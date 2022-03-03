Log in
Yangarra Resources : Announces 2021 Year End Financial and Operating Results

03/03/2022 | 05:17pm EST
Suite 1530, 715 - 5

Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2X6

Phone: (403) 262-9558

Fax: (403) 262-8281

Webpage: www.yangarra.ca

Email: info@yangarra.ca

Yangarra Announces 2021 Year End Financials and Operating Results

March 3, 2022

Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX:YGR) announces its financials and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Guidance Update

Although commodity prices have improved dramatically since Yangarra released its 2022 budget, the Company remains committed to a disciplined one-rig 30 well program, with the balance of free-cash flow generated to be used for debt retirement until the Company achieves its debt targets. At prevailing commodity prices, the Company expects to realize these targets by summer 2022, at which point a return of capital strategy will be implemented.

The production guidance of 12,000 boe/d and the $105 million of capital spending in the 2022 budget remains unchanged, however projected cash flow has improved by over 20% to $165 million, resulting in a revised budgeted cash flow per share of $1.90.

The above budget now assumes a WTI price of US$85 with a differential of US$5.00 and US to CDN exchange rate of 1.25, resulting in an Edmonton par price of CDN$100/bbl and CDN$4.00/GJ for AECO natural gas. Yangarra has hedged approximately 20% of 2022 summer gas at CDN$4.50/GJ.

Operations Update

The Company started the development of a 14-well pad at West Ferrier in Q4 2021. As a result of improved drilling times and cost efficiencies, the initial 6 (3.0 net) 1.0-mile wells were drilled at a faster pace than expected and the wells were placed onstream by mid February. The remaining wells on the pad are 100% wells. Four additional wells were drilled on the pad while completion operations were underway on the first six wells. Completions are underway on the next four wells. The final four wells on the pad are scheduled to be drilled in Q2 due to lease logistics.

The drilling rig is currently drilling four 100% wells on an eight well pad in the Cow Lake area, the balance of the pad will be drilled in Q3 due to water access scheduling.

As activity increases in western Canada, the impact on accessing services and raw materials is resulting in a rapid inflationary environment. Yangarra's past strategic build-out of the Company's oil-field services group has helped mitigate these pressures. Yangarra expects to maintain a tight cost structure on drilling and completions operations with some potential inflation on raw material purchases.

ESG Report

Yangarra announced the publication of its inaugural ESG report in February 2022 (www.yangarra.ca). The Company is on-track with all emissions reduction targets and ESG standards remain a core principle of Yangarra's operations.

1

2021 Highlights

  • Average Production of 8,931 boe/d (46% liquids), a decrease of 10% from 2020
  • Oil and gas sales were $140.3 million, an increase of 64% from 2020
  • Funds flow from operations of $90.9 million ($1.06 per share - basic) an increase of 104% from 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments) was $100.9 million ($1.18 per share - basic)
  • Net income of $50.0 million ($0.58 per share - basic, $65.2 million before tax), resulting in a net income margin of 36%
  • Return on capital employed of 11.4% (Earnings before interest and taxes divided by (Total assets minus current liabilities))
  • Operating costs were $6.70/boe (including $1.10/boe of transportation costs)
  • Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $32.27 per boe
  • Operating margins were 75% and funds flow margins were 67%
  • G&A costs of $0.90/boe
  • Royalties were 6% of oil and gas revenue
  • Capital expenditures (including $0.4 million of land) were $88 million
  • Net debt (which excludes the current derivative financial instruments) was $196.8 million
  • Retained earnings of $159 million
  • Decommissioning liabilities of $13.8 million (discounted)

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Average production of 10,060 boe/d (44% liquids) during the quarter, a 10% increase from the same period in 2020
  • Oil and gas sales were $47.4 million, an increase of 106% from the same period in 2020
  • Funds flow from operations of $32.4 million ($0.38 per share - basic), an increase of 161% from the same period in 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments) was $35.0 million ($0.42 per share - basic)
  • Net income of $19.6 million ($0.23 per share - basic, $25.5 million before tax), an increase of 344% from the same period in 2020
  • Operating costs were $7.41/boe (including $1.09/boe of transportation costs)
  • Field operating netbacks were $40.26/boe
  • Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $39.32/boe
  • Operating margins were 77% and funds flow from operations margins were 68%
  • G&A costs of $1.09/boe
  • Royalties were 7% of oil and gas revenue
  • All in cash costs were $16.48/boe
  • Capital expenditures were $26.4 million
  • Net Debt to fourth quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 1.5 : 1

2

Financial Summary

2021

2020

Q4

Q3

Q4

Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Petroleum & natural gas sales

$

47,405

$

35,880

$

23,064

Income before tax

$

25,547

$

17,657

$

5,754

Net income

$

19,644

$

13,500

$

4,276

Net income per share - basic

$

0.23

$

0.16

$

0.05

Net income per share - diluted

$

0.22

$

0.15

$

0.05

Statements of Cash Flow

Funds flow from operations

$

32,425

$

24,126

$

12,460

Funds flow from operations per share - basic

$

0.38

$

0.28

$

0.15

Funds flow from operations per share - diluted

$

0.36

$

0.27

$

0.15

Cash from operating activities

$

36,835

$

22,078

$

19,192

Statements of Financial Position

Property and equipment

$

627,948

$

606,945

$

563,290

Total assets

$

683,469

$

656,849

$

609,989

Working capital (deficit) surplus

$

(3,729)

$

(5,946)

$

10

Adjusted net debt

$

196,794

$

201,811

$

197,379

Shareholders equity

$

364,959

$

344,397

$

312,260

Weighted average number of shares - basic

86,449

86,051

85,380

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

90,636

89,802

85,588

Year Ended

2021

2020

$

140,289

$

85,699

$

65,213

$

7,389

$

50,014

$

4,847

$

0.58

$

0.06

$

0.56

$

0.06

$

90,921

$

44,619

$

1.06

$

0.52

$

1.02

$

0.52

$

91,266

$

44,271

$

627,948

$

563,290

$

683,469

$

609,989

$

(3,729)

$

10

$

196,794

$

197,379

$

364,959

$

312,260

85,892

85,380

89,376

85,783

Company Netbacks ($/boe)

2021

2020

Q4

Q3

Q4

Sales price

$

51.22

$

44.78

$

27.34

Royalty expense

(3.55)

(3.17)

(1.52)

Production costs

(6.32)

(5.71)

(5.02)

Transportation costs

(1.09)

(0.98)

(1.03)

Field operating netback

40.26

34.92

19.77

Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement

(0.94)

(0.33)

(0.38)

Operating netback

39.32

34.58

19.39

G&A

(1.09)

(0.95)

(0.89)

Cash Finance expenses

(3.53)

(3.96)

(3.73)

Depletion and depreciation

(9.42)

(7.62)

(8.04)

Non Cash - Finance expenses

1.67

0.60

(0.06)

Abandonment Expenses

-

-

(0.21)

Stock-based compensation

(0.40)

(0.49)

(0.61)

Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments

1.04

(0.12)

0.96

Deferred income tax

(6.38)

(5.19)

(1.75)

Net Income netback

$

21.21

$

16.85

$

5.06

Year Ended

2021

2020

$

43.04

$

23.68

(2.68)

(1.16)

(5.60)

(5.26)

(1.10)

(1.06)

33.66

16.20

(1.39)

(0.18)

32.27

16.02

(0.90)

(0.65)

(2.52)

(4.21)

(8.34)

(8.36)

(0.05)

(0.05)

-

(0.05)

(0.41)

(0.74)

(0.04)

0.09

(4.66)

(0.70)

$

15.35

$

1.35

3

Business Environment

2021

2020

Q4

Q3

Q4

Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)

Light Crude Oil ($/bbl)

$

89.49

$

84.78

$

55.13

NGL ($/bbl)

$

51.54

$

51.13

$

24.32

Natural Gas ($/mcf)

$

4.67

$

3.71

$

2.64

Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)

Light Crude Oil ($/bbl)

$

89.49

$

84.90

$

55.13

NGL ($/bbl)

$

51.61

$

51.06

$

24.43

Natural Gas ($/mcf)

$

4.95

$

3.81

$

2.75

Oil Price Benchmarks

West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl)

$

77.45

$

70.62

$

42.66

Edmonton Par ($/bbl)

$

91.70

$

81.39

$

50.24

Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl)

$

(4.67)

$

(6.02)

$

(4.01)

Natural Gas Price Benchmarks

AECO gas ($/mcf)

$

4.41

$

3.41

$

2.64

Foreign Exchange

Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange

0.79

0.79

0.77

Year Ended

2021

2020

$

78.24

$

47.64

$

45.11

$

18.45

$

3.75

$

2.28

$

82.01

$

47.59

$

45.10

$

18.49

$

3.87

$

2.34

$

67.65

$

39.40

$

79.80

$

45.34

$

(3.89)

$

(5.54)

$

3.49

$

2.23

0.80

0.75

Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:

2021

2020

Year Ended

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

Daily production volumes

Natural Gas (mcf/d)

33,774

27,965

30,322

29,092

32,404

Light Crude Oil (bbl/d)

2,744

2,274

2,269

2,373

2,611

NGL's (bbl/d)

1,687

1,776

1,846

1,709

1,876

Combined (BOE/d 6:1)

10,060

8,710

9,169

8,931

9,888

Revenue

Petroleum & natural gas sales - Gross

$

47,405

$

35,880

$

23,064

$

140,289

$

85,699

Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement

(872)

(267)

(323)

(4,529)

(658)

Total sales

46,533

35,613

22,741

135,760

85,041

Royalty expense

(3,287)

(2,539)

(1,283)

(8,722)

(4,213)

Total Revenue - Net of royalties

$

43,246

$

33,074

$

21,458

$

127,038

$

80,828

4

Working Capital Summary

The following table summarizes the change in working capital during the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020:

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Adjusted net debt - beginning of period

$

(201,811)

$

(197,414)

$

(187,711)

Funds flow from operations

32,425

90,921

45,524

Additions to property and equipment

(26,624)

(88,153)

(51,093)

Decommissioning costs incurred

(416)

(881)

(389)

Additions to E&E Assets

(212)

(387)

(426)

Issuance of shares

510

1,132

-

Other

(666)

(2,012)

(3,319)

Adjusted net debt - end of period

$

(196,794)

$

(196,794)

$

(197,414)

Credit facility limit

$

210,000

$

210,000

$

210,000

Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:

2021

2020

Cash additions

Q4

Q3

Q4

Land, acquisitions and lease rentals

$

(89)

$

327

$

(75)

Drilling and completion

23,994

19,847

14,030

Geological and geophysical

114

42

134

Equipment

2,349

3,136

753

Other asset additions

255

122

347

$

26,623

$

23,474

$

15,189

Year Ended

2021

2020

$

54

$

324

77,991

44,816

547

640

8,872

4,226

6891,087

$ 88,153 $ 51,093

Exploration & evaluation assets

$

212

$

41

$

-

$

387

$

426

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday April 28, 2022 in the Tillyard Management Conference Centre, Main Floor, 715 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB.

Year End Disclosure

The Company's December 31, 2021 audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and annual information form will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company's website (www.yangarra.ca).

For further information, please contact James Evaskevich, President & CEO 403-262-9558.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Natural gas has been converted to a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) using 6,000 cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil (6:1), unless otherwise stated. The Boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method and does not represent a value equivalency; therefore Boe's may be misleading if used in isolation. References to natural gas liquids ("NGLs") in this news release include condensate, propane, butane and ethane and one barrel of NGLs is considered to be equivalent to one barrel of crude oil equivalent (Boe). One ("BCF") equals one billion cubic feet of natural gas. One ("Mmcf") equals one million cubic feet of natural gas.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yangarra Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:14:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
