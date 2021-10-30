Log in
    000671   CNE000000206

YANGO GROUP CO., LTD

(000671)
China's Yango Group seeks debt forbearance over repayment concerns -Redd

10/30/2021 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese developer Yango Group has asked holders of its asset-backed securities to refrain from asking for repayment for a year over concerns it would struggle to pay, financial intelligence provider Redd reported.

Yango's 1.27 billion yuan ($198 million) 6.5% asset-backed securities mature in November 2022 but give holders the option to demand repayment next month.

In a report late on Friday, Redd cited four unnamed sources as saying the company had made the request to investors on Friday, at a closed-door meeting in Shanghai attended by senior executives.

Yango has no plans to provide credit enhancements to encourage holders to approve the extension, and executives indicated the company "could have trouble paying" if investors declined to extend the put date, the report said. No bondholders had approved the plan by the end of the meeting, Redd reported.

The request comes as a debt crisis at China Evergrande Group has raised concerns https://www.reuters.com/article/china-evergrande-debt-explainer-idCAKBN2HC0MU among investors globally about the country's deeply indebted, $5 trillion property sector, tightening funding access for other developers.

Evergrande narrowly avoided a catastrophic default for the second time in a week on Friday, making a last-minute payment on an overdue dollar bond coupon just before its grace period expired.

In addition to its asset-backed securities, Yango has eight outstanding U.S. dollar bonds worth a total $2.24 billion and 14 outstanding yuan-denominated bonds worth 13.1 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.4050 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by William Mallard)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.73% 2.32 End-of-day quote.-84.43%
YANGO GROUP CO., LTD -10.06% 3.22 End-of-day quote.-50.61%
Financials
Sales 2021 97 467 M 15 237 M 15 237 M
Net income 2021 6 176 M 966 M 966 M
Net Debt 2021 57 941 M 9 058 M 9 058 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,14x
Yield 2021 13,9%
Capitalization 13 254 M 2 069 M 2 072 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 676
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart YANGO GROUP CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Yango Group Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANGO GROUP CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,22 CNY
Average target price 5,39 CNY
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rong Bin Zhu President & Chief Executive Officer
Ni Chen Chief Financial Officer
Teng Jiao Lin Chairman
Jie Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Dong Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANGO GROUP CO., LTD-50.61%2 069
VONOVIA SE-12.22%34 896
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-36.55%32 097
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.37%17 609
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY24.19%16 329
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-0.39%15 553