Yandex parent to review ownership of Russian tech giant, seek divestment

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant
Yandex's Dutch holding company on Friday said it
planned to divest ownership and control of most of Yandex Group,
with the international divisions of some services to be
developed outside Russia.
Yandex N.V. said it had started a "strategic process to
review options to restructure the group's ownership and
governance in light of the current geopolitical environment".
"As part of the intended restructuring of the group, the
board anticipates that Yandex N.V. will in due course be
renamed, with the business to be divested retaining exclusive
rights for the use of the Yandex brand," Yandex N.V. said in a
statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and former finance minister
Alexei Kudrin addressed the future of Yandex in a late-night
meeting, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
Sources told Reuters that Kudrin, a long-time colleague
of the president, is expected to leave his role as head of
Russia's Audit Chamber to take up a position with Yandex. One of
the sources said that could happen in the coming weeks.
Yandex N.V. said the strategic process was at a preliminary
stage and that any changes would ultimately require shareholder
approval.
The company has set up a special committee charged with
exploring various scenarios, including developing the
international divisions of Yandex's self-driving technologies
cloud computing, data labelling, and edtech independently from
Russia.
The Dutch parent said it would seek to divest ownership and
control of all Yandex Group's other businesses, which include
the company's dominant search and advertising unit, as well as
ride-hailing and e-commerce.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Darya Korsunskaya and Polina
Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)