360 Dufferin Street, Suite 320, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6K 3G1

Tel: 416-534-0607 Fax: 416-534-9427

www.yangaroo.com

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Yangaroo Inc. (the "Corporation") is conducting a virtual only shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") on June 27, 2024, at 4pm EDT. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (as described in this management information circular dated May 14, 2024 [the "Circular"]) can attend the Meeting online at http://www.meetnow.global/MFUSVJHto participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast.

The Meeting will be held for the following purposes, as further described in the accompanying Circular:

To receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to fix the board of directors at three (3); to elect three (3) directors; to appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

The Circular, which accompanies this Notice or can be obtained as described below, contains details of the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting. A form of proxy accompanies this Notice. Shareholders are referred to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to matters to be considered at the Meeting and for the full text of the resolutions, beginning on page 19 of the Circular.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING

The Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate in the Meeting in real time through a web-based platform. You may attend the Meeting by joining the live webcast online at http://www.meetnow.global/MFUSVJH. You should allow sufficient time to join the Meeting to ensure compatibility and complete the related procedures. Information on how to attend and participate at the Meeting is included in the Circular.

RECORD DATE: The record date (the "Record Date") for determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote on the matters before the Meeting is the close of business on May 14, 2024. Only the registered shareholders (the "Registered Shareholders") whose names have been entered in the register of holders of common shares of the Corporation on the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and to vote on the matters before the Meeting. Each Registered Shareholder will be entitled to one vote for each Share.

NOTICE AND ACCESS: The Corporation has elected to use the notice-and-access provisions under National Instrument 54-101 and National Instrument 51-102("Notice-and-AccessProvisions") for this Meeting. Notice-and- Access Provisions are a set of rules developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that reduce the volume of materials that must be physically mailed to the Shareholders by allowing the Corporation to post the Circular and any additional materials online. Shareholders will still receive this Notice of Meeting and a form of proxy and may choose to receive a hard copy of the Circular. The Corporation will not use procedures known as "stratification" in relation to the use of Notice-and-Access Provisions. Stratification occurs when a reporting issuer using the Notice-and-Access Provisions provides a paper copy of the information circular to some shareholders with the notice package. In relation to the Meeting, all Shareholders will receive the required documentation under the Notice-and-Access Provisions,

1