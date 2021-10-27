Log in
    6869   CNE100001T72

YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOINT STOCK LIMITED COMPANY

(6869)
  Report
Eight-year's Commitment to the Grand Meeting | ACP Held Jointly by YOFC State Key Laboratory and Other Organizations

10/27/2021 | 04:58am EDT
The Asia Communications and Photonics Conference (ACP) was held in Pudong Shangri La Hotel in Shanghai from October 24th to 27th of 2021 jointly by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Zhejiang University, the State Key Laboratory of Optical Fibre and Cable Manufacturing Technology in Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (hereinafter referred to as "YOFC", stock code: 601869.SH, 06869.HK), and other organizations.


More than 120 international scholars and experts were invited to give academic presentations at the conference. Focusing on the application of optical fibre technology, optical devices and technology, optical transmission system, network architecture, optoelectronic devices, microwave-optoelectronic technology, optical signal processing technology, and optoelectronic information technology in energy, biomedicine, and other fields, the conference has attracted a large number of top experts, scholars, researchers, and fellow businessmen in the industry as well as university teachers and students. It was held both online and offline simultaneously, and was live streamed to provide a seamless interaction platform for global scientists and industry technologists.

During the conference, the YOFC State Key Laboratory of Optical Fibre and Cable Manufacturing Technology (hereinafter referred to as "YOFC State Key Laboratory") held an international seminar on "New High-speed Transmission Solutions -- from Optical Fibre to Optical Module", which was jointly presided over by Professor Hu Weisheng from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Dr. Li Junjie from China Telecom, and Dr. Xiong Liangming from YOFC State Key Laboratory. Professors and experts from higher education institutions such as Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the University of Melbourne, the Institute of Semiconductors at the Chinese Academy of Sciences etc.,, and well-known companies such as China Telecom, Huawei, Alibaba, YOFC, InnoLight, Sitrus Technology, Yuanjie Semiconductor Technology were invited to elaborate on the developments in metropolitan area network, access network, data center, system equipment, optical fibre/cable, optical module, electronic chip, optical chip, and laser, and share their insights into how to work together to enable new-type and cost-effective high-speed transmission solutions with the progress made from optical fibre to optical module or from optical module to optical fibre.

Moreover, a product and achievements exhibition was ongoing simultaneously. YOFC was in the spotlight of the exhibition as its specialty optical fibre preform, specialty optical fibres and devices, optical material and components, fibre sensing solution, and other products and solutions, became the magnets for visits and conversations, which paved the way for following cooperation.


Since 2013, with ACP, the industry's top academic event being made a success for many years thanks to the efforts of YOFC and other organizers, YOFC and YOFC State Key Laboratory have built ties with many prestigious higher education institutions at home and abroad in favor of industry-university-research cooperation. In this way, Chinese optical fibre and cable enterprises are better equipped with technological innovation capabilities and more visible in international academic community.


Jointly sponsored by the Optical Society of America (OSA), the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE), IEEE Photonics Society, the Chinese Optical Society (COS), and the China Institute of Communications (CIC), the ACP is not only one of the three major optical communication conferences in the world, but also the largest international optical communication conference with the largest number of attendees and the greatest influence in the Asia-Pacific region. It covers a broad spectrum of areas ranging from the traditional optical communication to the various fields of the optoelectronic industry. In short, it is a high-level, high-quality, high-tech exposition and international conference combining science and business.

Disclaimer

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Company published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
