YANDEX N.V.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Description of Business

Yandex N.V., the parent company (the "Company"), together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively "Yandex" or the "Group"), is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies. Yandex is one of Europe's largest internet businesses and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia.

Yandex N.V. was incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands in June 2004 and is the holding company of a number of subsidiaries globally.

Basis of Presentation

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and notes required by U.S. GAAP for annual financial statements. As such, the information included in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In the opinion of the Company, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements contain all adjustments, which are of a normal recurring nature, necessary for a fair statement of its financial position as of

September 30, 2023, and its results of operations, comprehensive income/(loss), cash flows and change in equity for the periods presented. The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2022, was derived from the consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the operating results expected for the year ending December 31, 2023 or any other future period. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the operating results expected include, among others, geopolitical and macroeconomic developments affecting the Russian economy or the Group's business, operations or governance; changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment; competitive pressures; changes in advertising patterns; changes in user preferences; technological developments; and the Group's need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business in addition to other risks and uncertainties included under "Risk Factors" in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.

There have been no material changes in the Group's significant accounting policies and estimates as compared to those described in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, except for an update of the accounting policy in relation to the net investment in the lease and liabilities under a reverse factoring program, as described below.

Investment in the finance lease consists of sales-type leases of cars and represents net unpaid rentals. The terms of the sales-type leases are from 2 to 5 years, with the possibility of early redemption and secured by the leased assets. The Group recognizes net investment in the lease and derecognizes the assets leased. Net investment in the lease is calculated as the aggregate of minimum lease payments net of reimbursable expenses, representing the amounts guaranteed by the lessee and any unguaranteed residual value (together - gross investment in the lease), discounted at the interest rate implicit in the lease. The interest rate implicit in the lease is the discount rate that, at the inception of the lease, causes the present value of the gross investment in the lease to be equal to the fair value of the leased assets. The difference between the gross investment in the lease and the net investment in the lease represents unearned finance income. Unearned finance income is recognized as finance lease income over the lease term in a manner that produces a constant rate of return on the net investment in the lease based on the implicit interest rate.