Certain A Shares of Yangzhou Seashine New Materials Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

Details:

The Company?s actual controllers husband and wife Zhou Guangrong and Xu Xiaoyu, shareholder Yangzhou Haichang Xieli Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and shareholder and director Zhou Guanghua committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The Company?s shareholders Tongxiang Haifu Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership) and Zhang Jun and the Company's other directors, supervisors, and senior management who are shareholders committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.