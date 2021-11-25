Log in
YANGAROO INC.

YANGAROO : TO ANNOUNCE THIRD-QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS NOVEMBER 29, 2021

11/25/2021 | 01:30pm EST
YANGAROO TO ANNOUNCE THIRD-QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS NOVEMBER 29, 2021

TORONTO, CANADA - November 24, 2021 - YANGAROO Inc. ("Yangaroo", "Company"), (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), the software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, plans to announce financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after markets close on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Yangaroo's management team will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The conference call will be available at:

Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11660

Canada/USA Toll Free Number: 1-800-319-4610

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for streaming on the Investor Relations website at:https://yangaroo.com/investor-relations/

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that incorporates production services, traffic, clearance, delivery, analytics, and secure API integration for the industries various video and audio work-flow challenges.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Dom Kizek

Ph: (416) 534 0607 #162

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Yangaroo Inc. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 18:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
