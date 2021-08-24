Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Yandex N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yandex N : Russia's Yandex launches e-grocery delivery in Paris

08/24/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex has launched an online grocery delivery service in Paris under the Yango Deli brand, it said on Tuesday, pursuing global expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive demand for online delivery services.

Paris became the first European city where Yandex started offering grocery service after Yango, the international arm of Yandex Go, the firm's taxi aggregator and food tech business, tapped the delivery market in Israel last year.

Yandex said in a statement it will deliver orders in Paris within 10-15 minutes, using so-called dark stores, dedicated warehouses that cater only to online clients, allowing for swift delivery and cheaper rental costs.

"Yandex's own technologies help Yango Deli to deliver orders quickly," it said.

The company's software algorithms optimise warehouse routes for staff to assemble orders within minutes and also find free couriers who are close to its warehouses.

Yandex, which is Russia's most popular internet search engine as well as its largest ride-hailing service provider, is planning to spend around $650 million on e-commerce initiatives this year.

In April, Yandex said it was planning to launch a grocery delivery service in London in the third quarter of 2021.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, VkusVill, a fast-growing Russian supermarket chain, was also studying the French market to open stores in Paris. (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
YANDEX N.V. 0.73% 69.54 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
YANGO GROUP CO., LTD -2.01% 4.39 End-of-day quote.-32.67%
All news about YANDEX N.V.
09:42aYANDEX N : Russia's Yandex launches e-grocery delivery in Paris
RE
08:44aYANDEX N : INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Form ..
PU
08/19JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : Grubhub to Deploy 50 Yandex Robots for Food Delivery a..
MT
08/06YANDEX N : Russia hands U.S. investor Calvey 5.5-year suspended sentence
RE
08/06Russia hands U.S. investor Calvey 5.5-year suspended sentence
RE
08/05ROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom financial and -2-
DJ
07/29Sberbank reports 2Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB325.3 -3-
DJ
07/28YANDEX N : Posts Wider Q2 Loss, Revenue Nearly Doubles; Company Boosts Full-Year..
MT
07/28YANDEX N : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
07/28YANDEX : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YANDEX N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 336 B 4 556 M 4 556 M
Net income 2021 -464 M -6,28 M -6,28 M
Net cash 2021 154 B 2 080 M 2 080 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5 749x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 823 B 24 627 M 24 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 14 850
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANDEX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 099,68 RUB
Average target price 6 093,94 RUB
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkady Volozh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.-0.96%24 627
ALPHABET INC.59.81%1 874 242
NAVER CORPORATION46.84%54 415
BAIDU, INC.-33.98%49 689
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION7.11%46 261
SOGOU INC.7.12%3 386