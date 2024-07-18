("Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's Orders Signal Strong Revenue Stream -- Market Talk" at 0739 GMT on May 28 misstated the currency and the year-to-date order-win figure. The correct version follows: )

0739 GMT - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's order momentum is likely to continue into FY 2028, suggesting solid revenue ahead, Citi Research analyst Luis Hilado says in a note. The Singapore-listed shipbuilder's 1Q update showed a robust order book, with year-to-date wins of US$3.32 billion against the company's 2024 target of US$4.5 billion, the analyst says. "The stock continues to offer healthy upside from current levels from riding the industry upcycle, in our view," he adds. Citi maintains a buy rating on the stock and raises its target price to S$2.45 from S$1.84. Shares are 3.6% higher at S$2.00. (amanda.lee@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-24 0347ET