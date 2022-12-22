Yandex N : Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

YANDEX ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - December 22, 2022 - Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX), the Dutch parent company of the Yandex Group, today announced that all resolutions proposed at Yandex's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") have been approved.

Yandex also announced three re-appointments to its Board of Directors. Each of Rogier Rijnja, Charles Ryan and Alexander Voloshin were re-appointed as non-executive members of the Board of Directors, each for a four-year term.

The total number of Class A shares eligible to vote at the AGM was 325,877,318, with a total of 325,877,318 voting rights; the total number of Class B shares was 35,698,674, with a total of 356,986,740 voting rights. Each Class A share carries one vote; each Class B share carries ten votes. The Class A shares and Class B shares voted together as a single class on all matters requiring a vote at the AGM.

Yandex's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Discussion Item One - Review of the 2021 statutory accounts

The agenda item to review the 2021 statutory accounts of Yandex did not require voting at the AGM.

Proposal Two - Discharge of directors

The below are the results regarding the proposal to grant discharge to the directors for their management during the 2021 financial year:

Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 476,673,236 154,588 5,128,749

Proposal Three - Re-appointment of Rogier Rijnja

The following Director was re-appointed to serve as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term:

Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes Director For Against Abstained Rogier Rijnja 460,196,975 19,413,801 2,345,797

Proposal Four - Re-appointment of Charles Ryan

The following Director was re-appointed to serve as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term:

Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes Director For Against Abstained Charles Ryan 478,606,084 2,522,835 827,654

Proposal Five - Re-appointment of Alexander Voloshin

