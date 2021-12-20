Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Yandex N.V.
  News
  Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
Yandex N : Helping to Save Endangered Language with Yandex Translate

12/20/2021 | 06:50am EST
Spoken across some of the world's northernmost territories, Yakut is an indigenous language with fewer than half a million people currently using it in their everyday life. Listed as one of the endangered languages, Yakut is risking disappearing off the face of the earth and taking a unique culture and original group identity with it.

Thanks to the passion, dedication and enthusiasm of one single individual, as well as support from the Yandex team, two years ago Yakut was added to Yandex's automated translation service Yandex Translate, and this year we have released a film telling the story of this journey.

Yandex's translation technology not only bridges gaps and breaks barriers, it also contributes to the preservation and promotion of languages and cultures. It offers automated translation between over a hundred languages, including rare, such as Hill Mari, fictional, such as Elvish, and even symbolic, such as Emoji.

For its translating capabilities, Yandex Translate's technology relies on a large number of examples on the one hand, and neural networks on the other. Despite its mind-blowingly complex structure that lets Yandex Translate's neural model learn a new language on its own, it still needs to learn from a large number of so-called 'parallel' examples, equivalent pieces of text in two different languages.

The problem with the Yakut language was that there was simply not enough written text for a language model to learn from. Inspired by the grassroot enthusiasm of a group of the Yakut people and with their hands-on contribution, Yandex engineers developed a way for their neural model to learn this disappearing language.

This film is about how technology can help people in their collective effort to support a vulnerable language and culture. You can now watch here or on YouTube (please, enable the English subtitles in Settings).

Disclaimer

Yandex NV published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 350 B 4 705 M 4 705 M
Net income 2021 -16 482 M -222 M -222 M
Net cash 2021 78 481 M 1 056 M 1 056 M
P/E ratio 2021 -104x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 652 B 22 288 M 22 242 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 11 864
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends YANDEX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4 609,67 RUB
Average target price 6 651,27 RUB
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkady Volozh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.-10.64%22 288
ALPHABET INC.61.73%1 888 289
BAIDU, INC.-34.29%49 456
NAVER CORPORATION31.45%48 366
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION7.38%44 837
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471