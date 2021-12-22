Log in
    2609   TW0002609005

YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2609)
Yang Ming Marine Transport : Announcement for leasing Hong Kong office on behalf of subsidiary YES LOGISTICS COMPANY LIMITED

12/22/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/22 Time of announcement 17:51:28
Subject 
 Announcement for leasing Hong Kong office
on behalf of subsidiary YES LOGISTICS COMPANY LIMITED
Date of events 2021/12/22 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Room 7, 22 Floor, Ever Gain Plaza, Tower 1, 88 Container Port Road, Kwai
Chung,Hong Kong
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/22
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Room 7, 22 Floor office of Ever Gain Plaza Building 380 square feet,
equivalent to 10.677 ping
Rental Per Month:HKD3,870 (tax excluded)
Total transaction price(3 years rent fee):HKD139,320 (tax excluded)
Right-of-use asset: HKD129,205.73
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed): Yang Ming Line (Hong Kong) Limited.; the same group with
YES LOGISTICS COMPANY LIMITED
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
To integrate the resources of Yang Ming Group
Yang Ming Line (Hong Kong) Limited. leased office which located at 22 Floor
of Ever Gain Plaza, Tower 1,including 10 parking
spaces from KARLMAN PROPERTIES LTD since 2016.
KARLMAN PROPERTIES LTD is a related party of the Company.
Period of Lease: 2016/08/01~2026/07/31
Rental Per Month: HKD200,000
10 years rental: HKD24,000,000
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
KARLMAN PROPERTIES LTD purchased 22 Floor of Ever Gain Plaza, Tower 1,
including 10 parking spaces at the price of HKD37,449,000
from LUCK EAGLE INVESTMENTS LIMITED on 2001/05/21
LUCK EAGLE INVESTMENTS LIMITED is not a related party of the Company
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N.A.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:according to the agreement.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:lease renewal;
BOD.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N.A.
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N.A.
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N.A.
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N.A.
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N.A.
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N.A.
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N.A.
17.Name of the CPA firm:N.A.
18.Name of the CPA:N.A.
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N.A.
20.Broker and broker's fee:None.
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:For operation.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes.
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/22
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/22
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes.
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N.A.
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N.A.
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:N.A.

Disclaimer

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
