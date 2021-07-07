Log in
    YNDX   NL0009805522

YANDEX N.V.

(YNDX)
Yandex N : Russia's Yandex launches fleet of electric scooters in Moscow

07/07/2021 | 03:16am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian tech giant Yandex will launch an electric scooters rental service in Moscow on Wednesday, the company said, tapping into surging demand across the city.

Electric scooters are a common sight in Moscow during summer, whizzing around the city's parks and pavements, but authorities have been forced to impose speed limits following a string of accidents.

The service will be launched on the Yandex.Go app, the company's one-stop-shop for ride-hailing, food delivery and other services, Yandex said.

Yandex did not say how many scooters it would be launching, nor how much it had spent on the venture.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 333 B 4 489 M 4 489 M
Net income 2021 9 267 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2021 157 B 2 123 M 2 123 M
P/E ratio 2021 182x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 879 B 25 248 M 25 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 11 864
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart YANDEX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Yandex N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANDEX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 264,93 RUB
Average target price 5 783,85 RUB
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arkady Volozh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
John Wilson Boynton Non-Executive Chairman
Vadim Marchuk Chief Operating Officer
Charles Emmitt Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANDEX N.V.1.68%25 170
ALPHABET INC.44.00%1 671 050
BAIDU, INC.-13.55%71 655
NAVER CORPORATION40.00%53 943
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.61%38 482
SOGOU INC.6.26%3 293