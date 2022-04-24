Yankuang Energy : 2021ANNUAL REPPORT

Important Notice

The Board, Supervisory Committee and the Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the annual report and there are no misrepresentations, misleading statements contained in or material omissions from the annual report for which they shall assume joint and several responsibilities.

The 2021 Annual Report of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has been approved by the 21st meeting of the eighth session of the Board. All 11 Directors of quorum attended the meeting.

SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited issued the standard independent auditor report with clean opinion for the Company.

Mr. Li Wei, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Zhao Qingchun, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Zhao Zhiguo, head of Finance Management Department, hereby warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this annual report.

The Board of the Company proposed to distribute a cash dividend of RMB2.00 per share (tax inclusive) for the year of 2021 based on the number of shares on the record date of the dividend and equity distribution.

The forward-looking statements contained in this annual report regarding the Company's future plans do not constitute any substantive commitment to investors and investors are reminded of the investment risks.

There was no appropriation of funds of the Company by the Controlling Shareholder or its related parties for non-operational activities.

There was no guarantee granted to external parties by the Company without complying with the prescribed decision-making procedures.

There was no situation where the majority of the Directors cannot warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the annual report.

The Company has disclosed the main risks faced by the Group, the influences and the countermeasures in this annual report. For details, please refer to the relevant content in "Chapter 4 Board of Directors' Report", to which the investors please pay attention.

Contents

Chapter 1

DEFINITIONS 2

Chapter 2

COMPANY INFORMATION AND MAJOR FINANCIAL INDICATORS 6

Chapter 3

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 11

Chapter 4

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT 15

Chapter 5

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 48

Chapter 6

ENVIRONMENT & SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 115

Chapter 7

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 128

Chapter 8

CHANGES IN SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS 167

Chapter 9

CORPORATE BONDS 178

Chapter 10

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT 188

Chapter 11

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 193

Chapter 12

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION 348

Financial statements with signatures and seals of Chairman, CFO and Director of Financial Department of the Company.

The original copy of the audit report with seal of the accounting firm and signature and seal of the CPA.

All original copies of documents and announcements disclosed at the websites as designated by China Securities Regulatory Commission during the reporting period.

Annual report published at other security markets.

Chapter 01

Definitions

In this Annual Report, unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms have the following meanings:

"Yankuang Energy", "Company"

or "the Company"

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (former "Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited", registered a change of name as "Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited" in December 2021), a joint stock limited company incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 1997 and the H Shares and A Shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, respectively;

"Group" or "the Group"

The Company and its subsidiaries;

"Shandong Energy" or "the

Controlling Shareholder"

Shandong Energy Co., Ltd. (former Yankuang Group Co., LTD.), a company with limited liability reformed and established under the laws of the PRC in 1996, and renamed as Shandong Energy Co., Ltd. in April 2021, being the controlling shareholder of the Company directly and indirectly holding 55.76% of the total share capital of the Company as at the end of the reporting period;

"Heze Neng Hua"

Yanmei Heze Neng Hua Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 2004 and a 98.33% owned subsidiary of the Company as at the end of the reporting period, which is mainly engaged in the development and operation of coal resources and electric power business in Juye coalfield Heze City Shandong Province;

"Yulin Neng Hua"

Yanzhou Coal Shanxi Neng Hua Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 2002 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which is mainly engaged in the management of projects invested in Shanxi Province by the Company;

Yanzhou Coal Yulin Neng Hua Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 2004 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which is mainly engaged in the production and operation of coal chemical projects in Shaanxi Province;

Yanzhou Coal Ordos Neng Hua Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 2009 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which is mainly engaged in the development and operation of coal resources and coal chemical projects of the Company in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region;

Mongolia Autonomous Region;

Inner Mongolia Haosheng Coal Mining Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 2010 and a 59.38% owned subsidiary of the Company as at the end of the reporting period, which is mainly engaged in the production and operation of Shilawusu coal mine in Ordos, Inner

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited

DefinitionsChapter 01

"Inner Mongolia Mining"

Inner Mongolia Mining (Group) Co., Ltd., a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 2013 and a 51% owned subsidiary of the Company as at the end of the reporting period, which is mainly engaged in the investment and management of mineral resources, coal mining and preparation, mineral products sales, import and export trade and other businesses;

"Future Energy"

Future Energy Chemicals Co. Ltd., a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in September 2011 and a 73.97% owned subsidiary of the Company as at the end of the reporting period, which is mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of industrial chemicals, coal mining and sales, etc;

"Lunan Chemicals"

Yankuang Lunan Chemicals Co., Ltd., a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 2007 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which is mainly engaged in the development, production and sales of chemical products, etc.;

"Donghua Heavy Industry"

Yankuang Donghua Heavy Industry Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 2013 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which is mainly engaged in the design, manufacture, installation, repair and maintenance of mining equipment, electromechanical equipment and parts;

"Zhongyin Financial Leasing"

Yankuang Group Finance Co., Ltd., a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in September 2010 and a 95% owned subsidiary of the Company as at the end of the reporting period;

Yancoal International Resources Development Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong in 2011 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yancoal International;

Zhongyin Financial Leasing Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the PRC in 2014 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which is mainly engaged in the financial leasing, leasing, leasing trade consultation and guarantees, commercial factoring related to its main business, etc.;

Yancoal Australia Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of Australia in 2004 and a 62.26% owned subsidiary of the Company as at the end of the reporting period, the shares of which are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and the HKEX respectively;

Yancoal International (Holding) Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong in 2011 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;