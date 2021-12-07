Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. YANGAROO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOO   CA9847472045

YANGAROO INC.

(YOO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YANGAROO : 2021 – Q3 Financial Statements

12/07/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YANGAROO Inc.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

YANGAROO Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

September 30

December 31

2021

2020

Assets

Current

Cash

$

1,620,491

$

1,861,253

Accounts receivable

1,989,718

1,755,391

Prepaid and sundry assets

554,297

425,083

Contract assets

79,742

96,550

4,244,248

4,138,277

Non-current

Property and equipment (note 7)

940,906

366,751

Intangible assets (note 8)

2,197,040

-

Goodwill (note 9)

3,829,946

-

$ 11,212,140

$

4,505,028

Liabilities

Current

Trade and other payables (note 10)

$

725,240

$

800,198

Contract liabilities

116,362

50,692

Current portion of lease obligations (note 11)

389,436

182,918

Current portion of term loan facility (note 12)

483,505

-

1,714,543

1,033,808

Non-current

Lease obligations (note 11)

395,269

77,509

Term loan facility (note 12)

2,624,664

-

Contingent consideration (note 6)

2,666,513

-

7,400,989

1,111,317

Equity

Share capital (note 13)

32,460,572

32,446,702

Contributed surplus

7,127,264

7,035,352

Deficit

(35,776,685)

(36,088,343)

3,811,151

3,393,711

$

11,212,140

$

4,505,028

Commitments and contingencies (note 19)

Approved by the Board of Directors

"Anthony Miller"

"Phil Benson"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

3

YANGAROO Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue (note 16)

$ 3,059,383

$ 1,921,312

$ 6,772,763

$ 5,880,774

Expenses

Salaries and consulting (notes 14,17 &

18)

2,187,534

1,137,043

4,367,362

3,950,370

Marketing and promotion

6,159

1,691

44,528

108,043

General and administrative

225,135

252,091

463,041

600,851

Technology and production

291,704

58,236

464,267

178,428

Depreciation of property and equipment

and amortization of intangible assets

(note 7 & 8)

290,170

65,454

509,787

204,808

Acquisition fees (note 6)

51,262

-

433,574

-

3,051,964

1,514,515

6,282,559

5,042,500

Net Income from operations

7,419

406,797

490,204

838,274

Other income (expenses)

Interest income

(176)

1,166

606

6,577

Interest expense

(81,604)

(3,749)

(115,964)

(19,727)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

76,820

(19,584)

(63,188)

118,284

(4,960)

(22,167)

(178,546)

105,134

Net income (loss) before income tax

2,459

384,630

311,658

943,408

Corporate income tax

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) and comprehensive

income (loss)

$

2,459

$

384,630

$

311,658

$

943,408

Basic income (loss) per share (note 15)

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.02

Diluted income (loss) per share (note

15)

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.02

See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

4

YANGAROO Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of

Share

Warrant

Contributed

Shares

Capital

Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance at January 1, 2020

(audited)

60,833,640

$32,490,832

$29,950

$6,851,029

$(36,998,315)

$2,373,496

Share-based payments (note 14)

-

-

-

137,960

-

137,960

Share repurchased and cancelled

(note 13)

(361,500)

(44,130)

-

-

-

(44,130)

Expiry of warrants

-

-

(29,950)

29,950

-

-

Income for the period

-

-

-

-

943,408

943,408

Balance at September 30, 2020

60,472,140

$32,446,702

$

-

$7,018,939

$(36,054,907)

$3,410,734

Balance at January 1, 2021

(audited)

60,472,140

$32,446,702

$

-

$7,035,352

$(36,088,343)

$3,393,711

Share-based payments (note 14)

-

-

-

98,144

-

98,144

Exercise of options (note 13, 14)

60,000

13,870

-

(6,232)

-

7,638

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

311,658

311,658

Balance at September 30, 2021

60,532,140

$32,460,572

$

-

$7,127,264

$(35,776,685)

$3,811,151

See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

5

YANGAROO Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

Cash flow from operating activities

Net income for the period

$

311,658

$

943,408

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of

d intangible assets

536,106

204,808

Amortization of deferred financing costs

24,234

-

Expected credit loss (recovery) expense and write-off of account

(25,173)

43,019

xxreceivables

Share-based payments (note 14)

98,144

137,960

Accrued contractual severance payable

(262,500)

-

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

(48,293)

(319,009)

Changes in non-cash operating working capital:

Accounts receivable

765,023

220,501

Prepaid and sundry assets

(81,419)

22,334

Contract assets

16,808

38,745

Trade and other payables

47,301

246,466

Contract liabilities

65,670

(16,968)

Net cash from operating activities

1,447,559

1,521,264

Cash flow used in investing activities

Acquisition of property and equipment (note 7)

(145,966)

(69,753)

Additions to product development assets (note 8)

(579,491)

-

Acquisition of Digital Media Services (note 6)

(3,812,212)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,537,669)

(69,753)

Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

Payment of lease obligations (note 11)

(201,523)

(166,875)

Proceeds from term loan facility (note 12)

3,083,935

-

Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving loan facility (note 12)

-

(750,000)

Exercise of options (note 13)

7,638

-

Common shares repurchased and cancelled (note 13)

-

(44,130)

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

2,890,050

(961,005)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(200,060)

490,506

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

(40,702)

223,120

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,861,253

1,570,483

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,620,491

$

2,284,109

Cash interest paid

$

115,964

$

15,978

See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yangaroo Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YANGAROO INC.
01:22pYANGAROO : 2021 – Q3 Financial Statements
PU
01:22pYANGAROO : 2021 – Q3 Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
11/29YANGAROO Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/25YANGAROO : To announce third-quarter 2021 financial results november 29, 2021
PU
10/26YANGAROO and The TEAM Companies Integrate Platforms
PU
10/13YANGAROO : Partners with innovid for ctv and digital
PU
09/15YANGAROO : Signs multi-year agreement with universal music canada
PU
08/31YANGAROO to Seek Acquisitions
CI
08/30YANGAROO : Announces q2'2021 results
PU
08/30Yangaroo Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,95 M 6,28 M 6,28 M
Net income 2020 0,91 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
Net cash 2020 1,60 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,47 M 6,70 M 6,70 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart YANGAROO INC.
Duration : Period :
YANGAROO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Grant Schuetrumpf Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dom Kizek Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anthony G. Miller Chairman
Richard Klosa Chief Technology Officer
Philip Benson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANGAROO INC.-6.67%7
MICROSOFT CORPORATION46.66%2 449 028
SEA LIMITED24.02%136 920
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.44%89 333
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE55.37%76 586
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%65 553