Yandex N : IR Presentation

Introduction to Yandex
Yandex at a glance
Leading Market Position
#1
Website
#14
Website
in Russia
globally
by traffic1
by traffic1
Vast Loyal Audience
monthly active users
88 MM
12 MM
Search2
Yandex Plus
subscribers4
35 MM
27 MM
Yandex Go3
Yandex Maps
(mobile)10
One of only three search engines globally that have overtaken Google as leaders in their respective markets1
Strong Public Profile
Since 2011
BBB
Listed on NASDAQ
Fitch credit rating
US$ 16.2 BN
BBB-
Market Cap5
S&P credit
rating
Voting power
8.6%
4.4%
45.9%
Economic
45.3%
Volozh
ownership
Family Trust
Free Float
87.0%
Other Directors,
Officers & Employees,
8.8%
pre-IPO Shareholders
Strong Financial
Results FY 2021
356₽ BN
32₽ BN
Revenue
Adj. EBITDA7
63%
41%
YoY Revenue
Adj. EBITDA margin for
Growth6
Steadily growing and
Profitable Businesses8
Company's Guidance for FY 2022
490-500₽
~38-40%
BN Revenue
Implied YoY
Revenue growth
Yandex: the leading consumer ecosystem in Russia
#1 search engine #1in digital
search1
#1inadvertisingdigital2
#1 ride-hailing service3
#1 video-on-demand platform4
#1autoclassified5
#1inandmapsnavigation6
#1ecosystemsubscription7
in smart
Search
Q
Maps
Zen
News
KinoPoisk
Yandex
Music
Mail
Direct
Browser
Metrica
Afisha
Translator
Toloka
Alice
Disk
Cloud
Devices
Self-Driving
Air and
Eats
Group
Railway
Tickets
Lavka
Drive
Tutor
Yandex.
Travel
Yandex.Textbook
Yandex.Fuel
Yandex.Uslugi
Market
(Services)
Praktikum
Navigator
Yandex.Realty
Taxi
Auto.ru
Yandex. Delivery
(Logistics)
Yandex Plus
Core segment loyalty program with thelargest subscriber base in Russia of 12m subscribers9
>50% of GMV inE-commerce is generated by Plus subscribers10
Yandex Plus subscribers generate50-85%higher GMV in Yandex's key transactional services than non-Plus customers
Yandex.Fintech
Coming integration of payment and financial services into the Yandex transactional businesses
Will capture thefull value chain across the consumer journey
One-stop-shopfor Yandex partners, from advertisers to drivers
#1 speakers8
