months ended March 31, 2022 Priority Share Ordinary Shares Accumulated Redeemable Issued and Issued and Treasury Additional Other Non- non- Outstanding Outstanding shares at Paid-In Comprehensive Retained controlling controlling Shares Amount Shares Amount cost Capital Income Earnings interests Total interests RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB Balance as of December 31, 2021 1 - 358,703,352 281 (2,728) 112,942 16,193 131,488 13,880 272,056 869 Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06 (Note 1) - - - - (8,573) - 2,511 - (6,062) - Adjusted balance as of January 1, 2022 1 - 358,703,352 281 (2,728) 104,369 16,193 133,999 13,880 265,994 869 Share-based compensation expense - - - - - 2,617 - - - 2,617 - Exercise of share options (Note 11) - - 237,138 - - - - - - - - Tax withholding related to exercise of share awards - - - - - (25) - - - (25) - Reissue of shares for options exercised - - - - 1,335 (1,335) - - - - - Repurchase of share options - - - - - 53 - (93) - (40) (430) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (5,780) - (29) (5,809) - Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - 4 - 4 (4) Net (loss) / income - - - - - - - (14,423) 1,386 (13,037) - Other - - - - - (79) - (1) 80 - - Balance as of March 31, 2022 1 - 358,940,490 281 (1,393) 105,600 10,413 119,486 15,317 249,704 435 Balance as of March 31, 2022, $ - 3.3 (16.6) 1,255.9 123.9 1,421.0 182.2 2,969.7 5.2 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements F-7 Table of Contents YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Description of Business Yandex N.V., the parent company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively "Yandex" or the "Company"), is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies. Yandex is one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia. Yandex N.V. was incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands in June 2004 and is the holding company of Yandex LLC, incorporated in the Russian Federation in October 2000, and other subsidiaries. Basis of Presentation and Going Concern The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and notes required by U.S. GAAP for annual financial statements. As such, the information included in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. In the opinion of the Company, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements contain all adjustments, which are of a normal recurring nature, necessary for a fair statement of its financial position as of March 31, 2022, and its results of operations, comprehensive income/(loss), cash flows and change in equity for the periods presented. The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021, was derived from audited annual consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 but does not contain all of the related footnote disclosures. There have been no material changes in the Company's significant accounting policies and estimates as compared to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the operating results expected for the year ending December 31, 2022 or any other future period. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the operating results expected include, among others, geopolitical and macroeconomic developments affecting the Russian economy or the Company's business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, technological developments, and the Company' need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. As described in Note 10, following the suspension of trading of the Company's Class A shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market for more than five trading days, the holders of the Company's convertible notes due March 3, 2025 have the right to require the Company to redeem the notes at par, and the Company does not have the funds available to redeem the notes in full. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Use of Estimates The preparation of unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and amounts of revenues and expenses for the reporting period. The Company bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other assumptions, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the F-8 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) carrying values of assets and liabilities, that are believed to be reasonable. These estimates are inherently subject to judgment and actual results could differ from those estimates. Convenience Translation Translations of amounts from RUB into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader have been made at the exchange rate of RUB 84.0851 to $1.00, the exchange rate as of March 31, 2022 (except as otherwise stated). No representation is made that the RUB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars at such rate. After the balance sheet date, the ruble has been experiencing a period of significant volatility. Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-06, "Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity", which simplifies the accounting for certain financial instruments with characteristics of liabilities and equity, including convertible instruments and contracts on an entity's own equity. The standard is effective for public companies for fiscal years, and interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2021. Prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06, the Company separately accounted for the liability and equity components of the Company's convertible notes due March 3, 2025. The value of the liability component as of the date of issuance was recognized at the present value of its cash flows using a discount rate of 3.059%, the Company's estimated borrowing rate at the date of the issuance for a similar debt instrument without the conversion feature. The value of the equity component as of the date of issuance was calculated by deducting the fair value of the liability component from the initial proceeds ascribed to the convertible debt instrument as a whole and was recorded as a debt discount. Debt discount was amortized using the effective interest method over the period from the origination date through the stated maturity date. The equity component was included in additional paid-in capital in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021. The Company adopted the standard effective January 1, 2022, using the modified retrospective method. The prior period consolidated financial statements have not been retrospectively adjusted and continue to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for those periods. As a result of the adoption, the Company recorded a RUB 8,573 decrease in additional paid in capital from the derecognition of the equity component of the convertible debt, net of tax effects, a RUB 6,404 increase in the liability component from the derecognition of the debt discount and debt issuance cost associated with the equity component of the convertible debt, and a RUB 2,511 increase to the opening balance of retained earnings, representing the cumulative interest expense, net of tax effects, recognized related to the amortization of the conversion option of such convertible debt. The Company also wrote off the deferred tax liabilities in the amount of RUB 342 as well as increased the deferred tax assets and respective valuation allowance in the same amount of RUB 1,330 from the derecognition of the equity component (Note 7). As a result of the adoption, starting on January 1, 2022, interest expense is reduced as a result of accounting for the Company's convertible notes due March 3, 2025 as a single liability measured at its amortized cost. Accordingly, the impact of the changes on affected consolidated balance sheet line items as of January 1, 2022 for the adoption of the ASU 2020-06 was as follows: Balances as of December 31, 2021 Adjustments from

Adoption of ASU 2020-06 Balances as of

January 1, 2022 RUB RUB RUB Convertible debt 85,835 6,404 92,239 Deferred tax liabilities 2,989 (342) 2,647 Additional paid-in capital 112,942 (8,573) 104,369 Retained earnings 131,488 2,511 133,999 Adoption of the ASU 2020-06 did not have a material effect on the diluted net income/(loss) per share. F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2. NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE Basic net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B ordinary share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 is computed on the basis of the weighted average number of ordinary shares using the two class method. Basic net income/(loss) per share is computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares during the period and including vested restricted share units. Diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary share is computed using the dilutive effect of share-based awards calculated using the "treasury stock" method. The computation of the diluted net income/(loss) per Class A share assumes the conversion of Class B shares, while the diluted net income/(loss) per Class B share does not assume the conversion of those shares. The net income/(loss) per share amounts are the same for Class A and Class B shares because the holders of each class are legally entitled to equal per share distributions whether through dividends or in liquidation. The number of share-based awards excluded from the diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary share computation, because their effect was anti-dilutive for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, was 13,735,881 and 18,287,953, respectively. The convertible debt is included in the calculation of diluted net income per share if its inclusion is dilutive under the if-converted method. The convertible debt was anti-dilutive in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. The components of basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share were as follows: Three Months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Class A Class B Class A Class A Class B Class B RUB RUB RUB $ RUB $ Net income/(loss), allocated for basic (2,678) (299) (13,011) (154.7) (1,412) (16.8) Reallocation of net income/(loss) as a result of conversion of Class B to Class A shares (299) - (1,412) (16.8) - - Net income/(loss), allocated for diluted (2,977) (299) (14,423) (171.5) (1,412) (16.8) Weighted average ordinary shares used in per share

computation - basic 319,703,098 35,708,674 328,872,018 328,872,018 35,698,674 35,698,674 Effect of: Conversion of Class B to Class A shares 35,708,674 - 35,698,674 35,698,674 - - Weighted average ordinary shares used in

per share computation - diluted 355,411,772 35,708,674 364,570,692 364,570,692 35,698,674 35,698,674 Net income/(loss) per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders: Basic (8.38) (8.38) (39.56) (0.47) (39.56) (0.47) Diluted (8.38) (8.38) (39.56) (0.47) (39.56) (0.47) 3. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DETAILS Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following: December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ Cash 34,012 44,332 527.2 Cash equivalents: Bank deposits 45,214 40,926 486.7 Other cash equivalents 49 789 9.4 Total cash and cash equivalents 79,275 86,047 1,023.3 F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Current expected credit losses for cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, funds receivable and other financial assets were immaterial for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. All of the Company's cash is held at financial institutions that management believes to be of high credit quality. Accounts Receivable, Net Accounts receivable as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following: December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ Trade accounts receivable 46,284 42,787 508.9 Allowance for credit losses (2,716) (3,344) (39.8) Total accounts receivable, net 43,568 39,443 469.1 Movements in the allowance for expected current credit losses on trade receivables for the three months ended March 31, 2021and 2022 were as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Balance at the beginning of period 1,798 2,716 32.3 Current period provision for expected credit losses 306 610 7.3 Write-off (3) (29) (0.3) Foreign exchange difference 3 47 0.5 Balance at the end of period 2,104 3,344 39.8 The Company's past due receivables exceeding one year were in the amount of RUB 1,979 ($23.5) as of March 31, 2022. Other Current Assets Other current assets as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following: December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ Prepaid income tax 2,272 2,654 31.6 Loans to employees 1,674 1,250 14.9 Other receivables 859 1,061 12.6 Contract assets 659 826 9.8 Sales financing receivables 266 366 4.4 Interest receivable 308 258 3.1 Prepaid other taxes 202 239 2.8 Loans granted to third parties 509 95 1.1 Loans granted to related parties 39 14 0.2 Other 500 242 2.8 Total other current assets 7,288 7,005 83.3 The accrued interest receivable is excluded from the amortized cost basis of financing receivables. The Company did not write-off any accrued interest receivable during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Other Non-current Assets Other non-current assets as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following: December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ Loans to employees 5,241 5,642 67.1 Contract assets 874 910 10.8 VAT reclaimable 884 831 9.9 Restricted cash 123 264 3.1 Other receivables 427 148 1.8 Loans granted to related parties 290 146 1.7 Loans granted to third parties 4 4 0.1 Total other non-current assets 7,843 7,945 94.5 Investments in marketable equity securities As of December 31, 2021 investments in current marketable equity securities in the amount of RUB 4,049 consisted of investments made for treasury purposes. In January and March 2022 the Company sold all these investments for an aggregate $54.6 (RUB 5,514 at the exchange rate as of the trade dates). Equity method investments The Company's equity method investments as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following: 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ ClickHouse Inc 6,521 7,236 86.1 venture capital fund 2,347 2,445 29.1 other technology companies 557 866 10.2 Total equity method investments 9,425 10,547 125.4 Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 comprised the following: December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 57,794 52,758 627.5 Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 6) 10,525 11,333 134.8 Salary and other compensation expenses payable/accrued to employees 6,022 10,358 123.2 Content liabilities 5,410 6,103 72.6 Liabilities under the reverse factoring program 3,110 2,770 32.9 Finance lease liability, current (Note 6) 1,467 1,666 19.8 Accounts payable for acquisition of businesses 80 727 8.6 Bank deposits and liabilities 87 24 0.3 Total accounts payable and accrued liabilities 84,495 85,739 1,019.7 Income and non-income taxes payable Income and non-income taxes payable in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets includes income taxes payable in the amount of RUB 1,201 and RUB 1,305 ($15.5) as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively. F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Revenues Revenues in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations includes revenues related to sales of goods in the amount of RUB 10,868 and RUB 18,914 ($224.9) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. 4. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The fair value of assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, including those measured at fair value on a recurring basis, consisted of the following: As of December 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Total RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB RUB $ Assets: Loans to employees and related parties - 7,693 - 7,693 - 6,513 - 6,513 77.5 Marketable securities 4,049 - - 4,049 - - - - - Investments in debt securities 452 - - 452 154 - - 154 1.8 4,501 7,693 - 12,194 154 6,513 - 6,667 79.3 Liabilities: Redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 869 869 - - 435 435 5.2 - - 869 869 - - 435 435 5.2 The Company measures the fair value of convertible debt and loans to employees for disclosure purposes. As of December 31, 2021 the fair value of convertible debt amounted to RUB 106,484 (level 2 of the fair value hierarchy). Due to current situation described in Note 10 the Company cannot measure the fair value of convertible debt reliably as of March 31, 2022 and believes that the range of possible outcomes may be between RUB 48,617 (based on market data of limited observable transactions) and RUB 104,460 (carrying amount).The carrying amount and fair value of loans to employees as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 were as follows: December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Carrying

amount Fair

value Carrying

amount Fair

value RUB RUB RUB $ RUB $ Assets: Loans to employees and related parties 7,244 7,693 7,052 83.9 6,513 77.5 7,244 7,693 7,052 83.9 6,513 77.5 There were no transfers of financial assets and liabilities between the levels of the fair value hierarchy for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. 5. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation, as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following: December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ Servers and network equipment 90,566 93,419 1,111.0 Land and buildings 18,893 19,405 230.8 Finance lease right-of-use assets 18,058 19,317 229.7 Infrastructure systems 16,633 18,091 215.2 Office furniture and equipment 9,180 10,576 125.8 Other equipment 7,387 7,845 93.3 Leasehold improvements 3,284 3,814 45.4 Assets not yet in use 18,518 30,242 359.6 Total 182,519 202,709 2,410.8 Less: accumulated depreciation (84,194) (91,959) (1,093.7) Total property and equipment, net 98,325 110,750 1,317.1 F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Assets not yet in use primarily represent infrastructure systems, computer equipment and other assets under installation, including related prepayments, and comprise the cost of the assets and other direct costs applicable to purchase and installation. Leasehold improvements included in assets not yet in use amounted to RUB 325 and RUB 874 ($10.4) as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Depreciation expenses related to property and equipment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 amounted to RUB 3,776 and RUB 5,791 ($68.9), respectively. 6. LEASES The Company has operating leases for corporate offices, warehouses, sorting centers, cars and parking spots. The Company's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 8 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within 1 year. The Company has finance leases for warehouses, call center, sorting center and cars. The Company's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 20 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within 1 year. The components of lease expense consist of the operating lease cost, which is disclosed in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, and the following costs: Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Total variable lease cost 511 337 4.0 Finance lease cost: Amortization of right-of-use assets 128 415 5.0 Interest on lease liabilities 60 332 3.9 Total finance lease cost 188 747 8.9 Variable lease payments mainly related to car leases for the Company's carsharing business and represent mileage-based payments. Supplemental balance sheet information related to leases was as follows: December 31,2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ Operating leases Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,245 34,788 413.7 Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 3) 10,525 11,333 134.8 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 24,642 23,544 280.0 Total operating lease liabilities 35,167 34,877 414.8 Finance lease liability, current (Note 3) 1,467 1,666 19.8 Finance lease liability, non-current 15,350 16,148 192.1 Total finance lease liabilities 16,817 17,814 211.9 F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Maturities of lease liabilities as of March 31, 2022 were as follows: Operating leases Finance leases RUB $ RUB $ Remainder of 2022 10,228 121.6 2,196 26.1 2023 11,960 142.2 3,067 36.5 2024 7,795 92.7 2,899 34.5 2025 3,578 42.6 4,979 59.2 2026 2,620 31.2 1,929 22.9 Thereafter 3,600 42.8 11,423 135.9 Total lease payments 39,781 473.1 26,493 315.1 Less imputed interest (4,904) (58.3) (8,679) (103.2) Total 34,877 414.8 17,814 211.9 Information about weighted-average remaining lease term and weighted-average discount rate is presented below: Weighted average remaining

lease term, years Weighted average discount

rate, % December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Operating leases 4.0 3.8 6.2% 6.4% Finance leases 9.1 8.7 7.3% 7.7% The Company recognized sublease income of RUB 2,473 and RUB 2,596 ($30.9) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively, presented within the revenues line in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had additional operating leases that have not yet commenced of RUB 865 ($10.3). These operating leases will commence in the fiscal year 2022 with lease terms of 5 to 7 years. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had additional finance leases that have not yet commenced of RUB 20,912 ($248.7). These finance leases will commence in the fiscal year 2022 with lease terms of 10 to 20 years. 7. INCOME TAX Income taxes are computed in accordance with Russian Federation, Dutch and other national tax laws. The taxable income of Yandex LLC is subject to federal and local income tax at a combined nominal rate of 20% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. Yandex N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands, and its taxable profits are subject to income tax at the rate of 25% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 25.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company recorded income tax expense of RUB 3,795 and RUB 2,518 ($29.9) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The Company's tax provision for income taxes for interim periods is determined based on the current effective tax rate. The amount of income tax expense that would result from applying the Dutch statutory income tax rate to income before income taxes reconciled to the reported amount of income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 was as follows: F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Expected provision at Dutch statutory income tax rate of 25.8% for 2022 (25% for 2021) 144 (2,714) (32.3) Effect of: Change in valuation allowance 2,268 1,825 21.7 Non-deductible share-based compensation 1,451 1,616 19.2 Other expenses not deductible for tax purposes 313 848 10.1 Tax on intercompany dividends 202 514 6.1 Difference in foreign tax rates (366) (147) (1.7) Other (217) 576 6.8 Income tax expense 3,795 2,518 29.9 As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the Company included accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, totaling RUB 367 and RUB 374 ($4.4), respectively, as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, RUB 1,345 and RUB 1,382 ($16.4), respectively, of unrecognized tax benefits, if recognized, would affect the effective tax rate. The Company does not anticipate significant increases or decreases in unrecognized income tax benefits over the next twelve months. Movements in the valuation allowance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 were as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Balance at the beginning of the period (7,840) (12,482) (148.4) Charges to expenses (2,268) (1,825) (21.7) Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06 (Note 1) - (1,330) (15.8) Foreign currency translation adjustment 384 (871) (10.4) Other (90) - - Balance at the end of the period (9,814) (16,508) (196.3) 8. CONTENT ASSETS, NET Content assets, net as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following: December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ Licensed content, net Released licensed content, net 7,840 8,185 97.3 Advances for licensed content 1,536 1,258 15.0 Produced content, net Released, less amortization 1,927 1,950 23.2 In production and in development 2,464 3,254 38.7 Сontent assets, net 13,767 14,647 174.2 The following table represents the amortization of content assets: Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Licensed content 1,347 2,117 25.2 Produced content 43 185 2.2 Total amortization of content assets 1,390 2,302 27.4 F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) During the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company entered into commitments for streaming content with future payments, excluding value added tax, amounting to RUB 1,296 ($15.4) in 2022, RUB 301 ($3.6) in 2023, RUB 36 ($0.4) in 2024 and 18 ($0.2) in 2025 and thereafter. 9. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Legal Proceedings In the ordinary course of business, the Company is a party to various legal proceedings, and subject to claims, certain of which relate to copyright infringement, as well as to the alleged breach of certain contractual arrangements. The Company intends to vigorously defend any lawsuit and believes that the ultimate outcome of any pending litigation, other legal proceedings or other matters will not have material adverse effect on the financial condition, results of operations or liquidity of the Company. As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the Company recorded corresponding liabilities for all of its legal matters that were probable and reasonably estimable of RUB 16 and RUB 11 ($0.1), respectively, in the accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities line on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 the Company was subject to various legal and regulatory matters that have arisen in the normal course of business. Related claims amounted to RUB 3,571 and RUB 4,001 ($47.6), respectively, and include, among others, employment related claims, data and privacy matters, claims for compensation in connection with car accidents, claims for termination of contracts, copyright infringement claims and other matters. The Company has not recognized a liability in respect of those claims because management does not believe that the Company has incurred a probable material loss by reason of any of those matters. Environment and Current Economic Situation The Company's principal operations are located in Russia, and also has smaller, early-stage businesses that operate internationally. The current geopolitical crisis, and the responses of governments and multinational businesses to these events, have created significant challenges for the Company's business and operations, both in Russia and globally. These factors may materially adversely affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations, trading price, ability to operate and solvency. In the ordinary course, the Company is exposed to the economic and financial markets of the Russian Federation, which display characteristics of an emerging markets. The legal, tax and regulatory frameworks continue to develop and are subject to interpretation and frequent changes. Taxes are subject to review and investigation by a number of authorities authorized by law to impose fines and penalties. Although the Company believes it has provided adequately for all tax liabilities based on its understanding of the tax legislation, the above factors may create tax risks for the Company. As of March 31, 2022, except for the unrecognised tax benefits described in Note 7, the Company accrued RUB 598 ($7.1) for contingencies related to non-income taxes, including penalties and interest, as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. Business, economic and other risk factors may make the Company's estimates or concentrations vulnerable to significant changes in the short term. The significant changes in the external environment and the high degree of uncertainty about future geopolitical developments (including new potential sanctions and their impact on the Russian economy) make it difficult to evaluate the potential impact on the Company's future financial performance. Any prolonged economic downturn in Russia as a result of sanctions, depreciation of the ruble, negative consumer sentiment or other macro factors could have a material adverse effect on the Company's results of operations in 2022 and potentially beyond. For additional detailes on the Company's risk exposure, see Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 10. CONVERTIBLE DEBT In the first quarter of 2020, the Company issued and sold $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The carrying value of the Notes as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 consisted of the following: December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RUB RUB $ 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 2025 92,866 105,106 1,250.0 Unamortized debt discount (6,477) - - Unamortized debt issuance cost (554) (646) (7.7) Total convertible debt 85,835 104,460 1,242.3 Under the modified retrospective method of adoption of ASU 2020-06, the Company recorded a RUB 6,404 increase in the liability component from the derecognition of the debt discount and debt issuance cost associated with the equity component of the Notes as of January 1, 2022 (Note 1). The Company recognized RUB 517 and RUB 53 ($0.6) as interest expenses related to the amortization of the debt discount and issuance expenses and RUB 174 and RUB 201 ($2.4) as interest expenses related to the contractual interest coupon for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The effective interest rates on the liability component for the respective periods were 3.2% and 1.0%. Under the terms of Notes, in the event of a suspension of trading of the Company's Class A shares on NASDAQ of five trading days or more, the holders of the Notes have the right to require the Company to redeem their Notes at par in the full amount of $1,250 (RUB 105,106 at the exchange rate as of March 31, 2022) plus accrued interest. On February 28, 2022, NASDAQ imposed a suspension of trading in securities of a number of companies with material operations in Russia, including the Company's Class A shares, which remained in place at the end of March 4, 2022. Therefore, the conditions for the holders of the Notes to be able to require redemption of their Notes have been satisfied. The Company has agreed with the members of an ad hoc committee of Note holders to amend the period during which the Note holders may exercise their redemption right until June 7, 2022. The Company would have an obligation to pay any such amounts within 14 business days thereafter. The Company does not have the funds available to redeem the Notes in full. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the ability to meet its obligations as they become due within one year after these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are issued. The Company is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with the advisors to the ad hoc committee of Note holders with a view to agreeing to the mutually acceptable restructuring of these obligations. Any amendment to the terms of the Notes requires the consent of holders of at least 75% of the principal amount of the Notes. Management believes that the Company will be able to reach agreement with the Note holders with respect to such restructuring. If such agreed arrangement requires a cash payment, the Company believes its principal Russian operating subsidiary will be able to refinance such obligations and receive the requisite approvals from the applicable authorities to distribute and to convert funds, to satisfy the Company's obligations. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern based on management's intention to reach an acceptable resolution with the holders of the Notes. Therefore, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded assets and liabilities, or any other adjustments that might result in the event the Company is unable to continue as a going concern. For additional details related to convertible debt, see Note 13 to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 11. SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION The Company has granted Share-Based Awards to employees of the Company pursuant to it 2016 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2016 Plan"). Share-Based Compensation Expense The following table summarizes information about recognized share-based compensation expenses: Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") 3,969 5,008 59.6 Synthetic Options Programs 225 509 6.1 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") 244 370 4.4 Options 96 195 2.3 RSUs in respect of the Self-Driving Group 994 117 1.4 RSUs and Options in respect of MLU Group 131 - - Other Business Unit Equity Awards 145 66 0.7 Total share-based compensation expenses 5,804 6,265 74.5 Yandex N.V. Equity Incentive Plan The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards: Options RSUs PSUs Weighted Weighted Weighted Average Average Average Quantity Grant Date Quantity Grant Date Quantity Grant Date Fair Value Fair Value Fair Value Non-vested as of December 31, 2021 983,708 $ 21.75 10,217,045 $ 56.80 432,278 $ 103.85 Granted ​ - - 1,166,161 19.56 62,046 57.53 Vested ​ (130,784) 18.44 (1,065,035) 41.91 - - Forfeited ​ - - (368,941) 58.39 - - Cancelled ​ - - (3,356,566) 50.51 (19,969) 106.31 Non-vested as of March 31, 2022 ​ 852,924 $ 22.26 6,592,664 $ 55.73 474,355 $ 97.69 In March 2022, the Company offered to all holders of Yandex N.V. RSUs an opportunity to exchange the portion of outstanding awards that would otherwise vested between February 28, 2022 and the end of 2022 in exchange for cash bonuses. An aggregate of approximate 3,300,000 Yandex N.V. RSUs outstanding equity awards were exchanged. The exchange was accounted for as a modification of equity awards, resulting in no additional share-based compensation expense recognized in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations; the effect will be recognized by a reclassification from equity to liability in the amount of the cash payments. The total modification effect is an aggregate of approximate RUB 13,650 ($162.3) excluding tax effect, of which RUB 3,508 ($41.7) is recognized in liability with the corresponding reduction in additional paid-in capital as of March 31, 2022. The replaced cash payment will be paid in accordance with the original 2022 vesting schedules of the exchanged RSUs. As of March 31, 2022, there was RUB 43,473 ($517.0) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related to unvested share options, RSUs and PSUs which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.93 years. F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Synthetic Options Equity Incentive Plans The Company also grants share-based awards to the employees of several business units, comprised of a synthetic option awards in respect of the relevant business unit ("Synthetic Options") and a linked RSU award. The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards: Options Weighted Average Quantity Grant Date Fair Value Non-vested as of December 31, 2021 1,632,259 RUB 4,008.5 Granted ​ 182,720 5,945.0 Vested (72,820) 3,492.1 Forfeited (87,787) 3,155.8 Non-vested as of March 31, 2022 ​ 1,654,372 RUB 4,290.3 As of March 31, 2022, there was RUB 6,034 ($71.8) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related to unvested Synthetic Options which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 3.02 years. Self-Driving Group 2021 Equity Incentive Plan Yandex Self-Driving Group B.V., a subsidiary of the Company ("SDG"), adopted the SDG 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "SDG Plan") on February 11, 2021. Under the SDG Plan, SDG may grant equity-based awards, including restricted share unit awards, in respect of SDG. RSUs awarded under the SDG Plan entitle the holder to receive a fixed number of depositary receipts ("DRs") representing Class A shares in SDG at no cost upon the satisfaction of certain time-based vesting criteria. On February 11, 2021, the Supervisory Board of SDG approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,132,749 SDG RSUs, representing a total of approximately 6.3% of the equity of Self-Driving Group on a fully diluted basis. Generally, SDG RSUs vest over a six-year period, 17% after one year, with the remaining vesting in equal amounts on the last day of each quarter over the following five years. The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards: RSUs Quantity Non-vested as of December 31, 2021 1,062,729 Vested ​ (88,865) Non-vested as of March 31, 2022 ​ 973,864 As of March 31, 2022, the unvested SDG B.V. RSUs is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.85 years. Business Unit Equity Awards The Company finalized the process of restructuring certain of the business units into separate legal structures in its Classifieds segment in 2016 and its Media Services segment in 2018 (together, the "Participating Subsidiaries") to align the incentives of the relevant employees with the operations of the Participating Subsidiaries. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company granted 0.4 million equity incentive awards under the 2016 Plan to the senior employees of these business units, which entitle the participants to receive options to acquire redeemable depositary receipts of shares in the respective operating subsidiaries upon the satisfaction of defined vesting criteria (the "Business Unit Equity Awards") and 2.1 million remain outstanding as of March 31, 2022. 12. SEGMENTINFORMATION The Company determined its operating segments based on how the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") manages the business, allocate resources, makes operating decisions and evaluates operating performance. The Company determined the following operating and reportable segments: Search and Portal, E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery, F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Media Services and Classifieds. The results of the Company's remaining operating segments, including self-driving vehicles business ("Yandex SDG"), Zen, Yandex Cloud, Yandex Education, Devices, FinTech, Toloka, RouteQ and Yandex Lavka experiments in international markets ("Lavka Overseas"), that do not meet quantitative or qualitative thresholds for disclosure, are combined into the other category defined as Other Business Units and Initiatives which is shown separately from the reportable segments and reconciling items. Starting in 2022, the Company introduced the following changes to its segments compared to those presented within the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, in order to better reflect the operational structure of the businesses: ● The Company transferred Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery (Logistics) and Yandex Market reportable segments to a new reportable segment called E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery. The operating segment Yandex Uslugi ("Services") was transferred to the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment from Other Business Units and Initiatives; ● The Company transferred Toloka, a data-centric AI solution that enables clients to generate machine learning data at scale, and RouteQ, a cloud platform using traffic forecasts to optimize last mile delivery (formerly known as Yandex Routing), from Search and Portal to the Other Business Units and Initiatives. These changes have been applied retroactively to all periods presented. Reportable segments derive revenues from the following services: ● The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan; ● The E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment includes transactional online-to-offline (O2O) businesses, which consist of (i) the mobility businesses, including ride-hailing in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA and Yandex Drive, scooters and car-sharing business for both B2C and B2B; (ii) the E-commerce businesses in Russia and CIS, including Yandex Market, multi-category e-commerce marketplace, Yandex Lavka Russia, hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and grocery delivery service of Yandex Eats; and (iii) other O2O businesses, including Yandex Delivery, last-mile logistics solution for individuals, enterprises and SMB, Yandex Eats Food Delivery, ready-to-eat delivery service from restaurants, Lavka Israel, hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and several smaller experiments; ● The Media Services segment includes the subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, KinoPoisk, Yandex Afisha and production center Yandex Studio; ● The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Rent. Operating segments of the Company may integrate products managed by other operating segments into their services, for which they pay royalties or other types of compensation. Such compensation represents intersegment transactions, which are included in revenues of the reportable segments presented below. The Company considers it to be impracticable to separately present revenues from external customers and intersegment transactions for each reportable segment as such information is not readily available and is not presented to the CODM. The Company accounts for intersegment revenues as if the services were provided to third parties, that is, at the level approximating current market prices. The measures of the segments' profits and losses that are used by the CODM to assess segment performance and decide how to allocate resources are presented below. Each segment's assets and capital expenditures are not reviewed by the CODM. F-10 YANDEX N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Search and Portal: Revenues 34,945 43,834 521.3 Adjusted EBITDA 17,106 18,399 218.9 E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery: Revenues 34,132 54,899 652.9 Adjusted EBITDA (3,161) (8,203) (97.6) Media Services: Revenues 3,486 5,831 69.3 Adjusted EBITDA (1,257) (3,171) (37.7) Classifieds: Revenues 1,783 2,172 25.8 Adjusted EBITDA 385 277 3.3 Other Business Units and Initiatives: Revenues 4,812 7,265 86.4 Adjusted EBITDA (2,148) (6,127) (72.9) Total segment revenues: 79,158 114,001 1,355.7 Total segment adjusted EBITDA: 10,925 1,175 14.0 Eliminations: Revenues (6,022) (7,991) (95.0) Adjusted EBITDA 96 96 1.1 Total: Revenues from external customers 73,136 106,010 1,260.7 Adjusted EBITDA 11,021 1,271 15.1 The reconciliation between adjusted EBITDA and net income/(loss) before income taxes for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Adjusted EBITDA 11,021 1,271 15.1 Less: depreciation and amortization (5,257) (7,467) (88.8) Less: share-based compensation expense (5,804) (6,265) (74.5) Add: interest income 1,177 1,362 16.2 Less: interest expense (793) (620) (7.4) Less: income/(loss) from equity method investments (1) (365) (4.3) Add: other income/(loss), net 459 1,538 18.3 Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration (227) 27 0.3 Net income/(loss) before income taxes 575 (10,519) (125.1) 13. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS In May 2022, the Company granted pursuant to the 2016 Plan RSUs to purchase an aggregate of up to 258,451 Class A shares to its employees. F-10 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Yandex NV published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 21:47:54 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about YANDEX N.V. 05:56p YANDEX N : INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K PU 05/20 Putin promises to bolster Russia's IT security in face of cyber attacks RE 05/13 Factbox-Western trade and transport sanctions on Russia RE 05/13 Factbox-Western financial sanctions on Russia RE 04/29 YANDEX N : Provides Update on Convertible Notes - Form 6-K PU 04/29 Yandex Provides Update on Convertible Notes EQ 04/28 YANDEX N : has reached an agreement in principle on the sale of News and Zen to VK - Form .. PU 04/28 CORRECTION : Yandex Plans to Sell Media Products to Russia's VK MT 04/28 Yandex To Sell Units To Rival VK MT 04/28 Yandex has reached an agreement in principle on the sale of News and Zen to VK EQ Analyst Recommendations on YANDEX N.V. 03/10 JPMorgan Downgrades to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $26 From $100 MT 03/10 ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Broadcom, Cisco, Eli Lilly, Experian, NetApp... 01/18 Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Yandex to $75 From $90, Reiterates Buy Rating MT