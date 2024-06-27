Baker Tilly WM LLP is a member of Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative, which is a member of the global network of Baker Tilly International Limited. All members of Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative and Baker Tilly International Limited are separate and independent legal entities.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our auditor's report.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

We have audited the financial statements of Yangaroo Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the statements of net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income, statements of changes in equity and statements of cash flow for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information.

We considered this a key audit matter due to the judgment by management in determining the recoverable amounts, including the use of significant assumptions. This, in turn, led to a high degree of subjectivity and audit effort in performing procedures to test the significant assumptions.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian securities commissions.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: