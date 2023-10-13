Yangarra Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of clean natural gas and conventional oil. The Company has its main focus in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company has an interest in approximately 184.5 sections (118,080 acres) in this field, which is located around the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company has developed its land base to target the halo Cardium at Ferrier, Chedderville, Cow Lake, Chambers, OâChiese, and Willesden Green with a focus on exploiting the prolific bioturbated zone as part of the entire Cardium package.