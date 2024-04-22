Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) is delighted to announce the upcoming implementation of a revamp service set-up for Far East and East Coast of South America (FE-ECSA). The enhancement includes updates to the existing SA3 service and the launch of a new service, namely SA5, effective from early May, 2024.
With the addition of the SA5 service, Yang Ming will strengthen its existing service network and provide customers with a more comprehensive delivery service across FE-ECSA markets. Please find below the port rotation details of Yang Ming's FE-ECSA services:
SA3 service
Shanghai - Ningbo - Yantian - Hong Kong - Singapore - Rio de Janeiro - Santos - Navegantes -Montevideo - Buenos Aires - Paranagua - Santos - Singapore - Hong Kong - Shanghai
SA5 service
Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Singapore - Rio de Janeiro - Santos - Paranagua - Itapoa -Navegantes - Santos - Colombo - Singapore - Hong Kong - Qingdao
For more information, please visit Yang Ming official website (www.yangming.com) or contact Yang Ming's local offices.
