Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Yandex N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yandex Announces Completion of Restructuring of its Taxi Group Assets

12/21/2021 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Yandex N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Yandex Announces Completion of Restructuring of its Taxi Group Assets

21.12.2021 / 14:15 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yandex Announces Completion of Restructuring of its Taxi Group Assets

Moscow, Amsterdam, December 21, 2021 - Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced that it has completed the previously announced restructuring of the ownership of MLU B.V., its joint venture with Uber ("MLU").

The restructuring was completed in two stages:

  • The acquisition by Yandex of Uber's 18.2% interest in Self Driving Group and a 4.5% interest in MLU, which completed in September 2021;
  • The acquisition of Uber's interest in the demerged businesses Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, which completed on December 21, 2021.

Following closing, Yandex owns:

  • 100% of Yandex Self-Driving Group
  • Approximately 71% of MLU B.V.
  • 100% of each of the Yandex Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery

The total consideration was $1.0 billion in cash, of which $800 million was paid in September and the remaining $200 million has now been paid.

In addition, Yandex has received a two-year American call option to acquire the remaining 29% of Uber's interest in the newly restructured MLU at a strike price of $1.8 billion, subject to agreed increases over the option period, going up to approximately $2.0 billion if exercised in September 2023. The newly restructured MLU will continue to focus on mobility businesses, including ride-hailing and car-sharing.

 

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation and delivery services, navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. Yandex, which has over 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on NASDAQ since 2011 and on Moscow Exchange since 2014.

More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/. 

 

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Yulia Gerasimova, Katya Zhukova
Phone: +7 495 974-35-38
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

 

Press Office
Ilya Grabovskiy, Asya Panoyan
Phone: +7 495 739-70-00
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru


21.12.2021 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1260695  21.12.2021 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about YANDEX N.V.
12/20YANDEX N : Helping to Save Endangered Language with Yandex Translate
PU
12/16HSBC Upgrades Yandex to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $77 From $76
MT
12/09YANDEX N : joins the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the first time
PU
12/08YET ANOTHER CONFERENCE 2021 : Turning a New Page
PU
12/06YANDEX N : Arkady Volozh Extends Lock-up for an Additional Two Years - Form 6-K
PU
12/06YANDEX N : Arkady Volozh Extends Lock-up for an Additional Two Years
PU
11/23YANDEX N : INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
11/17Grubhub, Yandex Partner to Commence Robot Delivery at University of Arizona
MT
11/11EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall as Faster Fed Tightening More Likely
DJ
11/01Russia's Yandex using AI to reward safe drivers with big insurance discounts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YANDEX N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 350 B 4 737 M 4 737 M
Net income 2021 -16 482 M -223 M -223 M
Net cash 2021 78 481 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
P/E ratio 2021 -101x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 602 B 21 621 M 21 716 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 11 864
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANDEX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4 469,89 RUB
Average target price 6 651,27 RUB
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkady Volozh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.-13.31%21 621
ALPHABET INC.61.59%1 884 921
BAIDU, INC.-36.39%47 879
NAVER CORPORATION27.52%46 772
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.85%43 014
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471