Yandex N : Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil files for U.S. IPO

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Car-sharing company Delimobil Holding S.A.
on Friday filed for an IPO in the United States, and revealed
that its revenue more than doubled in the first half of this
year, as the company becomes the latest in a slew of Russian
firms targeting market debuts.
Russian IPO activity, hit by the pandemic, is picking up
pace as the global economy improves and concerns over fresh
Western sanctions fade. The Moscow Exchange expects to hold 10
share listings by the end of the year.
Renaissance Insurance and IT firm Softline recently
announced their intention to float. Other Russian companies
including real estate database CIAN, food retailer Vkusvill and
the SPB Exchange are also preparing IPOs, sources have said.
BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and VTB Capital
will act as joint lead book-running managers, while Renaissance
Securities, Sberbank CIB and Banco Santander will act as joint
bookrunners, Delimobil said.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow in Moscow and
Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and
Shailesh Kuber)