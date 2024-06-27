YANGAROO Inc.
Financial Statements
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
June 26, 2024
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders of Yangaroo Inc.:
Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of Yangaroo Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the statements of net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income, statements of changes in equity and statements of cash flow for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information.
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our auditor's report.
Baker Tilly WM LLP is a member of Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative, which is a member of the global network of Baker Tilly International Limited. All members of Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative and Baker Tilly International Limited are separate and independent legal entities.
Key audit matter
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
Impairment assessment of Goodwill and Intangible Assets
Refer to notes 8 and 9
Our approach to addressing the matter included
the following procedures, among others:
As at December 31, 2023, the Company had
Evaluated how management determined the
intangible assets of $1,800,673 and goodwill of
recoverable amounts of the CGU, which included
$359,146.
the following procedures:
Intangible assets with finite lives are assessed for
∙ Tested the appropriateness of the value in
use method used and the mathematical
any indications of impairment at the end of each
accuracy of the discounted cash flow model.
reporting period.
Goodwill
is assessed
for
∙ Tested the reasonableness of the estimated
impairment annually, or more frequently if events
cash flows by considering historical
and circumstances indicate that the carrying
performance of the Company and the budget
amount may be
impaired.
Management
has
approved by management.
performed its annual impairment test for goodwill
∙ Tested the reasonableness of the terminal
as at December 31, 2023.
growth rate and forecasted growth rate of
Management determined that the CGU for the
sales applied by management in the
discounted cash flow model by comparing to
purpose of testing impairment of intangible assets
past performance and external market data.
and goodwill is the Advertising CGU.
The
∙ Tested the underlying data used in the
recoverable amount for the Advertising CGU was
discounted cash flow models.
based on value in use using a discounted cash
∙ Professionals with specialized skill and
flow model. The significant assumptions applied
knowledge in the field of valuation assisted
by management in determining value in use
in testing the reasonableness of the discount
included the revenue projections, a revenue
rate applied by management based on
growth rate and a discount rate. The recoverable
available data for comparable companies.
amount of the Advertising CGU was lower than its
carrying amount and accordingly, an impairment
loss of $3,513,390 was recognized in the year
ended December 31, 2023.
We considered this a key audit matter due to the judgment by management in determining the recoverable amounts, including the use of significant assumptions. This, in turn, led to a high degree of subjectivity and audit effort in performing procedures to test the significant assumptions.
Capitalization of internally generated development costs
Refer to note 8
Our approach to addressing the matter included
the following procedures, among others:
The nature of the Company's business requires it
∙ Evaluated management's assessment of
the accounting policy and methodology for
to develop and upgrade products offered to its
capitalization of development costs.
customers. This involves significant expenditures
∙ Agreed
a
sample
of
employee
being incurred for research and development
compensation costs capitalized to the
activities.
underlying payroll records to determine that
Significant new projects for the year ended
the employees' time was directly
attributable to the development projects and
December 31, 2023 consisted of new features in
consistent with the underlying employment
the Awards platform, improvements in the user
contracts and that the time was accurately
interface in the Music and Advertising platforms,
recorded.
and significant new enhancements to the core
∙ Obtained a listing of all the projects and
technology infrastructure.
features for which development costs were
Expenditure on research activities is recognized in
capitalized
and
discussed
with
management the nature of the projects and
profit or loss when incurred. Development
features to assess if the software is
expenditures are capitalized only if the
technically
feasible,
future
economic
expenditure can be measured reliably, the product
benefits are probable, and the Company
or process is technically and commercially
intends to and has sufficient resources to
feasible, future economic benefits are probable,
complete the development and to use or sell
and the Company intends to and has sufficient
the asset.
resources to complete development and to use or
∙ Evaluated
the ability to generate future
sell the asset. Otherwise, the expenditures are
economic benefits from the intangible
recognized in profit or loss as incurred.
assets related to the development costs by
Subsequent to initial recognition, capitalized
inspecting the Company's business plan
development costs are measured at cost less
and cash flow projections including revenue
accumulated amortization and any accumulated
projections.
impairment losses.
During the year ended December 31, 2023, the
Company capitalized product development costs
of $563,756 and as at December 31, 2023 the
carrying amount was $1,528,089.
We considered this a key audit matter due to the
judgment by management in determining if
internally generated development costs meet the
criteria for capitalization, including the use of
significant assumptions. This, in turn, led to a high
degree of subjectivity and audit effort in
performing procedures to test the significant
assumptions.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian securities commissions.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Anna C. Moreton.
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Vancouver, B.C.
June 24, 2024
YANGAROO Inc.
Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars)
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
Assets
Current
$150,928
Cash
$296,748
Accounts receivable (note 5)
1,689,671
1,566,633
Prepaid and sundry assets
196,367
439,925
Contract assets (note 11)
69,727
108,527
Other receivable
26,121
-
Non-current
2,132,814
2,411,833
429,977
Government assistance receivable (note 22)
538,019
Property and equipment and right of use assets (note 7)
367,291
685,306
Intangible assets (note 8)
1,800,673
1,657,554
Goodwill (note 9)
359,146
3,845,576
$5,089,901
$9,138,288
Liabilities
Current
$850,597
Revolving credit facility (note 13)
$844,982
Trade and other payables (note 10)
1,041,252
879,420
Contract liabilities (note 11)
159,501
86,244
Current portion of lease obligations (note 12)
87,797
274,556
Current portion of term loan facility (note 13 & 24)
1,656,679
108,921
Current portion of contingent consideration (note 6)
95,937
-
3,891,763
2,194,123
Non-current
205,175
Lease obligations (note 12)
274,936
Term loan facility (note 13 & 24)
-
1,654,930
Convertible debenture (note 14)
410,197
382,908
Contingent consideration (note 6)
88,100
-
4,595,235
4,506,897
Equity
27,826,282
Share capital (note 15)
27,826,282
Share-based payments reserve
5,971,266
5,971,266
Foreign currency translation reserve
1,157,622
1,157,622
Deficit
(34,460,504)
(30,323,779)
494,666
4,631,391
$5,089,901
$9,138,288
Commitments and contingencies (note 23)
Events after reporting period (note 24)
Approved by the Board of Directors
"Phil Benson"
"Anthony Miller"
Director
Director
See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these financial statements
3
YANGAROO Inc.
Statements of Net (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in United States dollars)
2023
2022
Revenue (note 20)
$7,885,482
$7,734,844
Expenses
4,925,803
Salaries and consulting (notes 16, 21 & 22)
5,797,801
Marketing and promotion
251,589
243,872
General and administrative
786,691
1,103,024
Technology & Production (note 18)
627,389
640,266
Depreciation of property and equipment and
920,877
right of use assets and intangible assets (note 7 & 8)
811,093
Acquisition fees (note 6)
6,049
-
Restructuring expense
187,897
107,158
Government subsidy (note 22)
165,485
(538,018)
7,871,780
8,165,196
Income (loss) from operations
13,702
(430,352)
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
128
31,431
Interest expense
(498,064)
(269,716)
Gain on disposal of tangible assets
7,050
-
Foreign exchange loss
(119,373)
171,542
Revaluation of foreign exchange embedded derivatives (note 14)
(2,063)
(32,361)
Revaluation of contingent consideration (note 6)
(20,856)
2,113,887
Goodwill impairment (note 9)
(3,513,390)
-
(4,146,568)
2,014,783
Net (loss) income before income tax
(4,132,866)
1,584,431
Income tax expense (note 19)
3,859
14,142
Total net and comprehensive (loss) income
$(4,136,725)
$1,570,289
Basic income (loss) per share (note 17)
$(0.07)
$0.03
Diluted income (loss) per share (note 17)
$(0.07)
$0.03
See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these financial statements
4
YANGAROO Inc.
Statements of Changes in Equity
For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in United States dollars)
Share-Based
Foreign
Number of
Currency
Share Capital
Payments
Deficit
Total
Shares
Translation
Reserve
Reserve
Balance at December 31, 2021
Share-based payments Exercise of options (note 15) Exercise of RSUs (note 15)
Net income and comprehensive income for the year
60,697,140
$27,554,260
$6,149,389
$1,157,622
$(31,894,068)
$2,967,203
-
-
48,310
-
-
48,310
580,000
74,423
(28,834)
-
-
45,589
1,160,000
197,599
(197,599)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,570,289
1,570,289
Balance at December 31 2022
62,437,140
27,826,282
5,971,266
1,157,622
(30,323,779)
4,631,391
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(4,136,725)
(4,136,725)
for the year
Balance at December 31, 2023
62,437,140
$27,826,282
$5,971,266
$1,157,622
$(34,460,504)
$494,666
See accompanying notes, which are an integral part of these financial statements
5
