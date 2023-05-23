YANDEX N : INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K

YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Description of Business

Yandex N.V., the parent company (the "Company"), together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively "Yandex" or the "Group"), is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies. Yandex is one of Europe's largest internet businesses and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia.

Yandex N.V. was incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands in June 2004 and is the holding company of a number of subsidiaries globally.

Basis of Presentation

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and notes required by U.S. GAAP for annual financial statements. As such, the information included in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In the opinion of the Group, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements contain all adjustments, which are of a normal recurring nature, necessary for a fair statement of its financial position as of

March 31, 2023, and its results of operations, comprehensive income/(loss), cash flows and change in equity for the periods presented. The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2022, was derived from the consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.

There have been no material changes in the Group's significant accounting policies and estimates as compared to those described in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the operating results expected for the year ending December 31, 2023 or any other future period. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the operating results expected include, among others, geopolitical and macroeconomic developments affecting the Russian economy or the Group's business, operations or governance; changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment; competitive pressures; changes in advertising patterns; changes in user preferences; technological developments; and the Group's need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business in addition to other risks and uncertainties included under "Risk Factors" in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Use of Estimates

The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements and amounts of revenues and expenses for the reporting period. The Group bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities.

Convenience Translation

Translations of amounts from RUB into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader have been made at the exchange rate of RUB 77.0863 to $1.00, the exchange rate as of March 31, 2023 (except as otherwise stated). No representation is made that the RUB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars at such rate.

Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements

In September 2022, the FASB issued ASU No. 2022-04, "Liabilities - Supplier Finance Programs (Subtopic 405-50): Disclosure of Supplier Finance Program Obligations", which requires entities that use supplier finance programs in connection with the purchase of goods and services to disclose key terms of the programs. The standard