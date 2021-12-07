YANGAROO : 2021 – Q3 Management Discussion & Analysis 12/07/2021 | 01:22pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields YANGAROO INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) Q3 2021 Management's Discussion & Analysis Introduction Unless the context suggests otherwise, references to "the Company", "Yangaroo", or similar terms refer to YANGAROO Inc. This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is a discussion and review of operations, current financial position and outlook for Yangaroo and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and the audited financial statements and related notes for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (the "Financial Statements"), which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The information below is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Forward Looking Information The Company's reporting structure reflects how it manages its business and how it classifies its operations for planning and for measuring its performance. This MD&A contains assertions about the objective, strategies, financial conditions, outlook, revenue guidance, EBITDA guidance, and results of operations. These statements are considered "forward-looking" because they are based on current expectations of the Company's business, in those markets in which it operates, and on various estimates and assumptions. These forward-looking statements describe the Company's expectations at November 29, 2021. The Company's actual results could be materially different from its expectations if known or unknown risks affect the business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effects that transactions or non-recurring items, announced or occurring after the statements are made, may have on the business. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available through future events or for any other reason. Risks that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from its current expectations are stated in the Risk Management section. COVID-19 Matters The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis continues to evolve rapidly and could have a material adverse impact on our business, affairs, operations, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and foreign exchange exposure. COVID-19 is altering business and consumer activity in affected areas and beyond. The global response to the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in, among other things, border closures, severe travel restrictions, the temporary shut-down of non-essential services and extreme fluctuations in financial and commodity markets. Additional measures may be implemented by one or more governments in jurisdictions where we operate. Labour shortages due to illness, isolation programs imposed by us or the government, or restrictions on the movement of personnel could result in a reduction or cessation of all or a portion of our operations. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may impact our business and activities will depend on future developments which remain highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, such as the spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, severity of the YANGAROO Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis September 30, 2021 Page 2 Q3 2021 Management's Discussion & Analysis coronavirus and actions taken by the Canadian and US authorities, the postponement, suspension, cancellation, rescheduling and resumption of sporting events, the impact of the pandemic on consumer and advertiser spending, and the ability or willingness of suppliers and vendors to provide products and services. If the coronavirus continues to spread at the current pace, disruption to consumer spending and trade could trigger a global recession. The actual and threatened spread of COVID-19 globally could also have a material adverse effect on the regional economies in which we operate, could continue to negatively impact stock markets, including the trading price of our common shares, could cause continued interest rate volatility and movements and could adversely impact our ability to raise capital. Any of these developments, and others, could have a material adverse effect on our business, affairs, operations, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and foreign exchange exposure. In addition, because of the severity and global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that estimates in our financial statements could change in the near-term and the effect of any such changes could be material, which could result in, among other things, an impairment of non-current assets and a change in the expected credit losses on accounts receivable. We will monitor the situation and any impacts or potential impacts on our business on an ongoing basis. Description of Business Yangaroo is a software company that is the provider of workflow management solutions within the media ecosystem. The Company's Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform is a patented cloud-basedend-to-end technology that provides customers with a fully integrated workflow for digital distribution and data management across the advertising, music and award show markets. DMDS is used as a central production media hub that manages and delivers audio and video content for linear and digital advertising to TV and radio broadcasters, OTT/CTV streamers, publishers, and retailers. DMDS is also used as a music- track and music-video hub for promotion and broadcast consideration, and is also used as an award show submission and judging service. DMDS also extends its platform to provide industry analytics and TV Clearance services. YANGAROO Inc. is a publicly listed company incorporated on July 28, 1999 under the laws of Ontario as Musicrypt.com Inc. and changed to its present name on July 17, 2007. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF. The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is 67 Mowat Avenue, Suite 535, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 3E3. YANGAROO Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis September 30, 2021 Page 3 Q3 2021 Management's Discussion & Analysis Outlook and Third Quarter Update Q3'2021 Financial Highlights Revenue in Q3'2021 was $3,059,383 compared to $1,921,312 and $2,152,833 in the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, respectively. The increase in revenue in Q3'2021 is primarily attributed to the acquisition of DMS in May 2021, which had a direct positive contribution to our advertising business.

Normalized EBITDA in Q3'2021 was $433,065, inclusive of government assistance, in comparison to normalized EBITDA of $645,514 in the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021, and $502,299 in the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in normalized EBITDA relative to the prior quarters is primarily attributed to higher salaries and consulting expenses as well as higher general and administrative expenses, related to the acquisition of DMS.

Balance Sheet Strength; cash and cash equivalents of $1,620,491, working capital of $2,529,705 and liquidity of $3,370,491 as of September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021 Yangaroo recognized 59% year-over-year revenue growth. The majority of the increase is attributable to the inclusion of the DMS business lines and assets into our Advertising division's operating results for the entire period. In addition, the Company continued to observe sales trends across its overall operations, on a year-over-year basis, in line with other groups within the industry. While lingering issues relating to COVID-19 have continued to have a negative effect on our business year to date, the advertising industry is regaining positive momentum to rebound to pre-pandemic volumes and revenue trends moving forward. As part of the next phase of growth, we are now working on several industry specific integrations and technology innovations to enhance our current tech-stack and service offering to fuel volumes and revenue with our expanded list of advertising and media content clients, and new prospects. Our software development efforts are focused on expanding the Advertising platform workflows to include, but are not limited to, a seamless and rapid TV clearance (legal) submission and approval service, and an advertising analytics dashboard providing TV, radio, OTT/CTV, and video publishing, occurrence and audience reporting for all advertising content submitted through DMDS. Q3'2021 Commentary Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of Yangaroo, stated, "During the third quarter of 2021 we successfully continued to integrate the business we acquired from DMS. We expect the last remaining integration activities and synergies to be realized by the first quarter of 2022. As a result of the integration, our top line revenues experienced a significant bump-up in the third quarter, both on a year-over-year basis and on a quarter- over-quarter basis. Although our existing Advertising customers and business was flat on a year-over-year basis, there is indication that economic and industry sentiment is on the uptick with higher volume usage of our platform. We are hopeful this is indicative of a return to pre-pandemic customer spend for the Advertising division. The Music and Awards divisions continue to perform well providing stable revenues YANGAROO Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis September 30, 2021 Page 4 Q3 2021 Management's Discussion & Analysis and EBITDA contribution margins throughout the period." Mr. Schuetrumpf further stated, "Overall, our strategic focus in terms of revenue growth, customer opportunities, and mergers and acquisitions continues to be in the Advertising space. We continue to look for opportunities that would fit our criteria with a focus on those that would be accretive and with favourable valuation metrics. Our technology development efforts and customer service improvements are also aligned with these goals and again are primarily focused on the Advertising platform. Some of our more recent Advertising platform improvements include platform integrations with Innovid's video ad server allowing our clients to reach OTT and CTV destinations, and The TEAM Companies connecting talent tracking and licensing rights notifications directly with our ad management and delivery. We see tremendous value in building a industry leading tech-stack to provide a single solution offering to meet the advertising eco-system needs, whether through proprietary technology development or through partnerships with other technology and service providers to drive future growth for Yangaroo." Dom Kizek, CFO of Yangaroo, stated, "Our cash, working capital, and liquidity positions, as of September 30, 2021, are strong and surpassed our internal targets post acquisition. This can be directly linked to the great job our team has done in integrating the DMS assets and related personnel into Yangaroo." Mr. Kizek further stated, "Our financial goals over the next twelve months will be to continue to maintain a strong and robust balance sheet while continuing to invest into our Advertising platform tech-stack. We see tremendous market opportunity in the Advertising business, with the greatest total addressable market and potential for revenue growth amongst our three business divisions. As such, we will allocate our spending and management focus on the Advertising business on a go forward basis. Further to Grant's view on the future of the Yangaroo business, we believe that enhancing our Advertising platform through the development of our analytics data offering to customers, improving work-flow with clearance improvements, and integrating with incredible partners such as Innovid on digital offerings for our customers will be a key priority of ours and will drive future top and bottom line revenues." YANGAROO Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis September 30, 2021 Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

