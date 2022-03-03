Yangarra Resources : Announces 2021 Year End Financial and Operating Results

Suite 1530, 715 - 5 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 2X6 Phone: (403) 262-9558 Fax: (403) 262-8281 Webpage: www.yangarra.ca Email: info@yangarra.ca

Yangarra Announces 2021 Year End Financials and Operating Results

March 3, 2022

Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX:YGR) announces its financials and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Guidance Update

Although commodity prices have improved dramatically since Yangarra released its 2022 budget, the Company remains committed to a disciplined one-rig 30 well program, with the balance of free-cash flow generated to be used for debt retirement until the Company achieves its debt targets. At prevailing commodity prices, the Company expects to realize these targets by summer 2022, at which point a return of capital strategy will be implemented.

The production guidance of 12,000 boe/d and the $105 million of capital spending in the 2022 budget remains unchanged, however projected cash flow has improved by over 20% to $165 million, resulting in a revised budgeted cash flow per share of $1.90.

The above budget now assumes a WTI price of US$85 with a differential of US$5.00 and US to CDN exchange rate of 1.25, resulting in an Edmonton par price of CDN$100/bbl and CDN$4.00/GJ for AECO natural gas. Yangarra has hedged approximately 20% of 2022 summer gas at CDN$4.50/GJ.

Operations Update

The Company started the development of a 14-well pad at West Ferrier in Q4 2021. As a result of improved drilling times and cost efficiencies, the initial 6 (3.0 net) 1.0-mile wells were drilled at a faster pace than expected and the wells were placed onstream by mid February. The remaining wells on the pad are 100% wells. Four additional wells were drilled on the pad while completion operations were underway on the first six wells. Completions are underway on the next four wells. The final four wells on the pad are scheduled to be drilled in Q2 due to lease logistics.

The drilling rig is currently drilling four 100% wells on an eight well pad in the Cow Lake area, the balance of the pad will be drilled in Q3 due to water access scheduling.

As activity increases in western Canada, the impact on accessing services and raw materials is resulting in a rapid inflationary environment. Yangarra's past strategic build-out of the Company's oil-field services group has helped mitigate these pressures. Yangarra expects to maintain a tight cost structure on drilling and completions operations with some potential inflation on raw material purchases.

ESG Report

Yangarra announced the publication of its inaugural ESG report in February 2022 (www.yangarra.ca). The Company is on-track with all emissions reduction targets and ESG standards remain a core principle of Yangarra's operations.

