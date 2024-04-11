Recently, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (hereinafter referred to as "YOFC", stock code: 601869.SH, 06869.HK) acquired RFS Germany and RFS Suzhou, and held a delivery ceremony. Zhuang Dan, Executive Director and President of the company, delivered a speech via video. Zhou Lijing, Senior Vice President, Nie Lei, Vice President, and Fan Xing, Senior Human Resources Director attended relevant activities. This acquisition marks a significant step in YOFC's internationalization strategy, playing a key role in enhancing overseas production capacity layout and extending reach within the international cable market.

As the world's leading provider of optical fibre preforms, optical fibres & cables, and integrated solutions, YOFC mainly produces and sells various standard optical fibre preforms, optical fibres and cables widely used in the communication industry, as well as various types of optical transceiver, specialty optical fibre, active optical cable, submarine cable, RF coaxial cable, and accessory products tailored to customer specifications. In recent years, the company has actively expanded into new markets, including railway transportation, base station cables and devices, and power cables.

RFS Germany and RFS Suzhou entities both possess strong brand recognition and solid international customer bases. They specialize in the R&D, production and sales of various cable products such as RF cables, leaky coaxial cables, and hybrid cables. These products find primary applications in railway transportation, base station cables and devices, aligning well with YOFC's current operations and creating significant synergies for capacity expansion and market growth.

Adhering to the mission of "Smart Link Better Life", YOFC will, as always, stick to the strategy of diversification and internationalization, improve industrial presence, and accelerate market expansion for long-term sustainable development.