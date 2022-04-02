Log in
Yandex director general steps down two weeks early - TASS

04/02/2022
FILE PHOTO: Yandex CEO Bunina attends a session of the Moscow Financial Forum in Moscow

(Reuters) - Elena Bunina is stepping down as director general of Yandex's principal operating subsidiary, Yandex LLC, Russia's biggest technology company, TASS news agency said on Saturday, before her tenure is due to expire on April 15.

Artyom Savinovsky will take over as acting director general at Yandex LLC, TASS said, citing the company's press service. No reason for the managerial changes was given.

Yandex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Tigran Khudaverdyan stepped down as executive director and deputy CEO at Dutch-registered Yandex N.V. after the European Union included him and a group of Russian businessmen on a sanctions list over Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Khudaverdyan was sanctioned in the EU as an individual. Neither Yandex N.V. nor any of its subsidiaries have been sanctioned by the United States, EU or Britain.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
