YANDEX N : INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K

(In millions of Russian rubles ("RUB") and U.S. dollars ("$"), except share and per share data)
d
As of
Notes
December 31, 2022*
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
3
83,131
119,398
1,548.9
Term deposits
154
-
-
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of RUB 4,169 and RUB 4,745, respectively
3
58,014
60,302
782.3
Sales financing receivable
5,738
4,359
56.5
Prepaid expenses
16,968
17,565
227.9
Inventory
28,220
27,907
362.0
Funds receivable
8,290
5,962
77.3
VAT reclaimable
22,602
21,917
284.3
Other current assets
3
16,817
17,991
233.4
Total current assets
239,934
275,401
3,572.6
Property and equipment
5
127,706
133,643
1,733.7
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6
28,646
28,666
371.9
Intangible assets
7
31,766
30,678
398.0
Content assets
9
16,844
17,516
227.2
Goodwill
7
143,778
143,845
1,866.0
Long-term prepaid expenses
3,998
4,088
53.0
Equity method investments
2,118
2,349
30.5
Investments in non-marketable equity securities
6,746
7,402
96.0
Deferred tax assets
3,904
5,966
77.4
Other non-current assets
3
11,279
13,584
176.2
Total non-current assets
376,785
387,737
5,029.9
TOTAL ASSETS
616,719
663,138
8,602.5
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
3
122,816
137,569
1,784.6
Debt, current portion
11
21,306
41,681
540.7
Income and non-income taxes payable
3
28,137
28,615
371.2
Deferred revenue
15,585
16,372
212.4
Total current liabilities
187,844
224,237
2,908.9
Debt, non-current portion
11
29,885
29,883
387.7
Deferred tax liabilities
5,473
6,016
78.0
Operating lease liabilities
6
17,609
16,821
218.2
Finance lease liabilities
6
21,185
24,066
312.2
Other accrued liabilities
16,545
18,587
241.1
Total non-current liabilities
90,697
95,373
1,237.2
Total liabilities
278,541
319,610
4,146.1
Commitments and contingencies
9,10
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658 and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 326,342,270, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: 10,000 and nil, respectively); shares outstanding (Class A: 325,783,607, Class B: 35,698,674 and Class C: nil)
282
282
3.7
Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 558,663)
(1,393)
(1,393)
(18.1)
Additional paid-in capital
119,464
120,171
1,558.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income
24,258
23,107
299.8
Retained earnings
173,697
177,977
2,308.8
Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V.
316,308
320,144
4,153.1
Noncontrolling interests
21,870
23,384
303.3
Total shareholders' equity
338,178
343,528
4,456.4
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
616,719
663,138
8,602.5
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITEDCONDENSED CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
Notes
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Revenues
3
106,010
163,275
2,118.1
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues(1)
51,011
77,539
1,005.9
Product development(1)
19,161
22,304
289.3
Sales, general and administrative(1)
40,805
53,175
689.8
Depreciation and amortization
7,467
8,287
107.5
Total operating costs and expenses
118,444
161,305
2,092.5
Income/(loss) from operations
(12,434)
1,970
25.6
Interest income
1,362
1,215
15.8
Interest expense
(620)
(1,173)
(15.2)
Loss from equity method investments
(365)
(132)
(1.7)
Other income, net
3
1,538
5,857
75.9
Net income/(loss) before income taxes
(10,519)
7,737
100.4
Income tax expense
8
2,518
1,952
25.4
Net income/(loss)
(13,037)
5,785
75.0
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,386)
(1,503)
(19.5)
Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V.
(14,423)
4,282
55.5
Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B share:
Basic
2
(39.56)
11.55
0.15
Diluted
2
(39.56)
11.50
0.15
Weighted average number of Class A
and Class B shares used in per share computation
Basic
2
364,570,692
370,855,749
370,855,749
Diluted
2
364,570,692
372,239,857
372,239,857
(1)
These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of:
Cost of revenues
151
164
2.1
Product development
3,540
3,281
42.6
Sales, general and administrative
2,574
2,355
30.5
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Net income/(loss)
(13,037)
5,785
75.0
Foreign currency translation, net of tax of nil
(5,809)
(1,140)
(14.7)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
(18,846)
4,645
60.3
Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,357)
(1,514)
(19.7)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V.
(20,203)
3,131
40.6
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
1.
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Description of Business
Yandex N.V., the parent company (the "Company"), together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively "Yandex" or the "Group"), is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies. Yandex is one of Europe's largest internet businesses and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia.
Yandex N.V. was incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands in June 2004 and is the holding company of a number of subsidiaries globally.
Basis of Presentation
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and notes required by U.S. GAAP for annual financial statements. As such, the information included in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.
In the opinion of the Group, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements contain all adjustments, which are of a normal recurring nature, necessary for a fair statement of its financial position as of
March 31, 2023, and its results of operations, comprehensive income/(loss), cash flows and change in equity for the periods presented. The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2022, was derived from the consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.
There have been no material changes in the Group's significant accounting policies and estimates as compared to those described in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.
The results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the operating results expected for the year ending December 31, 2023 or any other future period. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the operating results expected include, among others, geopolitical and macroeconomic developments affecting the Russian economy or the Group's business, operations or governance; changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment; competitive pressures; changes in advertising patterns; changes in user preferences; technological developments; and the Group's need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business in addition to other risks and uncertainties included under "Risk Factors" in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Use of Estimates
The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements and amounts of revenues and expenses for the reporting period. The Group bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities.
Convenience Translation
Translations of amounts from RUB into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader have been made at the exchange rate of RUB 77.0863 to $1.00, the exchange rate as of March 31, 2023 (except as otherwise stated). No representation is made that the RUB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars at such rate.
Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements
In September 2022, the FASB issued ASU No. 2022-04, "Liabilities - Supplier Finance Programs (Subtopic 405-50): Disclosure of Supplier Finance Program Obligations", which requires entities that use supplier finance programs in connection with the purchase of goods and services to disclose key terms of the programs. The standard
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
does not affect the recognition, measurement or financial statement presentation of supplier finance program obligations. The amendments in this ASU are effective for reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2022, except for the amendment on rollforward information, which is effective for periods beginning after December 15, 2023. The Group adopted the standard effective on January 1, 2023, without significant impact on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
2.
NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B ordinary share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 is computed on the basis of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding using the two-class method. Basic net income/(loss) per share is computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period and including vested restricted share units and shares that will be delivered as part of the restructuring of the convertible debt in June 2022. Diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary share is computed using the dilutive effect of share-based awards calculated using the "treasury stock" method.
The computation of the diluted net income/(loss) per Class A share assumes the conversion of Class B shares, while the diluted net income/(loss) per Class B share does not assume the conversion of those shares. The net income/(loss) per share amounts are the same for Class A and Class B shares because the holders of each class are legally entitled to equal per share distributions whether through dividends or in liquidation. The number of share-based awards excluded from the diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary share computation, because their effect was anti-dilutive for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, was 18,287,953 and 7,723,032, respectively.
In June 2022, the Group completed the repurchase of 93.2% in aggregate principal amount of the Group's 0.75% convertible notes due to March 3, 2025 (the "Notes") and accounted for the modification of all the Notes. The Group has to date purchased more than 99% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes originally issued. Prior to the modification, the convertible debt is included in the calculation of diluted net income per share under the if-converted method.
The components of basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share were as follows:
Three Months ended March 31,
2022
2023
Class A
Class B
Class A
Class A
Class B
Class B
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
$
Net (loss)/income, allocated for basic
(13,011)
(1,412)
3,870
50.2
412
5.3
Reallocation of net (loss)/income as a result of conversion of Class B to Class A shares
(1,412)
-
412
5.3
-
-
Reallocation of net income to Class B shares
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
Net (loss)/income, allocated for diluted
(14,423)
(1,412)
4,282
55.5
411
5.3
Weighted average ordinary shares used in per share
computation- basic
328,872,018
35,698,674
335,157,075
335,157,075
35,698,674
35,698,674
Effect of:
Conversion of Class B to Class A shares
35,698,674
-
35,698,674
35,698,674
-
-
Share-Based Awards
-
-
1,384,108
1,384,108
-
-
Weighted average ordinary shares used in per share
computation-diluted
364,570,692
35,698,674
372,239,857
372,239,857
35,698,674
35,698,674
Net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
Cash
48,682
59,646
773.8
Cash equivalents:
Bank deposits
34,346
59,693
774.4
Other cash equivalents
103
59
0.7
Total cash and cash equivalents
83,131
119,398
1,548.9
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Current expected credit losses for cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, funds receivable and other financial assets were immaterial for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023. All of the Group's cash is held at financial institutions that management believes to be of high credit quality.
Allowance for current expected credit losses on trade receivables
Movements in the allowance for current expected credit losses on trade receivables for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 were as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Balance at the beginning of period
2,716
4,169
54.1
Current period allowance for expected credit losses
610
560
7.3
Write-off
(29)
(34)
(0.4)
Foreign exchange difference
47
50
0.6
Balance at the end of period
3,344
4,745
61.6
The Group's past due receivables exceeding one year were in the amount of RUB 2,595 ($33.7) as of March 31, 2023.
Other Current Assets
Other current assets as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
Prepaid income tax
3,328
5,983
77.6
Other receivables
7,588
4,898
63.5
Loans granted
2,322
1,976
25.6
Contract assets
1,456
1,582
20.5
Investments in debt securities
305
1,407
18.2
Net investment in lease
455
1,158
15.0
Restricted cash
643
230
3.0
Prepaid other taxes
114
93
1.2
Interest receivable
77
76
1.1
Other
529
588
7.7
Total other current assets
16,817
17,991
233.4
Other Non-current Assets
Other non-current assets as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
Loans granted
6,523
6,727
87.3
Net investment in lease
979
2,970
38.5
Contract assets
1,292
1,294
16.8
Indemnification assets
1,031
1,128
14.6
VAT reclaimable
603
557
7.2
Restricted cash
666
510
6.6
Bank deposits and loans to customers
133
345
4.5
Other receivables
52
53
0.7
Total other non-current assets
11,279
13,584
176.2
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 comprised the following:
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities
72,635
71,276
924.7
Liabilities under the reverse factoring program
20,702
23,585
306.0
Salary and other compensation expenses payable/accrued to employees
11,424
21,972
285.0
Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 6)
10,963
11,648
151.1
Content liabilities
3,353
3,838
49.8
Finance lease liability, current (Note 6)
2,788
3,357
43.6
Bank deposits and liabilities
578
1,556
20.1
Accounts payable for acquisition of businesses
373
337
4.3
Total accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
122,816
137,569
1,784.6
The Group established a reverse factoring program with certain banks whereby a bank acts as the Group's paying agent and pays the Group's marketplace sellers on the date the payables are due. There are no assets pledged or other forms of guarantees provided as security under the program. Liabilities accrued under reverse factoring programs are included in the accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities line in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets, because the program does not significantly extend payment terms beyond the normal terms agreed with other of the Group's marketplace sellers that are not participating. The Group's payments made under the program are reflected in cash flow from operating activities in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.
Other Income, Net
Other income, net includes foreign exchange gains in the amount of RUB 1,672 and RUB 5,924 ($76.8) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Income and Non-income Taxes Payable
Income and non-income taxes payable in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets include income taxes payable in the amount of RUB 2,511 and RUB 1,529 ($19.8) as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Revenues
Revenues in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations includes revenues related to sales of goods in the amount of RUB 18,914 and RUB 33,054 ($428.8) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
4.
FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS
The fair value of assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, including those measured at fair value on a recurring basis and excluding those which fair value approximates carrying value, consisted of the following:
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Total
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
Assets:
Loans granted (Note 3)
-
9,067
-
9,067
-
8,669
-
8,669
112.5
-
9,067
-
9,067
-
8,669
-
8,669
112.5
Liabilities:
Loans (Note 11)
-
-
46,134
46,134
-
-
67,723
67,723
878.5
-
-
46,134
46,134
-
-
67,723
67,723
878.5
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
The carrying amount and the fair value of loans received and loans granted as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 were as follows:
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Carrying amount
Fair value
Carrying amount
Fair value
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
$
Assets:
Loans granted (Note 3)
8,845
9,067
8,703
112.9
8,669
112.5
8,845
9,067
8,703
112.9
8,669
112.5
Liabilities:
Loans (Note 11)
50,669
46,134
70,992
921.0
67,723
878.5
50,669
46,134
70,992
921.0
67,723
878.5
There were no transfers of financial assets and liabilities between the levels of the fair value hierarchy for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023.
5.
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation, as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
Servers and network equipment
98,446
106,754
1,384.8
Finance lease right-of-use assets
26,674
30,788
399.4
Land, land rights and buildings
19,096
19,849
257.5
Infrastructure systems
19,120
20,465
265.5
Office furniture and equipment
11,923
12,668
164.3
Other equipment
10,063
10,561
137.0
Leasehold improvements
4,507
4,554
59.1
Assets not yet in use
42,170
40,422
524.4
Total
231,999
246,061
3,192.0
Less: accumulated depreciation
(104,293)
(112,418)
(1,458.3)
Total property and equipment
127,706
133,643
1,733.7
Assets not yet in use primarily represent building construction, server and network equipment, infrastructure systems, other equipment and assets under installation, including related prepayments, and comprise the cost of the assets and other direct costs applicable to purchase and installation. Leasehold improvements included in assets not yet in use amounted to RUB 364 and RUB 380 ($4.9) as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Depreciation expenses related to property and equipment for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 amounted to RUB 5,791 and RUB 6,181 ($80.2), respectively.
6.
LEASES
The Group has operating leases for corporate offices, warehouses, sorting centers, cars and parking spots. The Group's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 9 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within 1 year.
The Group has finance leases for warehouses, call centers, sorting centers and cars. The Group's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 19 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within 1 year.
The components of lease expense comprise of the operating lease cost, which is disclosed in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, and the following costs:
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Total variable lease cost
337
79
1.0
Finance lease cost:
Amortization of right-of-use assets
415
669
8.7
Interest on lease liabilities
332
585
7.6
Total finance lease cost
747
1,254
16.3
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Variable lease payments mainly related to car leases for the carsharing business and represent mileage-based payments.
Supplemental balance sheet information related to leases was as follows:
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
Operating leases
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,646
28,666
371.9
Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 3)
10,963
11,648
151.1
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
17,609
16,821
218.2
Total operating lease liabilities
28,572
28,469
369.3
Finance lease liability, current (Note 3)
2,788
3,357
43.6
Finance lease liability, non-current
21,185
24,066
312.2
Total finance lease liabilities
23,973
27,423
355.8
Maturities of lease liabilities as of March 31, 2023 were as follows:
Operating leases
Finance leases
RUB
$
RUB
$
Remainder of 2023
10,119
131.3
4,286
55.6
2024
9,307
120.7
5,442
70.6
2025
5,037
65.3
7,577
98.3
2026
3,752
48.7
7,171
93.0
2027
2,046
26.5
3,551
46.1
Thereafter
2,583
33.5
10,065
130.6
Total lease payments
32,844
426.0
38,092
494.2
Less imputed interest
(4,375)
(56.7)
(10,669)
(138.4)
Total
28,469
369.3
27,423
355.8
Information about weighted-average remaining lease term and weighted-average discount rate is presented below:
Weighted average remaining lease term, years
Weighted average discount rate, %
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Operating leases
3.6
3.6
7.4%
7.4%
Finance leases
6.8
6.2
8.6%
8.9%
The Group recognized sublease income of RUB 2,596 and RUB 1,977 ($25.6) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively, presented within the revenues line in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.
7.
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS
The changes in the carrying amount of goodwill for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 were as follows:
Search and Portal
E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery
Plus and Entertainment
Classifieds
Other Business Units and Initiatives
Total
Total
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
Balance as of December 31, 2021
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
107,810
2,140
6,382
151
119,202
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(762)
(576)
-
-
(1,338)
2,719
107,048
1,564
6,382
151
117,864
Acquisitions
-
1,101
-
-
-
1,101
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Balance as of March 31, 2022
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
108,911
2,140
6,382
151
120,303
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(762)
(576)
-
-
(1,338)
2,719
108,149
1,564
6,382
151
118,965
Acquisitions
-
25,038
-
-
-
25,038
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
(225)
-
-
-
(225)
Balance as of December 31, 2022
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
133,724
2,140
6,382
151
145,116
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(762)
(576)
-
-
(1,338)
2,719
132,962
1,564
6,382
151
143,778
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
67
-
-
-
67
0.9
Balance as of March 31, 2023
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
133,791
2,140
6,382
151
145,183
1,883.4
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(762)
(576)
-
-
(1,338)
(17.4)
2,719
133,029
1,564
6,382
151
143,845
1,866.0
Intangible assets, net of amortization, as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 consisted of the following intangible assets:
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Gross
Less:
Net
Gross
Less:
Net
Net
carrying
Accumulated
carrying
carrying
Accumulated
carrying
carrying
amount
amortization
value
amount
amortization
value
value
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
Acquisition-related intangible assets:
Trade names and domain names
13,430
(2,840)
10,590
13,448
(3,215)
10,233
132.7
Customer relationships
13,226
(3,834)
9,392
13,228
(4,205)
9,023
117.1
Content and software
8,387
(3,444)
4,943
8,403
(3,849)
4,554
59.1
Supplier relationships
215
(83)
132
215
(95)
120
1.6
Total acquisition-related intangible assets:
35,258
(10,201)
25,057
35,294
(11,364)
23,930
310.5
Other intangible assets:
Technologies and licenses
10,765
(5,799)
4,966
12,349
(6,418)
5,931
76.9
Assets not yet in use
1,743
-
1,743
817
-
817
10.6
Total other intangible assets:
12,508
(5,799)
6,709
13,166
(6,418)
6,748
87.5
Total intangible assets
47,766
(16,000)
31,766
48,460
(17,782)
30,678
398.0
The following table represents the amortization expense of intangible assets for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Acquisition-related intangible assets
853
1,142
14.8
Other intangible assets
823
964
12.5
Total amortization expense of intangible assets
1,676
2,106
27.3
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Expected amortization expense of intangible assets held as of March 31, 2023 was as follows:
Acquired
Purchased
Total
intangible
technologies
intangible
assets
and licenses
assets
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
Remainder of 2023
3,233
2,464
5,697
73.9
2024
4,176
1,895
6,071
78.8
2025
3,670
932
4,602
59.7
2026
2,788
504
3,292
42.7
2027
2,022
135
2,157
28.0
Thereafter
8,041
1
8,042
104.3
Total
23,930
5,931
29,861
387.4
8.
INCOME TAX
Income taxes are computed in accordance with Russian Federation, Dutch and other national tax laws.
Yandex N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands, and its taxable profits are subject to income tax at the rate of 25.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023.
The Group's tax provision for income taxes for interim periods is determined based on the tax rate effective during that period. The amount of expected income tax expense/(income) that would result from applying the Dutch statutory income tax rate to income/(loss) before income taxes reconciled to the reported amount of income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 was as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Expected expense/(income) at Dutch statutory income tax rate of 25.8%
(2,714)
1,996
25.9
Effect of:
Non-deductible share-based compensation
1,616
1,496
19.4
Accrual of unrecognized tax benefit
18
502
6.5
Other expenses not deductible for tax purposes
848
1,232
16.0
Change in valuation allowances
1,825
1,856
24.1
Tax on inter-company dividends
514
647
8.4
Difference in foreign tax rates
(147)
(4,970)
(64.5)
Other
558
(807)
(10.4)
Income tax expense
2,518
1,952
25.4
Movements in the valuation allowance for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 were as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Balance at the beginning of the period
(12,482)
(14,778)
(191.7)
Charged to expenses
(1,825)
(1,856)
(24.1)
Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06
(1,330)
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(871)
(479)
(6.2)
Other
-
(585)
(7.6)
Balance at the end of the period
(16,508)
(17,698)
(229.6)
As of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, the Group included accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, totalling RUB 807 and RUB 942 ($12.2), respectively as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.
As of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, RUB 5,463 and RUB 5,659 ($73.4), respectively, of unrecognized tax benefits, if recognized, would affect the effective tax rate. The Group does not anticipate significant increases or decreases in unrecognized income tax benefits over the next twelve months.
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
9.
CONTENT ASSETS
Content assets as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
Licensed content, net
Released licensed content, net
7,503
7,608
98.7
Advances for licensed content
1,723
1,605
20.8
Produced content, net
Released, less amortization
2,427
3,428
44.5
Completed and not released
757
499
6.5
In production and in development
4,434
4,376
56.7
Сontent assets
16,844
17,516
227.2
The following table represents the amortization of content assets for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Licensed content
2,117
1,926
25.0
Produced content
185
454
5.9
Total amortization of content assets
2,302
2,380
30.9
During the three months ended March 31, 2023 the Group has entered into purchase commitments for streaming content with future payments, excluding value added tax, amounting to RUB 354 ($4.6) in 2023 and RUB 61 ($0.8) in 2024.
10.
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Legal Proceedings
In the ordinary course of business, the Group is a party to various legal proceedings and subject to claims, certain of which relate to the alleged breach of certain contractual arrangements. The Group intends to vigorously defend any lawsuit and believes that the ultimate outcome of any pending litigation, other legal proceedings or other matters will not have any material adverse effect on the financial condition, results of operations or liquidity of the Group.
As of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, the Group recorded liabilities of RUB 726 and RUB 900 ($11.7) respectively, in the accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities and other accrued liabilities lines of the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets for all pending legal matters that were probable and reasonably estimable.
As of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, the Group was subject to various legal and regulatory matters that have arisen in the normal course of business. Related claims amounted to RUB 813 and RUB 329 ($4.3), respectively. The Group has not recognized a liability in respect of those claims because management does not believe that the Group has incurred a probable material loss by reason of any of those matters.
Environment and Current Economic Situation
The Group has principal operations in Russia, and smaller, early-stage businesses that operate internationally. Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for the Group's business, team and shareholders.
These developments have adversely impacted (and may in the future materially adversely impact) the macroeconomic climate in Russia, resulting in volatility of the ruble, currency controls, materially increased interest rates and inflation and a potential contraction in consumer spending, as well as the withdrawal of foreign businesses and suppliers from the Russian market. In addition, laws or regulations may be adopted that may adversely affect the Group's non-Russian shareholders and the value of the shares they hold in the Group. For additional details on the Group's risk exposure, see the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Taxes are subject to review and investigation by a number of authorities authorized by law to impose fines and penalties. Although the Group believes it has provided adequately for all tax liabilities based on its understanding of the
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
tax legislation, the above factors may create tax risks for the Group. As of March 31, 2023, except for the unrecognized tax benefits described in Note 8, the Group accrued RUB 11,839 ($153.6) (RUB 10,913 as of December 31, 2022) for contingencies related to non-income taxes, including penalties and interest of RUB 2,772 ($36.0) and RUB 2,439 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. Additionally, the Group has identified possible contingencies related to non-income taxes, which are not accrued. Such contingencies could materialize and require the Group to pay additional amounts of tax. As of March 31, 2023, the Group estimates such contingencies related to non-income taxes, including penalties and interest, to be up to approximately RUB 33,911 ($439.9) (RUB 25,232 as of December 31, 2022).
11.
DEBT
Debt as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
Loans
50,669
70,992
921.0
Convertible debt
522
572
7.4
Total debt
51,191
71,564
928.4
Less: current portion
(21,306)
(41,681)
(540.7)
Total debt, non-current portion
29,885
29,883
387.7
Loans
In 2022, the Group funded the cash component of the repurchase of the Notes primarily by means of a fixed-rate RUB-denominated commercial loan in the amount of RUB 49,885 maturing in June 2025.
In February 2023, the Group signed a loan agreement and received the proceeds from the loan in the amount of RUB 20,000 which was fully repaid in May 2023 (Note 14).
12.
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION
The Company has granted Share-Based Awards to employees of the Group pursuant to its 2016 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2016 Plan").
Share-Based Compensation Expense
The following table summarizes information about recognized share-based compensation expenses:
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Restricted Share Units ("RSUs")
5,008
4,571
59.3
Synthetic Options and Business Unit Equity Awards
575
1,013
13.1
RSUs in respect of the Self-Driving Group
117
92
1.2
Share options
195
73
0.9
Performance Share Units ("PSUs")
370
11
0.1
Other
-
40
0.6
Total share-based compensation expenses
6,265
5,800
75.2
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Yandex N.V. Equity Incentive Plan
The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:
Options
RSUs
PSUs
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Average
Average
Average
Quantity
Grant Date
Quantity
Grant Date
Quantity
Grant Date
Fair Value
Fair Value
Fair Value
Non-vested as of December 31, 2022
723,923
$
21.94
5,725,549
$
54.47
171,979
$
97.51
Vested
(32,500)
27.05
(15,828)
37.50
-
-
Forfeited
-
-
(74,830)
54.24
-
-
Cancelled
-
-
(2,744,553)
51.39
-
-
Non-vested as of March 31, 2023
691,423
$
21.70
2,890,338
$
57.49
171,979
$
97.51
In January 2023, the Company modified the terms of Yandex N.V. RSU awards and extended the program into 2023 to provide an opportunity for all holders of RSUs to exchange the portion of outstanding awards that would otherwise have vested in 2023 for cash bonuses. Equity awards in respect of an aggregate of approximately 2.7 million RSUs were exchanged. The replacement cash payments were payable in accordance with the original 2023 vesting schedules in respect of the exchanged RSUs. The exchange was accounted for as a modification of equity awards, resulting in additional share-based compensation expense of RUB 6,484 ($84.1), excluding tax effect, of which RUB 1,798 ($23.3) is recognized in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The accrued liability associated with the replacement cash payment in the amount of RUB 2,164 ($28.1) is included in accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2023.
As of March 31, 2023, there was RUB 19,333 ($250.8) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related to unvested share options, RSUs and PSUs which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.49 years.
Synthetic Options Equity Incentive Plans and Business Unit Equity Awards
The Company granted share-based awards to the employees of several business units, comprised of a synthetic option awards in respect of the relevant business unit ("Synthetic Options") and a linked RSU award. Synthetic Options entitle the participants to receive phantom or synthetic "shares" in the relevant business unit, which represent the participant's right to an amount (the "Payout Amount") based on the appreciation in value of the synthetic "shares" from the grant date to the vesting or exercise date. Such Payout Amounts are satisfied by the vesting of the linked RSU award, which are ultimately settled in the Company's Class A shares. Generally, 25% of the Synthetic Options vest after one year, with the remaining vesting in equal amounts on the last day of each quarter over the following three years.
The Company also granted equity incentive awards under the 2016 Plan to the senior employees of certain business units, which entitle the participants to receive options to acquire redeemable depositary receipts of shares in the respective operating subsidiaries upon the satisfaction of defined vesting criteria (the "Business Unit Equity Awards"). The exercise price of the Business Unit Equity Awards is determined from time to time by the Board and the standard vesting schedule for Business Unit Equity Awards under the 2016 Plan is consistent with Share-Based Awards granted in the Company's shares.
The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:
Synthetic Options
Business Units Equity Awards
Weighted
Weighted
Average
Average
Quantity
Grant Date
Quantity
Grant Date
Fair Value
Fair Value
Non-vested as of December 31, 2022
1,167,415
RUB
4,643.0
823,968
RUB
1,651.1
Granted
26,820
3,537.1
-
-
Vested
(84,668)
4,082.0
(72,720)
1,529.4
Forfeited
(11,284)
21,668.3
-
-
Cancelled
(39,583)
11,779.4
-
-
Non-vested as of March 31, 2023
1,058,700
RUB
4,211.6
751,248
RUB
1,662.9
As of March 31, 2023, there was RUB 5,662 ($73.5) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
to unvested Synthetic Options and Business Unit Equity Awards which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.64 years.
Self-Driving Group 2021 Equity Incentive Plan
Yandex Self-Driving Group B.V., a subsidiary of the Group ("SDG"), adopted the SDG 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "SDG Plan") on February 11, 2021. Under the SDG Plan, SDG may grant equity-based awards, including restricted share unit awards, in respect of SDG. RSUs awarded under the SDG Plan entitle the holder to receive a fixed number of depositary receipts ("DRs") representing Class A shares in SDG at no cost upon the satisfaction of certain time-based vesting criteria. On February 11, 2021, the Supervisory Board of SDG approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,132,749 SDG RSUs, representing a total of approximately 6.3% of the equity of Self-Driving Group on a fully diluted basis. Generally, SDG RSUs vest over a six-year period, 17% after one year, with the remaining vesting in equal amounts on the last day of each quarter over the following five years.
The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:
SDG RSUs
Quantity
Non-vested as of December 31, 2022
619,623
Vested
(87,644)
Non-vested as of March 31, 2023
531,979
As of March 31, 2023, the unamortized share-based compensation expense related to SDG B.V. RSUs is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 1.88 years.
13.
SEGMENTINFORMATION
The Group determined its operating segments based on how the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") manages the business, allocates resources, makes operating decisions and evaluates operating performance. The Group determined the following operating and reportable segments: Search and Portal, E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery, Plus and Entertainment Services and Classifieds. The results of the Group's remaining operating segments, including self-driving vehicles business ("Yandex SDG"), Zen (until disposal on September 12, 2022), Yandex Cloud, Yandex Education, Devices and Alice, FinTech and number of other experiments, that do not meet quantitative or qualitative thresholds for disclosure, as well as unallocated corporate expenses, are combined into a final category defined as Other Business Units and Initiatives which is shown separately from the reportable segments and reconciling items.
Starting 2023, the Group introduced the following changes to its segments compared to those presented within the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, in order to better reflect the operational structure of the businesses:
●
the Group renamed the Devices segment within Other Business Units and Initiatives category to Devices and Alice;
●
the Group transferred the following services from the Search and Portal segment to the Other Business Units and Initiatives category: Yandex 360 to Yandex Cloud, Alice voice assistance to Devices and Alice, and Yandex Pay and Yandex ID to FinTech; and
●
the Group transferred RouteQ from the Other Business Units and Initiatives category to the Delivery services business within the E-Commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment.
These changes have been applied retroactively to all periods presented.
Reportable segments derive revenues from the following services:
●
the Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Weather and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan;
●
the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment includes transactional online-to-offline (O2O) businesses, which consist of (i) the mobility businesses, including ride-hailing in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA, Yandex Drive, the car-sharing business for both B2C and B2B, and scooters; (ii) the E-commerce businesses in Russia and CIS, including Yandex Market, multi-category e-commerce marketplace, Yandex Lavka Russia, a hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and the grocery delivery services of Yandex Eats and Delivery Club; and (iii) other O2O businesses,
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
including Yandex Delivery, a last- and middle-mile logistics solution for individuals, enterprises and SMB (small and medium business); Yandex Eats and Delivery Club Food Delivery, a ready-to-eat delivery service direct from restaurants; Lavka Israel, a hyperlocal convenience store delivery service; and Yandex Fuel, a contactless payment service at gas stations, as well as several smaller experiments;
●
the Plus and Entertainment Services segment includes the subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, Kinopoisk, Yandex Afisha and the production center Yandex Studio; and
●
the Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty, Yandex Rent and Yandex Travel.
Operating segments of the Group may integrate products managed by other operating segments into their services, for which they pay royalties or other types of compensation. Such compensation represents intersegment transactions, which are included in revenues of the reportable segments presented below. The Group considers it to be impracticable to separately present revenues from external customers and intersegment transactions for each reportable segment as such information is not readily available and is not presented to the CODM.
The measures of the segments' profits and losses that are used by the CODM to assess segment performance and decide how to allocate resources are presented below. Each segment's assets and capital expenditures are not reviewed by the CODM.
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Search and Portal:
Revenues
43,803
67,545
876.2
Adjusted EBITDA
19,561
34,713
450.3
E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery:
Revenues
55,194
88,475
1,147.7
Adjusted EBITDA
(8,445)
(10,799)
(140.1)
Plus and Entertainment:
Revenues
5,831
13,356
173.3
Adjusted EBITDA
(3,171)
(226)
(2.9)
Classifieds:
Revenues
2,411
4,438
57.6
Adjusted EBITDA
173
(117)
(1.5)
Other Business Units and Initiatives:
Revenues
7,805
14,186
184.0
Adjusted EBITDA
(6,947)
(11,055)
(143.4)
Total segment revenues:
115,044
188,000
2,438.8
Total segment adjusted EBITDA:
1,171
12,516
162.4
Eliminations:
Revenues
(9,034)
(24,725)
(320.7)
Adjusted EBITDA
100
278
3.6
Total:
Revenues from external customers
106,010
163,275
2,118.1
Adjusted EBITDA
1,271
12,794
166.0
The reconciliation between adjusted EBITDA and net income/(loss) before income taxes for the three months ended March, 2022 and 2023 is as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
Adjusted EBITDA
1,271
12,794
166.0
Less: depreciation and amortization
(7,467)
(8,287)
(107.5)
Less: share-based compensation expense
(6,265)
(2,537)
(32.9)
Less: compensation expense related to contingent consideration
27
-
-
Add: interest income
1,362
1,215
15.8
Less: interest expense
(620)
(1,173)
(15.2)
Less: loss from equity method investments
(365)
(132)
(1.7)
Add: other income, net
1,538
5,857
75.9
Net income/(loss) before income taxes
(10,519)
7,737
100.4
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
14.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Loan agreement
In May 2023, the Group repaid RUB 20,000 of loan principal amount outstanding as of March 31, 2023 in accordance with terms of the loan agreement signed in February 2023 (Note 11) and received additional proceeds from the loan agreement in the amount of RUB 34,000 during April to May 2023, which will be used to finance the Group's operating activities.
Acquisition of Uber's remaining interest in MLU B.V.
On April 21, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with Uber NL Holdings 1 B.V. ("Uber"), a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc., and on the same day acquired Uber's entire remaining interest in MLU B.V, a mobility joint venture, for consideration in cash of $702.5 (RUB 57,337 at the exchange rate as of the closing date). The acquisition will be accounted for as an equity transaction, as the Group previously controlled and consolidated MLU B.V.