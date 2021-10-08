Log in
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
10/08 04:00:00 pm
81.195 USD   +2.13%
03:54pYANDEX N : Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil files for U.S. IPO
RE
03:54pYANDEX N : Russian car sharing firm Delimobil files for U.S. IPO
RE
10/06YANDEX N : Releases New .Station Mini and .Module
PU
Yandex N : Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil files for U.S. IPO

10/08/2021 | 03:54pm EDT
Oct 8 (Reuters) - Car-sharing company Delimobil Holding S.A. on Friday filed for an IPO in the United States, and revealed that its revenue more than doubled in the first half of this year, as the company becomes the latest in a slew of Russian firms targeting market debuts.

Russian IPO activity, hit by the pandemic, is picking up pace as the global economy improves and concerns over fresh Western sanctions fade. The Moscow Exchange expects to hold 10 share listings by the end of the year.

Renaissance Insurance and IT firm Softline recently announced their intention to float. Other Russian companies including real estate database CIAN, food retailer Vkusvill and the SPB Exchange are also preparing IPOs, sources have said.

BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and VTB Capital will act as joint lead book-running managers, while Renaissance Securities, Sberbank CIB and Banco Santander will act as joint bookrunners, Delimobil said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow in Moscow and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
