  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Yandex N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2022-02-25 pm EST
18.94 USD   -6.79%
Yandex N : Announces Changes to The Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
Russia says Yandex can buy Uber out of joint venture for half-price - Interfax
RE
Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find
RE
Yandex N : Announces Changes to The Board of Directors - Form 6-K

03/06/2023 | 12:45pm EST
Yandex Announces Changes to The Board of Directors

Moscow, Amsterdam, March 6, 2023 - Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), a Dutch public limited company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses, today announced that Alexey Komissarov has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Komissarov was elected as an independent non-executive director on December 20, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Yandex N.V. now consists of 6 members (including one remaining Designated Director) and remains quorate.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Mr. Komissarov personally. Neither Yandex nor the Group's subsidiaries have been included on the sanctions lists of the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom or Switzerland.

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets.

More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Yulia Gerasimova

E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Press Office

Ilya Grabovskiy

E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com

Yandex NV published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 17:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 568 B 6 846 M 6 846 M
EV / Sales 2022
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 20 850
Free-Float 87,9%
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 572,55 RUB
Average target price 3 130,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Stalyevich Voloshin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
ALPHABET INC.6.14%1 201 584
BAIDU, INC.34.17%53 027
NAVER CORPORATION15.77%23 688
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION10.54%20 195
GURUNAVI, INC.-9.18%146