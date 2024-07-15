On July 12 local time, the production expansion project of the Poland plant of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) (Stock code: 601869.SH, 06869.HK) was successfully completed, marked by the first reel of indoor cable rolling off the production line in the new workshop. Subject to strict quality inspection, this reel of cable met all performance standards required by European customers and international benchmarks for such products.

YOFC's Poland plant kicked off its site selection and construction in March 2021; the first reel of qualified outdoor cable rolled off the production line in February 2022; the designed production capacity was fully reached in October 2022. As the subsidiary continues to grow, YOFC's Poland plant initiated its indoor cable production expansion plan in August 2023. After this project is wrapped up, the plant's product mix will be more diversified and further cater to the European market's demand.

Since 2014, YOFC has been embracing the national Belt and Road Initiative and embarking on a relentless journey of internationalization. As a result, our business footprint has grown continuously, with products sold to more than 100 countries and regions. From Indonesia to South Africa, from Brazil to Poland, we've not only sold our offerings but also established factories and expanded operations in overseas cities, strategically positioning ourselves for global success. Going beyond exports of optical fibres, cables, materials and equipment, we've output technological, process, and management expertise across the board, ensuring that we cater to the diverse needs of our clients worldwide.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of YOFC's internationalization journey. We will take this opportunity to further intensify our internationalization strategy and refine our global industrial layout, fostering a new development paradigm in which domestic and foreign markets reinforce each other, and unlocking new frontiers