YANGAROO : 2021 – Q3 Financial Statements
YANGAROO Inc.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
YANGAROO Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
September 30
December 31
2021
2020
Assets
Current
Cash
$
1,620,491
$
1,861,253
Accounts receivable
1,989,718
1,755,391
Prepaid and sundry assets
554,297
425,083
Contract assets
79,742
96,550
4,244,248
4,138,277
Non-current
Property and equipment (note 7)
940,906
366,751
Intangible assets (note 8)
2,197,040
-
Goodwill (note 9)
3,829,946
-
$ 11,212,140
$
4,505,028
Liabilities
Current
Trade and other payables (note 10)
$
725,240
$
800,198
Contract liabilities
116,362
50,692
Current portion of lease obligations (note 11)
389,436
182,918
Current portion of term loan facility (note 12)
483,505
-
1,714,543
1,033,808
Non-current
Lease obligations (note 11)
395,269
77,509
Term loan facility (note 12)
2,624,664
-
Contingent consideration (note 6)
2,666,513
-
7,400,989
1,111,317
Equity
Share capital (note 13)
32,460,572
32,446,702
Contributed surplus
7,127,264
7,035,352
Deficit
(35,776,685)
(36,088,343)
3,811,151
3,393,711
$
11,212,140
$
4,505,028
Commitments and contingencies (note 19)
Approved by the Board of Directors
"Anthony Miller"
"Phil Benson"
Director
Director
See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
3
YANGAROO Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue (note 16)
$ 3,059,383
$ 1,921,312
$ 6,772,763
$ 5,880,774
Expenses
Salaries and consulting (notes 14,17 &
18)
2,187,534
1,137,043
4,367,362
3,950,370
Marketing and promotion
6,159
1,691
44,528
108,043
General and administrative
225,135
252,091
463,041
600,851
Technology and production
291,704
58,236
464,267
178,428
Depreciation of property and equipment
and amortization of intangible assets
(note 7 & 8)
290,170
65,454
509,787
204,808
Acquisition fees (note 6)
51,262
-
433,574
-
3,051,964
1,514,515
6,282,559
5,042,500
Net Income from operations
7,419
406,797
490,204
838,274
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
(176)
1,166
606
6,577
Interest expense
(81,604)
(3,749)
(115,964)
(19,727)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
76,820
(19,584)
(63,188)
118,284
(4,960)
(22,167)
(178,546)
105,134
Net income (loss) before income tax
2,459
384,630
311,658
943,408
Corporate income tax
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) and comprehensive
income (loss)
$
2,459
$
384,630
$
311,658
$
943,408
Basic income (loss) per share (note 15)
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.02
Diluted income (loss) per share (note
15)
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.00
$
0.02
See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
4
YANGAROO Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Number of
Share
Warrant
Contributed
Shares
Capital
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance at January 1, 2020
(audited)
60,833,640
$32,490,832
$29,950
$6,851,029
$(36,998,315)
$2,373,496
Share-based payments (note 14)
-
-
-
137,960
-
137,960
Share repurchased and cancelled
(note 13)
(361,500)
(44,130)
-
-
-
(44,130)
Expiry of warrants
-
-
(29,950)
29,950
-
-
Income for the period
-
-
-
-
943,408
943,408
Balance at September 30, 2020
60,472,140
$32,446,702
$
-
$7,018,939
$(36,054,907)
$3,410,734
Balance at January 1, 2021
(audited)
60,472,140
$32,446,702
$
-
$7,035,352
$(36,088,343)
$3,393,711
Share-based payments (note 14)
-
-
-
98,144
-
98,144
Exercise of options (note 13, 14)
60,000
13,870
-
(6,232)
-
7,638
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
311,658
311,658
Balance at September 30, 2021
60,532,140
$32,460,572
$
-
$7,127,264
$(35,776,685)
$3,811,151
See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
5
YANGAROO Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Nine Months Ended September 30
2021
2020
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income for the period
$
311,658
$
943,408
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of
d intangible assets
536,106
204,808
Amortization of deferred financing costs
24,234
-
Expected credit loss (recovery) expense and write-off of account
(25,173)
43,019
xxreceivables
Share-based payments (note 14)
98,144
137,960
Accrued contractual severance payable
(262,500)
-
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
(48,293)
(319,009)
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
Accounts receivable
765,023
220,501
Prepaid and sundry assets
(81,419)
22,334
Contract assets
16,808
38,745
Trade and other payables
47,301
246,466
Contract liabilities
65,670
(16,968)
Net cash from operating activities
1,447,559
1,521,264
Cash flow used in investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment (note 7)
(145,966)
(69,753)
Additions to product development assets (note 8)
(579,491)
-
Acquisition of Digital Media Services (note 6)
(3,812,212)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,537,669)
(69,753)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
Payment of lease obligations (note 11)
(201,523)
(166,875)
Proceeds from term loan facility (note 12)
3,083,935
-
Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving loan facility (note 12)
-
(750,000)
Exercise of options (note 13)
7,638
-
Common shares repurchased and cancelled (note 13)
-
(44,130)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
2,890,050
(961,005)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
(200,060)
490,506
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
(40,702)
223,120
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,861,253
1,570,483
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,620,491
$
2,284,109
Cash interest paid
$
115,964
$
15,978
See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
6
