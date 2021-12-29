Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2609   TW0002609005

YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2609)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yang Ming Marine Transport : Announcement for rent Xiamen office from Yang Ming on behalf of subsidiary Huan Ming (Shanghai) International Shipping Agency Co., Ltd.

12/29/2021 | 09:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/29 Time of announcement 17:04:02
Subject 
 Announcement for rent Xiamen office from
Yang Ming on behalf of subsidiary Huan Ming
(Shanghai) International Shipping Agency Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/12/29 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Unit 03,05,06,08
30/F, The Bank Centre,No.189,Xiahe Road,Xiamen,P.R. China
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/29
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
589.87 square meters, equivalent to 178.43 ping;
unit price(quarterly rental fee):CNY 130,000~180,000;
total transaction price:CNY 1,040,000~1,440,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Yang Ming Line (Singapore) Pte Ltd, the parent company
of Huan Ming (Shanghai) International Shipping Agency Co. Ltd
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:to renew rental contract with Yang Ming Line (Singapore) Pte Ltd
which purchased buidling from non-related party Eton Properties (Xiamen) Ltd.
by USD 828,793.74 on 2000/1/14.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N.A.
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N.A.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:according to the agreement.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
to take over the office of the old agency;BOD.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:CUSHMAN & WALKEFIELD CNY90-100/square meters/per month
11.Name of the professional appraiser: Jenny Lai
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
9137020205307658BH.
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N.A.
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N.A.
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N.A.
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N.A.
17.Name of the CPA firm:N.A.
18.Name of the CPA:N.A.
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N.A.
20.Broker and broker's fee:None.
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:For operation.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes.
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/29
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/29
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes.
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N.A.
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N.A.
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
09:37aYANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Announcement for rent Xiamen office from Yang Ming on behalf ..
PU
12/22YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Announcement for leasing Hong Kong office on behalf of subsid..
PU
11/29Shipping Stocks Jump in Asia as Omicron Variant Threatens Supply Chains
DJ
11/25YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : To announce Yang Ming is invited to attend online investor co..
PU
11/12Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
11/11Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for 2021/Q3 has been approv..
PU
11/11Announces the resolution of the Board of Directors to convert private shares into publi..
PU
09/20YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATI : 2609) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
08/13Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
05/25YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Daikin's controlled atmosphere (CA) container technology ship..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 330 B 11 953 M 8 905 M
Net income 2021 162 B 5 854 M 4 361 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 4 523 M 3 370 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,69x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 437 B 15 776 M 11 774 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 914
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 125,00 TWD
Average target price 157,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chih Chien Hsieh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Lin President, Chief Operating Officer & GM
Yung Shun Ho Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mei Chi Shih Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Ming-Hsu Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION327.35%15 776
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S72.20%64 283
HAPAG-LLOYD AG195.97%54 086
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.114.99%45 574
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED141.03%15 817
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA262.20%12 813