Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

1. Nature of Operations

YANGAROO Inc. ("YANGAROO" or "the Company") is a software company that is the provider of workflow management solutions within the media and entertainment ecosystem. The Company's Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform is a patented cloud-based technology that provides customers with a fully integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management across the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

YANGAROO Inc. is a publicly listed company incorporated on July 28, 1999 under the laws of Ontario as Musicrypt.com Inc. and changed to its present name on July 17, 2007. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCPK: YOOIF.

The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is 360 Dufferin Street, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 3G1.

2. Basis of Preparation

Basis of compliance

These condensed interim financial statements are in compliance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, certain information and footnote disclosure normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), have been omitted. The preparation of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgement in applying the Company's accounting policies.

These condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

These condensed interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 24, 2024.

(b) Basis of measurement

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except certain financial instruments measured at fair value.

The condensed interim financial statements are presented in US dollars, which is also the Company's functional currency.

The preparation of these condensed interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts and the valuation of assets and liabilities and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of these condensed interim financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenditures during the periods reported.

The most significant judgements and estimates made by management in preparing the Company's condensed interim financial statements are described as follows: