  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company
  News
  Summary
    6869   CNE100001T72

YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOINT STOCK LIMITED COMPANY

(6869)
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

10/19/2021 | 12:22am EDT
The page requested may have been relocated, renamed or removed from the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, or HKEX, website. For information currently available on the website, please visit https://www.hkexnews.hk and update your bookmark if necessary. This page will be redirected to the homepage after five seconds.

Disclaimer

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Company published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 04:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOINT STOCK LIMITED COMPANY
09/28Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company Announces Unaudited Consoli..
CI
09/19YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : Green Data Center Empowers the Future | YOFC Held t..
PU
09/17YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : Empower Our Future with Optical Fibre | YOFC Made a..
PU
09/10YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : PT. Yangtze Optical Indonesia and PT. Yangzte Optic..
PU
08/27Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company Announces Consolidated Unau..
CI
08/05Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company Announces Payment of the Fi..
CI
06/18Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company Passed the Resolution Appro..
CI
06/03Chinese Telco Stocks Jump on Hopes That Delayed 5G Tender May Happen Soon
DJ
05/17YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLELIMIT : (1) report of the board for the year 2020 (2) repor..
PU
05/17YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLELIMIT : Notice of the annual general meeting
PU
Analyst Recommendations on YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOINT STOCK LIMITED COMPANY
Financials
Sales 2021 9 432 M 1 471 M 1 471 M
Net income 2021 722 M 113 M 113 M
Net cash 2021 584 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 18 178 M 2 827 M 2 835 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 879
Free-Float 33,4%
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOINT STOCK LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,57 CNY
Average target price 11,64 CNY
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Zhuang President, CFO & Board Secretary
Jie Ma Chairman
Zhi Kang Jiang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jie Luo Chief Technology Officer
De Ming Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOINT STOCK LIMITED COMPANY35.14%2 234
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.33%233 030
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.57%81 101
ERICSSON8.34%40 901
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.41.03%40 609
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.41%36 216