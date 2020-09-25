Log in
YANGAROO INC.

(YOO)
YANGAROO Announces The Launch Of EZ Downloads; Software-Free Secure Watermarked Cloud-Based Downloads

09/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (“Yangaroo”, “Company”), (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, today announced the launch of a major upgrade to its cloud-based Yangaroo Music distribution platform. The Yangaroo Music platform runs on Yangaroo’s DMDS workflow solution for Media and Entertainment companies based entirely in the cloud. DMDS users, including professionals in radio, media and other promotional music outlets, are now able to download new music and accompanying promo assets directly through their web browser with the same efficiency and security as using the existing application interface. This update has been dubbed EZ Downloads and provides a significant market advantage over competing services, making Yangaroo Music and DMDS the only trusted provider of new music not to require the installation of proprietary software to facilitate secure, watermarked downloads.

Yangaroo has been conducting extensive user-feedback research to ensure its valued radio users are provided with professional tools to browse, access, and acquire new music for promotional airplay while maintaining an easy and intuitive user experience. The ability to download directly without any need for software and application installation is a significant benefit for radio and music end-users. Yangaroo Music has highlighted this upgraded as the first of a number of updates and enhancements intended to strengthen DMDS’ position as the market leader in secure radio servicing.

“When trusted by multinational corporations with their sensitive pre-released music, there is a fine balance between security and accessibility for industry partners,” said Adam Hunt, Sr. VP Entertainment, YANGAROO Inc. “EZ Downloads meets these needs perfectly by providing radio with the best user experience available without compromising the security and accountability the platform has offered for close to twenty years.”

Feedback from early users of the Yangaroo Music’s EZ Download interface:

“The new way to access music via DMDS is smooth for both Mac and PC users. Great update!” - Alan Cross, 102.1 The Edge, A Journal of Musical Things

"I do like the fact that the music will download immediately and not have to go into a separate downloader." - Mike Downey, 98.1 Charlotte FM

“The direct download from the website worked well for me... it's nice to be able to not have your download manager start up every time I use my computer, whether I'm using it or not." - Patrick Mooney, CBC Radio

“Really like the new (download) delivery system. Clean, simple, speeds the process up a lot for me personally." - Jon Williams, WhatsThatRadio.com (formerly The Zone 91.3)

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries.  YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:
Gary Moss
Phone: (416) 534-0607 x 111
gary.moss@yangaroo.com

