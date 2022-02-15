Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/14 04:00:00 pm
45.18 USD   +1.73%
05:38aYANDEX : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:17aYANDEX N : IR Presentation
PU
05:13aRussia's Yandex eyes $6.5 billion annual revenue in 2022 after FY profit slip
RE
Yandex N : IR Presentation

02/15/2022 | 05:17am EST
Investor Presentation

February 2022

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These include statements regarding our future financial and business performance, our business and strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry, business and financial results.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, macroeconomic and geopolitical developments affecting the Russian economy or our business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, technological developments, and our need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the

business, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk

Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F dated April 1, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on our investor relations website.

All information provided in this presentation is as of February 15, 2022, and Yandex expressly disclaims any duty to update this information unless required by law.

2

Introduction to Yandex

Yandex at a glance

Leading Market Position

#1

Website

#14

Website

in Russia

globally

by traffic1

by traffic1

Vast Loyal Audience

monthly active users

88 MM

12 MM

Search2

Yandex Plus

subscribers4

35 MM

27 MM

Yandex Go3

Yandex Maps

(mobile)10

One of only three search engines globally that have overtaken Google as leaders in their respective markets1

Strong Public Profile

Since 2011

BBB

Listed on NASDAQ

Fitch credit rating

US$ 16.2 BN

BBB-

Market Cap5

S&P credit

rating

Voting power

8.6%

4.4%

45.9%

Economic

45.3%

Volozh

ownership

Family Trust

Free Float

87.0%

Other Directors,

Officers & Employees,

8.8%

pre-IPO Shareholders

Strong Financial

Results FY 2021

356₽ BN

32₽ BN

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA7

63%

41%

YoY Revenue

Adj. EBITDA margin for

Growth6

Steadily growing and

Profitable Businesses8

Company's Guidance for FY 2022

490-500₽

~38-40%

BN Revenue

Implied YoY

Revenue growth

Source: Company data, public sources

Notes: Hereinafter, all operating statistics are as of the end of December 2021 unless otherwise indicated and available in the Company's disclosures (i.e. SEC EDGAR database, Yandex's website (ir.yandex)). 1 Source:

https://www.semrush.com/website/yandex.ru/, in December 2021, 2 Source: https://radar.yandex.ru/yandex?month=2021-12, 3 Company data as of December 2021, Yandex Go is a super app, which combines ride-hailing, car- sharing and public transport schedules, as well as food and grocery delivery services and delivery (logistics) service, 4 Company data, December 2021, 5 Bloomberg as of February 14, 2022, 6 Year-on-year growth in 2021 compared to 2020, 7 Adj. EBITDA is calculated as Net Income (Loss) + D&A + share based compensation expense + interest expense + income tax benefit (loss) + one-off restructuring expenses + accrual expenses related to employee compensation + loss from equity method investments - interest income - other net income, 8 Steadily growing and Profitable Businesses include Search & Advertising, Mobility, and Classifieds segments. Financial data for Search

  • Advertising refers to the Search and Portal segment as reported under U.S. GAAP, financial data for Mobility refers to the sum of the Ride-hailing and Drive segments from the Taxi group segment as reported under U.S. GAAP and available on the Company's website, 9 Net Debt (Cash) is calculated as Convertible debt + financial lease - cash & cash equivalents - term deposits,10 Company data as of December 2021

44

Yandex: the leading consumer ecosystem in Russia

#1 search engine #1 in digital

search1

#1 inadvertisingdigital 2

#1 ride-hailing service3

#1 video-on-demand platform4

#1 autoclassified5

#1 inandmapsnavigation6

#1 ecosystemsubscription7

in smart

Search

Q

Maps

Zen

News

KinoPoisk

Yandex

Music

Mail

Direct

Browser

Metrica

Afisha

Translator

Toloka

Alice

Disk

Cloud

Devices

Self-Driving

Air and

Eats

Group

Railway

Tickets

Lavka

Drive

Tutor

Yandex.

Travel

Yandex.Textbook

Yandex.Fuel

Yandex.Uslugi

Market

(Services)

Praktikum

Navigator

Yandex.Realty

Taxi

Auto.ru

Yandex. Delivery

(Logistics)

Yandex Plus

  • Core segment loyalty program with the largest subscriber base in Russia of 12m subscribers9
  • >50% of GMV in E-commerce is generated by Plus subscribers10
  • Yandex Plus subscribers generate 50-85%higher GMV in Yandex's key transactional services than non-Plus customers

Yandex.Fintech

  • Coming integration of payment and financial services into the Yandex transactional businesses
  • Will capture the full value chain across the consumer journey
  • One-stop-shopfor Yandex partners, from advertisers to drivers

#1 speakers8

Source: Company data, public sources, Russian Association of Communications Agencies (AKAR), Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, GFK, romir.ru, just-ai.com, GFL, O+K Research, Avto.ru

Notes: 1 By traffic in December 2021, Source: https://radar.yandex.ru/yandex?month=2021-12, 2 As of 3Q'21 according to AKAR, 3 In 2020 according to Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, 4 As of 4Q'21 according to GFK

report "Rating of Subscription Services", 5 According to research by O+ K Research and Avto.ru, 6 As of 1Q'21 according to romir.ru survey, 7 As of 3Q'21 according to GFK report "Rating of Subscription Services", 8 In 2021 according

5

to just-at.com website, 9 As of December 2021, 10 Based on Company data

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yandex NV published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
