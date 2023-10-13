2023 CATCH THE ENERGY CONFERENCE
TSX: YGR
OCTOBER 2023
INTRODUCTION
➢Focused halo
Cardium
➢Low-cost producer
➢Profitable
yangarra resources ltd.
2023 CATCH THE ENERGY CONFERENCE: OCTOBER 2023| PG 2
(Refer to end of presentation for slide notes & advisories)
THESIS
➢Compelling value
➢Growth oriented
➢Sustainable
yangarra resources ltd.
2023 CATCH THE ENERGY CONFERENCE: OCTOBER 2023| PG 3
(Refer to end of presentation for slide notes & advisories)
CAPITALIZATION
➢94.8 million basic shares
➢~$120 million net debt
➢~$300 million EV
yangarra resources ltd.
2023 CATCH THE ENERGY CONFERENCE: OCTOBER 2023| PG 4
(Refer to end of presentation for slide notes & advisories)
VALUATION
➢~0.5x 2022 PDP
NAV
➢~2.4x 2024E DACF
➢~$23,000 flowing boe/d (2024E)
yangarra resources ltd.
2023 CATCH THE ENERGY CONFERENCE: OCTOBER 2023| PG 5
(Refer to end of presentation for slide notes & advisories)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Yangarra Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 17:22:25 UTC.