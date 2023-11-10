Toronto, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) ("Yangaroo," "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow solutions for the advertising and entertainment industries, is pleased to announce that it has completed an asset purchase transaction with Millenia 3 Communications, Inc. ("Millenia3"), a media deployment agency based in Atlanta, Georgia.

For over two decades, Millenia3 has been a trusted partner to major global entertainment companies, media agencies, and consumer brands, providing tailor-made ad operations services. Their human-centric approach has been instrumental in streamlining the execution of media campaigns by bridging the gap between strategy, media, creative, marketing, production, and measurement.

Pursuant to the terms of the asset purchase agreement executed between Yangaroo and Millenia3, Yangaroo has acquired, among other things, client contracts. Yangaroo has also engaged Millenia3 to provide assistance with the transition and hired employees that were servicing the client contracts for Millenia3.

Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of YANGAROO, emphasized, "The incorporation of Millenia3's assets into YANGAROO's business brings forth a dedicated account service team, a key component in ensuring the seamless execution of our clients' media campaigns. Their sterling reputation in our industry perfectly aligns with our vision. This acquisition empowers YANGAROO to enhance the quality of partnership we provide to our clients, taking it to new heights."

Susan Owen Lauwers, President and CEO of Millenia3, stated, "This moment represents the culmination of our enduring partnership, and it brings me great joy to pass the torch to YANGAROO. YANGAROO is poised to offer our clients state-of-the-art technology, deeper data insights, and an extended array of services as they move forward. This strategic move aligns seamlessly with our brand promise of simplifying the lives of our clients."

This strategic move leverages the unique strengths of both YANGAROO and Millenia3. YANGAROO is widely recognized for its commitment to proprietary technology and an extensive array of production and operational services. Conversely, Millenia3 stands out for its steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional client service in trafficking and deployment. This acquisition strategically integrates these distinctive strengths, enhancing YANGAROO's market standing and expanding the range of services available to clients. The synergy between YANGAROO and the assets acquired from Millenia3 are anticipated to fortify the Company's position and also deliver increased value to shareholders.

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for the advertising, music, and awards industries. The company's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a secure, cloud-based business-to-business solution that offers production services, traffic management, clearance, delivery, analytics, and secure API integration, addressing various video and audio workflow challenges in the industry. With offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles, YANGAROO is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: YOO) and the OTCBB under the symbol YOOIF.

About Millenia3

Millenia3 is a media deployment agency that was founded with a passion for broadcasting and the goal of creating a one-stop-shop for all production, traffic, and airplay verification services for global brands and agencies. Their white-glove service ensures that linear and radio creative reaches the right audience at the right time and within the right content. With meticulous attention to detail and unmatched responsiveness, Millenia3 acts as an extension of their clients' teams, offering consulting, customization, production, distribution, and tracking services to maximize viewership, engagement, and results.

For YANGAROO Inquiries:

Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO

Phone: 917-819-9098

Email: Grant.schuetrumpf@yangaroo.com

For more information about YANGAROO, please visit www.yangaroo.com. For more information about Millenia3, please visit www.millenia3.com.

