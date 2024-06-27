YANGAROO Inc.

Financial Statements

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

June 26, 2024

Contents

Independent Auditor's Report……………………

Statements of Financial Position

Statements of Net (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

Statements of Changes in Equity

Statements of Cash Flows

1.

Nature of Operations

2.

Basis of Preparation

3.

Material Accounting Policy Information

4.

Capital Risk Management

5.

Risk Management

6.

Business Combination

7.

Property and Equipment

8.

Intangible Assets

9.

Goodwill

10.

Trade and Other Payables

11.

Contract Assets and Liabilities

12.

Lease Obligations

13.

Loan Facility

14.

Convertible Debentures

15.

Share Capital

16.

Share-Based Payments

17.

Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per Share

18.

Technology Development

19.

Income Taxes

20.

Segmented Information

21.

Related Party Transactions

22.

Government Assistance

23.

Commitments and Contingencies

24.

Events After Reporting Period

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Yangaroo Inc.:

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Yangaroo Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the statements of net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income, statements of changes in equity and statements of cash flow for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our auditor's report.

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Impairment assessment of Goodwill and Intangible Assets

Refer to notes 8 and 9

Our approach to addressing the matter included

the following procedures, among others:

As at December 31, 2023, the Company had

Evaluated how management determined the

intangible assets of $1,800,673 and goodwill of

recoverable amounts of the CGU, which included

$359,146.

the following procedures:

Intangible assets with finite lives are assessed for

Tested the appropriateness of the value in

use method used and the mathematical

any indications of impairment at the end of each

accuracy of the discounted cash flow model.

reporting period.

Goodwill

is assessed

for

Tested the reasonableness of the estimated

impairment annually, or more frequently if events

cash flows by considering historical

and circumstances indicate that the carrying

performance of the Company and the budget

amount may be

impaired.

Management

has

approved by management.

performed its annual impairment test for goodwill

Tested the reasonableness of the terminal

as at December 31, 2023.

growth rate and forecasted growth rate of

Management determined that the CGU for the

sales applied by management in the

discounted cash flow model by comparing to

purpose of testing impairment of intangible assets

past performance and external market data.

and goodwill is the Advertising CGU.

The

Tested the underlying data used in the

recoverable amount for the Advertising CGU was

discounted cash flow models.

based on value in use using a discounted cash

Professionals with specialized skill and

flow model. The significant assumptions applied

knowledge in the field of valuation assisted

by management in determining value in use

in testing the reasonableness of the discount

included the revenue projections, a revenue

rate applied by management based on

growth rate and a discount rate. The recoverable

available data for comparable companies.

amount of the Advertising CGU was lower than its

carrying amount and accordingly, an impairment

loss of $3,513,390 was recognized in the year

ended December 31, 2023.

We considered this a key audit matter due to the judgment by management in determining the recoverable amounts, including the use of significant assumptions. This, in turn, led to a high degree of subjectivity and audit effort in performing procedures to test the significant assumptions.

Capitalization of internally generated development costs

Refer to note 8

Our approach to addressing the matter included

the following procedures, among others:

The nature of the Company's business requires it

Evaluated management's assessment of

the accounting policy and methodology for

to develop and upgrade products offered to its

capitalization of development costs.

customers. This involves significant expenditures

Agreed

a

sample

of

employee

being incurred for research and development

compensation costs capitalized to the

activities.

underlying payroll records to determine that

Significant new projects for the year ended

the employees' time was directly

attributable to the development projects and

December 31, 2023 consisted of new features in

consistent with the underlying employment

the Awards platform, improvements in the user

contracts and that the time was accurately

interface in the Music and Advertising platforms,

recorded.

and significant new enhancements to the core

Obtained a listing of all the projects and

technology infrastructure.

features for which development costs were

Expenditure on research activities is recognized in

capitalized

and

discussed

with

management the nature of the projects and

profit or loss when incurred. Development

features to assess if the software is

expenditures are capitalized only if the

technically

feasible,

future

economic

expenditure can be measured reliably, the product

benefits are probable, and the Company

or process is technically and commercially

intends to and has sufficient resources to

feasible, future economic benefits are probable,

complete the development and to use or sell

and the Company intends to and has sufficient

the asset.

resources to complete development and to use or

Evaluated

the ability to generate future

sell the asset. Otherwise, the expenditures are

economic benefits from the intangible

recognized in profit or loss as incurred.

assets related to the development costs by

Subsequent to initial recognition, capitalized

inspecting the Company's business plan

development costs are measured at cost less

and cash flow projections including revenue

accumulated amortization and any accumulated

projections.

impairment losses.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the

Company capitalized product development costs

of $563,756 and as at December 31, 2023 the

carrying amount was $1,528,089.

We considered this a key audit matter due to the

judgment by management in determining if

internally generated development costs meet the

criteria for capitalization, including the use of

significant assumptions. This, in turn, led to a high

degree of subjectivity and audit effort in

performing procedures to test the significant

assumptions.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian securities commissions.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Anna C. Moreton.

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Vancouver, B.C.

June 24, 2024

YANGAROO Inc.

Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars)

December 31

December 31

2023

2022

Assets

Current

$150,928

Cash

$296,748

Accounts receivable (note 5)

1,689,671

1,566,633

Prepaid and sundry assets

196,367

439,925

Contract assets (note 11)

69,727

108,527

Other receivable

26,121

-

Non-current

2,132,814

2,411,833

429,977

Government assistance receivable (note 22)

538,019

Property and equipment and right of use assets (note 7)

367,291

685,306

Intangible assets (note 8)

1,800,673

1,657,554

Goodwill (note 9)

359,146

3,845,576

$5,089,901

$9,138,288

Liabilities

Current

$850,597

Revolving credit facility (note 13)

$844,982

Trade and other payables (note 10)

1,041,252

879,420

Contract liabilities (note 11)

159,501

86,244

Current portion of lease obligations (note 12)

87,797

274,556

Current portion of term loan facility (note 13 & 24)

1,656,679

108,921

Current portion of contingent consideration (note 6)

95,937

-

3,891,763

2,194,123

Non-current

205,175

Lease obligations (note 12)

274,936

Term loan facility (note 13 & 24)

-

1,654,930

Convertible debenture (note 14)

410,197

382,908

Contingent consideration (note 6)

88,100

-

4,595,235

4,506,897

Equity

27,826,282

Share capital (note 15)

27,826,282

Share-based payments reserve

5,971,266

5,971,266

Foreign currency translation reserve

1,157,622

1,157,622

Deficit

(34,460,504)

(30,323,779)

494,666

4,631,391

$5,089,901

$9,138,288

Commitments and contingencies (note 23)

Events after reporting period (note 24)

Approved by the Board of Directors

"Phil Benson"

"Anthony Miller"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these financial statements

YANGAROO Inc.

Statements of Net (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in United States dollars)

2023

2022

Revenue (note 20)

$7,885,482

$7,734,844

Expenses

4,925,803

Salaries and consulting (notes 16, 21 & 22)

5,797,801

Marketing and promotion

251,589

243,872

General and administrative

786,691

1,103,024

Technology & Production (note 18)

627,389

640,266

Depreciation of property and equipment and

920,877

right of use assets and intangible assets (note 7 & 8)

811,093

Acquisition fees (note 6)

6,049

-

Restructuring expense

187,897

107,158

Government subsidy (note 22)

165,485

(538,018)

7,871,780

8,165,196

Income (loss) from operations

13,702

(430,352)

Other income (expenses)

Interest income

128

31,431

Interest expense

(498,064)

(269,716)

Gain on disposal of tangible assets

7,050

-

Foreign exchange loss

(119,373)

171,542

Revaluation of foreign exchange embedded derivatives (note 14)

(2,063)

(32,361)

Revaluation of contingent consideration (note 6)

(20,856)

2,113,887

Goodwill impairment (note 9)

(3,513,390)

-

(4,146,568)

2,014,783

Net (loss) income before income tax

(4,132,866)

1,584,431

Income tax expense (note 19)

3,859

14,142

Total net and comprehensive (loss) income

$(4,136,725)

$1,570,289

Basic income (loss) per share (note 17)

$(0.07)

$0.03

Diluted income (loss) per share (note 17)

$(0.07)

$0.03

See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these financial statements

YANGAROO Inc.

Statements of Changes in Equity

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in United States dollars)

Share-Based

Foreign

Number of

Currency

Share Capital

Payments

Deficit

Total

Shares

Translation

Reserve

Reserve

Balance at December 31, 2021

Share-based payments Exercise of options (note 15) Exercise of RSUs (note 15)

Net income and comprehensive income for the year

60,697,140

$27,554,260

$6,149,389

$1,157,622

$(31,894,068)

$2,967,203

-

-

48,310

-

-

48,310

580,000

74,423

(28,834)

-

-

45,589

1,160,000

197,599

(197,599)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,570,289

1,570,289

Balance at December 31 2022

62,437,140

27,826,282

5,971,266

1,157,622

(30,323,779)

4,631,391

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(4,136,725)

(4,136,725)

for the year

Balance at December 31, 2023

62,437,140

$27,826,282

$5,971,266

$1,157,622

$(34,460,504)

$494,666

See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these financial statements

