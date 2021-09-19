Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock : Green Data Center Empowers the Future | YOFC Held the 2021 Data Center Solutions Launch Event

On September 16, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (hereinafter referred to as 'YOFC', Stock Code: 601869.SH, 06869.HK) held the data center solutions launch event on the theme of 'Green Data Center Empowers the Future' in the conference room on the first floor of South Lobby of Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center during CIOE 2021. During the launch event, YOFC introduced new products and solutions for data center, a component of its diversification strategy, to customers, and launched new products and solutions for data center.

Over 100 guests including industrial experts, strategic partners across China, customers and mediafriends attended the launch event which was presided over by Mr. Zheng Xin, Vice President of YOFC.

Mr. Yan Changkun, Senior Vice President of YOFC, addressed the conference. Data center is developing as the important new infrastructure that underlies digital transformation in various sectors in the context of ever-evolving modern information technologies represented by 5G, industrial internet and big data etc., and the wave of the digitalization. As a global leader in optical communication, YOFC has built on its strong position in its main business in optical communication to channel great efforts toward diversified business. Regarding data center, YOFC leverages its proven strength in technological innovation to develop products of high-end multi-mode fibres, optical transceivers, micro modules and cabling products, and explore high-density and low-loss all-optical connectivity to gain ground in the area. These efforts have been translated into a series of products and solutions which help YOFC extend its presence in data center.

The launch event was made a success with YOFC new data center solutions in 2021 launched.

What's more, many industrial experts were invited to share their insights into development trends, industrial applications, typical cases and product mix related to data centers.

Kang Haohao, Internet Hardware Architect, Tencent

Discussions on Structured Cabling in the Context of Evolution of Data Center Fabric

In response to requirements for high-quality development to achieve 'carbon neutrality', Tencent has explored renewable energy solutions in the operation of data centers by innovative practices such as the use of renewable energy, reduction of PUE (Total Facility Power/IT Equipment Power) and improvement of energy efficiency. During the launch event, Kang Haohao shared his insights into the evolution of data center fabric, status quo and trends of structured cabling, and its industrial applications.

Liu Wenhao, Project Manager, Guangdong Telecom Engineering Co., Ltd.

Cases of Pre-terminated Cabling Solutions for Data Centers

Driven by the development of cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things, and AI, data centers are expected to gain significant traction. By referring to the successful case of Guangzhou Mingmei Data Center, Liu Wenhao suggested that the use of pre-terminated structured cabling solutions met users' requirements for smooth upgrade of transmission rate from 10G to 40G and above.

Tang Jinkuan, Deputy General Manager, Product & Solution Business Unit, YOFC

YOFC's Green Data Center Solutions

At present, digitization has penetrated into the life of everyone. Scenarios such as 5G communication, edge computing, the Internet of Things, VR and AR keep upgrading, and digitization in many other application scenarios is also gathering pace. All these bring about more challenges for data centers. Harnessing the strength in technological innovations, YOFC has developed core competitiveness in data center. A series of products and solutions including the integration, integrated cabling, micro module and optical transceiver of data center have been developed to help YOFC extend its presence in data center. Furthermore, YOFC products and solutions in data center have been applied in many projects like the main data center of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. and TV Peru and turned out a success.

Bo Shengwei, Deputy General Manager, Optical Transceiver Product Line, YOFC

YOFC's Optical Transceiver Solutions

As China steps up its efforts in the construction of data centers, tremendous demand for optical transceivers for data communication has been generated. YOFC has made active moves to gain a foothold in optical devices and optical transceivers. With mature experience in R&D of optical devices and optical transceivers, YOFC is striving to develop the capability in all-process vertical integration R&D, and production of optical transceivers so as to deploy a full range of optical transceivers in application scenarios of access network, wireless network, data center and transmission network. During the launch event, YOFC officially launched 400G data center-oriented optical transceiver on a par with mainstream products available in the market. In addition, YOFC has expanded its footprint in silicon photonics, OBO, CPO and other new technologies to better meet customers' needs with integrated solutions.

Lan Xiaobo, Director, Corporate Innovation Center, YOFC

Next-generation Optical Interconnects Solutions for Data Centers

Driven by accelerated digital transformation and upgrading in various sectors, data center is developing in an intensive, large-scale and environmentally friendly way. Long distance, high speed, high density and low cost hold the key to the next-generation internal optical interconnects of data center. YOFC has developed the solution that maximizes the density of network access by integrating new optical fibres, high-density optical cables, high-density connectors and optical transceivers of multi-core fibres. It shows tremendous potential both in technology and total cost. YOFC is ready to collaborate with various partners on the application of multi-core fibres in optical interconnects of data center to step up the optimization and pilot of related schemes and to ultimately achieve win-win results.

In the future, guided by the mission of 'Smart Link Better Life', YOFC will continue its efforts in related diversification, technological innovation and quality control related to data center, and develop more high-quality products to help customers sharpen competitiveness to thrive in the new data era and to contribute to next-generation data center construction.