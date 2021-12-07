YANGAROO : 2021 – Q3 Financial Statements

YANGAROO Inc. Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

YANGAROO Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at September 30 December 31 2021 2020 Assets Current Cash $ 1,620,491 $ 1,861,253 Accounts receivable 1,989,718 1,755,391 Prepaid and sundry assets 554,297 425,083 Contract assets 79,742 96,550 4,244,248 4,138,277 Non-current Property and equipment (note 7) 940,906 366,751 Intangible assets (note 8) 2,197,040 - Goodwill (note 9) 3,829,946 - $ 11,212,140 $ 4,505,028 Liabilities Current Trade and other payables (note 10) $ 725,240 $ 800,198 Contract liabilities 116,362 50,692 Current portion of lease obligations (note 11) 389,436 182,918 Current portion of term loan facility (note 12) 483,505 - 1,714,543 1,033,808 Non-current Lease obligations (note 11) 395,269 77,509 Term loan facility (note 12) 2,624,664 - Contingent consideration (note 6) 2,666,513 - 7,400,989 1,111,317 Equity Share capital (note 13) 32,460,572 32,446,702 Contributed surplus 7,127,264 7,035,352 Deficit (35,776,685) (36,088,343) 3,811,151 3,393,711 $ 11,212,140 $ 4,505,028 Commitments and contingencies (note 19) Approved by the Board of Directors "Anthony Miller" "Phil Benson" Director Director See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements 3

YANGAROO Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue (note 16) $ 3,059,383 $ 1,921,312 $ 6,772,763 $ 5,880,774 Expenses Salaries and consulting (notes 14,17 & 18) 2,187,534 1,137,043 4,367,362 3,950,370 Marketing and promotion 6,159 1,691 44,528 108,043 General and administrative 225,135 252,091 463,041 600,851 Technology and production 291,704 58,236 464,267 178,428 Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets (note 7 & 8) 290,170 65,454 509,787 204,808 Acquisition fees (note 6) 51,262 - 433,574 - 3,051,964 1,514,515 6,282,559 5,042,500 Net Income from operations 7,419 406,797 490,204 838,274 Other income (expenses) Interest income (176) 1,166 606 6,577 Interest expense (81,604) (3,749) (115,964) (19,727) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 76,820 (19,584) (63,188) 118,284 (4,960) (22,167) (178,546) 105,134 Net income (loss) before income tax 2,459 384,630 311,658 943,408 Corporate income tax - - - - Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,459 $ 384,630 $ 311,658 $ 943,408 Basic income (loss) per share (note 15) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Diluted income (loss) per share (note 15) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements 4

YANGAROO Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Number of Share Warrant Contributed Shares Capital Capital Surplus Deficit Total Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited) 60,833,640 $32,490,832 $29,950 $6,851,029 $(36,998,315) $2,373,496 Share-based payments (note 14) - - - 137,960 - 137,960 Share repurchased and cancelled (note 13) (361,500) (44,130) - - - (44,130) Expiry of warrants - - (29,950) 29,950 - - Income for the period - - - - 943,408 943,408 Balance at September 30, 2020 60,472,140 $32,446,702 $ - $7,018,939 $(36,054,907) $3,410,734 Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited) 60,472,140 $32,446,702 $ - $7,035,352 $(36,088,343) $3,393,711 Share-based payments (note 14) - - - 98,144 - 98,144 Exercise of options (note 13, 14) 60,000 13,870 - (6,232) - 7,638 Net income for the period - - - - 311,658 311,658 Balance at September 30, 2021 60,532,140 $32,460,572 $ - $7,127,264 $(35,776,685) $3,811,151 See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements 5