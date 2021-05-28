Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Yandex N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yandex N : Publishes Its First Sustainability Report

05/28/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Yandex N.V. / Key word(s): Sustainability/Sustainability
Yandex Publishes Its First Sustainability Report

28.05.2021 / 10:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yandex Publishes Its First Sustainability Report

Moscow and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, May 28, 2021 - Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report, which details our corporate sustainability agenda and presents key ESG achievements and performance metrics.

 

The report is the result of a comprehensive effort to systematize Yandex's social, environmental and other sustainability-related initiatives and present them in a way that is aligned with Yandex's business strategy, corporate values and principles of business conduct, as well as with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The report was prepared in accordance with GRI Standards and integrates sector-specific standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

 

Tigran Khudaverdyan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Yandex, said: "At Yandex we are constantly trying to imagine and shape what the future will look like. This helps us develop products that will remain relevant and helpful to users in five, even ten years from now. However, these products do not appear from thin air: they need a solid foundation from which to grow. They depend on our technology and knowledge, our human capital and business models. As we seek to strengthen this foundation, we strive to treat those who contribute to our operations fairly and to rationally use the resources we rely on. As Yandex continues to grow, we are always looking to the future, and that is why we prioritize sustainable development over short-term gains."

 

The Sustainability Report details Yandex's full sustainability agenda, which focuses on 12 streams. Most of these are closely aligned with our business strategy, such as information security, human capital development and ensuring the quality of our products and services. We also present relatively new sustainability streams, where Yandex is committed to amplifying its impact. These reflect our ambition to leverage technology to provide high-quality education and support vulnerable groups (for example the Educational Initiative and the Helping Hand project). Other streams include achieving measurable progress in areas such as climate change and waste management, as well as upholding high standards for our supply chain and service partners.

 

Yandex will hold an investor conference call to discuss its 2020 Sustainability Report on June 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (6:00 PM Moscow time; 4:00 PM London time). You can register for the call using the following link. Questions may be submitted during the call or can be sent ahead of time to sustainability@yandex-team.com.

 

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products, and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has over 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011 and Moscow Exchange since 2014.

 

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Yulia Gerasimova

Phone: +7 495 974-35-38

E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

 

Media Relations

Ilya Grabovskiy

Phone: +7 495 739-70-00

E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru


28.05.2021 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1201744  28.05.2021 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201744&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about YANDEX N.V.
03:01aYANDEX N  : Publishes Its First Sustainability Report
EQ
05/27SBERBANK  : Russia's Sberbank unit unveils self-driving vehicle FLIP
RE
05/27YANDEX N  : appoints new Chief Privacy Officer
PU
05/19YANDEX N  : Strengthens Senior Leadership Team (Form 6-K)
PU
05/19YANDEX N  : Appoints New CFO, COO
MT
05/19YANDEX N  : Appoints CFO, COO
MT
05/19YANDEX N  : strengthens senior leadership team
PU
05/19EQS-NEWS  : Yandex Strengthens Senior Leadership Team
DJ
05/14ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Operating Results for Q1 2021 -2-
DJ
05/11Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on track for MSCI index, say analysts
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 332 B 4 518 M 4 518 M
Net income 2021 6 890 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
Net cash 2021 157 B 2 136 M 2 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 126x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 774 B 24 172 M 24 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 991
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANDEX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5 797,85 RUB
Last Close Price 4 983,11 RUB
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arkady Volozh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vadim Marchuk Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Stalyevich Voloshin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANDEX N.V.-2.41%24 172
ALPHABET INC.34.81%1 596 271
BAIDU, INC.-9.91%68 886
NAVER CORPORATION22.39%47 222
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-16.91%35 912
SOGOU INC.3.68%3 277