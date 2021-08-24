Yandex N : Russia's Yandex launches e-grocery delivery in Paris

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex
has launched an online grocery delivery service in
Paris under the Yango Deli brand, it said on Tuesday, pursuing
global expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive
demand for online delivery services.
Paris became the first European city where Yandex started
offering grocery service after Yango, the international arm of
Yandex Go, the firm's taxi aggregator and food tech business,
tapped the delivery market in Israel last year.
Yandex said in a statement it will deliver orders in Paris
within 10-15 minutes, using so-called dark stores, dedicated
warehouses that cater only to online clients, allowing for swift
delivery and cheaper rental costs.
"Yandex's own technologies help Yango Deli to deliver orders
quickly," it said.
The company's software algorithms optimise warehouse routes
for staff to assemble orders within minutes and also find free
couriers who are close to its warehouses.
Yandex, which is Russia's most popular internet search
engine as well as its largest ride-hailing service provider, is
planning to spend around $650 million on e-commerce initiatives
this year.
In April, Yandex said it was planning to launch a grocery
delivery service in London in the third quarter of 2021.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, VkusVill, a fast-growing
Russian supermarket chain, was also studying the French market
to open stores in Paris.
(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)