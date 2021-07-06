Log in
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
Yandex N : Russia's Yandex driverless robots to deliver food at U.S. colleges with GrubHub

07/06/2021
MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Driverless robots will soon deliver food to students on college campuses in the United States after Russian tech giant Yandex and online food-ordering company GrubHub agreed a multi-year partnership, Yandex said on Tuesday.

Sometimes described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers a raft of services, from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery. It began testing autonomous delivery robots in 2019 and already operates at some locations in central Moscow and in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Yandex did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.

"We are delighted to deploy dozens of our rovers, taking the next step in actively commercializing our self-driving technology in different markets across the globe," said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Yandex Self-Driving Group.

Yandex's delivery robots will join GrubHub's platform, with the service to be made available at select college campuses this autumn. GrubHub partners with more than 250 college campuses across the United States.

"While college campuses are notoriously difficult for cars to navigate, specifically as it relates to food delivery, Yandex robots easily access parts of campuses that vehicles cannot — effectively removing a major hurdle universities face when implementing new technology," said Brian Madigan, vice president of corporate and campus partners at GrubHub.

The technology behind Yandex's delivery robots is the same that powers its self-driving cars.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 333 B 4 534 M 4 534 M
Net income 2021 9 267 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2021 157 B 2 144 M 2 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 180x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 859 B 25 451 M 25 320 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 864
Free-Float 87,2%
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends YANDEX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 210,50 RUB
Average target price 5 783,85 RUB
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkady Volozh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.2.50%25 170
ALPHABET INC.42.94%1 671 050
BAIDU, INC.-9.04%71 655
NAVER CORPORATION40.17%53 943
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.56%38 482
SOGOU INC.6.26%3 293