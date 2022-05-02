Log in
    YOO   CA9847472045

YANGAROO INC.

(YOO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/28 09:46:27 am EDT
0.1250 CAD   -3.85%
YANGAROO : To announce q4'2021 financial results may 2, 2022
PU
YANGAROO : 2021 – Q3 Financial Statements
PU
YANGAROO : 2021 – Q3 Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
YANGAROO : TO ANNOUNCE Q4'2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY 2, 2022

05/02/2022 | 10:48am EDT
YANGAROO TO ANNOUNCE Q4'2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY 2, 2022

TORONTO, CANADA - April 29, 2022 - YANGAROO Inc. ("Yangaroo", "Company"), (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), the software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, plans to announce financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after markets close on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Yangaroo's management team will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The conference call will be available at:

Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11823

Canada/USA Toll Free Number: 1-800-319-4610

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for streaming on the Investor Relations website at:https://yangaroo.com/investor-relations/

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that incorporates production services, traffic, clearance, delivery, analytics, and secure API integration for the industries various video and audio work-flow challenges.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

# # #

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Dom Kizek

Ph: (416) 534 0607 #162

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Yangaroo Inc. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 14:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
