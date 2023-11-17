YANDEX N.V.
INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Page
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023
F-2
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
F-3
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
F-4
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
F-5
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
F-7
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
F-9
F-1
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of Russian rubles ("RUB") and U.S. dollars ("$"), except share and per share data)
d
As of
Notes
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
$
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
4
83,131
85,411
876.8
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of RUB 4,169 and RUB 6,147, respectively
4
58,014
69,345
711.9
Sales financing receivable
5,738
8,778
90.1
Prepaid expenses
16,968
25,588
262.6
Inventory
28,220
22,745
233.5
Funds receivable
8,290
10,839
111.3
VAT reclaimable
22,602
24,930
255.9
Other current assets
4
16,971
19,070
195.7
Total current assets
239,934
266,706
2,737.8
Property and equipment
6
127,706
164,744
1,691.2
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7
28,646
35,265
362.0
Intangible assets
8
31,766
35,493
364.3
Content assets
10
16,844
21,969
225.5
Goodwill
8
143,778
142,840
1,466.3
Equity method investments
2,118
1,160
11.9
Investments in non-marketable equity securities
6,746
9,033
92.7
Deferred tax assets
3,904
7,470
76.7
Other non-current assets
4
15,277
27,387
281.2
Total non-current assets
376,785
445,361
4,571.8
TOTAL ASSETS
616,719
712,067
7,309.6
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
4
122,816
162,573
1,668.8
Debt, current portion
12
21,306
82,654
848.5
Income and non-income taxes payable
4
28,137
33,311
342.0
Deferred revenue
15,585
20,070
206.0
Total current liabilities
187,844
298,608
3,065.3
Debt, non-current portion
12
29,885
26,703
274.1
Deferred tax liabilities
5,473
8,501
87.3
Operating lease liabilities
7
17,609
24,576
252.3
Finance lease liabilities
7
21,185
26,184
268.8
Other accrued liabilities
16,545
25,507
261.8
Total non-current liabilities
90,697
111,471
1,144.3
Total liabilities
278,541
410,079
4,209.6
Commitments and contingencies
10,11
Shareholders' equity:
Priority share: €1 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658 and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 326,342,270, Class B: 35,698,674 and Class C: 10,000 and nil, respectively); shares outstanding (Class A: 325,783,607, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: nil)
282
282
2.9
Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 558,663)
(1,393)
(1,393)
(14.3)
Additional paid-in capital
119,464
84,997
872.5
Accumulated other comprehensive income
24,258
18,199
186.9
Retained earnings
173,697
199,887
2,051.9
Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V.
316,308
301,972
3,099.9
Noncontrolling interests
21,870
16
0.1
Total shareholders' equity
338,178
301,988
3,100.0
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
616,719
712,067
7,309.6
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-2
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITEDCONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Notes
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Revenues
4
133,163
204,769
2,102.0
356,921
550,539
5,651.5
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues(1)
55,654
88,205
905.5
155,386
244,864
2,513.6
Product development(1)
17,058
26,237
269.3
53,045
72,452
743.7
Sales, general and administrative(1)
42,186
67,003
687.8
118,733
177,676
1,823.9
Depreciation and amortization
7,468
11,240
115.4
22,648
28,863
296.3
Goodwill impairment
8
-
-
-
-
1,136
11.7
Total operating costs and expenses
122,366
192,685
1,978.0
349,812
524,991
5,389.2
Income from operations
10,797
12,084
124.0
7,109
25,548
262.3
Interest income
1,127
1,289
13.2
3,526
3,612
37.1
Interest expense
(779)
(3,781)
(38.8)
(2,508)
(6,927)
(71.1)
Gain on restructuring of convertible debt
-
-
-
9,305
-
-
Effect of the News and Zen deconsolidation
38,051
-
-
38,051
-
-
Loss from equity method investments
(890)
(1,416)
(14.5)
(1,341)
(1,657)
(17.0)
Other income/(loss), net
4
4,053
7,209
74.0
(514)
22,086
226.6
Net income before income taxes
52,359
15,385
157.9
53,628
42,662
437.9
Income tax expense
9
6,818
7,704
79.1
13,068
14,565
149.5
Net income
45,541
7,681
78.8
40,560
28,097
288.4
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,373)
-
-
(6,049)
(1,905)
(19.5)
Net income attributable to Yandex N.V.
43,168
7,681
78.8
34,511
26,192
268.9
Net income per Class A and Class B share:
Basic
2
116.38
20.71
0.21
94.02
70.63
0.73
Diluted
2
116.23
20.63
0.21
69.62
70.40
0.72
Weighted average number of Class A
Basic
2
370,925,704
370,834,420
370,834,420
367,071,728
370,837,699
370,837,699
Diluted
2
371,390,423
372,293,060
372,293,060
375,794,547
372,028,664
372,028,664
|(1)
|These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of:
Cost of revenues
169
172
1.8
449
513
5.3
Product development
3,771
3,370
34.6
11,237
9,839
101.0
Sales, general and administrative
2,523
2,350
24.1
7,537
6,839
70.2
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-3
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Net income
45,541
7,681
78.8
40,560
28,097
288.4
Foreign currency translation adjustment:
Foreign currency translation, net of tax of nil
(656)
(4,351)
(44.7)
6,197
(7,745)
(79.5)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
(656)
(4,351)
(44.7)
6,197
(7,745)
(79.5)
Total comprehensive income
44,885
3,330
34.1
46,757
20,352
208.9
Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,442)
-
-
(5,860)
(1,865)
(19.1)
Total comprehensive income attributable to Yandex N.V.
42,443
3,330
34.1
40,897
18,487
189.8
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-4
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)
Nine months ended September 30,
Notes
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
40,560
28,097
288.4
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
6
17,279
20,995
215.5
Amortization of intangible assets
8
5,369
7,868
80.8
Amortization of content assets
10
6,677
6,347
65.2
Operating lease right-of-use assets reduction and the lease liability accretion
7
11,087
10,408
106.8
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
585
-
-
Share-based compensation expense (excluding cash settled awards of RUB 14,953 and RUB 10,718, respectively)
4,270
6,472
66.4
Deferred income tax expense/(benefit)
1,399
(52)
(0.5)
Foreign exchange gains
4
(11)
(22,378)
(229.7)
Loss from equity method investments
1,341
1,657
17.0
Effect of the News and Zen deconsolidation
(38,051)
-
-
Gain on restructuring of convertible debt
(9,305)
-
-
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,644
1,199
12.3
Provision for expected credit losses
1,769
3,488
35.8
Other
801
3,469
35.6
Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(4,296)
(11,778)
(120.9)
Prepaid expenses
(5,129)
(6,007)
(61.7)
Inventory
(7,526)
2,453
25.2
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities and taxes payable
4
22,870
18,287
187.7
Deferred revenue
1,654
3,941
40.5
Other assets
568
1,776
18.2
VAT reclaimable
(1,983)
(1,459)
(15.0)
Funds receivable
1,658
(2,033)
(20.9)
Sales financing receivable
(1,785)
(4,068)
(41.8)
Content assets
10
(8,718)
(11,270)
(115.7)
Content liabilities
(1,440)
1,018
10.5
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,287
58,430
599.7
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets
(30,296)
(52,031)
(534.1)
Purchase of assets to be leased
-
(12,806)
(131.5)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(820)
-
-
Net cash acquired as a result of the News and Zen deconsolidation and the acquisition of Delivery Club
1,795
-
-
Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities
5,859
-
-
Investments in term deposits
(3,235)
(6)
(0.1)
Maturities of term deposits
25,769
160
1.7
Loans granted
(169)
(3,300)
(33.8)
Proceeds from repayments of loans
-
(1,621)
(16.6)
Bank deposits and loans to customers
480
1,641
16.8
Other investing activities
(371)
874
9.0
Net cash used in investing activities
(988)
(67,089)
(688.6)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-5
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)
Nine months ended September 30,
Notes
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from issuance of debt
12
50,228
161,468
1,657.5
Repayment of debt
12
(49,364)
(103,581)
(1,063.3)
Repayments of overdraft borrowings
(2,940)
-
-
Purchase of non-redeemable noncontrolling interests
3
-
(57,337)
(588.6)
Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount
(195)
(77)
(0.8)
Payment for finance leases
(1,154)
(2,327)
(23.9)
Bank deposits and liabilities
-
8,255
84.7
Other financing activities
(1,390)
(5,674)
(58.1)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
(4,815)
727
7.5
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(15,866)
10,163
104.3
Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
21,618
2,231
22.9
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
79,398
84,440
866.8
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
101,016
86,671
889.7
RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
79,274
83,131
853.4
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
124
1,309
13.4
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
79,398
84,440
866.8
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
99,866
85,411
876.8
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
1,150
1,260
12.9
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
101,016
86,671
889.7
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for income taxes
6,989
12,546
128.8
Cash paid for acquisitions
1,031
-
-
Convertible notes coupon paid
439
-
-
Interest paid for finance leases
936
1,913
19.6
Interest paid on loans
463
4,748
48.7
Operating cash flows from operating leases
9,889
10,764
110.5
Non-cash operating activities:
Increase of right-of-use assets due to new operating lease and lease modification
4,627
16,557
170.0
Non-cash investing activities:
Acquired property and equipment and intangible assets not yet paid for
2,847
9,208
94.5
Non-cash financing activities:
Increase of right-of-use assets due to new finance lease and lease modification
5,199
8,758
89.9
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-6
Table of Contents
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Priority Share
Ordinary Shares
Accumulated
Redeemable
Issued and
Issued and
Treasury
Additional
Other
Non-
non-
Outstanding
Outstanding
shares at
Paid-In
Comprehensive
Retained
controlling
controlling
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
cost
Capital
Income
Earnings
interests
Total
interests
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
Balance as of June 30, 2022
1
-
358,940,490
281
(1,393)
116,634
23,304
125,293
17,237
281,356
338
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
-
718
-
-
-
718
-
Restructuring of convertible debt
-
-
-
-
-
(596)
-
-
-
(596)
-
Issue of new shares
-
-
2,216,412
1
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(725)
-
69
(656)
-
Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
297
-
297
(297)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
43,168
2,373
45,541
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
Balance as of September 30, 2022
1
-
361,156,902
282
(1,393)
116,755
22,579
168,759
19,679
326,661
41
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Priority Share
Ordinary Shares
Accumulated
Issued and
Issued and
Treasury
Additional
Other
Non-
Outstanding
Outstanding
shares at
Paid-In
Comprehensive
Retained
controlling
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
cost
Capital
Income
Earnings
interests
Total
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
Balance as of June 30, 2023
1
-
361,482,281
282
(1,393)
81,505
22,550
192,206
16
295,166
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
-
3,492
-
-
-
3,492
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,351)
-
-
(4,351)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,681
-
7,681
Balance as of September 30, 2023
1
-
361,482,281
282
(1,393)
84,997
18,199
199,887
16
301,988
Balance as of September 30, 2023, $
-
2.9
(14.3)
872.5
186.9
2,051.9
0.1
3,100.0
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
F-7
YANDEX N.V.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Priority Share
Ordinary Shares
Accumulated
Redeemable
Issued and
Issued and
Treasury
Additional
Other
Non-
non-
Outstanding
Outstanding
shares at
Paid-In
Comprehensive
Retained
controlling
controlling
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
cost
Capital
Income
Earnings
interests
Total
interests
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
Balance as of December 31, 2021
1
-
358,703,352
281
(2,728)
112,942
16,193
131,488
13,880
272,056
869
Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06
-
-
-
-
-
(8,573)
-
2,511
-
(6,062)
-
Adjusted balance as of January 1, 2022
1
-
358,703,352
281
(2,728)
104,369
16,193
133,999
13,880
265,994
869
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
-
4,345
-
-
-
4,345
-
Issue of new shares
-
-
2,216,412
1
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Exercise of share options
-
-
237,138
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax withholding related to exercise of share awards
-
-
-
-
-
(25)
-
-
-
(25)
-
Reissue of shares for options exercised
-
-
-
-
1,335
(1,335)
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring of convertible debt
-
-
-
-
-
9,345
-
-
-
9,345
-
Repurchase of share options
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
-
(105)
-
(110)
(474)
Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
354
-
354
(354)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,386
-
(189)
6,197
-
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
34,511
6,049
40,560
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
62
-
-
(61)
1
-
Balance as of September 30, 2022
1
-
361,156,902
282
(1,393)
116,755
22,579
168,759
19,679
326,661
41
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Priority Share
Ordinary Shares
Accumulated
Issued and
Issued and
Treasury
Additional
Other
Non-
Outstanding
Outstanding
shares at
Paid-In
Comprehensive
Retained
controlling
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
cost
Capital
Income
Earnings
interests
Total
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
Balance as of December 31, 2022
1
-
361,482,281
282
(1,393)
119,464
24,258
173,697
21,870
338,178
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
-
6,472
-
-
-
6,472
Transaction with Uber
-
-
-
-
-
(35,459)
1,646
-
(23,524)
(57,337)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,705)
-
(40)
(7,745)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
26,192
1,905
28,097
Other
-
-
-
-
-
(5,480)
-
(2)
(195)
(5,677)
Balance as of September 30, 2023
1
-
361,482,281
282
(1,393)
84,997
18,199
199,887
16
301,988
Balance as of September 30, 2023, $
-
2.9
(14.3)
872.5
186.9
2,051.9
0.1
3,100.0
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-8
Table of Contents
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|1.
|DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Description of Business
Yandex N.V., the parent company (the "Company"), together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively "Yandex" or the "Group"), is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies. Yandex is one of Europe's largest internet businesses and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia.
Yandex N.V. was incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands in June 2004 and is the holding company of a number of subsidiaries globally.
Basis of Presentation
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and notes required by U.S. GAAP for annual financial statements. As such, the information included in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.
In the opinion of the Company, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements contain all adjustments, which are of a normal recurring nature, necessary for a fair statement of its financial position as of
September 30, 2023, and its results of operations, comprehensive income/(loss), cash flows and change in equity for the periods presented. The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2022, was derived from the consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.
The results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the operating results expected for the year ending December 31, 2023 or any other future period. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the operating results expected include, among others, geopolitical and macroeconomic developments affecting the Russian economy or the Group's business, operations or governance; changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment; competitive pressures; changes in advertising patterns; changes in user preferences; technological developments; and the Group's need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business in addition to other risks and uncertainties included under "Risk Factors" in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.
There have been no material changes in the Group's significant accounting policies and estimates as compared to those described in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, except for an update of the accounting policy in relation to the net investment in the lease and liabilities under a reverse factoring program, as described below.
Investment in the finance lease consists of sales-type leases of cars and represents net unpaid rentals. The terms of the sales-type leases are from 2 to 5 years, with the possibility of early redemption and secured by the leased assets. The Group recognizes net investment in the lease and derecognizes the assets leased. Net investment in the lease is calculated as the aggregate of minimum lease payments net of reimbursable expenses, representing the amounts guaranteed by the lessee and any unguaranteed residual value (together - gross investment in the lease), discounted at the interest rate implicit in the lease. The interest rate implicit in the lease is the discount rate that, at the inception of the lease, causes the present value of the gross investment in the lease to be equal to the fair value of the leased assets. The difference between the gross investment in the lease and the net investment in the lease represents unearned finance income. Unearned finance income is recognized as finance lease income over the lease term in a manner that produces a constant rate of return on the net investment in the lease based on the implicit interest rate.
F-9
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
The Group established a reverse factoring program with certain banks whereby a bank acts as the Group's paying agent and pays the Group's suppliers and marketplace sellers on the date the payables are due. There are no assets pledged or other forms of guarantees provided as a security under the program. Liabilities under the reverse factoring programs are recorded:
|-
|in the accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities line in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (Note 4), if the program does not significantly extend payment terms beyond the normal terms agreed with other of the Group's marketplace sellers that are not participating. The respective Group payments made under the program are reflected in cash flow from operating activities in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows; and
|-
|in the debt line in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (Note 12), if the program significantly extends payment terms beyond the normal terms agreed with other of the Group's suppliers and marketplace sellers that are not participating. The respective Group payments made under the program are reflected in cash flow from financing activities in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.
Use of Estimates
The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements and amounts of revenues and expenses for the reporting period. The Group bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities.
Convenience Translation
Translations of amounts from RUB into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader have been made at the exchange rate of RUB 97.4147 to $1.00, the exchange rate as of September 30, 2023 (except as otherwise stated). No representation is made that the RUB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars at such rate. After the balance sheet date, the ruble has continued to experience a period of significant volatility.
Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements
In September 2022, the FASB issued ASU No. 2022-04, "Liabilities - Supplier Finance Programs (Subtopic 405-50): Disclosure of Supplier Finance Program Obligations", which requires entities that use supplier finance programs in connection with the purchase of goods and services to disclose key terms of the programs. The standard does not affect the recognition, measurement or financial statement presentation of supplier finance program obligations. The amendments in this ASU are effective for reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2022, except for the amendment on rollforward information, which is effective for periods beginning after December 15, 2023. The Group adopted the standard effective on January 1, 2023, without a significant impact on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
|2.
|NET INCOME PER SHARE
Basic net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 is computed on the basis of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding using the two class method. Basic net income per share is computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period and including vested restricted share units and shares that will be delivered as part of the restructuring of the Company's convertible notes in June 2022. Diluted net income per ordinary share is computed using the dilutive effect of share-based awards calculated using the "treasury stock" method and the dilutive effect of convertible debt restructuring under the if-converted method.
The computation of the diluted net income per Class A share assumes the conversion of Class B shares, while the diluted net income per Class B share does not assume the conversion of those shares.The net income/(loss) per share amounts are the same for Class A and Class B shares because the holders of each class are legally entitled to equal per share distributions whether through dividends or in liquidation. The number of share-based awards excluded from the diluted net income per ordinary share computation, because their effect was anti-dilutive for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, was 10,247,290 and 5,296,002, respectively and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, was 8,025,207 and 5,528,992, respectively.
F-10
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
In June 2022, the Group completed the repurchase of 93.2% in aggregate principal amount of the Group's 0.75% convertible notes due to March 3, 2025 (the "Notes") and accounted for the modification of all the Notes. The Group has to date repurchased more than 99% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes originally issued. Prior to the modification, the convertible debt is included in the calculation of diluted net income per share under the if-converted method.
The components of basic and diluted net income per share were as follows:
Three Months ended September 30,
2022
2023
Class A
Class B
Class A
Class A
Class B
Class B
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
$
Net income, allocated for basic
39,013
4,155
6,942
71.3
739
7.5
Reallocation of net income as a result of conversion of Class B to Class A shares
4,155
-
739
7.5
-
-
Reallocation of net income to Class B shares
-
(6)
-
-
(3)
-
Net income, allocated for diluted
43,168
4,149
7,681
78.8
736
7.5
Weighted average ordinary shares used in per share
335,227,030
35,698,674
335,135,746
335,135,746
35,698,674
35,698,674
Effect of:
Conversion of Class B to Class A shares
35,698,674
-
35,698,674
35,698,674
-
-
Share-Based Awards
464,719
-
1,458,640
1,458,640
-
-
Weighted average ordinary shares used in per share
371,390,423
35,698,674
372,293,060
372,293,060
35,698,674
35,698,674
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Basic
116.38
116.38
20.71
0.21
20.71
0.21
Diluted
116.23
116.23
20.63
0.21
20.63
0.21
Nine Months ended September 30,
2022
2023
Class A
Class B
Class A
Class A
Class B
Class B
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
$
Net income, allocated for basic
31,155
3,356
23,671
243.0
2,521
25.9
Reallocation of net income as a result of conversion of Class B to Class A shares
3,356
-
2,521
25.9
-
-
Reallocation of net income to Class B shares
-
(871)
-
-
(8)
(0.1)
Effect of convertible debt restructuring, net of tax
(8,348)
-
-
-
-
-
Dilution in Classifieds
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
Net income, allocated for diluted
26,161
2,485
26,192
268.9
2,513
25.8
Weighted average ordinary shares used in per share
331,373,054
35,698,674
335,139,025
335,139,025
35,698,674
35,698,674
computation - basic
Effect of:
Conversion of Class B to Class A shares
35,698,674
-
35,698,674
35,698,674
-
-
Incremental shares under the if-converted method
3,603,960
-
-
-
-
-
Share-Based Awards
5,118,860
-
1,190,965
1,190,965
-
-
Weighted average ordinary shares used in
375,794,547
35,698,674
372,028,664
372,028,664
35,698,674
35,698,674
per share computation - diluted
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Basic
94.02
94.02
70.63
0.73
70.63
0.73
Diluted
69.62
69.62
70.40
0.72
70.40
0.72
|3.
|BUSINESS COMBINATIONS AND INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS
Acquisition of Uber's remaining interest in MLU B.V.
On April 21, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Uber NL Holdings 1 B.V. ("Uber"), a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc., and on the same day acquired Uber's entire remaining 29% interest in MLU B.V, a mobility joint venture, for consideration in cash of $702.5 (RUB 57,337 at the exchange rate as of the closing date). The Agreement superseded and was in lieu of the call option Uber granted to the Company under a Framework Agreement dated September 7, 2021. The call option was exercisable until September 7, 2023.
In order to account for the equity ownership changes contemplated by the transaction, the Group reduced the amount of the non-controlling interest and additional paid-in capital by RUB 23,524 and RUB 35,459, respectively, and increased the amount of the accumulated other comprehensive income by RUB 1,646. After the closing date, no earnings are allocated to the noncontrolling interest.
F-11
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|4.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DETAILS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
$
Cash
48,682
44,320
455.0
Cash equivalents:
Bank deposits
34,346
41,076
421.7
Other cash equivalents
103
15
0.1
Total cash and cash equivalents
83,131
85,411
876.8
Current expected credit losses for cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, funds receivable and other financial assets were immaterial for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023. All of the Group's cash is held at financial institutions that management believes to be of high credit quality.
Allowance for current expected credit losses on trade receivables and net investment in the lease
Movements in the allowance for current expected credit losses on trade receivables for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 were as follows:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Balance at the beginning of period
3,319
5,279
54.2
2,716
4,169
42.8
Current period allowance for expected credit losses
308
957
9.8
1,327
2,085
21.4
Write-off
(98)
(262)
(2.7)
(347)
(441)
(4.5)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
27
173
1.8
(140)
334
3.4
Balance at the end of period
3,556
6,147
63.1
3,556
6,147
63.1
As of September 30, 2023, the Group has no net investment in the lease with past due status and, the period since origination of the leases is less than one year. The entire amount of net investment in the lease is subject to credit risk estimated on a portfolio basis of contracts with similar risk exposure. No significant expected credit loss was recognized as of September 30, 2023.
Other Current Assets
Other current assets as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
$
Other receivables
7,588
4,614
47.4
Loans granted
2,322
3,953
40.6
Net investment in the lease
455
3,500
35.9
Prepaid income tax
3,328
3,173
32.6
Contract assets
1,456
1,750
18.0
Investments in debt securities
305
511
5.2
Restricted cash
643
510
5.2
Prepaid other taxes
114
192
2.0
Interest receivable
77
85
0.9
Term deposits
154
-
-
Other
529
782
7.9
Total other current assets
16,971
19,070
195.7
F-12
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Other Non-current Assets
Other non-current assets as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
$
Net investment in the lease
979
9,692
99.5
Loans granted
6,523
8,347
85.7
Long-term prepaid expenses
3,998
3,917
40.3
Bank deposits and loans to customers
133
1,470
15.1
Contract assets
1,292
1,317
13.5
Indemnification assets
1,031
1,090
11.2
Restricted cash
666
750
7.7
VAT reclaimable
603
437
4.5
Other receivables
52
367
3.7
Total other non-current assets
15,277
27,387
281.2
Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 comprised the following:
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
$
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities
72,635
88,320
906.7
Salary and other compensation expenses payable/accrued to employees
11,424
26,420
271.2
Liabilities under the reverse factoring program
20,702
19,218
197.3
Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 7)
10,963
10,617
109.0
Bank deposits and liabilities
578
8,819
90.5
Content liabilities
3,353
5,052
51.9
Finance lease liability, current (Note 7)
2,788
3,791
38.9
Accounts payable for acquisition of businesses
373
336
3.3
Total accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
122,816
162,573
1,668.8
Other Income/(loss), net
Other income/(loss), net includes foreign exchange gains in the amount of RUB 4,242 and RUB 7,499 ($77.0) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively; and gains in the amount of RUB 11 and RUB 22,378 ($229.7) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Income and non-income taxes payable
Income and non-income taxes payable in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets include income taxes payable in the amount of RUB 2,511 and RUB 4,569 ($46.9) as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
Revenues
Revenues in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations includes revenues related to sales of goods in the amount of RUB 20,178 and RUB 30,703 ($315.2) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively; and in the amount of RUB 57,979 and RUB 93,578 ($960.6) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
|5.
|FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS
The fair value of assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2023, including those measured at fair value on a recurring basis and excluding those which fair value approximates carrying value, consisted of the following:
F-13
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
As of December 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2023
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Total
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
Assets:
Loans granted (Note 4)
-
9,067
-
9,067
-
12,205
-
12,205
125.3
-
9,067
-
9,067
-
12,205
-
12,205
125.3
Liabilities:
Loans (Note 12)
-
-
46,134
46,134
-
-
88,841
88,841
912.0
-
-
46,134
46,134
-
-
88,841
88,841
912.0
The carrying amount and the fair value of loans received and loans granted as of December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2023 were as follows:
As of December 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2023
Carrying
Fair
Carrying
Fair
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
$
Assets:
Loans granted (Note 4)
8,845
9,067
12,300
126.3
12,205
125.3
8,845
9,067
12,300
126.3
12,205
125.3
Liabilities:
Loans (Note 12)
50,669
46,134
90,735
931.4
88,841
912.0
50,669
46,134
90,735
931.4
88,841
912.0
There were no transfers of financial assets and liabilities between the levels of the fair value hierarchy for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2023.
|6.
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation, as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
$
Servers and network equipment
98,446
131,182
1,346.6
Finance lease right-of-use assets
26,674
34,333
352.4
Land, land rights and buildings
19,096
20,640
211.9
Infrastructure systems
19,120
24,450
251.0
Office furniture and equipment
11,923
14,693
150.8
Other equipment
10,063
15,508
159.2
Leasehold improvements
4,507
5,451
56.0
Assets not yet in use
42,170
50,269
516.1
Total
231,999
296,526
3,044.0
Less: accumulated depreciation
(104,293)
(131,782)
(1,352.8)
Total property and equipment
127,706
164,744
1,691.2
Assets not yet in use primarily represent building construction, server and network equipment, infrastructure systems, other equipment and assets under installation, including related prepayments, and comprise the cost of the assets and other direct costs applicable to purchase and installation. Leasehold improvements included in assets not yet in use amounted to RUB 364 and RUB 1,002 ($10.3) as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
Depreciation expenses related to property and equipment amounted to RUB 5,634 and RUB 8,074 ($82.9) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively, and RUB 17,279 and RUB 20,995 ($215.5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
|7.
|LEASES
Group as Lessee
The Group has operating leases for corporate offices, warehouses, sorting centers, cars and parking spots. The Group's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 8 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within
F-14
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
1 year.
The Group has finance leases for warehouses and cars. The Group's leases have remaining lease terms of 1 to 18 years, some of which include options to terminate the leases within 1 year.
The components of lease expense comprise of the operating lease cost, which is disclosed in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, and the following costs:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Total variable lease cost
328
11
0.1
1,010
111
1.1
Finance lease cost:
Amortization of right-of-use assets
465
957
9.8
1,328
2,376
24.4
Interest on lease liabilities
393
699
7.2
1,061
1,930
19.8
Total finance lease cost
858
1,656
17.0
2,389
4,306
44.2
Variable lease costs are mainly related to car leases for carsharing business and represent mileage-based payments.
Supplemental balance sheet information related to leases:
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
$
Operating leases
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,646
35,265
362.0
Operating lease liabilities, current (Note 4)
10,963
10,617
109.0
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
17,609
24,576
252.3
Total operating lease liabilities
28,572
35,193
361.3
Finance lease liability, current (Note 4)
2,788
3,791
38.9
Finance lease liability, non-current
21,185
26,184
268.8
Total finance lease liabilities
23,973
29,975
307.7
Maturities of lease liabilities as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:
Operating leases
Finance leases
RUB
$
RUB
$
Remainder of 2023
2,996
30.8
1,564
16.1
2024
13,302
136.6
6,469
66.4
2025
10,292
105.7
8,600
88.3
2026
7,217
74.1
8,217
84.4
2027
3,644
37.4
5,515
56.6
Thereafter
4,508
46.3
10,773
110.5
Total lease payments
41,959
430.9
41,138
422.3
Less imputed interest
(6,766)
(69.6)
(11,163)
(114.6)
Total
35,193
361.3
29,975
307.7
F-15
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Information about weighted-average remaining lease term and weighted-average discount rate is presented below:
Weighted average remaining
Weighted average discount
December 31, 2022
September 30,
December 31, 2022
September 30,
Operating leases
3.6
3.9
7.4%
9.2%
Finance leases
6.8
5.8
8.6%
9.4%
Sublease income is mainly represented by operating lease revenue.
As of September 30, 2023, the Group had additional operating and finance leases that have not yet commenced of RUB 2,793 ($28.7) and RUB 2,105 ($21.6), respectively. These operating and finance leases will commence in the remaining of 2023 and August 2024, respectively, with lease terms of 5 to 10 years.
Groupas Lessor
The Group leases cars through the Yandex Drive free-floating car-sharing service and other related services. These leases meet the criteria of ASC 842 Leases for classification as operating leases. The Group recognized operating lease revenue of RUB 2,873 and RUB 3,043 ($31.2) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively, and RUB 8,253 and 7,586 RUB ($77.9) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively, presented within the revenues line in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.
Investment in the finance lease consists of sales-type leases of cars and represents net unpaid rentals. The terms of the sales type leases are from 2 to 5 years, with the possibility of early redemption and secured by the leased assets.
The future minimum rental payments receivable for net investment in the lease were as follows:
September 30, 2023
RUB
$
Remainder of 2023
1,330
13.7
2024
5,264
54.0
2025
5,154
52.9
2026
3,542
36.4
2027
1,539
15.8
Thereafter
163
1.7
Total undiscounted rental payments
16,992
174.5
Less: Unearned interest
(3,800)
(39.1)
Net investment in the lease
13,192
135.4
|8.
|GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS
The changes in the carrying amount of goodwill were as follows:
Search and Portal
E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery
Plus and Entertainment
Classifieds
Other Business Units and Initiatives
Total
Total
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
Balance as of December 31, 2021
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
107,810
2,140
6,382
151
119,202
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(762)
(576)
-
-
(1,338)
2,719
107,048
1,564
6,382
151
117,864
Acquisitions
-
1,101
-
-
-
1,101
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
(444)
-
-
-
(444)
Balance as of June 30, 2022
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
108,467
2,140
6,382
151
119,859
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(762)
(576)
-
-
(1,338)
2,719
107,705
1,564
6,382
151
118,521
F-16
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Acquisitions
-
24,574
-
-
-
24,574
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
30
-
-
-
30
Balance as of September 30, 2022
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
133,071
2,140
6,382
151
144,463
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(762)
(576)
-
-
(1,338)
2,719
132,309
1,564
6,382
151
143,125
Acquisitions
-
464
-
-
-
464
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
189
-
-
-
189
Balance as of December 31, 2022
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
133,724
2,140
6,382
151
145,116
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(762)
(576)
-
-
(1,338)
2,719
132,962
1,564
6,382
151
143,778
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
142
-
-
-
142
Impairment loss
-
(1,136)
-
-
-
(1,136)
Balance as of June 30, 2023
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
133,866
2,140
6,382
151
145,258
1,491.1
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(1,898)
(576)
-
-
(2,474)
(25.4)
2,719
131,968
1,564
6,382
151
142,784
1,465.7
Measurement period adjustment
-
56
-
-
-
56
Balance as of September 30, 2023
Gross amount of goodwill
2,719
133,922
2,140
6,382
151
145,314
1,491.7
Accumulated impairment loss
-
(1,898)
(576)
-
-
(2,474)
(25.4)
2,719
132,024
1,564
6,382
151
142,840
1,466.3
Intangible assets, net of amortization, as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 consisted of the following:
As of December 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2023
Gross
Less:
Net
Gross
Less:
Net
Net
carrying
Accumulated
carrying
carrying
Accumulated
carrying
carrying
amount
amortization
value
amount
amortization
value
value
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
Acquisition-related intangible assets:
Trade names and domain names
13,430
(2,840)
10,590
11,308
(2,277)
9,031
92.7
Customer relationships
13,226
(3,834)
9,392
13,234
(4,915)
8,319
85.4
Content and software
8,387
(3,444)
4,943
8,148
(4,400)
3,748
38.5
Supplier relationships
215
(83)
132
215
(119)
96
1.0
Total acquisition-related intangible assets:
35,258
(10,201)
25,057
32,905
(11,711)
21,194
217.6
Other intangible assets:
Technologies and licenses
10,765
(5,799)
4,966
22,482
(9,143)
13,339
136.9
Assets not yet in use
1,743
-
1,743
960
-
960
9.8
Total other intangible assets:
12,508
(5,799)
6,709
23,442
(9,143)
14,299
146.7
Total intangible assets
47,766
(16,000)
31,766
56,347
(20,854)
35,493
364.3
F-17
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
The following table represents the amortization expense of intangible assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Acquisition-related intangible assets
888
1,013
10.4
2,595
3,848
39.5
Other intangible assets
950
2,154
22.1
2,774
4,020
41.3
Total amortization expense of intangible assets
1,838
3,167
32.5
5,369
7,868
80.8
Expected amortization expense of intangible assets held as of September 30, 2023 was as follows:
Acquired
Purchased
intangible
technologies
Total
assets
and licenses
RUB
RUB
RUB
$
Remainder of 2023
875
1,668
2,543
26.1
2024
3,952
4,823
8,775
90.1
2025
3,497
3,343
6,840
70.2
2026
2,785
2,842
5,627
57.8
2027
2,019
630
2,649
27.2
Thereafter
8,066
33
8,099
83.1
Total
21,194
13,339
34,533
354.5
|9.
|INCOME TAX
Income taxes are computed in accordance with Russian Federation, Dutch and other national tax laws.
Yandex N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands, and its taxable profits are subject to income tax at the rate of 25.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023.
The Group's tax provision for income taxes for interim periods is determined based on the tax rate effective during that period. The amount of expected income tax expense that would result from applying the Dutch statutory income tax rate to income before income taxes reconciled to the reported amount of income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 was as follows:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Expected expense at Dutch statutory income tax rate of 25.8%
13,509
3,969
40.7
13,836
11,007
113.0
Effect of:
Non-taxable effect of the News and Zen deconsolidation
(9,817)
-
-
(9,817)
-
-
Non-deductible share-based compensation
1,667
1,520
15.6
4,959
4,435
45.5
Accrual of unrecognized tax benefit
861
774
7.9
931
1,865
19.1
Other expenses/(income) not deductible/(taxable) for tax purposes
2,272
1,642
16.9
2,895
4,484
46.0
Change in valuation allowances
(1,350)
4,343
44.6
540
7,855
80.6
Tax on inter-company dividends
483
924
9.5
1,506
2,564
26.3
Difference in foreign tax rates
(1,813)
(8,662)
(88.9)
(3,513)
(20,864)
(214.2)
Other
1,006
3,194
32.8
1,731
3,219
33.2
Income tax expense
6,818
7,704
79.1
13,068
14,565
149.5
F-18
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Movements in the valuation allowance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 were as follows:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Balance at the beginning of the period
(13,392)
(20,307)
(208.5)
(12,482)
(14,778)
(151.7)
Charged to expenses
1,350
(4,343)
(44.6)
(540)
(7,855)
(80.6)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(468)
(873)
(9.0)
1,462
(2,305)
(23.7)
Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06
-
-
-
(1,330)
-
-
Other
(905)
450
4.6
(525)
(135)
(1.4)
Balance at the end of the period
(13,415)
(25,073)
(257.5)
(13,415)
(25,073)
(257.4)
As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, the Group included accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits totalling RUB 807 and RUB 1,796 ($18.4), respectively as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.
As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, RUB 5,463 and RUB 6,501 ($66.7), respectively, of unrecognized tax benefits, if recognized, would affect the effective tax rate. The Group does not anticipate significant increases or decreases in unrecognized income tax benefits over the next twelve months.
|10.
|CONTENT ASSETS
Content assets as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RUB
RUB
$
Licensed content, net
Licensed content, net
7,503
8,783
90.2
Advances for licensed content
1,723
2,770
28.4
Produced content, net
Released, less amortization
2,427
3,666
37.6
Completed and not released
757
295
3.0
In production and in development
4,434
6,455
66.3
Сontent assets
16,844
21,969
225.5
The following table represents the amortization of content assets:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Licensed content
1,774
1,453
14.9
6,028
4,773
49.0
Produced content
277
354
3.6
649
1,574
16.2
Total amortization of content assets
2,051
1,807
18.5
6,677
6,347
65.2
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023 the Group has entered into purchase commitments for streaming content with future payments, excluding value added tax, amounting to RUB 495 ($5.1) in 2023, RUB 1,997 ($20.5) in 2024, RUB 181 ($1.9) in 2025.
|11.
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Legal Proceedings
In the ordinary course of business, the Group is a party to various legal proceedings and subject to claims, certain of which relate to the alleged breach of certain contractual arrangements. The Group intends to vigorously defend any lawsuit and believes that the ultimate outcome of any pending litigation, other legal proceedings or other matters will not have any material adverse effect on the financial condition, results of operations or liquidity of the Group.
F-19
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, the Group recorded long-term liabilities of RUB 401 and RUB 1,501 ($15.4) respectively, in other accrued liabilities line, and short-term liabilities of RUB 325 and RUB 735 ($7.5) respectively, in accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities line of the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets for all pending legal matters that were probable and reasonably estimable.
As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, the Group was subject to various legal and regulatory matters that have arisen in the normal course of business. Related claims amounted to RUB 813 and RUB 356 ($3.7), respectively. The Group has not recognized a liability in respect of those claims because management does not believe that the Group will incur a probable material loss by reason of any of those matters.
Current Environment and Economic Situation
The Group has principal operations in Russia, and smaller, early-stage businesses that operate internationally. Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for the Group's business, team and shareholders.
These developments have adversely impacted (and may in the future materially adversely impact) the macroeconomic climate in Russia, resulting in volatility of the ruble, currency controls, materially increased interest rates and inflation and a potential contraction in consumer spending, as well as the withdrawal of foreign businesses and suppliers from the Russian market. In addition, some of the laws or regulations that are recently adopted or may be adopted in the future, may adversely affect the Group's non-Russian shareholders and the value of the shares they hold in the Group. For additional details on the Group's risk exposure, see the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Taxes are subject to review and investigation by a number of authorities authorized by law to impose fines and penalties. Although the Group believes it has provided adequately for all tax liabilities based on its understanding of the tax legislation, the above factors may create tax risks for the Group. As of September 30, 2023, except for the unrecognized tax benefits described in Note 9, the Group accrued RUB 13,600 ($139.6) (RUB 10,913 as of December 31, 2022) for contingencies related to non-income taxes and fees, including penalties and interest of RUB 4,009 ($41.2) and RUB 2,439 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, as a component of other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. Additionally, the Group has identified possible contingencies related to non-income taxes and fees, which were not accrued. Such contingencies could materialize and require the Group to pay additional amounts of tax. As of September 30, 2023, the Group estimated such contingencies related to non-income taxes and fees, including penalties and interest, to be up to approximately RUB 49,937 ($512.6) (RUB 25,232 as of December 31, 2022).
|12.
|DEBT
Debt as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 consisted of the following:
December 31,
As of September 30, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
RUB
RUB
$
Loans
50,669
90,735
931.4
Convertible debt
522
668
6.9
Liabilities under the reverse factoring program
-
17,954
184.3
Total debt
51,191
109,357
1,122.6
Less: current portion
(21,306)
(82,654)
(848.5)
Total debt, non-current portion
29,885
26,703
274.1
Loans
In 2022, the Group funded the cash component of the repurchase of the Company's convertible notes primarily by means of a RUB-denominated commercial loan in the amount of RUB 49,885 maturing in June 2025. In June 2023, the Group partially repaid the loan in the amount of RUB 20,000.
In 2023, the Group also signed several loan agreements maturing in 2023-2028.
F-20
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|13.
|SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION
The Company has granted Share-Based Awards to employees of the Group pursuant to its 2016 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2016 Plan").
Share-Based Compensation Expense
The following table summarizes information about recognized share-based compensation expenses:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Restricted Share Units ("RSUs")
4,724
4,963
50.9
13,991
14,242
146.2
Synthetic Options and Business Unit Equity Awards
1,884
663
6.8
4,299
2,240
23.0
RSUs in respect of the Self-Driving Group
73
120
1.2
281
315
3.2
Share options
59
94
1.0
333
248
2.5
Performance Share Units ("PSUs")
(277)
14
0.1
319
37
0.4
Other
-
38
0.5
-
109
1.2
Total share-based compensation expenses
6,463
5,892
60.5
19,223
17,191
176.5
Yandex N.V. Equity Incentive Plan
The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:
Options
RSUs
PSUs
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Average
Average
Average
Quantity
Grant Date
Quantity
Grant Date
Quantity
Grant Date
Fair Value
Fair Value
Fair Value
Non-vested as of December 31, 2022
723,923
$
21.94
5,725,549
$
54.47
171,979
$
97.51
Vested
(97,500)
27.05
(49,540)
40.31
-
-
Forfeited
-
-
(196,107)
56.16
-
-
Cancelled
-
-
(2,759,950)
51.40
-
-
Non-vested as of September 30, 2023
626,423
$
21.15
2,719,952
$
57.72
171,979
$
97.51
In January 2023, the Company modified the terms of Yandex N.V. RSU awards and extended the program into 2023 to provide an opportunity for all holders of RSUs to exchange the portion of outstanding awards that would otherwise have vested in 2023 for cash bonuses. Equity awards in respect of an aggregate of approximately 2.7 million RSUs were exchanged. The replacement cash payments were payable in accordance with the original 2023 vesting schedules in respect of the exchanged RSUs. The exchange was accounted for as a modification of equity awards, resulting in additional share-based compensation expense of RUB 6,484 excluding tax effect, of which RUB 5,573 ($57.2) is recognized in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The accrued liability associated with the replacement cash payment in the amount of RUB 1,942 ($19.9) is included in accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2023.
As of September 30, 2023, there was RUB 16,522 ($169.6) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related to unvested share options, RSUs and PSUs which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.07 years.
Synthetic Options and Business Unit Equity Awards
The Company granted share-based awards to the employees of several business units, comprised of a synthetic option awards in respect of the relevant business unit ("Synthetic Options" and "Business Unit Equity Awards") and a linked RSU award. Synthetic Options and Business Unit Equity Awards entitle the participants to receive phantom or synthetic "shares" in the relevant business unit, which represent the participant's right to an amount (the "Payout Amount") based on the appreciation in value of the synthetic "shares" from the grant date to the vesting or exercise date. Such Payout Amounts are satisfied by the vesting of the linked RSU award, which are ultimately settled in the Company's Class A shares. Generally, 25% of the Synthetic Options and Business Unit Equity Awards vest after one year, with the remaining vesting in equal amounts on the last day of each quarter over the following three years.
F-21
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:
Synthetic Options and Business Unit Equity Awards
Weighted
Average
Quantity
Grant Date
Fair Value
Non-vested as of December 31, 2022
1,991,383
RUB
3,405.1
Granted
1,923,112
1,167.5
Vested
(471,777)
2,817.9
Forfeited
(136,762)
5,649.2
Cancelled
(157,827)
4,902.7
Non-vested as of September 30, 2023
3,148,129
RUB
1,953.7
As of September 30, 2023, there was RUB 5,827 ($59.8) of unamortized share-based compensation expense related to unvested Synthetic Options and Business Unit Equity Awards which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.90 years.
Self-Driving Group 2021 Equity Incentive Plan
Yandex Self-Driving Group B.V., a subsidiary of the Group ("SDG"), adopted the SDG 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "SDG Plan") on February 11, 2021. Under the SDG Plan, SDG may grant equity-based awards, including restricted share unit awards, in respect of SDG. RSUs awarded under the SDG Plan entitle the holder to receive a fixed number of depositary receipts ("DRs") representing Class A shares in SDG at no cost upon the satisfaction of certain time-based vesting criteria. On February 11, 2021, the Supervisory Board of SDG approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,132,749 SDG RSUs, representing a total of approximately 6.3% of the equity of Self-Driving Group on a fully diluted basis. Generally, SDG RSUs vest over a six-year period, 17% after one year, with the remaining vesting in equal amounts on the last day of each quarter over the following five years.
The following table summarizes information about non-vested share awards:
SDG RSUs
Quantity
Non-vested as of December 31, 2022
619,623
Vested
(262,942)
Non-vested as of September 30, 2023
356,681
As of September 30, 2023, the unamortized share-based compensation expense related to SDG B.V. RSUs is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 1.56 years.
|14.
|SEGMENTINFORMATION
The Group's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") is the management committee. The Group determined its operating segments based on how the CODM manages the business, allocate resources, makes operating decisions and evaluates operating performance. The Group determined the following operating and reportable segments: Search and Portal, E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery, Plus and Entertainment Services and Classifieds. The results of the Group's remaining operating segments, including self-driving vehicles business ("Yandex SDG"), Zen (until it was divested from the Group on September 12, 2022), Yandex Cloud, Yandex Education, Devices and Alice, FinTech and number of other experiments, that do not meet quantitative or qualitative thresholds for disclosure, as well as unallocated corporate expenses, are combined into a final category defined as Other Business Units and Initiatives which is shown separately from the reportable segments and reconciling items.
In 2023, the Group introduced the following changes to its segments compared to those presented within the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, in order to better reflect the operational structure of the businesses:
|●
|the Group renamed the Devices business within Other Business Units and Initiatives segment to Devices and Alice;
|●
|the Group transferred the following services from the Search and Portal segment to the Other Business Units
F-22
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|and Initiatives segment: Yandex 360 to Yandex Cloud, Alice voice assistance to Devices and Alice, and Yandex Pay and Yandex ID to FinTech; and
|●
|the Group transferred RouteQ from the Other Business Units and Initiatives segment to Delivery services within the E-Commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment.
These changes have been applied retroactively to all periods presented.
Reportable segments derive revenues from the following services:
|●
|the Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Weather and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan;
|●
|the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment includes transactional online-to-offline (O2O) businesses, which consist of (i) the mobility businesses, including ride-hailing in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA, Yandex Drive, the car-sharing business, and scooters; (ii) the E-commerce businesses in Russia and CIS, including Yandex Market, a multi-category e-commerce marketplace, Yandex Lavka Russia, a hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and the grocery delivery services of Yandex Eats and Market Delivery (the service was earlier known as Delivery Club); and (iii) other O2O businesses, including Yandex Delivery, a last- and middle-mile logistics solution for individuals, enterprises and SMB (small and medium businesses); Yandex Eats and Market Delivery, a ready-to-eat delivery services from restaurants; Lavka Israel, a hyperlocal convenience store delivery service; and Yandex Fuel, a contactless payment service at gas stations, and several smaller experiments;
|●
|the Plus and Entertainment Services segment includes subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, Kinopoisk, Yandex Afisha, Bookmate and our production center Yandex Studio; and
|●
|the Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty, Yandex Rent and Yandex Travel.
Operating segments of the Group may integrate products managed by other operating segments into their services, for which they pay royalties or other types of compensation. Such compensation represents intersegment transactions, which are included in revenues of the reportable segments presented below. The Group considers it to be impracticable to separately present revenues from external customers and intersegment transactions for each reportable segment as such information is not readily available and is not presented to the CODM.
The measures of the segments' profits and losses that are used by the CODM to assess segment performance and decide how to allocate resources are presented below. Each segment's assets and capital expenditures are not reviewed by the CODM.
F-23
YANDEX N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Search and Portal:
Revenues
61,151
90,442
928.4
156,163
236,403
2,426.8
Adjusted EBITDA
34,635
47,021
482.7
83,637
122,745
1,260.0
E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery:
Revenues
63,448
107,240
1,100.9
175,372
290,665
2,983.8
Adjusted EBITDA
(2,668)
(4,483)
(46.0)
(9,102)
(21,402)
(219.7)
Plus and Entertainment:
Revenues
7,817
17,402
178.6
19,798
46,261
474.9
Adjusted EBITDA
(1,498)
1,040
10.7
(7,264)
2,614
26.8
Classifieds:
Revenues
3,371
7,125
73.1
8,350
17,136
175.9
Adjusted EBITDA
237
235
2.4
903
72
0.7
Other Business Units and Initiatives:
Revenues
11,203
18,805
193.0
29,877
47,882
491.5
Adjusted EBITDA
(10,786)
(17,684)
(181.5)
(21,437)
(41,042)
(421.3)
Total segment revenues:
146,990
241,014
2,474.0
389,560
638,347
6,552.9
Total segment adjusted EBITDA:
19,920
26,129
268.3
46,737
62,987
646.5
Eliminations:
Revenues
(13,827)
(36,245)
(372.0)
(32,639)
(87,808)
(901.4)
Adjusted EBITDA
83
399
4.0
231
1,081
11.2
Total:
Revenues from external customers
133,163
204,769
2,102.0
356,921
550,539
5,651.5
Adjusted EBITDA
20,003
26,528
272.3
46,968
64,068
657.7
The reconciliation between adjusted EBITDA and net income before income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 is as follows:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
$
RUB
RUB
$
Adjusted EBITDA
20,003
26,528
272.3
46,968
64,068
657.7
Less: depreciation and amortization
(7,468)
(11,240)
(115.4)
(22,648)
(28,863)
(296.3)
Less: certain share-based compensation expense
(1,738)
(3,111)
(31.9)
(14,498)
(8,154)
(83.7)
Less: one-off restructuring and other expenses
-
(93)
(1.0)
-
(304)
(3.1)
Less: reversal of compensation expense related to contingent consideration
-
-
-
27
-
-
Add: gain on restructuring of convertible debt
-
-
9,305
-
Add: effect of the News and Zen deconsolidation
38,051
-
-
38,051
-
-
Add: interest income
1,127
1,289
13.2
3,526
3,612
37.1
Less: interest expense
(779)
(3,781)
(38.8)
(2,508)
(6,927)
(71.1)
Less: loss from equity method investments
(890)
(1,416)
(14.5)
(1,341)
(1,657)
(17.0)
Add: other income/(loss), net
4,053
7,209
74.0
(514)
22,086
226.6
Less: impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
-
(2,740)
(1,199)
(12.3)
Net income before income taxes
52,359
15,385
157.9
53,628
42,662
437.9
1
F-24
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Yandex NV published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 15:49:01 UTC.