  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Yandex N.V.
  News
  Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02/22 04:00:00 pm
18.94 USD   -6.79%
10:01aYandex Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
EQ
09:44aNasdaq Updates Trading Halt Status in Yandex N.V.
AQ
08:58aConfusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia’s wake
RE
Yandex Announces Changes to The Board of Directors

03/07/2022 | 10:01am EST
EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Yandex N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Yandex Announces Changes to The Board of Directors

07.03.2022 / 18:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yandex Announces Changes to The Board of Directors

Moscow, Amsterdam, March 7, 2022 - Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), a Netherlands-registered company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses as well as the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced that Esther Dyson and Ilya Strebulaev have resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Dyson has served as an independent non-executive director since 2006 and Professor Strebulaev has served since 2018. The two positions will remain vacant for the time being.

Ms. Dyson and Professor Strebulaev commented, "We have been honored to serve on the Yandex board and to support Arkady Volozh and the outstanding management team and employees who have built an exceptional, world-class information technology business. Our hearts are with the entire team in these challenging times."

"Esther and Ilya have made important contributions over many years. Their insights and wisdom have greatly contributed to the development of the Yandex business," said John Boynton, Chairman of the Board. "The rest of the members of the Board and I - American, Dutch and Russian - will continue to support the management team and our extraordinary employees through these exceptional times, and to safeguard the interests of our creditors, shareholders, users and other stakeholders."

 

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services, navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. Yandex, which has over 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on NASDAQ since 2011 and on Moscow Exchange since 2014. More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/.

 

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Yulia Gerasimova

Phone: +7 495 974-35-38

E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

 

Press Office:

Ilya Grabovskiy

Phone: +7 495 739-70-00

E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com


07.03.2022 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1296309  07.03.2022 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296309&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 350 B 4 212 M 4 212 M
Net income 2021 -15 681 M -189 M -189 M
Net cash 2021 69 980 M 843 M 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 -37,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 564 B 6 794 M 6 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 18 004
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANDEX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 572,55 RUB
Average target price 6 340,28 RUB
Spread / Average Target 303%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkady Volozh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
ALPHABET INC.-8.94%1 745 089
BAIDU, INC.-1.03%51 255
NAVER CORPORATION-16.12%38 799
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-20.42%34 890
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-10.28%419