Yandex N : Russia's Yandex driverless robots to deliver food at U.S. colleges with GrubHub

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Driverless robots will soon
deliver food to students on college campuses in the United
States after Russian tech giant Yandex and online
food-ordering company GrubHub agreed a multi-year
partnership, Yandex said on Tuesday.
Sometimes described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers a raft
of services, from advertising and search to ride-hailing and
food delivery. It began testing autonomous delivery robots in
2019 and already operates at some locations in central Moscow
and in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Yandex did not disclose the financial terms of the
partnership.
"We are delighted to deploy dozens of our rovers, taking the
next step in actively commercializing our self-driving
technology in different markets across the globe," said Dmitry
Polishchuk, CEO of Yandex Self-Driving Group.
Yandex's delivery robots will join GrubHub's platform, with
the service to be made available at select college campuses this
autumn. GrubHub partners with more than 250 college campuses
across the United States.
"While college campuses are notoriously difficult for cars
to navigate, specifically as it relates to food delivery, Yandex
robots easily access parts of campuses that vehicles cannot —
effectively removing a major hurdle universities face when
implementing new technology," said Brian Madigan, vice president
of corporate and campus partners at GrubHub.
The technology behind Yandex's delivery robots is the same
that powers its self-driving cars.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow
Editing by Katya Golubkova and Lisa Shumaker)