NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Yangaroo Inc. (the "Corporation") is conducting a virtual only shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") on June 27, 2024, at 4pm EDT. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (as described in this management information circular dated May 14, 2024 [the "Circular"]) can attend the Meeting online at http://www.meetnow.global/MFUSVJHto participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast.
The Meeting will be held for the following purposes, as further described in the accompanying Circular:
- To receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the report of the auditors thereon;
- to fix the board of directors at three (3);
- to elect three (3) directors;
- to appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and
- to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.
The Circular, which accompanies this Notice or can be obtained as described below, contains details of the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting. A form of proxy accompanies this Notice. Shareholders are referred to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to matters to be considered at the Meeting and for the full text of the resolutions, beginning on page 19 of the Circular.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING
The Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate in the Meeting in real time through a web-based platform. You may attend the Meeting by joining the live webcast online at http://www.meetnow.global/MFUSVJH. You should allow sufficient time to join the Meeting to ensure compatibility and complete the related procedures. Information on how to attend and participate at the Meeting is included in the Circular.
RECORD DATE: The record date (the "Record Date") for determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote on the matters before the Meeting is the close of business on May 14, 2024. Only the registered shareholders (the "Registered Shareholders") whose names have been entered in the register of holders of common shares of the Corporation on the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and to vote on the matters before the Meeting. Each Registered Shareholder will be entitled to one vote for each Share.
NOTICE AND ACCESS: The Corporation has elected to use the notice-and-access provisions under National Instrument 54-101 and National Instrument 51-102("Notice-and-AccessProvisions") for this Meeting. Notice-and- Access Provisions are a set of rules developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that reduce the volume of materials that must be physically mailed to the Shareholders by allowing the Corporation to post the Circular and any additional materials online. Shareholders will still receive this Notice of Meeting and a form of proxy and may choose to receive a hard copy of the Circular. The Corporation will not use procedures known as "stratification" in relation to the use of Notice-and-Access Provisions. Stratification occurs when a reporting issuer using the Notice-and-Access Provisions provides a paper copy of the information circular to some shareholders with the notice package. In relation to the Meeting, all Shareholders will receive the required documentation under the Notice-and-Access Provisions,
which will not include a paper copy of the Circular. Shareholders with questions about notice and access can contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. toll free at 1-866-964-0492 or by going to www.computershare.com/noticeandaccess.
WEBSITES WHERE MEETING MATERIALS ARE POSTED: The applicable online under the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca or website at:relations/
Meeting Materials can be viewed https://yangaroo.com/investor-
HOW TO OBTAIN PAPER COPIES OF THE MEETING MATERIALS: Requests for paper copies must be received at least 10 business days in advance of the proxy deposit date and time set out in the accompanying proxy or voting instruction form in order to receive the applicable Meeting Materials in advance of the proxy deposit date and Meeting. Shareholders who wish to receive paper copies of the applicable Meeting Materials may request copies from the Corporation by calling toll free at 1-855-534-0607.Meeting Materials will be sent to such shareholders within three business days of their request if such requests are made before the Meeting.
The Corporation has determined that those shareholders with existing instructions on their account to receive a paper copy of the Corporation's meeting materials will receive paper copies of the applicable Meeting Materials with this notification. Shareholders may revoke their existing instructions by contacting the service provider who services their account. Shareholders may request paper copies of the applicable Meeting Materials be sent to them by postal delivery at no cost to them. Requests may be made up to one year from the date the Information Circular was filed on www.sedarplus.ca.
METHODS OF VOTING:
Registered Shareholders. You are a Registered Shareholder if your name appears on a share certificate or a Direct Registration System statement confirming your holdings. If you are a Registered Shareholder, you have received a "Form of Proxy" for this Meeting. A Proxy can be submitted to Computershare either in person, by mail or courier, to 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, or via the internet at www.investorvote.com. The Proxy must be deposited with Computershare by no later than 4 p.m. EDT on June 25th, 2024, or if the meeting is adjourned or postponed, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the commencement of such adjourned or postponed meeting. If a Registered Shareholder who has submitted a Proxy attends the Meeting via the webcast and has accepted the terms and conditions when entering the Meeting online, any votes cast by such Registered Shareholder on a ballot will be counted and the submitted Proxy will be disregarded.
Non-Registered Shareholders. You are a non-registeredshareholder ("Non-Registered Shareholder") if your common shares of the Corporation are held through an intermediary (broker, trustee or other financial institution). If you are a Non-RegisteredShareholder, you have received a "Voting Instruction Form" for this Meeting. Please make sure to follow instructions on your Voting Instruction Form to be able to attend and vote at this Meeting, which must be returned prior to 4:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, June 24th, 2024 or if the Meeting is adjourned, by no later than 72 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any adjourned meeting.
DATED at Toronto, Ontario, this 14th day of May, 2024.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
(Signed) "Grant Schuetrumpf"
Chief Executive Officer
