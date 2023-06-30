Yandex N.V. Schiphol Boulevard 165 1118 BG Schiphol Tel.: +31 (0) 20 206 6970 Fax: + 31 (0) 20 446 6372 www.yandex.com YANDEX ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF MEETING OF HOLDERS OF CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES AND 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS MOSCOW, the Russian Federation, and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands - June 30, 2023 - Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) (the "Company"), the Dutch parent company of the Yandex Group, today announced that all resolutions proposed at the Meeting of Holders of Class A Ordinary Shares (the "Class A Meeting") and the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "AGM"), both held on Friday, June 30, 2023, have been approved. The Company also announced one re-appointment to its Board of Directors. Alexei Yakovitsky was reappointed as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term. The total number of Class A shares eligible to vote at the Class A Meeting and the AGM was 325,877,318, with a total of 325,877,318 voting rights; the total number of Class B shares eligible to vote at the AGM was 35,698,674, with a total of 356,986,740 voting rights. Each Class A share carries one vote; each Class B share carries ten votes. The Class A shares and Class B shares voted together as a single class on all matters at the AGM. Meeting of Holders of Class A Ordinary Shares Proposal One - Merger of Yandex N.V. and Yandex Media Services B.V. The below are the results regarding the proposal to approve pursuant to Article 27.2 of the current Articles of Association of the Company the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to resolve upon the legal merger of the Company (acquiring company) with Yandex Media Services B.V. (disappearing company) in accordance with Merger Proposal 1: Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 57,960,929 42,091 91,585 Proposal Two - Merger of Yandex N.V. and Yandex.Classifieds Holding B.V. The below are the results regarding the proposal to approve pursuant to Article 27.2 of the current Articles of Association of the Company the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to resolve upon the legal merger of the Company (acquiring company) with Yandex.Classifieds Holding B.V. (disappearing company) in accordance with Merger Proposal 2: Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 57,960,421 42,245 91,939

Proposal Three - Merger of Yandex N.V. and MLU B.V. The below are the results regarding the proposal to approve pursuant to Article 27.2 of the current Articles of Association of the Company the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to resolve upon the legal merger of the Company (acquiring company) with MLU B.V. (disappearing company) in accordance with Merger Proposal 3: Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 57,960,102 41,642 92,861 Proposal Four - Merger of Yandex N.V. and Foodtech & Delivery Ops B.V. The below are the results regarding the proposal to approve pursuant to Article 27.2 of the current Articles of Association of the Company the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to resolve upon the legal merger of the Company (acquiring company) with Foodtech & Delivery Ops B.V. (disappearing company) in accordance with Merger Proposal 4: Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 57,961,928 42,056 90,621 Yandex's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Proposal One - Discharge of Directors The below are the results regarding the proposal to discharge the members of the Board of Directors from their liability towards the Company in respect of the management of the Company during the 2022 financial year: Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 405,269,237 4,193,533 742,275 Proposal Two - Re-appointment of Alexei Yakovitsky The below are the results regarding the proposal to accept the binding nomination by the holder of the Priority Share, nominated in accordance with Article 12 of the current Articles of Association of the Company, of Alexei Yakovitsky to be re-appointed as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term running from the close of the AGM: Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 388,348,078 18,252,247 3,604,720 2

Proposals Three and Four - Appointment of Auditors The below are the results regarding the proposal to appoint "Technologies of Trust - Audit" JSC, an independent registered public accounting firm, as an auditor of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year (to be prepared under U.S. GAAP): Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 409,923,408 63,130 218,507 The below are the results regarding the proposal to appoint Reanda Audit & Assurance B.V., an independent registered public accounting firm, as an auditor of the Company's consolidated financial statements and statutory accounts for the 2023 financial year (to be prepared under IFRS): Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 409,929,278 50,054 225,713 Proposals Five, Six and Seven - General designations and authorizations of the Board of Directors The below are the results regarding the proposal to designate the Board of Directors as the competent body to issue from time to time Class A Shares up to an additional 20% of the issued share capital (excluding Class C Shares) of the Company for a period of five years from the AGM Date: Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 384,446,635 25,640,984 117,426 The below are the results regarding the proposal to designate the Board of Directors as the competent body to exclude pre-emptive rights of the existing shareholders in respect of the issue of Class A Shares for a period of five years from the AGM Date: Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 374,471,846 35,495,679 237,520 The below are the results regarding the proposal to authorize the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months to repurchase shares in the capital of the Company up to 20% of the issued share capital from time to time, in the case of Class A shares, against a purchase price equal to the market price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market of the Class A shares at the time of repurchase: Number of Votes Number of Votes Number of Votes For Against Abstained 392,373,922 17,573,373 257,750