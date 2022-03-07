Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Yandex N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yandex N : Provides Further Update on Convertible Bonds - Form 6-K

03/07/2022 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yandex Provides Further Update on Convertible Bonds

Moscow, Amsterdam, March 7, 2022 - Yandex N.V., a Netherlands-registered company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses as well as the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today provided an update on its $1.25 billion 0.75 per cent. convertible notes due 2025 (the "Notes").

We refer to our public announcement of March 3, 2022 (the "Announcement") in which we provided an update on the impact of current developments on our business. On February 28, 2022, Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange suspended the trading in securities of a number of companies with material operations in Russia, including Yandex N.V. Under the terms and conditions of the Notes, in the event of a suspension of trading of our Class A shares on Nasdaq for a period of five dealing days or more, the holders of the Notes will have the right to require us to redeem their Notes at par plus accrued interest. Trading in our Class A shares on Nasdaq remained suspended at the end of March 4, 2022. Therefore, the conditions for the holders of the Notes to be able to require redemption of their Notes have been satisfied.

In this connection, an ad hoc group of holders of the Notes (the "Ad Hoc Committee") has formed and has appointed Houlihan Lokey ("Houlihan"), as its financial adviser, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, as its legal adviser, to advise on those matters. Based on the information provided by Houlihan, the Ad Hoc Committee represents approx. 72% of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes. To date, we have started engaging with Houlihan and we ask other holders of the Notes to make themselves known to Houlihan so that orderly discussions between Yandex N.V. and holders of the Notes can take place with a view to finding a fair and sustainable solution for all parties.

The contact details for Houlihan are as follows: projectyorkHL@hl.com

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services, navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. Yandex, which has over 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on NASDAQ since 2011 and on Moscow Exchange since 2014. More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Yulia Gerasimova
Phone: +7 495 974-35-38
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Phone: +7 495 739-70-00
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru

Disclaimer

Yandex NV published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 16:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YANDEX N.V.
11:50aYANDEX N : Provides Further Update on Convertible Bonds - Form 6-K
PU
11:20aYANDEX N : Announces Changes to The Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
11:01aYandex Provides Further Update on Convertible Bonds
EQ
10:01aYandex Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
EQ
09:44aNasdaq Updates Trading Halt Status in Yandex N.V.
AQ
08:58aConfusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia’s wake
RE
01:13aFitch Lowers Russia's Yandex, Sistema On Global Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis
MT
03/04Grubhub ends driverless robot delivery partnership with Russia's Yandex
RE
03/04Yandex Says Not Targeted by Sanctions Against Russia, But Flags Risk of Default on Bond..
MT
03/03Yandex Says Not Targeted by Sanctions, Analyzing Export Controls
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YANDEX N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 350 B 4 212 M 4 212 M
Net income 2021 -15 681 M -189 M -189 M
Net cash 2021 69 980 M 843 M 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 -37,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 564 B 6 794 M 6 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 18 004
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANDEX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 572,55 RUB
Average target price 6 340,28 RUB
Spread / Average Target 303%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkady Volozh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
ALPHABET INC.-8.94%1 745 089
BAIDU, INC.-1.03%51 255
NAVER CORPORATION-16.12%38 799
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-20.42%34 890
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-10.28%419