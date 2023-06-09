Yandex N : Class A Meeting Agenda, Explanatory Notes and Materials

To approve pursuant to Article 27.2 of the current Articles of Association of the Company the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to resolve upon the legal merger of the Company (acquiring company) with MLU B.V. (disappearing company) in accordance with

Prior approval of the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to resolve upon the legal mergers (the "Mergers") of the Company (acquiring company) with each of the following companies: Yandex Media Services B.V., Yandex.Classifieds Holding B.V., MLU B.V. and Foodtech & Delivery Ops B.V. (the disappearing companies), each a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiaries").

The Class A Meeting is being called for the sole purpose of approving certain internal reorganizational matters intended to simplify the Group's corporate structure. The Class A meeting will not address matters related to the potential corporate restructuring that was announced by the Company on November 25, 2022, and further commented on on May 25, 2023. Any such corporate restructuring would be subject to the separate shareholder approval (including separate approval of Class A shareholders).

Explanatory Notes to the Agenda

The Chairman and the Chief Financial Officer will explain the rationale and background of the proposed Mergers.

Reasons for the Mergers

On November 25, 2022, the Company announced https://ir.yandex/press- releases?year=2022&id=2022-11-25that its Board of Directors had commenced a strategic process to review options to restructure the group's ownership and governance in light of the current geopolitical environment, with a view to ensuring the sustainable development and success of the group's diverse portfolio of businesses over the longer term.

On May 25, 2023, the Company noted in a further press release https://ir.yandex/press- releases?year=2023&id=25-05-23that it is progressing its plans for the divestment of ownership and control of a number of our core businesses, including all Russia-based businesses, and has received proposals from a number of potential investors. The Board also aims to enable the international divisions of certain services (self-driving, cloud computing, data labeling and ed- tech) to develop independently from the Russia-based businesses.

Any such corporate restructuring would be subject to the separate shareholder approval (including separate approval of Class A shareholders). In preparation for such potential corporate restructuring, the Company would like to take a number of steps in order to optimize the corporate structure of the Group, without initiating any changes in the ultimate ownership structure. Due to the applicable laws, such optimization will require certain corporate and other actions, such as a Class A meeting to approve the Mergers of the Subsidiaries into Yandex N.V. and obtaining applicable regulatory approvals.

As all Subsidiaries are wholly owned by Yandex N.V. (other than employee incentive equity), to simplify the legal structure of the Yandex group and thereby reduce the costs relating to the separate accounting and operational systems within the Yandex group, it is proposed to effect the Mergers and that the Class A Meeting grants the prior approvals.

The Merger Proposals are attached to these Explanatory Notes.

The following is a summary of the expected effects of the Mergers. The terms and conditions each of the Merger Proposals are the same. We propose to approve three separate Merger Proposals rather than one combined Merger Proposal relating to the merger of all Subsidiaries into Yandex N.V. in order to simplify the management of the merger process.

Expected consequences for the activities.

The Acquiring Company intends to continue the activities of the Disappearing Companies.